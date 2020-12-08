|
|
|AUBURN
|MISSST
Auburn, Mississippi State look to pick up pieces
The season looked promising for both Auburn and Mississippi State when Southeastern Conference play got underway in late September.
The Tigers were ranked No. 11 in the preseason and climbed to No. 7 after beating then-No. 23 Kentucky in their opener.
The Bulldogs began the season unranked but soared to No. 16 after beating defending national champion LSU 44-34 on the road in their season opener.
Auburn and Mississippi State can take their frustrations out on each other Saturday night when they square off in Starkville, Miss.
The Tigers (5-4, 5-4 SEC) have lost consecutive games to No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M, with a goal of trying to salvage a winning record in their regular-season finale.
"Learning how to go through adversity is just part of the process," Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said. "It's not like we have a bad team by any means. All you can do is just move forward, make sure you finish the season how you'd like and not just let the whole season go to waste."
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn tried to put the season in perspective after Tigers allowed 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of a 31-20 loss to Texas A&M in the home finale last Saturday.
He suggested a four-loss season in a 10-game SEC schedule wouldn't look as bad as a four-loss season in a normal schedule featuring eight SEC games and four nonconference games.
Fans on social media were critical of what they perceived as a lowering of standards at Auburn.
Malzahn tried to clarify what he meant about a season in which three of the Tigers' losses have come against teams that were ranked in the top five at the time of the defeats.
"I want to make sure it's very clear: Our expectations are to win championships here at Auburn," Malzahn said.
The Bulldogs are just 2-6 overall and in the SEC, and even that opening victory doesn't seem as impressive as it once did because LSU has stumbled all season. With just two games remaining, Mississippi State can't get to .500 in coach Mike Leach's first season.
Mississippi State has been short-handed in its past two games because of COVID-19 issues and it took a pair of 31-24 defeats, to then-No. 13 Georgia and in-state rival Mississippi.
"We've got kind of a thin squad," Leach said. "You march into (Georgia) with 43 scholarship guys, and here we go. But we got better as a team. I'm disappointed we didn't win, and it was there. We could have won that. I think we should have won it. I was really proud of the effort of our guys, probably as proud as I've been of any team I've ever coached."
Stanford transfer K.J. Costello passed for an SEC-record 623 yards against LSU, but he has since been replaced by freshman Will Rogers.
"I think (Rogers) got progressively better," Leach said. "I think he's got to keep improving. I do think he's ahead of schedule. I think he's better than I would have expected. I think he's played quite courageous, quite well for a guy his age."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|3
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|94
|47
|Total Plays
|24
|13
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|16
|Rush Attempts
|10
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|49
|31
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|5-9
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.5
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|49
|PASS YDS
|31
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|16
|
|
|94
|TOTAL YDS
|47
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|7/14
|49
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|5
|29
|0
|14
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|4
|4
|32
|0
|12
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|5
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Puckett 40 DB
|J. Puckett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|5/9
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jimison 36 CB
|J. Jimison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|2
|45.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(13:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 46(14:14 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to AUB 45 for 9 yards (21-S.Monday40-J.Puckett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 43(15:00 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 46 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(0:16 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 43 for 6 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:43 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 37 for 12 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 15(1:16 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 25 for 10 yards (0-O.Pappoe23-R.McCreary).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(1:47 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath pushed ob at MSST 15 for 4 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 49(1:54 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 38 yards from MSST 49 to MSST 11 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 49(1:59 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - AUBURN 45(2:40 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs ob at MSST 49 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 40(3:14 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to AUB 45 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(3:33 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 46 for 4 yards (2-T.Wheat40-E.Thompson). Penalty on AUB 52-N.Brahms Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 50. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(4:35 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MSST 50 for 12 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 33(4:39 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 38 for 5 yards (1-M.Emerson28-L.Craft).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(5:04 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 33 for 6 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 31(5:13 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 47 yards from MSST 31. 12-E.Stove to AUB 27 for 5 yards (31-J.Walley81-L.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 31(5:21 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|
3 & 4 - MISSST(5:21 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks. Penalty on AUB 13-L.Tennison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 31. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 26(5:27 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley. Penalty on AUB 1-B.Bryant Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 26. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISSST 19(6:09 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 26 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe9-Z.McClain).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:47 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 19 for -6 yards (49-D.Butler).
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 10(6:51 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 10(6:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 10(7:04 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 13(7:40 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to MSST 10 for 3 yards (93-C.Young14-N.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 14(8:08 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MSST 13 for 1 yard (3-A.Brule94-J.Crumedy).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 23(8:47 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MSST 14 for 9 yards (36-J.Jimison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(8:57 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 29(9:31 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to MSST 23 for 6 yards (94-J.Crumedy3-A.Brule).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(10:09 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MSST 29 for 8 yards (19-C.Duncan13-E.Forbes).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 39(10:40 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MSST 37 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 43(11:21 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to MSST 39 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 43(11:27 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(12:05 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at MSST 43 for 5 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 38(12:32 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at MSST 48 for 14 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(13:07 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 38 for 3 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(13:20 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 1-A.Schwartz Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 22(13:20 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 43 yards from MSST 22 Downed at the AUB 35. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 35.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 22(13:24 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 22(13:30 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(14:01 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 22 for 2 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - AUBURN 45(14:08 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 35 yards from AUB 45 to MSST 20 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - AUBURN 45(14:16 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 45(14:26 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(14:44 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 45 for -2 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 32 for 7 yards (19-C.Duncan42-M.Spencer). Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Facemasking 15 yards enforced at AUB 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
