BOISE
WYO

WYO
1 Pass
127 Rush
49 YDS
4:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 BOISE 31
14:48
17-N.Null punts 28 yards from BOISE 31 Downed at the BOISE 3.
Penalty
4TH & 6 BOISE 26
14:48
Team penalty on WYO False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 26. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 6 BOISE 26
14:53
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
No Gain
2ND & 6 BOISE 26
15:00
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 30
0:22
6-X.Valladay to BOISE 26 for 4 yards (2-J.Walker).
+4 YD
4TH & 1 BOISE 34
0:46
15-L.Williams to BOISE 30 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+5 YD
3RD & 6 BOISE 39
1:22
15-L.Williams scrambles to BOISE 34 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
+1 YD
2ND & 7 BOISE 40
2:01
4-D.Jennings to BOISE 39 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 43
2:36
6-X.Valladay to BOISE 40 for 3 yards (94-J.Cravens95-D.Obichere).
+12 YD
3RD & 9 WYO 45
3:25
15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to BOISE 43 for 12 yards (5-E.Tyler).
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:41
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:46
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
06:22
pos
6
3
Field Goal 11:06
46-J.Hoyland 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
14
yds
02:35
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 4
Rushing 3 3
Passing 2 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-2 1-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 72 63
Total Plays 14 15
Avg Gain 5.1 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 30 47
Rush Attempts 9 10
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.7
Yards Passing 42 16
Comp. - Att. 4-5 2-5
Yards Per Pass 8.4 3.2
Penalties - Yards 1-10 2-10
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-28.0
Return Yards 0 1
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 4-1 70--7
Wyoming 2-3 30--3
Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 42 PASS YDS 16
30 RUSH YDS 47
72 TOTAL YDS 63
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 42 1 1 176.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 748 5 1 154.4
H. Bachmeier 4/5 42 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 277 7
A. Van Buren 6 15 0 6
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 114 0
K. Shakir 3 15 0 14
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Jones 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 529 6
K. Shakir 2 1 19 0 19
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 312 2
C. Thomas 1 1 10 0 10
B. Bowens 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Bowens 1 1 9 0 9
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
G. Holani 1 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 4-0 0.0 0
E. Tyler 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Tyler 2-1 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 2-0 0.0 0
J. Cravens 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cravens 1-0 0.0 0
J. Walker 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Noa 1-2 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 1-0 0.0 0
J. Skinner 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Skinner 1-0 0.0 0
D. Obichere 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Obichere 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 26/27
J. Dalmas 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 16 0 0 66.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 832 1 3 116.2
L. Williams 2/5 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 491 4
X. Valladay 3 26 0 19
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 446 5
T. Smith 3 11 0 10
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 110 6
L. Williams 3 9 0 5
D. Jennings 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Jennings 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
D. Crow 1 1 12 0 12
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Smith 1 1 4 0 4
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 248 0
I. Neyor 1 0 0 0 0
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 76 0
X. Valladay 1 0 0 0 0
T. Welch 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 0
T. Welch 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Gibbs 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 3-1 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Muma 2-1 0.0 0
D. Harris 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Godbout 1-0 0.0 0
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Suiaunoa 1-0 0.0 0
K. Glinton 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Glinton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Coldon 0-0 0.0 1
J. Borton 76 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Borton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/11 16/16
J. Hoyland 1/1 42 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Null 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 28.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
N. Null 1 28.0 1 28
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 35 1:10 3 31 INT
11:03 BOISE 25 6:22 12 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 BOISE 34 2:35 5 9 FG
4:41 WYO 25 4:19 12 44 Punt

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (12 plays, 44 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - WYO 31
(14:48 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 28 yards from BOISE 31 Downed at the BOISE 3.
Penalty
4 & 6 - WYO 26
(14:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on WYO False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 26. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 26
(14:53 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 26
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30
(0:22 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 26 for 4 yards (2-J.Walker).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WYO 34
(0:46 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to BOISE 30 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 39
(1:22 - 1st) 15-L.Williams scrambles to BOISE 34 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 40
(2:01 - 1st) 4-D.Jennings to BOISE 39 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43
(2:36 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 40 for 3 yards (94-J.Cravens95-D.Obichere).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - WYO 45
(3:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to BOISE 43 for 12 yards (5-E.Tyler).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WYO 45
(3:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(4:13 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 1 yard (0-J.Skinner).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(4:41 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 19 yards (5-E.Tyler7-E.Noa).
Kickoff
(4:41 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

BOISE
Broncos
 - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:41 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 4
(4:46 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
1 & 3 - BOISE 3
(5:28 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 4 for -1 yard (93-D.Harris).
+19 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 22
(5:57 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 3 for 19 yards (26-B.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 27
(6:37 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 22 for 5 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa76-J.Borton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29
(7:10 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 27 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(7:41 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at WYO 29 for 10 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 41
(8:17 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to WYO 39 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50
(8:54 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 18-B.Bowens. 18-B.Bowens to WYO 41 for 9 yards (26-B.Smith).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(9:17 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to WYO 50 for 14 yards (93-D.Harris).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 33
(9:48 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 36 for 3 yards (7-K.Glinton48-C.Muma).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 31
(10:30 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 33 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(11:03 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 31 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
Kickoff
(11:03 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - FG (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - WYO 25
(11:06 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WYO 25
(11:42 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to BOISE 25 for no gain (7-E.Noa).
Penalty
3 & 6 - WYO 20
(11:58 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 58-L.Bible False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 20. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 20
(12:33 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to BOISE 20 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24
(13:05 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith to BOISE 20 for 4 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34
(13:41 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to BOISE 24 for 10 yards (28-K.Kaniho5-E.Tyler).

BOISE
Broncos
 - Interception (3 plays, 31 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 23 - BOISE 22
(13:50 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Coldon at BOISE 35. 21-C.Coldon runs ob at BOISE 34 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 13 - BOISE 32
(14:19 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for 3 yards (28-E.Gibbs96-J.Bertagnole). Penalty on BOISE 55-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 32. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(15:00 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 32 for -3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 30 yards from WYO 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 35.
