|BOISE
|WYO
WYO
1 Pass
127 Rush
49 YDS
4:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 BOISE 31
14:48
17-N.Null punts 28 yards from BOISE 31 Downed at the BOISE 3.
Penalty
4TH & 6 BOISE 26
14:48
Team penalty on WYO False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 26. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 6 BOISE 26
14:53
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
No Gain
2ND & 6 BOISE 26
15:00
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 30
0:22
6-X.Valladay to BOISE 26 for 4 yards (2-J.Walker).
+4 YD
4TH & 1 BOISE 34
0:46
15-L.Williams to BOISE 30 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+5 YD
3RD & 6 BOISE 39
1:22
15-L.Williams scrambles to BOISE 34 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
+1 YD
2ND & 7 BOISE 40
2:01
4-D.Jennings to BOISE 39 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 43
2:36
6-X.Valladay to BOISE 40 for 3 yards (94-J.Cravens95-D.Obichere).
+12 YD
3RD & 9 WYO 45
3:25
15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to BOISE 43 for 12 yards (5-E.Tyler).
Touchdown 4:46
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
06:22
pos
6
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|4
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|2
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|72
|63
|Total Plays
|14
|15
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|47
|Rush Attempts
|9
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|42
|16
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|2-5
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-28.0
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|42
|PASS YDS
|16
|30
|RUSH YDS
|47
|72
|TOTAL YDS
|63
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|4/5
|42
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|6
|15
|0
|6
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|3
|15
|0
|14
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
E. Tyler 5 S
|E. Tyler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Cravens 94 DT
|J. Cravens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Walker 2 CB
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|2/5
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|3
|26
|0
|19
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|3
|11
|0
|10
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|3
|9
|0
|5
D. Jennings 4 WR
|D. Jennings
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Smith 26 S
|B. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Glinton 6 LB
|K. Glinton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
J. Borton 76 NT
|J. Borton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|42
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|1
|28.0
|1
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - WYO 31(14:48 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 28 yards from BOISE 31 Downed at the BOISE 3.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - WYO 26(14:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on WYO False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 26. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 26(14:53 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 26(15:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30(0:22 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 26 for 4 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - WYO 34(0:46 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to BOISE 30 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 39(1:22 - 1st) 15-L.Williams scrambles to BOISE 34 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 40(2:01 - 1st) 4-D.Jennings to BOISE 39 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43(2:36 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 40 for 3 yards (94-J.Cravens95-D.Obichere).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - WYO 45(3:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to BOISE 43 for 12 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WYO 45(3:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(4:13 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 1 yard (0-J.Skinner).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(4:41 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 19 yards (5-E.Tyler7-E.Noa).
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 4(4:46 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
1 & 3 - BOISE 3(5:28 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 4 for -1 yard (93-D.Harris).
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 22(5:57 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 3 for 19 yards (26-B.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 27(6:37 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 22 for 5 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa76-J.Borton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(7:10 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to WYO 27 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(7:41 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at WYO 29 for 10 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 41(8:17 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to WYO 39 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(8:54 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 18-B.Bowens. 18-B.Bowens to WYO 41 for 9 yards (26-B.Smith).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(9:17 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to WYO 50 for 14 yards (93-D.Harris).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 33(9:48 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 36 for 3 yards (7-K.Glinton48-C.Muma).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 31(10:30 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 33 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(11:03 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 31 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - WYO 25(11:06 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WYO 25(11:42 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to BOISE 25 for no gain (7-E.Noa).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WYO 20(11:58 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 58-L.Bible False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 20. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 20(12:33 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to BOISE 20 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24(13:05 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith to BOISE 20 for 4 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34(13:41 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to BOISE 24 for 10 yards (28-K.Kaniho5-E.Tyler).
|Result
|Int
2 & 23 - BOISE 22(13:50 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Coldon at BOISE 35. 21-C.Coldon runs ob at BOISE 34 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - BOISE 32(14:19 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for 3 yards (28-E.Gibbs96-J.Bertagnole). Penalty on BOISE 55-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 32. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(15:00 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 32 for -3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 30 yards from WYO 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 35.
