Drive Chart
CMICH
TOLEDO

CMICH
0 Pass
3 Rush
12 YDS
0:21 POS
+7 YD
2ND & 5 CMICH 30
0:06
12-T.Brock scrambles runs ob at CMC 37 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 25
0:27
4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 5 yards (30-J.Jones).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:27
17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
TOLEDO
4 Pass
3 Rush
80 YDS
2:06 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:27
17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 13
0:33
2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
+42 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 45
1:08
2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 13 for 42 yards (19-D.Kent).
+6 YD
3RD & 5 TOLEDO 39
1:17
2-C.Bradley scrambles runs ob at TOL 45 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 TOLEDO 35
1:46
2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 39 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 34
2:14
22-B.Koback to TOL 35 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
+14 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 20
2:33
2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 34 for 14 yards (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 13
Rushing 2 4
Passing 4 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-9 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 147 236
Total Plays 33 35
Avg Gain 4.5 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 62 67
Rush Attempts 24 17
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 3.9
Yards Passing 85 169
Comp. - Att. 6-9 10-18
Yards Per Pass 9.4 9.4
Penalties - Yards 2-20 2-15
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-44.7 3-37.7
Return Yards 13 14
Punts - Returns 2-13 3-14
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 3-2 73--10
Toledo 3-2 107--17
Glass Bowl Toledo, OH
 85 PASS YDS 169
62 RUSH YDS 67
147 TOTAL YDS 236
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 64 1 0 291.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 85 0 0 304.7
K. Pimpleton 3/4 64 1 0
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 21 0 0 95.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 250 2 2 114.4
T. Brock 3/5 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 410 6
K. Lewis 10 17 0 5
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 407 3
L. Nichols III 5 15 0 12
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 92 2
T. Brock 3 14 0 7
D. Bracy 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 87 0
D. Bracy 4 8 0 3
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 132 3
K. Pimpleton 1 6 0 6
D. Hill 6 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Hill 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
T. Brock 1 1 34 0 34
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 80 0
K. Lewis 2 2 22 1 18
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 1
D. Law 2 1 19 0 19
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 156 0
J. Sullivan 1 1 12 0 12
H. Buczkowski 44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
H. Buczkowski 1 0 0 0 0
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 241 2
K. Pimpleton 2 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-1 0.0 0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Hairston II 4-0 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Douglas 3-0 0.0 0
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. McNary 3-1 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Reed 2-0 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. McCoy 2-0 0.0 0
D. Kent 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kent 2-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Stuart 1-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Siddiq 0-1 0.0 0
W. Reid 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
W. Reid 0-0 0.0 1
K. Gwilly 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Gwilly 0-2 0.0 0
R. Bowens III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Bowens III 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/5 14/15
M. Meeder 1/1 23 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
L. Elzinga 6 44.7 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.8 39 0
K. Pimpleton 2 6.5 18 0
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 169 2 2 148.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 584 6 2 181.9
C. Bradley 10/18 169 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
C. Bradley 3 29 0 20
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 399 4
B. Koback 11 24 0 6
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 191 2
M. Kelly 3 14 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 264 4
B. Mitchell 1 1 42 0 42
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 184 1
B. Koback 4 2 24 1 15
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 151 3
D. Maddox 3 2 23 0 19
J. Turner 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
J. Turner 2 1 23 0 23
J. Newton 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 135 1
J. Newton 2 1 20 0 20
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
D. Rosi 3 1 14 0 14
I. Winstead 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 389 2
I. Winstead 2 1 13 1 13
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 279 2
D. McKinley-Lewis 1 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. Johnson 6-3 0.0 0
J. Jones 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hines 3-2 0.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bolden 2-0 0.0 0
T. Anderson 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ragin 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ragin 1-0 0.0 0
A. Crider 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Crider 1-1 0.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Holt 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. Rogers 1-3 0.0 0
S. Womack 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Womack 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Ford 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
N. Bauer 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Bauer 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hood 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hood 0-1 0.0 0
D. Alexander 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Alexander 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 8/9
T. Cluckey 1/1 24 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
B. Flint 3 37.7 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 1 22.0 22 0
D. Bates 40 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Bates 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 4.5 45 0
R. Blackmon 3 4.7 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 3:45 8 75 TD
10:32 CMICH 3 1:35 3 5 Punt
6:25 CMICH 25 1:43 3 -2 Punt
1:04 CMICH 25 0:40 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 TOLEDO 42 3:11 7 37 FG
8:43 CMICH 49 1:09 3 3 Punt
6:22 CMICH 7 1:43 3 4 Punt
3:51 CMICH 33 1:09 3 7 Punt
0:27 CMICH 25 0:21 2 12 Halftime
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 TOLEDO 35 0:33 3 4 Punt
8:48 CMICH 45 2:23 7 45 TD
4:33 TOLEDO 37 3:25 9 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TOLEDO 19 0:41 3 0 Punt
10:37 TOLEDO 26 1:43 3 6 Punt
7:27 TOLEDO 20 0:19 3 -28 INT
4:32 TOLEDO 50 0:34 2 -17 INT
2:33 TOLEDO 20 2:06 6 80 TD

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Halftime (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 30
(0:06 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock scrambles runs ob at CMC 37 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(0:27 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 5 yards (30-J.Jones).
Kickoff
(0:27 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:27 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13
(0:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(1:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 13 for 42 yards (19-D.Kent).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 39
(1:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles runs ob at TOL 45 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 35
(1:46 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 39 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34
(2:14 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 35 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(2:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 34 for 14 yards (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - CMICH 40
(2:42 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 49 yards from CMC 40. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 20 for 9 yards (31-C.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 40
(2:51 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Buczkowski.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 39
(3:24 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 40 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones91-J.Hines).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(3:51 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 39 for 6 yards (31-D.Bolden45-D.Johnson).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Interception (2 plays, -17 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 48
(3:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton INTERCEPTED by 2-W.Reid at CMC 33. 2-W.Reid to CMC 33 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50
(4:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to CMC 48 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - CMICH 11
(4:39 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 41 yards from CMC 11. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 50 for 2 yards (19-D.Kent).
+3 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 8
(5:17 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 11 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 7
(5:52 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 8 for 1 yard (44-D.Ragin35-A.Crider).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 7
(6:22 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 7 for no gain (91-J.Hines).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Interception (3 plays, -28 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(7:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox INTERCEPTED by 7-R.Bowens at CMC 7. 7-R.Bowens runs ob at CMC 7 for no gain.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(7:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley runs ob at CMC 33 for 20 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(7:08 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 32.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(7:27 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 32 for 12 yards (25-D.McNary).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - CMICH 48
(7:34 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 48 yards from TOL 48 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 48
(7:40 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 48
(8:17 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to TOL 48 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(8:43 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 48 for -1 yard (45-D.Johnson96-D.Hood).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 32
(8:54 - 2nd) 49-B.Flint punts 37 yards from TOL 32. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 49 for 18 yards (49-B.Flint).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 34
(9:34 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for -2 yards (5-D.Reed).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 31
(9:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles pushed ob at TOL 34 for 3 yards (71-R.Stuart).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(10:32 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 31 for 5 yards (3-A.McCoy8-T.Brown).
Kickoff
(10:37 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 26 for 22 yards (3-A.McCoy).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - FG (7 plays, 37 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - CMICH 5
(10:41 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 3
(11:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 5 for -2 yards (99-D.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 4
(11:57 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock to TOL 3 for 1 yard (1-T.Anderson92-D.Rogers).
+3 YD
1 & 5 - CMICH 7
(12:28 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 4 for 3 yards (30-J.Jones45-D.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 12
(12:47 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 7 for 5 yards (20-S.Holt). Team penalty on TOL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at TOL 12. No Play.
+34 YD
2 & 14 - CMICH 46
(13:23 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 12-T.Brock. 12-T.Brock to TOL 12 for 34 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 47
(13:52 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to TOL 46 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines92-D.Rogers).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(13:52 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Buczkowski. Penalty on CMC 66-T.Ferris Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TOL 42. No Play.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(14:07 - 2nd) 49-B.Flint punts 23 yards from TOL 19 to the TOL 42 downed by 6-N.Bauer.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(14:11 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(14:14 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(14:48 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 19 for no gain (8-T.Brown).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 31
(14:57 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 53 yards from CMC 31. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 19 for 3 yards (24-D.Bracy).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 28
(0:24 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 31 for 3 yards (35-A.Crider6-N.Bauer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(1:04 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 28 for 3 yards (45-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
Kickoff
(1:04 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(1:08 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(1:12 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(1:50 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 6 for -2 yards (13-T.Hairston).
+2 YD
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(2:15 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 4 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 15
(2:37 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback pushed ob at CMC 6 for 9 yards (8-T.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 17
(3:15 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 15 for 2 yards (8-T.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(3:44 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 17 for 3 yards (13-T.Hairston25-D.McNary).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(4:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton pushed ob at CMC 20 for 20 yards (25-D.McNary).
+23 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(4:29 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to CMC 40 for 23 yards (5-D.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(4:33 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - CMICH 23
(4:42 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 40 yards from CMC 23 to the TOL 37 downed by 37-R.Sturkey.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 25
(5:19 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for -2 yards (31-D.Bolden99-D.Johnson).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - CMICH 22
(5:57 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 25 for 3 yards (99-D.Johnson98-D.Alexander).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:25 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 22 for -3 yards (99-D.Johnson).
Kickoff
(6:25 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:25 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
(6:37 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 21
(6:41 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 15 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent34-A.Siddiq).
+19 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 40
(7:18 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at CMC 21 for 19 yards (25-D.McNary).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(7:23 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to CMC 32 for -2 yards (3-A.McCoy). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 30. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 40
(7:48 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to CMC 30 for 10 yards (19-T.Scott).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 41
(8:30 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 40 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(8:48 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 41 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 8
(8:57 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 37 yards from CMC 8 to the CMC 45 downed by 45-J.Whiteside.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 7
(9:38 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 8 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones91-J.Hines).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 5
(10:07 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 7 for 2 yards (30-J.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 3
(10:32 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 5 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 39
(10:42 - 1st) 49-B.Flint punts 53 yards from TOL 39. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 3 for -5 yards (31-D.Bolden).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 39
(10:46 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 39
(10:50 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(11:12 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 39 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown71-R.Stuart).
Kickoff
(11:15 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 39 yards from CMC 35. 40-D.Bates to TOL 35 for 9 yards (24-D.Bracy).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:15 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 18
(11:21 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(11:55 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to TOL 18 for 12 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 42
(12:29 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to TOL 30 for 12 yards (7-Z.Ford45-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 44
(13:07 - 1st) 6-D.Hill to TOL 42 for 2 yards (45-D.Johnson30-J.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(13:45 - 1st) 12-T.Brock scrambles to TOL 44 for 6 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+19 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 31
(14:10 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 50 for 19 yards (0-S.Womack).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 29
(14:38 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 2 yards (91-J.Hines).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
