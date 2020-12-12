Drive Chart
|
|
|CMICH
|TOLEDO
CMICH
0 Pass
3 Rush
12 YDS
0:21 POS
+7 YD
2ND & 5 CMICH 30
0:06
12-T.Brock scrambles runs ob at CMC 37 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 25
0:27
4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 5 yards (30-J.Jones).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:27
17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
TOLEDO
4 Pass
3 Rush
80 YDS
2:06 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:27
17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 13
0:33
2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
+42 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 45
1:08
2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 13 for 42 yards (19-D.Kent).
+6 YD
3RD & 5 TOLEDO 39
1:17
2-C.Bradley scrambles runs ob at TOL 45 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 TOLEDO 35
1:46
2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 39 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 34
2:14
22-B.Koback to TOL 35 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
+14 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 20
2:33
2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 34 for 14 yards (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
Touchdown 0:33
2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:06
pos
10
16
Touchdown 6:37
2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
55
yds
02:23
pos
7
6
Touchdown 11:21
88-K.Pimpleton complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:45
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|13
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|147
|236
|Total Plays
|33
|35
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|67
|Rush Attempts
|24
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|85
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.7
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|13
|14
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|236
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|3/4
|64
|1
|0
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|3/5
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|10
|17
|0
|5
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|5
|15
|0
|12
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|4
|8
|0
|3
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Hill 6 DB
|D. Hill
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|2
|22
|1
|18
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
H. Buczkowski 44 TE
|H. Buczkowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 13 LB
|T. Hairston II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McNary 25 DB
|D. McNary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kent 19 DB
|D. Kent
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 59 DL
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 34 DL
|A. Siddiq
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 2 DB
|W. Reid
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Gwilly 33 LB
|K. Gwilly
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowens III 7 DB
|R. Bowens III
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|6
|44.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|6.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|10/18
|169
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|3
|29
|0
|20
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|11
|24
|0
|6
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|3
|14
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|4
|2
|24
|1
|15
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|3
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Newton 19 WR
|J. Newton
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Winstead 14 WR
|I. Winstead
|2
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 30 LB
|J. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 99 DE
|D. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ragin 44 DE
|D. Ragin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crider 35 LB
|A. Crider
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Womack 0 CB
|S. Womack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Flint 49 P
|B. Flint
|3
|37.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
D. Bates 40 TE
|D. Bates
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|3
|4.7
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 30(0:06 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock scrambles runs ob at CMC 37 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(0:27 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 5 yards (30-J.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13(0:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(1:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 13 for 42 yards (19-D.Kent).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 39(1:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles runs ob at TOL 45 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 35(1:46 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 39 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(2:14 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 35 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(2:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 34 for 14 yards (13-T.Hairston33-K.Gwilly).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 40(2:42 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 49 yards from CMC 40. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 20 for 9 yards (31-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 40(2:51 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Buczkowski.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 39(3:24 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 40 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones91-J.Hines).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(3:51 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 39 for 6 yards (31-D.Bolden45-D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 48(3:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton INTERCEPTED by 2-W.Reid at CMC 33. 2-W.Reid to CMC 33 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(4:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to CMC 48 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CMICH 11(4:39 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 41 yards from CMC 11. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 50 for 2 yards (19-D.Kent).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 8(5:17 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 11 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 7(5:52 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 8 for 1 yard (44-D.Ragin35-A.Crider).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 7(6:22 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 7 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(7:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox INTERCEPTED by 7-R.Bowens at CMC 7. 7-R.Bowens runs ob at CMC 7 for no gain.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(7:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley runs ob at CMC 33 for 20 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(7:08 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 32.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(7:27 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 32 for 12 yards (25-D.McNary).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 48(7:34 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 48 yards from TOL 48 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 48(7:40 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 48(8:17 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to TOL 48 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(8:43 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 48 for -1 yard (45-D.Johnson96-D.Hood).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 32(8:54 - 2nd) 49-B.Flint punts 37 yards from TOL 32. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 49 for 18 yards (49-B.Flint).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 34(9:34 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for -2 yards (5-D.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 31(9:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles pushed ob at TOL 34 for 3 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(10:32 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 31 for 5 yards (3-A.McCoy8-T.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 26 for 22 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 5(10:41 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 3(11:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 5 for -2 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 4(11:57 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock to TOL 3 for 1 yard (1-T.Anderson92-D.Rogers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CMICH 7(12:28 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 4 for 3 yards (30-J.Jones45-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 12(12:47 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 7 for 5 yards (20-S.Holt). Team penalty on TOL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at TOL 12. No Play.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 14 - CMICH 46(13:23 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 12-T.Brock. 12-T.Brock to TOL 12 for 34 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 47(13:52 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to TOL 46 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines92-D.Rogers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(13:52 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Buczkowski. Penalty on CMC 66-T.Ferris Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TOL 42. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(14:07 - 2nd) 49-B.Flint punts 23 yards from TOL 19 to the TOL 42 downed by 6-N.Bauer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(14:11 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(14:14 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(14:48 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 19 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 31(14:57 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 53 yards from CMC 31. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 19 for 3 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 31(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 28(0:24 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 31 for 3 yards (35-A.Crider6-N.Bauer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(1:04 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 28 for 3 yards (45-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 6(1:08 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 6(1:12 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(1:50 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 6 for -2 yards (13-T.Hairston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6(2:15 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 4 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 15(2:37 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback pushed ob at CMC 6 for 9 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 17(3:15 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 15 for 2 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(3:44 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 17 for 3 yards (13-T.Hairston25-D.McNary).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(4:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton pushed ob at CMC 20 for 20 yards (25-D.McNary).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(4:29 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to CMC 40 for 23 yards (5-D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(4:33 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CMICH 23(4:42 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 40 yards from CMC 23 to the TOL 37 downed by 37-R.Sturkey.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 25(5:19 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for -2 yards (31-D.Bolden99-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - CMICH 22(5:57 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 25 for 3 yards (99-D.Johnson98-D.Alexander).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:25 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 22 for -3 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(6:37 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 21(6:41 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 15 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent34-A.Siddiq).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 40(7:18 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at CMC 21 for 19 yards (25-D.McNary).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(7:23 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to CMC 32 for -2 yards (3-A.McCoy). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 30. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(7:48 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to CMC 30 for 10 yards (19-T.Scott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 41(8:30 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 40 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(8:48 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 41 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 8(8:57 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 37 yards from CMC 8 to the CMC 45 downed by 45-J.Whiteside.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 7(9:38 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 8 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones91-J.Hines).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 5(10:07 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 7 for 2 yards (30-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 3(10:32 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 5 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(10:42 - 1st) 49-B.Flint punts 53 yards from TOL 39. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 3 for -5 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(10:46 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(10:50 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(11:12 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 39 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown71-R.Stuart).
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 39 yards from CMC 35. 40-D.Bates to TOL 35 for 9 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(11:21 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(11:55 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to TOL 18 for 12 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 42(12:29 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to TOL 30 for 12 yards (7-Z.Ford45-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 44(13:07 - 1st) 6-D.Hill to TOL 42 for 2 yards (45-D.Johnson30-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(13:45 - 1st) 12-T.Brock scrambles to TOL 44 for 6 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 31(14:10 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 50 for 19 yards (0-S.Womack).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 29(14:38 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 2 yards (91-J.Hines).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
