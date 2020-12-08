|
|
|CSTCAR
|TROY
No. 13 Coastal Carolina looks to remain unbeaten vs. Troy
The big stage has been good for Coastal Carolina.
The No. 13 Chanticleers are looking to back up the program's most significant victory as they return to Sun Belt Conference competition Saturday at Troy.
"Everybody in the country knows who Coastal Carolina University is now," Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Trey Carter said. "We knew we had an opportunity to show what we had, and we did that."
Coastal Carolina will be the highest ranked team to ever visit Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.
The Chanticleers (10-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) complete the regular season with this game before heading home for next week's Sun Belt championship game against No. 19 Louisiana (9-1).
"It's crazy, but we worked hard to get there," Carter said. "It has been a long, hard process. A lot of trials and tribulations, but we're blessed to be in this position."
Coastal Carolina burst onto the national scene in a bigger way with Saturday's thrilling 22-17 victory against then-No. 13 BYU in a matchup of undefeated teams.
"We feel we can play with anybody in the country, and we proved that," Coastal Carolina defensive end Jeffrey Gunter said.
Troy (5-5, 3-3) has a pair of home games remaining. The Trojans are coming off a 29-0 thumping of host South Alabama in an in-state rivalry, but this looms as a bigger opportunity to turn heads.
"It's a great opportunity for us, and I know our guys are extremely excited to play these guys at home," Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. "We'll need to play really well in three phases."
This is the third year in a row that Troy has played host to a ranked opponent.
The Chanticleers have won 11 consecutive games overall. They're the only team in Sun Belt Conference history to hold a 10-0 record.
Quarterback Grayson McCall, who has thrown for 1,832 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, has been among the Chanticleers' breakthrough players.
"Grayson don't play like a (redshirt) freshman," Carter said. "Grayson plays like a fifth-year senior. "He goes out there, takes charge. He's running the show when he's out there."
Running back CJ Marable of Coastal Carolina has posted more than 100 rushing yards the past two games along with a team-high 16 touchdowns. He has scored in the past nine games.
While there are numerous Sun Belt results to compare the teams, there's also another common opponent. Troy faced Brigham Young in September, losing 48-7 in Utah.
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson went 35 of 41 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns against South Alabama. The team has compiled more than 400 yards in six games this season.
Coastal Carolina provided a dramatic finishing touch against BYU. Troy's second halves have been sprinkled with disappointments as the Trojans have led at halftime in seven games.
The Coastal Carolina-Troy game was rescheduled from mid-November, with the postponement stemming from coronavirus protocols at Troy.
This will be the fourth meeting between the teams. Coastal Carolina's lone victory came 36-35 on Marable's two-point conversion run with 30 seconds remaining last year at home. That outcome marked the fewest points Troy has scored in the series.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|260
|277
|Total Plays
|28
|49
|Avg Gain
|9.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|70
|Rush Attempts
|15
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|156
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|23-31
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|277
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|9/13
|156
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|9
|100
|2
|59
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|4
|2
|0
|3
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|3
|2
|40
|0
|25
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|3
|2
|39
|1
|20
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Porter 44 LB
|E. Porter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 96 DT
|K. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|2
|45.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|23/31
|207
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|8
|7
|83
|0
|20
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|6
|5
|49
|0
|24
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|5
|5
|43
|0
|12
|
M. Rogers 7 WR
|M. Rogers
|4
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
O. Lacey 29 WR
|O. Lacey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 1 CB
|T. Dunlap
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Starling 19 S
|D. Starling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 S
|K. Nixon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|3/3
|42
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
1 & 6 - TROY 6(0:05 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 16(0:15 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 6 FUMBLES (43-E.Makonzo). 2-R.Todd to CC 6 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(0:26 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to CC 16 for 7 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 47(0:39 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 23 for 24 yards (7-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(0:44 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 48(0:54 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 47 for 5 yards (7-D.Strong34-T.Gallagher).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(1:14 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to TRY 48 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher4-K.Gladney).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(1:32 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 40 for 12 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 28 for 23 yards (21-J.Killen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(1:44 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - CSTCAR 4(2:22 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to TRY 2 for 2 yards (22-K.Nixon2-C.Martial).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 36(3:07 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 2-R.White. 2-R.White to TRY 4 for 32 yards (19-D.Starling22-K.Nixon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 43(3:44 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to TRY 36 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial22-K.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(4:19 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to TRY 43 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(4:50 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs ob at TRY 45 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(4:54 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:27 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 36 for 11 yards (8-T.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 2-R.White.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TROY 10(5:30 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-8 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 2(5:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson to CC 10 FUMBLES. 18-G.Watson to CC 10 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 3(6:09 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 2 for 1 yard (34-T.Gallagher10-A.Spillum).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TROY 5(6:51 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 3 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer5-T.Geiger).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 25(7:14 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs ob at CC 5 for 20 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - TROY 33(7:36 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 25 for 8 yards (44-E.Porter43-E.Makonzo).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 32(7:55 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to CC 33 for -1 yard (7-D.Strong).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 47(8:30 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 32 for 15 yards (26-B.Matts23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(8:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Johnson.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 37(8:58 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 47 for 16 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 34(9:20 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 37 for 3 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 34(9:45 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 34 for no gain (52-C.Brewer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 24(10:26 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 34 for 10 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(10:41 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 24 for 13 yards (10-A.Spillum4-K.Gladney).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 38(10:55 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 51 yards from CC 38. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 11 for no gain (11-K.Burton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 38(11:05 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(11:13 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 38 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial49-A.Showers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(12:01 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:07 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 20 for -5 yards (97-A.Pierce). Penalty on TRY 97-A.Pierce Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 20.
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 40-P.McSweeney.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 4(12:30 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TROY 4(12:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Vidal.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 18(13:06 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 4 for 14 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(13:06 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson scrambles to CC 18 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(13:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to CC 21 for 8 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(14:04 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 29 for 4 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(14:31 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to CC 33 for 10 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 44(14:42 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 43 for 13 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(0:18 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 44 for 4 yards (96-K.Roberts15-J.Clark).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 33(0:32 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 40 for 7 yards (44-E.Porter23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TROY 33(0:37 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 29-O.Lacey.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(0:59 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at TRY 33 for 8 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(1:17 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 25 for 12 yards (10-A.Spillum43-E.Makonzo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 47(1:29 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 40 yards from CC 47 Downed at the TRY 13.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 48(2:14 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 47 for -1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 41(2:48 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at CC 48 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(3:32 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for 1 yard (41-J.Solomon).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:02 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 40 for 15 yards (1-T.Dunlap4-C.Slocum).
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TROY 24(4:07 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TROY 24(4:13 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TROY 24(4:18 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(4:46 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to CC 24 for 2 yards (15-J.Clark52-C.Brewer).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - TROY 30(5:01 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to CC 26 for 4 yards (52-C.Brewer26-B.Matts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TROY 30(5:03 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 37(5:26 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to CC 30 for 7 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(5:49 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to CC 37 for 2 yards (94-J.Gunter5-T.Geiger).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - TROY 49(6:06 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to CC 39 for 10 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TROY 49(6:42 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to CC 49 for no gain (44-E.Porter5-T.Geiger).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 49(7:22 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to CC 49 for 2 yards (44-E.Porter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(7:41 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson pushed ob at TRY 49 for 7 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 39(8:05 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 42 for 3 yards (5-T.Geiger44-E.Porter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(8:19 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 39 for 8 yards (26-B.Matts).
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 34 yards from CC 35. 84-A.Lewis to TRY 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(8:26 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(8:35 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(8:51 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to TRY 20 for 13 yards (1-T.Dunlap8-T.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 40(9:30 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at TRY 33 for 7 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(10:09 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TRY 40 for 7 yards (8-T.Harris49-A.Showers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(10:50 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TRY 47 for no gain (21-S.Brown).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(11:18 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 47 for 25 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:59 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 28 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(12:40 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely pushed ob at CC 25 for 15 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - TROY 25(12:44 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Matts at CC 10. 26-B.Matts to CC 10 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 27(12:55 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to CC 25 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(13:48 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to CC 27 for -2 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 55 yards from CC 35. 2-R.Todd 1-K.Geiger to CC 25 for 61 yards (16-J.Morris).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+59 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(13:50 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(14:45 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 41 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 35 for 10 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
