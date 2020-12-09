|
|
|DUKE
|FSU
Duke visits Florida State in matchup of scuffling teams
Two teams desperate for something good to happen square off Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
Duke will wrap up its season while Florida State hopes to resume competition when the teams tangle to see which side can produce its second Atlantic Coast Conference victory of the season.
Duke (2-8, 1-8 ACC) hasn't been the source of coronavirus-related schedule changes, but the Blue Devils have had to make several adjustments the past several weeks.
"What I hope that comes from it for football players is that we grow as people, we learn a lot of life lessons and we use them for the rest of our lives in a good manner," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.
Florida State (2-6, 1-6) has lost three consecutive games, but not recently. The Seminoles haven't played since Nov. 14, and they'll have just a 10-game slate overall if they get back on the field this week and then Dec. 19 at Wake Forest.
"You get late in the season and it has been a long journey with so many changes," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "I think our guys continue to grow. ... I think we're getting better. Coming into this week, you have an opportunity to play Duke here at home, being the last home game of this season, and for some of these guys, the older guys potentially the last home game of their career."
Already, this is the largest gap between regular-season games in Florida State history. On Nov. 14, the Seminoles used eight freshmen in starting roles in a 38-22 loss at North Carolina State.
Jordan Travis didn't make the trip for that game because of an injury, but he's listed as the starting quarterback for the Duke game. It's also another chance for the Seminoles to take a look a freshman running back Lawrance Toafili, who is set for his second career start.
"He's a natural playmaker with the ball in his hands," Norvell said. "I think you're starting to see that confidence. He's definitely one of those guys we think can be one of the building blocks for this program."
The last two teams to visit Tallahassee have departed without a result. Clemson and Virginia made those trips, but neither played when coronavirus-related issues interfered.
There was a development coming from those situations, with the ACC adjusting its testing procedures to ensure that results are in hand before the visiting team makes a trek.
Duke will have an unusual travel story for this season. Because of the ACC's recent adjustment of schedules over the past few weeks, the Blue Devils will be the only conference team to play six road games. Instead of five home and five away in league play, Duke will have four home contests and six on the road.
This game had been slated for last week at Duke.
Duke's lone ACC victory came at Syracuse. Since then, the Blue Devils have gone 1-4, with the success a nonleague romp past Charlotte.
The Blue Devils have surrendered at least 48 points in each of their past three games.
"We've been able to turn things around when we've hit bottom around here," Cutcliffe said. "We have and we can."
This will be the second week in a row the Blue Devils play a team or on a date that wasn't on its schedule until Nov. 29. It didn't go well last Saturday, when they took a 48-0 home loss to Miami.
Florida State is averaging 22 points per game.
Duke senior Victor Dimukeje is a one-half sack away from matching the career school record. He has 21 1/2.
Florida State leads the series 20-0, with all the meetings coming since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992. Included is the 2013 ACC championship game, Duke's lone appearance in the title game.
The teams haven't squared off since Florida State's 17-10 victory in 2017 at Duke, the closest game in the series.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|8
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|18
|160
|Total Plays
|11
|18
|Avg Gain
|1.6
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|82
|Rush Attempts
|4
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|18
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|2-7
|5-5
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|15.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|18
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|18
|TOTAL YDS
|160
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|2/7
|18
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|2
|38.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|3
|18.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|5/5
|78
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|6
|41
|2
|14
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|4
|32
|0
|25
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|2
|50
|0
|39
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|2
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Fuller 30 DE
|Q. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - DUKE 26(4:10 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 39 yards from DUK 26 to FSU 35 fair catch by 6-K.Helton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - DUKE 31(4:09 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 42-S.Heyward False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 31. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 36(4:06 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 16-J.Stinson False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 36(4:14 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 36(4:17 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Durant.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(4:22 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 27(4:41 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun pushed ob at DUK 36 for 9 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 24(5:13 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 27 for 3 yards (30-Q.Fuller).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(5:46 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 24 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 26 for 26 yards (7-J.Jones28-D.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 20(6:09 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol INTERCEPTED by 5-H.Nasirildeen at DUK 39. 5-H.Nasirildeen to DUK 14 for 25 yards (78-C.Holman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(6:41 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 20 for 1 yard (5-H.Nasirildeen3-J.Brownlee).
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from FSU 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 19 for 18 yards (44-B.Gant).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FSU 2(6:53 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 13 - FSU 41(7:36 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to DUK 2 for 39 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(8:20 - 1st) 22-J.Douglas to DUK 41 for -3 yards (90-D.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 41(8:46 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 38 for 3 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - FSU 48(9:23 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to DUK 41 for 11 yards (16-J.Stinson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 45(9:40 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at DUK 34 for 11 yards (39-J.Lewis). Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at DUK 42.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 44(10:08 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to DUK 45 for -1 yard (35-D.Mausi39-J.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 50(10:35 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 44 for 6 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 12(10:41 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 38 yards from DUK 12 out of bounds at the FSU 50.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 12(10:45 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 3(11:18 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 12 for 9 yards (18-T.Jay).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 6(11:33 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 13 for 7 yards (44-B.Gant). Penalty on DUK 78-C.Holman Holding 3 yards enforced at DUK 6. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 8(12:02 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 6 for -2 yards (1-E.Rice).
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from FSU 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson runs ob at DUK 33 for 29 yards. Penalty on DUK 40-R.Smith Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at DUK 15.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - FSU 7(12:14 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:41 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at DUK 7 for 18 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 31(13:07 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to DUK 25 for 6 yards (0-M.Waters35-D.Mausi).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(13:43 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 31 for 6 yards (0-M.Waters54-D.Tangelo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 47(14:02 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 37 for 10 yards (54-D.Tangelo96-C.Rumph).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 50(14:30 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to DUK 47 for 3 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:54 - 1st) 13-J.Travis runs ob at FSU 50 for 25 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 25 for 25 yards (21-K.Walker81-N.Dalmolin).
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
42
3rd 8:44 CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
21
16
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
3
2nd 7:36 FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
24
3
2nd 10:48 ABC
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
28
0
2nd 10:07 ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
3
3
2nd 11:00 ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
0
21
1st 4:03 ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
7
7
2nd 14:25 SECN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
059.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN