Memphis QB White seeks history against Houston
Senior quarterback Brady White -- likely in his last collegiate regular-season start -- will lead the host Memphis Tigers against the Houston Cougars in an American Athletic Conference game on Saturday afternoon.
Memphis (6-3, 4-3 AAC) has beaten Houston in each of the past four years. The Tigers are also 5-0 at home this season, and they haven't lost a home game since October 2018.
Houston (3-3, 3-2) hasn't played in a month -- since defeating the South Florida Bulls 56-21 on Nov. 14. Over the past few weeks, games against Tulsa and SMU were canceled.
White is just 56 yards away from topping Danny Wimprine to become Memphis' career leader in passing yards. Wimprine threw for 10,215 yards from 2001-04. White already owns the school records for passing touchdowns (85) and wins as a starting quarterback (26).
His top receiver is junior Calvin Austin III, who has logged at least 100 yards in six of his past seven games. Austin ranks second in the AAC in receiving yards (951) as he closes in on his first 1,000-yard season.
However, Memphis lost its most recent game, falling 35-21 at Tulane.
"The only response we're going to have is to pick ourselves up and keep swinging," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said when asked about the upcoming Houston game. "What we do from here is how we will be defined."
Houston, which went 4-8 last season, hasn't had the chance to get on track this year due to COVID-19 and contact tracing.
The last time the Cougars took the field, they scored a season-high 56 points in a rout of South Florida. Junior quarterback Clayton Tune completed 14 of 25 passes for 163 yards and a season-high three TDs in that game. He also rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
"That's going to change things," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said of Tune's running ability. "You can't just play man coverage and ignore the quarterback. You have to keep your eyes on him, and that will open things up in the running and passing games."
For the season, Tune is completing 60.6 percent of his passes and has 11 TD throws and six interceptions. He is also second on the team with 233 rushing yards.
Tune's best playmakers are a pair of seniors: running back Kyle Porter and wide receiver Keith Corbin. Porter has a team-high 415 scrimmage yards and is averaging 4.6 yards per touch. Corbin has a team-high 24 receptions for 333 yards and one score.
The Houston defense is led by 6-foot-6, 270-pound senior defensive end Payton Turner, who leads the team with 9.5 tackles for losses.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|5
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|107
|73
|Total Plays
|24
|19
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|3
|Rush Attempts
|10
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|0.3
|Yards Passing
|79
|70
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|22
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|70
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|3
|
|
|107
|TOTAL YDS
|73
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|10/14
|79
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|4
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Hypolite 17 S
|H. Hypolite
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 0 LB
|G. Stuard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 93 DL
|A. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 40 LB
|J. Carmouche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|2
|39.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|6/10
|70
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|3
|-2
|0
|2
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|4
|4
|54
|0
|40
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hastings 19 DB
|J. Hastings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 37 DE
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cartwright 95 DL
|J. Cartwright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(12:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 45 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(12:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 41 for 13 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 36(13:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Hastings INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Jones at HOU 6. 8-M.Jones runs ob at HOU 28 for 22 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:32 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to HOU 36 for -1 yard (40-J.Carmouche).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to HOU 35 for 40 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - HOU 29(14:01 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 46 yards from HOU 29 out of bounds at the MEM 25.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - HOU 29(14:04 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - HOU 20(14:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 29 for 9 yards (95-J.Cartwright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 18(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 20 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(0:15 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 27 for -1 yard (30-R.Owens). Penalty on HOU 71-M.Banes Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 28. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from MEM 35. 8-M.Jones to HOU 28 for 26 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 16(0:25 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 15(1:03 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to HOU 16 for -1 yard (6-D.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 22(1:43 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to HOU 15 for 7 yards (0-G.Stuard17-H.Hypolite).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(2:17 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to HOU 22 for no gain (93-A.Bell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(2:35 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to HOU 22 for 11 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:35 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 0-G.Stuard Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at HOU 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:40 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 28-A.Martin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:46 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 47(3:07 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to HOU 48 for 5 yards (95-J.Neal).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 40(4:00 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 47 for 7 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(4:30 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 40 for 2 yards (93-A.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 33(4:45 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to MEM 38 for 5 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 36(5:20 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 33 for -3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(5:21 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 36 for 8 yards (2-D.Anderson28-T.Mwaniki).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - HOU 40(5:29 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 32 yards from HOU 40 to MEM 28 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - HOU 40(5:34 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Car.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - HOU 40(5:40 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 35(6:10 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 40 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(6:29 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 48 for 3 yards (23-J.Russell). Penalty on HOU 74-R.Unije Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 45. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MEMP 18(6:39 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 37 yards from MEM 18 Downed at the HOU 45.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - MEMP 23(7:12 - 1st) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 18 for -5 yards (98-P.Turner).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:30 - 1st) 18-T.Washington to MEM 23 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:57 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to MEM 25 for no gain (0-G.Stuard).
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - HOU 11(8:02 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - HOU 11(8:06 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 11(8:27 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles to MEM 11 for no gain (10-M.Joseph). Penalty on HOU 74-R.Unije Holding declined.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 8 - HOU 8(8:59 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to MEM 11 for -3 yards (10-M.Joseph23-J.Russell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 10(9:36 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to MEM 8 for 2 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(10:15 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to MEM 10 for 9 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - HOU 24(10:35 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to MEM 19 for 5 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 23(11:19 - 1st) 34-M.Car to MEM 24 for -1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 30(12:07 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to MEM 23 for 7 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(12:50 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to MEM 30 for 1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 41(13:14 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to MEM 31 for 10 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(13:44 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to MEM 41 for 8 yards (40-T.Pickens23-J.Russell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 45(14:18 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to MEM 49 for 6 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:42 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for 7 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 38 for 13 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
