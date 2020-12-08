|
|
|ILL
|NWEST
Illinois looks to end skid vs. No. 14 Northwestern
Illinois looks to end skid vs. No. 14 Northwestern
Illinois will visit No. 14 Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday with the hopes of winning back the Land of Lincoln Trophy for the first time since 2014.
The Wildcats' five-game winning streak in the rivalry is the longest such streak Northwestern has ever held in the series. Last season, the Wildcats retained the trophy with a 29-10 victory on a rainy day in Champaign, Ill.
"It's been up north for too long," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Our guys will be pumped up and ready to go. We plan on playing our best game we've played all year."
One year ago, the Wildcats entered the game winless in Big Ten play and at the bottom of the West Division standings. Now, Northwestern (5-1, 5-1) already has clinched the division and a spot in the Big Ten title game week against an opponent to be determined.
The Wildcats clinched on Saturday despite their game against Minnesota being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Golden Gophers' program.
The division title is the second in three years for Northwestern, as the program will become one of four teams in the conference to make the championship game multiple times since its creation in 2011.
"Sometimes Northwestern is portrayed this way or that way, having these type of athletes or those type of athletes," the Wildcats' Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman said. "But at the end of the day we're coming to play, we're coming to win the West, we're coming to win a Big Ten championship."
The hallmark of the Wildcats this season has been their defense -- they are sixth in the country in points allowed per game at an average of 15.3. They also have held opponents to 322.5 total yards per game, 15th-best in the country.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said he believes turnover margin has been a huge determiner of his team's success. The Wildcats have forced 18 turnovers this season.
"I'll go back to a lot of our games; I think it has a lot to do with turnovers and then points off of turnovers," Fitzgerald said. "I think that has been key in most, if not all, of these games."
The Fighting Illini (2-4, 2-4) are coming off a 35-21 loss to Iowa. Illinois jumped to a 14-point lead behind two touchdown passes from Brandon Peters, but Iowa responded by scoring 35 straight points.
At the end of the game, backup quarterback Isaiah Williams led the Fighting Illini to their final touchdown.
Smith said "there's a place" for Williams in the offense, although he also expressed his belief in Peters.
Before the Iowa game, Illinois was on a two-game winning streak after defeating Rutgers and Nebraska.
"If you look at our play, we have a legitimate chance to win each week," Smith said. "That hasn't always been the case."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|2
|Rushing
|6
|1
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|79
|35
|Total Plays
|20
|6
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|20
|Rush Attempts
|18
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|2
|15
|Comp. - Att.
|1-2
|1-3
|Yards Per Pass
|1.0
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|1-54.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|2
|PASS YDS
|15
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|20
|
|
|79
|TOTAL YDS
|35
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|8
|58
|0
|16
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|5
|19
|0
|8
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/2
|39
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|1
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lindenman 15 WR
|T. Lindenman
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|1/3
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - ILL 21(1:54 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - ILL 21(2:41 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to NW 21 for no gain (99-E.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 17 - ILL 20(3:19 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to NW 21 for -1 yard (49-A.Adebawore).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(3:55 - 1st) to NW 13 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the NW 20.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 24(4:23 - 1st) 2-C.Brown pushed ob at NW 13 for 11 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 29(4:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to NW 24 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin46-D.O'Rourke).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 32(5:37 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to NW 29 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(6:08 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to NW 32 for 3 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 50(6:41 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NW 35 for 15 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(7:24 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 50 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 39(7:51 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 45 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin16-B.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 31(8:20 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 39 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 27(8:50 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein pushed ob at ILL 31 for 4 yards (16-B.Joseph51-B.Gallagher).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(9:18 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 27 for 7 yards (42-P.Fisher16-B.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NWEST 46(9:26 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 54 yards from NW 46 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 49(9:26 - 1st) Penalty on NW 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 49(9:31 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 49(9:39 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(10:01 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to ILL 49 for 4 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(10:22 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 47 for 15 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(10:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 32 for 12 yards (21-J.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - ILL 15(10:47 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 14(11:27 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to NW 15 for -1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - ILL 22(11:57 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to NW 14 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(12:34 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NW 22 for -1 yard (99-E.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILL 46(12:55 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 52 yards from ILL 46 to the NW 2 downed by 19-D.Campbell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ILL 46(13:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - ILL 44(13:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 46 for 2 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(14:29 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 44 for -4 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 32(14:54 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 48 for 16 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 59 yards from NW 35. 15-T.Lindenman to ILL 32 for 26 yards (14-C.Kuhbander).
-
MICHST
PSU
0
3
1st 4:41 ABC
-
MINN
NEB
7
0
1st 6:22 FS1
-
WAKE
LVILLE
7
0
1st 3:54 ACCN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
14
0
1st 2:40 SECN
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
0
1st 3:19 ESP2
-
NILL
EMICH
0
10
1st 5:39 ESP3
-
UTAH
21COLO
7
0
1st 6:10 FOX
-
WMICH
BALLST
3
0
1st 3:34 ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
0
1st 3:48 BTN
-
1BAMA
ARK
3
3
1st 4:18 ESPN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
058.5 O/U
-33
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
035.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
071 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
+5
Sat 3:45pm ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
+1
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
057 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
058.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN