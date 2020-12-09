|
|
|LATECH
|TCU
TCU, Louisiana Tech look to add one more win to resumes
TCU will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, in a game that wasn't even on the schedule until Dec. 2.
Blame it on 2020. In a season of stops and starts created by the concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the two teams were determined to get in another game.
The dustup with Louisiana Tech replaces the Horned Frogs' originally scheduled game against SMU that was first postponed and then canceled. The Bulldogs have lost three games to cancelations and another (a potential rescheduling of a game against Rice) is still in limbo.
The Horned Frogs (5-4) have won four of their past five games, including a rousing 29-22 win last Saturday at home against then-No. 15 Oklahoma State. The week's game will be TCU's only regular-season nonconference contest.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan had 369 yards of total offense (265 passing, 104 rushing) last Saturday as the Horned Frogs earned their third win over Oklahoma State in the past four years. TCU totaled 501 yards of offense thanks in part to two 100-yard receivers (Derius Davis, 139, and Quentin Johnston, 114) and a 100-yard rusher (Duggan, 104).
Safety Trevon Moehrig made the game-saving defensive play against Oklahoma State, nabbing a one-handed interception in the back of the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
"These guys played a lot of football last year and this year, and they trust each other," TCU coach Gary Patterson said after the victory. "When you get your guys to where they like to play with each other and have a good time, good things happen. They've been having a good time the last four or five weeks. At the end of the day, you've got to score one more. You've got to hold them to one less."
Louisiana Tech (5-3) was on the field for the first time in more than a month on Dec. 3, when it outlasted North Texas 42-31 on the road.
The win, the Bulldogs' second in a row, came on the distant heels of a 37-34 victory in double overtime over UAB on Oct. 31, with two cancelations and two postponements coming in between.
"It had been a long time since we were out on the field," Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz said after the North Texas contest. "I know our players were excited to be back out there. It has taken a lot out of us when games kept getting canceled. I was a little worried about rust, but I wasn't worried about the team competing. We played physical, and we played hard."
Israel Tucker was the star for the Bulldogs against North Texas, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.
Tucker, who was named Conference USA co-offensive player of the week for his performance, became the first Louisiana Tech runner to carry the ball 30 or more times since Lennon Creer in 2011. His 37 carries weare the fourth most in program history and the most since 2004.
TCU and Louisiana Tech are meeting for just the second time and first since the Horned Frogs defeated the Bulldogs, 31-24, in the 2011 Poinsettia Bowl at San Diego.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|10
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|93
|249
|Total Plays
|29
|30
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|89
|Rush Attempts
|14
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|79
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|7-15
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|13.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-67
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.7
|5-5.0
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|160
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|93
|TOTAL YDS
|249
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|6/10
|64
|0
|0
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|1/5
|15
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|6
|10
|0
|4
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
H. Dixon 23 RB
|H. Dixon
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|2
|-4
|0
|4
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|6
|2
|38
|0
|29
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 55 LB
|L. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
|Z. Hannibal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 6 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 93 DL
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Rhines 98 DL
|C. Rhines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|3
|39.7
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|4
|13.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|8/11
|160
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|6
|55
|1
|23
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|5
|21
|0
|8
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|4
|13
|1
|9
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
M. Franklin 46 WR
|M. Franklin
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
C. Curtis 46 WR
|C. Curtis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|7
|5
|133
|1
|76
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Workman 40 DE
|P. Workman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 91 DT
|P. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DE
|D. Horton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|3.3
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 5(3:05 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 3 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 12(3:48 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 5 for 7 yards (6-D.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 14(4:26 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 12 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin98-C.Rhines).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 22(5:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LT 14 for 8 yards (7-J.Cole30-C.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(5:37 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 22 for 2 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 47(6:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to LT 39 for 8 yards (55-L.Bell). Penalty on LT 55-L.Bell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 39.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(6:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 32(6:30 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to LT 47 for 21 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 30(7:09 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 32 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(7:14 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 47-C.Ware.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 30(7:19 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 30(7:26 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 30(7:31 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(7:57 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to TCU 30 for 3 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 34(8:16 - 2nd) 23-H.Dixon to TCU 33 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 38(8:38 - 2nd) 23-H.Dixon to TCU 34 for 4 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 39(9:12 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to TCU 38 for 1 yard (95-T.Cooper98-D.Horton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(9:47 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony to TCU 39 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 28(10:28 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to TCU 43 for 29 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(11:04 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 22(11:10 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 28 for 6 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 22(11:47 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(11:56 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 22 for 7 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 61 yards from TCU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 25 for 21 yards (14-B.Wilson). Penalty on LT 83-T.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 25.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 4(12:30 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 12 - TCU 12(13:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to LT 4 for 8 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TCU 7(13:04 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 73-B.Hickey False start 5 yards enforced at LT 7. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 18(13:34 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to LT 7 for 11 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(13:56 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to LT 18 for 5 yards (3-T.Baldwin44-M.Carabin).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(14:09 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 23 for -4 yards FUMBLES (30-G.Wallow). 32-O.Mathis to LT 23 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 12(14:14 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 27 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 12(14:26 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(14:33 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(14:33 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to LT 25 fair catch by. Penalty on LT 20-K.Fisher Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at LT 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:45 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+76 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(14:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston runs 76 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on LT Pass interference declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 19(14:55 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 47 yards from LT 19. 12-D.Davis to TCU 34 for no gain (42-J.Dickey). Team penalty on TCU Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TCU 34.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 19(15:00 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 14(0:30 - 1st) 25-G.Garner to LT 19 for 5 yards (11-K.Coleman91-P.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(1:17 - 1st) 25-G.Garner to LT 14 for 2 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 30. 86-W.Toussant to LT 48 for 43 yards. Penalty on LT 51-J.Mason Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at LT 24.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(1:17 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 36-B.Matiscik Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 5(1:22 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(1:59 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to LT 5 for 3 yards (56-M.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 8(2:11 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert INTERCEPTED by 16-C.Ceasar at LT 25. 16-C.Ceasar to LT 8 for 17 yards (25-G.Garner).
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 64 yards from TCU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 16 for 15 yards (46-M.Franklin). Penalty on LT 23-H.Dixon Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at LT 15.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TCU 6(2:22 - 1st) 39-G.Kell 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - TCU 14(3:08 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to LT 6 for 8 yards (1-K.Ladler46-E.Barnett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TCU 9(3:23 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment False start 5 yards enforced at LT 9. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - TCU 3(4:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at LT 9 for -6 yards (93-D.Hall52-T.Grubbs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(4:44 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to LT 3 for 5 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(5:14 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to LT 8 for 16 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(5:45 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston pushed ob at LT 24 for 19 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - LATECH 7(5:56 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 40 yards from LT 7. 12-D.Davis to LT 43 for 4 yards (42-J.Dickey).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 20 - LATECH 10(6:32 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 7 for -3 yards (11-K.Coleman30-G.Wallow).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - LATECH 15(6:51 - 1st) Team penalty on LT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LT 15. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 23(7:40 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 15 for -8 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(8:08 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 23 for 3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 10(8:37 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 20 for 10 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 10(8:58 - 1st) 5-S.Harris to LT 10 for no gain (32-O.Mathis93-G.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 15(9:14 - 1st) Penalty on LT 68-D.White False start 5 yards enforced at LT 15. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 6(9:35 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham pushed ob at LT 15 for 9 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TCU 4(9:40 - 1st) 46-C.Curtis to LT 6 for -2 yards (7-J.Cole52-T.Grubbs).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 13(10:26 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to LT 4 for 9 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 10(11:06 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to LT 13 for -3 yards (4-B.Williamson52-T.Grubbs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 12(11:37 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to LT 10 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs97-M.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 17(12:04 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to LT 12 for 5 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(12:48 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to LT 17 for 9 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 49(13:08 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to LT 26 for 23 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(13:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 13(13:26 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 32 yards from LT 13. 12-D.Davis to LT 38 for 7 yards. Penalty on TCU 26-B.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 39.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 12(13:40 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 13 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow32-O.Mathis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 8(13:55 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 12 for 4 yards (32-O.Mathis40-P.Workman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 4(14:54 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 8 for 4 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 61 yards from TCU 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 4 FUMBLES. 86-W.Toussant to LT 4 for no gain.
