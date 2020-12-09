|
|
|MICHST
|PSU
Penn State puts 2-game win streak on line vs. Michigan State
With an improved running game and defense, Penn State has responded from perhaps the most trying season in school history with impressive back-to-back wins.
The Nittany Lions (2-5) seem to have put the first 0-5 start to a season in school history behind them and seek a third straight win when Michigan State visits in the teams' latest battle for the Land Grant Trophy on Saturday in University Park, Pa.
Freshman Keyvone Lee rushed for 95 yards and the defense held Rutgers to 205 total yards in last Saturday's 23-7 victory, the 900th in school history. The Nittany Lions are the eighth program in FBS to reach that mark.
Lee also rushed for 134 yards in Penn State's 27-17 defeat of Michigan on Nov. 28, and the Nittany Lions rushed for at least 245 yards for the third time in four games.
"They've continued to battle, and that's a good sign about who our program is and what we built here," coach James Franklin said Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions held Rutgers to zero or negative yards on 45 percent of the snaps and just 43 yards in the first half. Linebacker Jesse Luketa led the way with 10 tackles, one for a loss, and a fumble recovery.
Michigan State (2-4) has wins over Michigan and Northwestern, but its four losses have been by a combined 117 points, including last Saturday's 52-12 drubbing by Ohio State, which was playing without coach Ryan Day and 23 players.
The Spartans were outgained 521-261, turned the ball over four times and racked up 10 penalties for 101 yards. The Spartans are last in the conference in scoring offense (17.4), total offense (314.7), yards per carry (2.6) and turnover margin (-9).
"We have the ability, in my mind, to play better football," coach Mel Tucker said Tuesday. "We take care of the ball, we eliminate foolish penalties, we win the field position battle and we continue to work on our technique and fundamentals and play more physically, I believe that we can have success."
Against the Buckeyes, Payton Thorne relieved an ineffective and injured Rocky Lombardi and provided a spark. The redshirt freshman completed 16 of 25 passes for 147 yards while rushing for 42 yards and a 20-yard touchdown.
Penn State holds a 15-9 edge in the Land Grant Trophy series and won 28-7 last year. Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, three to Pat Freiermuth, who set a single-game record for Penn State tight ends.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|4
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|26
|74
|Total Plays
|12
|11
|Avg Gain
|2.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|16
|Rush Attempts
|8
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|12
|58
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|1.0
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|12
|PASS YDS
|58
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|16
|
|
|26
|TOTAL YDS
|74
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|2/4
|12
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|2
|6
|0
|8
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|3
|-5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|2
|45.5
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|4/5
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|2
|2
|39
|0
|27
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 45(4:03 - 1st) 97-T.Hunt punts 55 yards from MSU 45 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 43(4:41 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 45 for 2 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 35(5:12 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 43 for 8 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(5:42 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 35 for -2 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(6:00 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 37 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(6:06 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PSU 6(6:10 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 7(6:38 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to MSU 6 for 1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 19 - PSU 19(7:15 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to MSU 7 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 19 - PSU 19(7:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 10(7:27 - 1st) 24-K.Lee runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 71-W.Fries Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 9. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 15(7:53 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to MSU 10 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(8:26 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MSU 15 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 23(8:51 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to MSU 21 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 25(9:27 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MSU 23 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(9:57 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to MSU 25 for 7 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(10:24 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to MSU 32 for 12 yards.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 29(10:57 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to MSU 44 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 29(11:24 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MICHST 35(11:31 - 1st) 97-T.Hunt punts 36 yards from MSU 35 to PSU 29 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 36(12:03 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 35 for -1 yard (34-S.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 36(12:49 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 36 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(13:20 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 45(13:50 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. INTERCEPTED at MSU 50 to MSU 39 FUMBLES (8-J.Nailor). to MSU 39 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - MICHST 41(14:12 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 45 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(14:41 - 1st) 10-P.Thorne sacked at MSU 41 for -6 yards (55-A.Shelton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - MICHST 20(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Reed to MSU 32 for 12 yards (18-S.Toney). Penalty on PSU 18-S.Toney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 32.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on MSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSU 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
-
MICHST
PSU
0
3
1st 3:55 ABC
