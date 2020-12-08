|
|
|MINN
|NEB
Minnesota, Nebraska have plenty left to prove
Nebraska is happy to play any number of games it can in order to springboard into next season.
Minnesota is just thankful to be playing after a two-weekend pause for COVID-19 reasons.
The Cornhuskers and Golden Gophers should be in good spirits when they meet Saturday at Lincoln, Neb., even though the game doesn't mean much in the Big Ten Conference standings.
Nebraska enters with some momentum, having nearly won at Iowa on Nov. 27 before earning a 37-27 win at Purdue last Saturday.
The Cornhuskers are 2-4, but coach Scott Frost is happy with the development of some of his younger players and how the team has stuck together despite a rough year with the pandemic and the won-loss record.
"I think we have more guys on the team now that love football," Frost said. "That certainly helps. I think we've got guys that care about each other more. They still feel like they are having fun playing and have something to prove."
One big difference for Nebraska the past two weeks has been the play of quarterback Adrian Martinez, who appears as if he has taken over the starter's job after sharing snaps with Luke McCaffrey earlier in the season.
Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and a score and also rushed for two touchdowns in the victory over the Boilermakers.
For Minnesota, this will be the first game since a 34-31 home win over Purdue on Nov. 20. The Golden Gophers then had a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 49 positive cases on the team: 23 players, 26 staff members.
As a result, Minnesota's scheduled games against Wisconsin and Northwestern were canceled.
"Our players and the guys that were out there did a great job practicing on Sunday and really look forward to playing again," Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said early this week. "It's never our call whether we play or not, but again, as from this point as of right now -- everything changes by the minute -- but we plan on playing against Nebraska on Saturday. And we prepared accordingly."
Despite entering with a 2-3 record, Minnesota has been prolific on offense, other than in a 35-7 loss to Iowa on Nov. 13. At the forefront is one of the best passing combinations in the conference, quarterback Tanner Morgan and wideout Rashod Bateman.
Morgan has connected on 59.4 percent of his passes (76 of 128) for 1,033 yards. He has thrown for four touchdowns and been picked off four times. Bateman has caught 36 passes for 472 yards and two scores, topping 100 yards in three of five games.
The Golden Gophers also have received production out of running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who has rushed for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games. He has a pair of 200-yard games this year.
Minnesota earned a convincing 34-7 win over the Cornhuskers in last year's meeting at Minneapolis, but the Golden Gophers have not won at Nebraska since 2014.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|2
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|37
|27
|Total Plays
|9
|13
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|2.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|11
|Rush Attempts
|6
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|5
|16
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|2.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|-2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|5
|PASS YDS
|16
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|11
|
|
|37
|TOTAL YDS
|27
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|1/3
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|6
|32
|1
|26
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gordon IV 13 LB
|J. Gordon IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cheney Jr. 44 DL
|R. Cheney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Gelecinskyj 48 K
|A. Gelecinskyj
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|4/4
|16
|0
|0
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Liewer 85 WR
|W. Liewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 90 P
|W. Przystup
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|
T. Crawford 98 K
|T. Crawford
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 38(5:34 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 41 for 3 yards (99-D.Carter55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(6:03 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 38 for 1 yard (13-J.Gordon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 31(6:22 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 37 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(6:57 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 31 for 6 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(7:26 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 25 for no gain (23-J.Howden).
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 1st) 48-A.Gelecinskyj extra point is good.
|+26 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 26(7:32 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 27(8:14 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 26 for 1 yard (93-D.Daniels44-G.Nelson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 32(8:59 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 21-B.Williams. 21-B.Williams to NEB 27 for 5 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(9:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 32 for 3 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - NEB 20(9:41 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-T.Nubin at NEB 35. 27-T.Nubin to NEB 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(9:48 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Liewer.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 11(10:15 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 20 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEB 11(10:53 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 11 for no gain (44-R.Cheney Jr.).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 4(11:20 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 11 for 7 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MINN 46(11:29 - 1st) 96-M.Crawford punts 42 yards from NEB 46 Downed at the NEB 4.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MINN 46(11:32 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 46(12:15 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to NEB 46 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(12:18 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Geary.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MINN 39(12:35 - 1st) Team penalty on NEB Illegal Contact 15 yards enforced at MIN 39. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 38(12:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(13:14 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 38 for 1 yard (95-B.Stille).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NEB 20(13:20 - 1st) 96-T.Crawford punts 41 yards from NEB 20. 2-P.Howard to MIN 37 for -2 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 19 - NEB 16(13:51 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 20 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - NEB 16(14:30 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 16 for no gain (9-E.Otomewo).
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 25 FUMBLES. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 16 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
