|
|
|OKLAST
|BAYLOR
Oklahoma State looks to finish strong vs. Baylor
After a 4-0 start that included wins over Iowa State and West Virginia, Oklahoma State rose to No. 6 in the national rankings and looked like the Big 12's best bet to make the College Football Playoff.
But the Cowboys (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) have dropped three of their last five games heading into Saturday night's regular-season finale at Baylor (2-6, 2-6) and can finish no higher than third in the conference after last week's 29-22 loss at TCU.
The loss to the Horned Frogs sewed up a matchup between first-place Iowa State (8-2, 8-1) and second-place Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 19. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have dropped seven places to 22nd in the latest CFP ratings released on Tuesday night and travel to Waco, Texas, for a makeup game of an Oct. 17 contest that had to be postponed after the Bears were unable to meet Big 12 roster requirements because of positive COVID-19 cases on the team's roster.
The best Oklahoma State can finish in the Big 12 now is third with a win over the Bears and if Texas (6-3, 5-3), which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of a 41-34 overtime victory over the Cowboys on Halloween, falls to last-place Kansas (0-9, 0-8).
However, a frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made it clear during the league's coaches teleconference on Monday that a third-place finish wasn't high on his list of priorities.
"I'm not disappointed with anybody in this organization," Gundy said. "I'm disappointed that -- every year our goal is to win a Big 12 Championship. If you win a Big 12 Championship, you win first place. If you get second or 10th, you get the last place. There are no second-place medals."
Oklahoma State lost at TCU despite jumping out to a 13-0 lead and forcing a season-high five turnovers. However, the Cowboys, playing without injured All-America running back Chuba Hubbard, managed to score off only one of the turnovers, a 40-yard fumble return by defensive end Brock Martin, and the Horned Frogs and quarterback Max Duggan took advantage of an injury-plagued OSU secondary to rally and pull out the victory.
"It's a pretty rare game when you score on defense and you get that many turnovers to not be able to find a way to win, but we just couldn't muster up much offensively," Gundy said. "We couldn't get much stability, we did hit on a couple of big plays, but we just couldn't muster up enough with where we're at right now to keep rolling."
Baylor comes in off a 27-14 loss at Oklahoma, holding the Sooners to just 269 total yards including 76 rushing yards on 31 carries. Quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for another TD. He ranks second in rushing for the season for the Bears with 170 yards.
Since COVID-19 prevented Baylor from playing a nonconference game with Houston, the Bears could still schedule another contest for Dec. 19. But head coach Dave Aranda told the Waco Tribune his team is zeroed in on its final Big 12 contest of the season with the Cowboys.
"We're not looking that way right now," Aranda said. "All eyes are on this Saturday and the game versus Oklahoma State. All of our focus is really on that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|3
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|9
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-4
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|308
|21
|Total Plays
|29
|19
|Avg Gain
|10.6
|1.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|7
|Rush Attempts
|11
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|0.6
|Yards Passing
|246
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|13-18
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|13.7
|0.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-4.3
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|21
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|13/18
|246
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|3
|29
|1
|17
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|6
|25
|0
|13
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|2
|8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|7
|5
|173
|3
|75
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|4
|3
|34
|0
|20
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|3
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murray 92 DT
|C. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|3
|5.7
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|4/7
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|8
|22
|0
|9
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
Q. Jones 13 RB
|Q. Jones
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|2
|-6
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|2
|2
|9
|0
|12
|
T. Henderson 82 TE
|T. Henderson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Q. Jones 13 RB
|Q. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Henle 87 TE
|C. Henle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Smith 28 LB
|A. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Brown 23 S
|Z. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DE
|B. Utley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|4
|40.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|31.5
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 43(10:07 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 40 for -3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(10:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 43 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez94-T.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(11:02 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 36 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(11:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 34 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to BAY 25 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(11:36 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(12:08 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs ob at BAY 17 for 20 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 50(12:43 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 37 for 13 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(12:51 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BAYLOR 15(12:59 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 35 yards from BAY 15 to BAY 50 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - BAYLOR 15(13:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-Q.Jones. Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips Personal Foul declined.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 21(13:38 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 15 for -6 yards (40-B.Martin).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(14:14 - 2nd) 6-G.Holmes to BAY 21 for -3 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 56 yards from OKS 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 24 for 15 yards (12-K.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:31 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(14:31 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 40 for 5 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:37 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to BAY 45 for 9 yards (3-R.Texada28-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:43 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:43 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs ob at BAY 44 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 39(1:16 - 1st) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 46 for 7 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(1:41 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at OKS 39 for 6 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 34(1:55 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 34. 80-B.Presley pushed ob at OKS 33 for 15 yards (18-A.Walcott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 34(2:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Henle.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(2:37 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 34 for -3 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(3:05 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 37 for no gain (40-B.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(3:21 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes runs ob at BAY 37 for 12 yards.
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 15(3:28 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(3:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to BAY 15 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre3-R.Texada).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(3:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to BAY 15 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre3-R.Texada). Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at BAY 15.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 22(4:10 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs ob at BAY 17 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 25(4:47 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to BAY 22 for 3 yards (4-C.Morgan22-J.Woods).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(5:09 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 23 for 7 yards (44-D.Doyle). Penalty on BAY 9-T.Thornton Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 30. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 38(5:28 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs ob at BAY 30 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:01 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 38 for 5 yards (54-B.Utley44-D.Doyle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:32 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 43 for no gain (44-D.Doyle).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(6:45 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to BAY 43 for 35 yards (3-R.Texada). Penalty on BAY 3-R.Texada Pass interference declined.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 14(7:05 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 22 for 8 yards (23-Z.Brown). Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 10(7:42 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 14 for 4 yards (28-A.Smith64-R.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 8(8:19 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 10 for 2 yards (28-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 49(8:30 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from OKS 49. 80-B.Presley to OKS 8 for 3 yards (19-A.McCarty18-A.Walcott).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 50(8:53 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer scrambles pushed ob at OKS 49 for 1 yard (94-T.Ford). Penalty on BAY 56-B.Bedier Holding declined.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 44(9:31 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 82-T.Henderson. 82-T.Henderson to OKS 50 for 6 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(10:02 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 44 for -4 yards (92-C.Murray).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 40(10:15 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 48 for 8 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(10:35 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 40 for 3 yards (95-I.Antwine94-T.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Morgan at BAY 37. 4-C.Morgan to BAY 37 for no gain.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 28(11:04 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin pushed ob at OKS 46 for 18 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 28(11:09 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(11:23 - 1st) Penalty on OKS 74-P.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 33. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 31(11:44 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 33 for 2 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 23(12:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin pushed ob at OKS 31 for 8 yards (23-Z.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(12:55 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 23 for 1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BAYLOR 44(13:07 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from BAY 44. 80-B.Presley to OKS 22 for -1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 17 - BAYLOR 45(13:53 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 44 for -1 yard (0-C.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 45(14:01 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Henderson.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(14:31 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 45 for -7 yards FUMBLES (94-T.Ford). 56-B.Bedier to BAY 45 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(14:42 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 61 yards from OKS 35. 1-T.Ebner to OKS 48 for 48 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:42 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|+75 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:55 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
42
3rd 8:44 CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
21
16
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
3
2nd 7:36 FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
24
3
2nd 10:48 ABC
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
28
0
2nd 10:07 ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
3
3
2nd 11:00 ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
0
21
1st 4:03 ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
7
7
2nd 14:25 SECN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
059.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN