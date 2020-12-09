|
Rutgers, Maryland hope for higher stakes soon
Rutgers and Maryland won't challenge for the Big Ten East Division crown this season, but both programs have shown progress. They will square off Saturday in College Park, Md., in a matchup that could loom larger in future years.
Both teams are coming off tough losses in their last outings: Maryland (2-2, 2-2 Big Ten) fell 27-11 at Indiana two weeks ago and then had to sit last week when Michigan had positive COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, Rutgers (2-5, 2-5) lost 23-7 to Penn State.
Already in the pandemic-plagued season, though, the Scarlet Knights have wins over Michigan State and Purdue while Maryland has beaten Minnesota and Penn State. Last year, Rutgers went 0-9 in the Big Ten action while Maryland was 1-8 in the conference, the lone victory a 48-7 rout over the Scarlet Knights on the road.
The Terps were explosive in that meeting, scoring five touchdowns of 23 yards or longer and three scores on three consecutive offensive plays. That Maryland offense is still a concern, according to Rutgers coach Greg Schiano.
"Offensively they have great skill," Schiano said. "They'll operate out of three- and four-wide-receiver sets and they should because they have great wide receivers. They have a stable of running backs and (Jake Funk) is averaging (7.8) yards a carry. He's elite. The quarterback (Taulia Tagovailoa) is dangerous both with his arm and his feet."
Wide receiver Dontay Demus did damage in that last meeting, scoring an 80-yard touchdown on a slant catch-and-run on Maryland's first possession. He far and away leads the Terrapins this season with 23 catches for 342 yards and three touchdowns.
Tagovailoa, who completed 67 percent of his passes with 676 yards and six touchdowns in the two victories, struggled at Indiana with three interceptions. His play against an up-and-down Rutgers defense will be key.
That defense is improved, though certainly still not overwhelming. Scarlet Knights linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi leads the Big Ten with an average of 13.6 tackles per game, and he is part of a very good crew at that position. Fatukasi, who also has 10 tackles for loss, is having an all-conference kind of season.
On offense, veteran Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral has completed 63.1 percent of his passes and has thrown nine touchdown tosses but has been intercepted eight times. Running back Isaih Pacheco averages 4.3 yards per carry, but overall Rutgers is averaging just 3.4 yards per rush as a team. Still, second-year Maryland coach Mike Locksley sees vast improvement by his northern rivals.
"I think you see consistency in the (Rutgers) product (now)," Locksley said. "As a head coach I watch all three phases. You just see a bunch of players really playing hard and with great effort. They're building and having gotten to know Greg (Schiano) ... you see them taking on his personality. He approaches the game with a tough, hard-nosed, blue-collar work ethic. These guys fight for four quarters and it poses a great challenge, particularly for us still being a young team."
Maryland and Rutgers will have at least one more game, though the Terrapins' and Scarlet Knights' foes are undetermined at this point. The Dec. 19 "Champions Week" format was supposed to feature East-West crossover games in the Big Ten, but COVID-19 cancellations may cause alterations to that format. Maryland, for instance, has had three of its last four scheduled games canceled.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|2
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|23
|55
|Total Plays
|13
|12
|Avg Gain
|1.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|15
|Rush Attempts
|10
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|10
|40
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|0.5
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.0
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|10
|PASS YDS
|40
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|15
|
|
|23
|TOTAL YDS
|55
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|1/3
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ugwu 44 DL
|B. Ugwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 24 DB
|N. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|3
|51.0
|0
|59
|
D. Broncati 91 P
|D. Broncati
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. LeGendre 12 QB
|L. LeGendre
|6/8
|40
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|2
|16
|0
|15
|
L. LeGendre 12 QB
|L. LeGendre
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
R. Jarrett 5 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Finau 55 DL
|A. Finau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Still 12 DB
|T. Still
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brownlee 49 LB
|D. Brownlee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boletepeli 9 LB
|J. Boletepeli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 24 DB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Holt 39 LB
|D. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|2
|42.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 43(3:17 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank. Penalty on RUT 13-J.Haskins Pass interference declined.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 39(3:48 - 1st) 2-A.Cruickshank to MAR 43 for -4 yards (9-J.Boletepeli).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(4:10 - 1st) 4-A.Young to MAR 39 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(4:33 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MAR 43 for 10 yards (24-K.Bennett).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 18 - MD 31(4:38 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Jones at RUT 47. 24-N.Jones to RUT 47 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - MD 24(5:10 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 31 for 7 yards (6-R.Battle).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(5:19 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre to MAR 43 for 4 yards. Penalty on MAR 5-R.Jarrett Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at MAR 39. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 22(5:46 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 39 for 17 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 21(6:12 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 22 for 1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - RUT 20(6:24 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 59 yards from RUT 20 to the MAR 21 downed by 2-A.Young.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 19(7:09 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 20 for 1 yard (39-D.Holt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 15(7:47 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 19 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 11(7:59 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 15 for 4 yards (12-T.Still).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MD 40(8:08 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 49 yards from MAR 40 to RUT 11 fair catch by 2-A.Young. Penalty on RUT 27-P.Partyla Running into kicker declined.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 35(8:48 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 40 for 5 yards (58-M.Toure).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 37(9:22 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre to MAR 35 for -2 yards (6-R.Battle).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(9:56 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre to MAR 37 for 1 yard (6-R.Battle).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 16(10:07 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 48 yards from RUT 16 to the MAR 36 downed by 29-L.Stevens.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RUT 16(10:52 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 16 for no gain (49-D.Brownlee).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 15(11:25 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 16 for 1 yard (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 9(11:52 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 15 for 6 yards (19-A.McCullouhh).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MD 44(12:03 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 35 yards from RUT 44 to the RUT 9 downed by 14-I.Hazel.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 48(12:42 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to RUT 44 for 8 yards (21-T.Avery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MD 48(12:45 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(13:15 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 48 for -1 yard (16-M.Melton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 34(13:40 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 49 for 15 yards (0-C.Izien24-N.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(14:08 - 1st) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 34 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - RUT 24(14:17 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 24. 6-J.Jones to MAR 30 for no gain (21-T.Avery).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - RUT 34(14:32 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 24 for -10 yards FUMBLES (30-D.Nchami). 73-B.Bordner to RUT 24 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RUT 34(14:40 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(14:51 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 34 for 7 yards (12-T.Still).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 60 yards from MAR 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 27 for 22 yards (35-K.Thomas).
