No. 18 BYU (9-1) aims to rebound vs. San Diego State
BYU's bid for an undefeated season has ended, but the No. 18 Cougars look to rebound from that disappointment when they host San Diego State on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.
BYU (9-1) dropped a 22-17 road decision at Coastal Carolina last Saturday and now turns its focus to securing its first 10-win season since 2011.
Putting aside the setback isn't easy for Cougars receiver Dax Milne, as he was tackled a yard short of the end zone on the game's final play.
"It hurts," Milne said. "I think that happening honestly just put a chip on our shoulder, that we're not done yet. We've got a lot more to say, and we'd like any opportunity we can to just go prove ourselves."
The loss caused BYU to drop five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
"We just want to play football. I let everyone else do the talking on rankings and that stuff," Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said before the latest rankings were announced Tuesday night. "I love coaching these guys, and they love to play football."
BYU traditionally has fared well against the Aztecs (4-3), holding a 28-8-1 series edge. San Diego State is just 2-16 all-time at LaVell Edwards Stadium, with the first victory occurring in 1992, when legendary Marshall Faulk ran for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-38 win.
The two schools were in the same conference for 33 consecutive seasons -- the Western Athletic Conference from 1978-1998 and the Mountain West from 1999-2010 -- but are playing for just the third time since BYU became an independent in 2011. One of those meetings -- won by the Cougars -- came in the 2012 Poinsettia Bowl.
"When they left the league, that was obviously tough on everybody," Aztecs coach Brady Hoke said. "I think our guys are competitive and this program is based on competition. So they're excited about it. They know the history. We try to remind them of the history the two schools have."
Last season, San Diego State shut down BYU's offense in posting a 13-3 home win under then-head coach Rocky Long.
Cougars star Zach Wilson passed for 316 yards but was intercepted twice and failed to throw a touchdown pass.
This season, he has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game and has been picked off just three times. Wilson has thrown for 2,964 yards and 27 touchdowns and has eight rushing scores.
"He is unbelievable," Hoke said of Wilson. "His ability to get the ball off and his ability to extend plays, he does a great job. He will be a real test for our defense."
BYU topped 40 points in five straight games and eight of nine before scoring only 17 in the loss to the Chanticleers. The Cougars rank seventh in the nation in scoring offense (44.5 points per game) and total offense (522.7 yards per game).
Milne has caught 55 passes for 1,012 yards and seven touchdowns, and Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 957 yards and 12 scores.
San Diego State will look to mirror last year's effort and seek to make it a low-scoring affair. The Aztecs rank third in the country in total defense (269.1 ypg) and eighth in scoring defense (16.3 ppg).
However, San Diego State is just 104th in total offense (343.9 ypg) as it goes against a BYU defense that rates fourth in scoring defense (14.7 ppg) and seventh in total defense (299.9 ypg).
Hoke said quarterback Jordon Brookshire will make his second straight start. Brookshire completed 14 of 24 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown, with one interception, in last Saturday's 29-17 win over Colorado State.
Running back Greg Bell (team-high 569 rushing yards) is getting closer to full health after suffering an ankle injury Nov. 21.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|4
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|17
|80
|Total Plays
|3
|10
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|17
|22
|Rush Attempts
|3
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|0
|58
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|58
|
|
|17
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|17
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|5/7
|58
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(9:47 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 40 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 29(10:19 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 35 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(10:50 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 29 for 6 yards.
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 23 for 23 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 5(10:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 10(11:37 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to SDSU 5 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 10(11:42 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(12:13 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to SDSU 10 for 21 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 38(12:48 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 31 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BYU 38(13:10 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(13:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 85-B.Cosper. 85-B.Cosper to SDSU 38 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 47(13:50 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 43 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BYU 48(14:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u. Team penalty on BYU Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SDSU 48. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(14:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to SDSU 48 for 9 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 43 for 18 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
-
LSU
6FLA
34
31
4th 7:47 ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
10
45
4th 2:29 FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
23
35
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
9
3
4th 13:27 SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
15
30
3rd 0:00 ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
7
1st 9:03 ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
7
1st 9:46 ESPU
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
7
56
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
23
24
Final ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
42
38
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
15
Final CBS
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
42
3
Final ESPN
-
WISC
16IOWA
7
28
Final FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
62
26
Final ABC
-
HOU
MEMP
27
30
Final ESP2
-
TENN
VANDY
42
17
Final SECN
-
DUKE
FSU
35
56
Final ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
17
9
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
34
26
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
055.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
-18.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN