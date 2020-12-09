|
|
|STNFRD
|OREGST
Stanford shoots for 11th straight series win vs. Oregon State
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith talked mostly about developments off the field during his weekly press conference heading into his team's scheduled Saturday game against Stanford at Corvallis, Ore.
The Beavers (2-3, 2-3 Pac-12) have learned they will be without starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia the rest of the season because of a hamstring injury that requires surgery.
Chance Nolan has taken over the starting role after making his first start for the Beavers last Saturday in the 30-24 loss at Utah. True freshman Ben Gulbranson is the backup.
"It's tough. I've got a bunch of respect for him because he's gone through a lot," Smith said of Gebbia, a junior whose performance sparked an upset of Oregon two weeks ago. "He continues to work hard. He's a positive guy. He's got a great mindset that he'll be back here next year."
Smith also announced redshirt junior quarterback Nick Moore has transferred because he was passed over by Nolan and Gulbranson. He also mentioned star tailback Jermar Jefferson and four other players may return this week after they were ruled out for the Utah game due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.
Stanford, coming off a 31-26 win at Washington, is attempting to build on its 10 consecutive wins over the Beavers.
The Cardinal (2-2, 2-2) were in Corvallis all week after spending most of last week at Seattle after the Santa Clara (Calif.) County Public Health Department prohibited contact sports through at least Dec. 21 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We always ask two questions: Should we and can we?" Stanford coach David Shaw said about the situation, which forced the Cardinal to give up its originally scheduled home game against Oregon State.
"The 'should we?' is always answered by the student-athletes. Should we continue to play? Do we find a way to play? Our student-athletes have worked extremely hard and been through a lot. They want to play."
Shaw stressed the running game against Washington, as Austin Jones carried the ball 31 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cardinal ran the final 7:54 off the clock with a 14-play drive that was capped by Jones' 3-yard run on fourth-and-1. Stanford was 10-for-13 on third downs and 2-for-2 on fourth down.
Davis Mills complemented the running game well, completing 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.
Oregon State rallied from a 30-10 deficit at Utah but came up short.
Avery Roberts logged 21 tackles, a career high for the redshirt junior linebacker. The single-game total tied the third-best mark in Oregon State history. Roberts surpassed Arkansas' Bumper Pool for the most tackles in a game nationally this season. Pool had 20 stops against Mississippi State in October.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|5
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|0
|93
|Total Plays
|0
|11
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|45
|Rush Attempts
|0
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|0
|48
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|16.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|48
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|93
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Keck 11 LB
|T. Keck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Manley 31 CB
|Z. Manley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|2/3
|30
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|7
|37
|0
|12
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 18(9:53 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(10:28 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 18 for 2 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 26(11:07 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 20 for 6 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 35(11:24 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 26 for 9 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(11:26 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(11:58 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to STA 35 for 12 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 45(12:28 - 1st) 12-J.Colletto to STA 47 for 8 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 43(13:10 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 45 for 2 yards (11-T.Keck31-Z.Manley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 43(13:45 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 43 for no gain (31-Z.Manley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(14:20 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 43 for 6 yards (15-S.Herron).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to ORS 37 for 12 yards (11-T.Keck21-K.Williamson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by.
-
LSU
6FLA
34
31
4th 8:11 ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
10
45
4th 2:49 FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
23
35
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
9
3
4th 14:10 SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
15
30
3rd 0:55 ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
7
1st 10:19 ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
6
1st 9:53 ESPU
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
7
56
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
23
24
Final ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
42
38
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
15
Final CBS
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
42
3
Final ESPN
-
WISC
16IOWA
7
28
Final FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
62
26
Final ABC
-
HOU
MEMP
27
30
Final ESP2
-
TENN
VANDY
42
17
Final SECN
-
DUKE
FSU
35
56
Final ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
17
9
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
34
26
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
055.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
-18.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN