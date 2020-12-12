Drive Chart
UAB
1 Pass
3 Rush
51 YDS
0:33 POS
+27 YD
2ND & 8 UAB 47
0:05
17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to RICE 26 for 27 yards.
+12 YD
1ST & 20 UAB 35
0:17
25-L.Wooden to UAB 47 for 12 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
Penalty
1ST & 10 UAB 45
0:25
17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to RICE 45 for 10 yards. Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 45. No Play.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 33
0:33
1-J.Brown to UAB 45 for 12 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:38
0-C.Riccitelli kicks 42 yards from RICE 35. 20-G.Prince to UAB 33 for 10 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
RICE
5 Pass
0 Rush
68 YDS
0:41 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:38
0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
+26 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 26
0:47
3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 36
0:54
3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (12-G.Cash).
+10 YD
2ND & 10 UAB 46
0:59
3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at UAB 36 for 10 yards (29-M.Turner).
No Gain
1ST & 10 UAB 46
1:04
3-J.Johnson incomplete.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:38
0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 0:47
3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
00:41
pos
7
12
Point After TD 6:55
19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 7:01
2-L.Stanley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:14
pos
6
6
Field Goal 10:15
0-C.Riccitelli 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
15
yds
04:29
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 0:56
0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
19
plays
62
yds
12:05
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 14
Rushing 2 4
Passing 3 8
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-5 3-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 159 170
Total Plays 21 35
Avg Gain 7.6 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 71 62
Rush Attempts 14 21
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 3.0
Yards Passing 88 108
Comp. - Att. 4-7 12-14
Yards Per Pass 12.6 7.1
Penalties - Yards 5-60 0-0
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-47.0 1-39.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 4-3 07--7
Rice 2-2 310--13
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 88 PASS YDS 108
71 RUSH YDS 62
159 TOTAL YDS 170
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 88 0 0 162.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 374 3 1 132.1
T. Johnston III 4/7 88 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
L. Wooden 7 31 0 12
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 203 1
J. Brown Jr. 4 24 0 12
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 84 1
L. Stanley 3 16 1 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Shropshire 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 1
T. Shropshire 2 1 54 0 54
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 168 0
H. Pittman 2 2 36 0 27
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
S. Rudolph 35 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Rudolph 1 0 0 0 0
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Wooden 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Miller 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 5-0 0.0 0
T. Turner 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Turner 3-0 1.0 0
T. Taylor 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Fair 3-0 0.0 0
G. Cash 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Cash 3-0 0.0 0
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Moll 2-0 0.0 0
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Pittman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
B. Harris 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Eason Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Moultrie 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Moultrie 1-0 0.0 0
K. Harrell 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harrell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
M. Turner 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Turner 1-1 0.0 0
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Wilder 1-1 0.0 0
J. Rayam 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Rayam 1-0 0.0 0
M. Stanley 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Stanley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/9 27/27
M. Quinn 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
K. Greenwell 3 47.0 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Prince 20 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
G. Prince 1 10.0 10 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Johnson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 108 1 0 174.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 86 0 0 123.0
J. Johnson 12/14 108 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Griffin 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 215 0
K. Griffin 11 35 0 16
J. Johnson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
J. Johnson 6 24 0 11
A. Broussard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 78 0
A. Broussard 2 2 0 1
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 1
J. Myers 2 1 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 147 0
J. Myers 8 7 44 1 26
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 204 2
J. Bailey 3 3 32 0 12
J. Bradley 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 1
J. Bradley 1 1 22 0 22
A. Broussard 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Broussard 1 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 5-0 0.0 0
B. Alldredge 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Alldredge 3-0 0.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Garcia 3-0 0.0 0
K. Lockhart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 2-1 0.0 0
G. Grammer 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Grammer 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carroll 1-0 0.0 0
T. Schuman 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Schuman 1-1 0.0 0
N. Smith 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
K. Orji 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Orji 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Riccitelli 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/9 9/10
C. Riccitelli 2/2 40 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Mendes 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
C. Mendes 1 39.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 25 1:46 3 6 Punt
0:49 UAB 25 0:40 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 UAB 25 3:14 6 75 TD
4:11 UAB 11 2:44 6 21 Punt
0:38 UAB 33 0:33 4 41 Halftime
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 RICE 16 12:05 19 62 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 RICE 47 4:29 7 30 FG
6:55 RICE 25 2:35 4 25 Punt
1:19 RICE 17 0:41 7 83 TD

UAB
Blazers
 - Halftime (4 plays, 41 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 47
(0:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to RICE 26 for 27 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 35
(0:17 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 47 for 12 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 45
(0:25 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to RICE 45 for 10 yards. Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 45. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(0:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 45 for 12 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
Kickoff
(0:38 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 42 yards from RICE 35. 20-G.Prince to UAB 33 for 10 yards (9-K.Lockhart).

RICE
Owls
 - TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:38 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(0:47 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(0:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (12-G.Cash).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 46
(0:59 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at UAB 36 for 10 yards (29-M.Turner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(1:04 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(1:12 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 10-T.Turner Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at RICE 39. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29
(1:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 30-A.Broussard. 30-A.Broussard to RICE 39 for 10 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 17
(1:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 29 for 12 yards (1-B.Harris). Team penalty on UAB Pass interference declined.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - UAB 32
(1:27 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 51 yards from UAB 32 to RICE 17 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UAB 32
(1:32 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(2:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 32 for 7 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(2:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 16
(2:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 25 for 9 yards (46-G.Grammer).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - UAB 9
(3:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 16 for 7 yards (92-E.Garcia).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11
(4:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 9 for -2 yards (17-T.Chamberlain9-K.Lockhart).

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - RICE 50
(4:20 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes punts 39 yards from UAB 50 to UAB 11 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
Sack
3 & 6 - RICE 49
(5:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at UAB 50 for -1 yard (10-T.Turner).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 49
(5:43 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 49 for 2 yards (10-T.Turner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(6:22 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(6:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley to RICE 47 for 22 yards (26-D.Miller).
Kickoff
(6:55 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:55 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 7
(7:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 8 - UAB 8
(7:47 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 7 for 1 yard (7-T.Schuman).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 12
(8:16 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 8 for 4 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 15
(8:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to RICE 12 for 3 yards (92-E.Garcia).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(9:33 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to RICE 15 for 6 yards (92-E.Garcia).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(10:09 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to RICE 21 for 54 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
Kickoff
(10:09 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 1-J.Brown.

RICE
Owls
 - FG (7 plays, 30 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - RICE 18
(10:15 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
4 & 7 - RICE
(10:22 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on UAB Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 23. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 26
(11:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 23 for 3 yards (31-K.Harrell).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 27
(11:49 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 26 for 1 yard (95-M.Stanley22-J.Smith).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(12:28 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 27 for -1 yard (26-D.Miller).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 36
(13:06 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (26-D.Miller29-M.Turner).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 37
(13:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 36 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(14:31 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 37 for 1 yard.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(14:44 - 2nd) 16-A.Mason to RICE 45 for -2 yards (12-G.Cash). Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 47. No Play.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 31
(14:55 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 37 yards from UAB 31 to RICE 32 fair catch by 7-J.Myers. Penalty on UAB 31-K.Harrell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 32.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 30
(0:09 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for 1 yard (55-D.Carroll10-K.Orji).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:42 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 30 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
Kickoff
(0:49 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 64 yards from RICE 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for 24 yards (17-K.Campbell).

RICE
Owls
 - FG (19 plays, 62 yards, 12:05 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - RICE 22
(0:56 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 22
(1:35 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 22 for no gain (10-T.Turner).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 21
(2:16 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 22 for -1 yard (8-T.Marshall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(2:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(2:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 9 for 12 yards (12-G.Cash).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 23
(3:05 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to UAB 21 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 24
(3:49 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 23 for 1 yard (26-D.Miller).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - RICE 35
(4:38 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to UAB 24 for 11 yards (30-J.Rayam).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 32
(5:16 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 35 for -3 yards (26-D.Miller).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - RICE 37
(5:50 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 32 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 36
(6:30 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to UAB 37 for -1 yard (7-T.Taylor50-N.Wilder).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 37
(7:15 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 36 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(7:53 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 37 for 8 yards (37-N.Eason).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 48
(8:32 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 45 for 7 yards (12-G.Cash).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 46
(9:14 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 48 for 2 yards (7-T.Taylor).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(9:56 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 46 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 41
(10:28 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 45 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 41
(11:11 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 41 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(11:52 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 41 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 19
(12:26 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 35 for 16 yards (12-G.Cash).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(13:01 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 19 for 3 yards (7-T.Taylor).

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 31
(13:14 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 31 Downed at the RICE 16.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 32
(13:54 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for -1 yard (6-B.Alldredge).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 34
(14:45 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 25-L.Wooden. 25-L.Wooden to UAB 32 for -2 yards (6-B.Alldredge7-T.Schuman).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 34 for 9 yards (17-T.Chamberlain3-N.Smith).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
