Drive Chart
|
|
|UAB
|RICE
Preview not available
Preview not available
UAB
1 Pass
3 Rush
51 YDS
0:33 POS
+27 YD
2ND & 8 UAB 47
0:05
17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to RICE 26 for 27 yards.
+12 YD
1ST & 20 UAB 35
0:17
25-L.Wooden to UAB 47 for 12 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
Penalty
1ST & 10 UAB 45
0:25
17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to RICE 45 for 10 yards. Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 45. No Play.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 33
0:33
1-J.Brown to UAB 45 for 12 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:38
0-C.Riccitelli kicks 42 yards from RICE 35. 20-G.Prince to UAB 33 for 10 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
RICE
5 Pass
0 Rush
68 YDS
0:41 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:38
0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
+26 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 26
0:47
3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 36
0:54
3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (12-G.Cash).
+10 YD
2ND & 10 UAB 46
0:59
3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at UAB 36 for 10 yards (29-M.Turner).
No Gain
1ST & 10 UAB 46
1:04
3-J.Johnson incomplete.
Touchdown 0:47
3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
00:41
pos
7
12
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|14
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|159
|170
|Total Plays
|21
|35
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|62
|Rush Attempts
|14
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|88
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|12-14
|Yards Per Pass
|12.6
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|88
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|159
|TOTAL YDS
|170
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|4/7
|88
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|7
|31
|0
|12
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|4
|24
|0
|12
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|3
|16
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|2
|1
|54
|0
|54
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|2
|36
|0
|27
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Rudolph 35 WR
|S. Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 23 LB
|T. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 1 CB
|B. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrell 31 S
|K. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 8 CB
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 29 S
|M. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 30 LB
|J. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stanley 95 DL
|M. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|3
|47.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|12/14
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|11
|35
|0
|16
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|6
|24
|0
|11
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|8
|7
|44
|1
|26
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|3
|3
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alldredge 6 LB
|B. Alldredge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grammer 46 LS
|G. Grammer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DT
|D. Carroll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 LB
|K. Orji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 0 K
|C. Riccitelli
|2/2
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Mendes 99 P
|C. Mendes
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 47(0:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to RICE 26 for 27 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - UAB 35(0:17 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 47 for 12 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(0:25 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to RICE 45 for 10 yards. Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 45. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(0:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 45 for 12 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 42 yards from RICE 35. 20-G.Prince to UAB 33 for 10 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(0:47 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 36(0:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 46(0:59 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at UAB 36 for 10 yards (29-M.Turner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(1:04 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 39(1:12 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 10-T.Turner Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at RICE 39. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 29(1:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 30-A.Broussard. 30-A.Broussard to RICE 39 for 10 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 17(1:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 29 for 12 yards (1-B.Harris). Team penalty on UAB Pass interference declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UAB 32(1:27 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 51 yards from UAB 32 to RICE 17 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UAB 32(1:32 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(2:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 32 for 7 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(2:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 16(2:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 25 for 9 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - UAB 9(3:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 16 for 7 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 11(4:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 9 for -2 yards (17-T.Chamberlain9-K.Lockhart).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RICE 50(4:20 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes punts 39 yards from UAB 50 to UAB 11 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - RICE 49(5:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at UAB 50 for -1 yard (10-T.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 49(5:43 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 49 for 2 yards (10-T.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(6:22 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(6:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley to RICE 47 for 22 yards (26-D.Miller).
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 7(7:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - UAB 8(7:47 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 7 for 1 yard (7-T.Schuman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 12(8:16 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to RICE 8 for 4 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 15(8:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to RICE 12 for 3 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(9:33 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to RICE 15 for 6 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:09 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to RICE 21 for 54 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 1-J.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - RICE 18(10:15 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
4 & 7 - RICE(10:22 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on UAB Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 23. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - RICE 26(11:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 23 for 3 yards (31-K.Harrell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - RICE 27(11:49 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 26 for 1 yard (95-M.Stanley22-J.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(12:28 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 27 for -1 yard (26-D.Miller).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - RICE 36(13:06 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to UAB 26 for 10 yards (26-D.Miller29-M.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 37(13:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 36 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 38(14:31 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to UAB 37 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(14:44 - 2nd) 16-A.Mason to RICE 45 for -2 yards (12-G.Cash). Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 47. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 31(14:55 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 37 yards from UAB 31 to RICE 32 fair catch by 7-J.Myers. Penalty on UAB 31-K.Harrell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 32.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 31(15:00 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 30(0:09 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for 1 yard (55-D.Carroll10-K.Orji).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(0:42 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 30 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 64 yards from RICE 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for 24 yards (17-K.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - RICE 22(0:56 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - RICE 22(1:35 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 22 for no gain (10-T.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 21(2:16 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 22 for -1 yard (8-T.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(2:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(2:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 9 for 12 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - RICE 23(3:05 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to UAB 21 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 24(3:49 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 23 for 1 yard (26-D.Miller).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - RICE 35(4:38 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to UAB 24 for 11 yards (30-J.Rayam).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 32(5:16 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 35 for -3 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - RICE 37(5:50 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to UAB 32 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 36(6:30 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to UAB 37 for -1 yard (7-T.Taylor50-N.Wilder).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - RICE 37(7:15 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 36 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(7:53 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to UAB 37 for 8 yards (37-N.Eason).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 48(8:32 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to UAB 45 for 7 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 46(9:14 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 48 for 2 yards (7-T.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(9:56 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 46 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 41(10:28 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 45 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RICE 41(11:11 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 41 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(11:52 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 41 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 19(12:26 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 35 for 16 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 16(13:01 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 19 for 3 yards (7-T.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 31(13:14 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 31 Downed at the RICE 16.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UAB 32(13:54 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 31 for -1 yard (6-B.Alldredge).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 34(14:45 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 25-L.Wooden. 25-L.Wooden to UAB 32 for -2 yards (6-B.Alldredge7-T.Schuman).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 34 for 9 yards (17-T.Chamberlain3-N.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
