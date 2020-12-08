|
|
|UNC
|MIAMI
No. 10 Hurricanes look to stay hot vs. No. 17 North Carolina
The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will go for their sixth straight win when they host the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday.
Miami (8-1, 7-1 ACC) will try to avenge last year's 28-25 loss at North Carolina. The Tar Heels (7-3, 6-3), who lost to No. 2 Notre Dame 31-17 on Nov. 27, will get another chance at a win over a top-10 team.
Miami, 4-0 at home this season, is a 3.5-point favorite. The Hurricanes beat Duke 48-0 last week despite having 15 players out due to injuries, coronavirus and other issues.
"There were five or six other players that we found out could play just one day before the game," Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said. "We're hoping the list of players out will be much shorter (than 15) this week."
Despite missing five key defensive players against Duke -- including full-time starters in cornerback Al Blades, linebacker Zach McCloud and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford -- Miami forced five turnovers and missed just one tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.
Credit goes to numerous players, including Quincy Roche, who was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week after netting three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Defensive tackle Jordan Miller and linebacker Waynmon Steed made their first career collegiate starts.
For the season, Roche and fellow Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips are tied for third in the league in tackles for loss per game (1.56).
North Carolina, though, will be a much tougher test for Miami's defense.
Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell, who beat Miami as a freshman last year, ranks ninth nationally and first in the ACC in passing yards per game (312.9).
North Carolina's offense is second in the ACC in points (41.1), which is in stark contrast to the team Miami just played (Duke, 23.8 points, 13th place in the league).
The Tar Heels have three players who could go over 1,000 yards for the season on Saturday: running back Michael Carter (937), wide receiver Dyami Brown (932) and running back Javonte Williams (904).
Williams, a junior who leads the league and is tied for second nationally with 19 touchdowns, could bolt early for the NFL in April.
"We would never tell a junior, 'We really want you to come back,' " North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. "Come on, man. That's not fair to them."
Carter ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing yards per game, third in total rushing yards and second in yards per carry (7.1). Williams is fifth, fourth and third in those carries, getting 6.7 yards per carry. Brown is second in reception yards per game.
Defensively, North Carolina isn't nearly as good, ranking seventh in the league in points allowed (28.6).
Miami will test that defense with quarterback D'Eriq King, who ranks third in the ACC -- behind only Howell and Clemson star Trevor Lawrence -- in total offense (311.2 yards per game). King has passed for 2,334 yards and has run for 467, fulfilling his reputation as a dual threat.
Hurricanes receiver Mike Harley is ninth in the league in reception yards per game (72.6).
Miami's other playmakers include stellar tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, who have combined to catch 40 passes for 590 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
On the ground, the Hurricanes have three running backs who have combined for 1,031 yards: junior Cam'Ron Harris and freshmen Donald Chaney and Jaylan Knighton. Those three backs have combined to score 14 total touchdowns, including 12 rushing.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|5
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|279
|98
|Total Plays
|22
|23
|Avg Gain
|12.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|44
|Rush Attempts
|13
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|14.6
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|89
|54
|Comp. - Att.
|8-9
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-0.0
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|89
|PASS YDS
|54
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|98
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|8/9
|89
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|8
|106
|2
|64
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|4
|80
|1
|65
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|2
|2
|65
|0
|51
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|9
|0
|13
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|5/10
|54
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|6
|42
|0
|15
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|4
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|3
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|2
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 25 S
|K. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|47.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 7(12:11 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 7 for no gain (44-B.Jennings6-S.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(12:39 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to MFL 7 for 3 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|+64 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 26(13:25 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to MFL 10 for 64 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(13:46 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 26 for 6 yards (25-K.Washington21-B.Bolden).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30(13:59 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 50 yards from MFL 30 to the NC 20 downed by 26-G.Hall.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 22(14:38 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 22 for no gain (56-T.Fox21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MIAMI 22(14:42 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins. Penalty on MFL 62-J.Williams Illegal use of hands declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 19 - MIAMI 16(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 22 for 6 yards (17-C.Collins0-J.Conley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:15 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 26 for 1 yard (21-C.Surratt). Penalty on MFL 9-B.Jordan Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 26.
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 35(0:32 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to NC 35 for no gain (21-C.Surratt).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 37(0:52 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to NC 35 for 2 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(1:15 - 1st) 1-D.King to NC 37 for 7 yards (0-J.Conley98-K.Hester).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(1:22 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(1:42 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to NC 44 for 12 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(2:15 - 1st) 9-B.Jordan to MFL 44 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:33 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 44 for 19 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNC 1(2:37 - 1st) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UNC 1(3:26 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to MFL 1 for no gain (5-A.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 4(4:12 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to MFL 1 for 3 yards (4-K.Smith26-G.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - UNC 8(4:39 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to MFL 4 for 4 yards (8-D.Ivey15-J.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(5:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to MFL 8 for 13 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 35(5:38 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to MFL 21 for 14 yards (8-D.Ivey). Team penalty on MFL Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - UNC 40(5:59 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown INTERCEPTED by 8-D.Ivey at MFL 21. 8-D.Ivey to MFL 22 for 1 yard. Team penalty on MFL 12 players 5 yards enforced at MFL 40. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 36(6:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to MFL 40 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(6:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(6:42 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to MFL 36 for 23 yards (2-Q.Roche21-B.Bolden).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 32(6:52 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 41 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(7:32 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 32 for 3 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 26(7:40 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 45 yards from MFL 26 to NC 29 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - MIAMI 18(8:25 - 1st) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 26 for 8 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MIAMI 18(8:31 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(8:53 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 18 for -7 yards (0-J.Conley).
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins kicks 50 yards from NC 50 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(8:53 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at NC 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UNC 2(8:18 - 1st) 25-J.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UNC 2(8:56 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to MFL 1 for 1 yard (44-B.Jennings96-J.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 3(9:34 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to MFL 2 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNC 15(10:09 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to MFL 3 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden26-G.Hall).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(10:52 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to MFL 15 for -3 yards.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(11:21 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to MFL 12 for 51 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:46 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 37 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 29(11:52 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 29(12:34 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to NC 29 for no gain (51-R.Vohasek42-T.Hopper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 29(13:08 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to NC 29 for no gain (0-J.Conley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(13:30 - 1st) 1-D.King to NC 29 for 7 yards (98-K.Hester).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 41(13:43 - 1st) 1-D.King to NC 36 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt98-K.Hester).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 41(13:52 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(14:10 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to NC 41 for 6 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:21 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to NC 47 for 17 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 21(14:47 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 36 for 15 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(14:54 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 21 for 21 yards (4-T.Morrison).
