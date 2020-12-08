|
|
|USC
|UCLA
USC eyes Pac-12 title game berth in visiting UCLA
Southern California will try to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Conference championship game when the No. 15 Trojans meet the host UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
A win will also give the Trojans a 5-0 record for the first time since 2006, when they started 6-0.
USC put itself in position to play for the conference championship in Santa Clara, Calif., by beating visiting Washington State 38-13 on Sunday night.
The game was pushed back two days following a small COVID-19 outbreak on the USC team, a situation that initially forced the Trojans to cancel their game against No. 21 Colorado on Nov. 28.
The schedule adjustment shrank USC's window to prepare for UCLA, but it hasn't dimmed the excitement surrounding the crosstown rivalry.
"We've got a short week coming up against a really good team that's hot right now," USC coach Clay Helton said. "We've got a lot to play for, and that's what you want in December."
USC has won 16 of the past 21 meetings against UCLA and leads the all-time series 48-32-7.
"This is one of the best rivalries in college football," Helton said.
The Bruins (3-2) are coming off a 25-18 win at Arizona State on Saturday night, their first win in the month of December since the 2013 Sun Bowl. The victory also lifted UCLA's record above .500 for the first time since a win on Oct. 21, 2017, had them at 4-3.
UCLA has been particularly strong on defense, holding three of its past four opponents to two touchdowns or fewer.
"I've been really proud of how our defense has played all season long," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. "We have a bunch of kids over there that play football extremely hard. They do a really good job of rallying to the ball and gang tackling, and we talked about playing hard and playing hard for 60 minutes. You can't play hard for 58. You have to play hard for 60."
UCLA benefited last weekend with the return of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was among nine Bruins to miss two games because of COVID-19 concerns.
Thompson-Robinson completed 18 of 24 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown against Arizona State. He also rushed for 49 yards and a score.
"We're taking it day by day and working very hard," Thompson-Robinson said. "I'm very proud of this team and where we're headed."
Thompson-Robinson, a three-year starter, had one of the best games of his college career against USC last season.
He passed for 367 yards and three touchdowns in the 52-35 loss, while also rushing for 64 yards and a touchdown.
He was outperformed by USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, however.
Slovis threw for a school-record 515 yards and four touchdowns.
Slovis is also back this season, and he was sharp against Washington State, completing 25 of 32 passes for 287 yards and five touchdowns.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, held out of the end zone over the first three games, caught seven passes for 65 yards and four touchdowns, which tied a school and Pac-12 single-game record.
"There's a reason that C is on Amon-Ra St. Brown's chest, because he's an unselfish player," Helton said.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|5
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|91
|110
|Total Plays
|23
|14
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|23
|40
|Rush Attempts
|9
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|68
|70
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|8-8
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|1-22
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|70
|
|
|23
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|91
|TOTAL YDS
|110
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|9/15
|68
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|5
|4
|34
|0
|16
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|8/8
|70
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|2
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|3
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 22(14:56 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to UCLA 25 for -3 yards (45-M.Agude).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 22(15:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Falo.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 29(0:01 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 22 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 30(0:19 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 29 for 1 yard (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(0:36 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 30 for 8 yards (37-Q.Lake4-S.Blaylock).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 49(1:00 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UCLA 38 for 11 yards (33-B.Calvert1-J.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(1:07 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 41(1:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to UCLA 49 for 10 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(2:05 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 41 for 6 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 28(2:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs ob at USC 35 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(3:05 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 28 for 3 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:05 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(3:11 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 36-E.Fernea. 36-E.Fernea runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 41(3:29 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to USC 33 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga31-H.Echols).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(3:59 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to USC 41 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga10-R.Goforth).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 48(4:25 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to USC 45 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 47(4:46 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to USC 48 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(5:19 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 47 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 29(5:50 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 43 for 14 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(6:23 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 29 for 3 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 22(6:51 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 26 for 4 yards (10-R.Goforth8-C.Steele).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(7:18 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 22 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - USC 38(7:26 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 47 yards from USC 38 to UCLA 15 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - USC 38(7:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USC 38(8:09 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 38 for no gain (7-M.Osling).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 30(8:51 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 38 for 8 yards (33-B.Calvert24-Q.Knight).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 14(9:21 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown pushed ob at USC 30 for 16 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - USC 4(10:06 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 14 for 10 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 10(10:39 - 1st) 1-G.Bryant to USC 4 for -6 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCLA 49(10:46 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 39 yards from USC 49 to USC 10 fair catch by 8-A.St. Brown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 50(11:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to USC 49 for 1 yard (4-M.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 49(12:02 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 50 for 1 yard (10-R.Goforth).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 43(12:32 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs ob at UCLA 49 for 6 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(12:40 - 1st) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at USC 35 for 17 yards (2-O.Griffin). Penalty on UCLA 83-D.Priebe Holding 22 yards enforced at USC 35.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 16 - USC 31(12:49 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown INTERCEPTED by 37-Q.Lake at UCLA 48. 37-Q.Lake to UCLA 48 for no gain (8-A.St. Brown15-D.London).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - USC 41(13:19 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 50 for 9 yards (1-J.Shaw). Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 37(13:52 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London pushed ob at USC 41 for 4 yards (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(13:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 32(14:19 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown pushed ob at USC 37 for 5 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(14:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 32 for 7 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
-
BOISE
WYO
17
6
3rd 0:57 CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
17
20
4th 14:51 ESP3
-
LSU
6FLA
14
10
2nd 4:29 ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
24
2nd 5:04 FS1
-
AUBURN
MISSST
3
0
2nd 15:00 SECN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
7
2nd 14:56 ABC
-
UVA
VATECH
7
3
1st 5:33 ACCN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
7
56
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
23
24
Final ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
42
38
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
15
Final CBS
-
WISC
16IOWA
7
28
Final FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
62
26
Final ABC
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
42
3
Final ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
27
30
Final ESP2
-
TENN
VANDY
42
17
Final SECN
-
DUKE
FSU
35
56
Final ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
055 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN