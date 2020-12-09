|
|
|UVA
|VATECH
Virginia-Virginia Tech game is matter of 'hot' vs. 'not'
Virginia and Virginia Tech reach the regular-season finish line heading in opposite directions.
The Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4 ACC) are riding a four-game winning streak and haven't lost since Oct. 24 entering Saturday night's Commonwealth Cup clash in Blacksburg, Va. The host Hokies (4-6, 4-5) are on a four-game losing streak and haven't won since Oct. 31.
Virginia's offense has averaged 43.3 points and 463.3 yards during the hot streak. Virginia Tech's defense has given up 38.8 points and 460.3 yards during its cold snap.
While the Cavaliers are looking for their first five-game winning streak since 2007, the Hokies will end with a losing record for only the second time since 1992.
"Wrapping it up with this final win, and at Blacksburg, would just add more to the story of the team," Virginia safety Joey Blount said Monday. "It's going to be a hell of a game, for sure."
This contest -- the 102nd meeting in a series dating back to 1895 -- was originally scheduled for Sept. 19 before COVID-19 issues in the Hokies' program forced the postponement to the end of the calendar. Virginia Tech owns a 58-38-5 lead in the rivalry, including 24-9-1 at home.
The Cavaliers snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Hokies with a 39-30 win last season in Charlottesville. Virginia scored nine points in the final 1:23 with a 48-yard field goal by Brian Delaney and Eli Hanback's recovery of a Virginia Tech fumble in the end zone.
"Breaking that streak last year was a pivotal point in the (program's) culture and what we are trying to do at UVA," Blount said. "I hope it's a snowball effect, where it just keeps going and going and going and trending the right way."
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is facing Virginia Tech for the first time, and he's coming in hot with back-to-back games with more than 400 yards of total offense.
Armstrong passed for a career-high 383 yards and four touchdowns vs. Abilene Christian on Nov. 21, then rushed for a career-high 130 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday's win over Boston College.
Armstrong ranks fifth in the ACC in total offense with 298.4 yards per game. His offensive line has allowed just 16 sacks, tied with Clemson for the fewest in the league.
Virginia Tech counters with the ACC's No. 1 running game (238.9 yards per game). Khalil Herbert is second in the league in rushing with 1,020 rushing yards and leads with 7.6 yards per carry. He has seven touchdowns.
The status of Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker is uncertain after he exited Saturday's 45-10 loss at Clemson. He was seen shivering uncontrollably on the sideline before heading into the locker room. His father, Alan Hooker, told the Roanoke Times his son experienced muscle spasms due to temperatures in the low 30s.
"Talking to him today, we feel confident he's full recovered," Alan Hooker said Monday. "He's fine. He'll be ready to go. Hendon is resilient."
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente, who is on the hot seat with a 37-26 record since taking over in 2016, said he doesn't want his situation to distract his players.
"I don't want anybody to play for me," he told reporters Monday. "I want them to play for each other."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|1
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|5
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|75
|66
|Total Plays
|14
|10
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|52
|Rush Attempts
|6
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|8.7
|Yards Passing
|56
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|56
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|75
|TOTAL YDS
|66
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|5/8
|56
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|3
|35
|0
|14
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 76 NT
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|2/3
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|4
|42
|0
|39
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|2
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 31(4:10 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 35 for 4 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 28(4:51 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 31 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(5:33 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 28 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 11(5:39 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 19(6:00 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to VT 11 for 8 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(6:24 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to VT 19 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 35(6:58 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to VT 22 for 13 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 35(7:03 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(7:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - UVA 45(7:42 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to VT 35 for 10 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 44(8:23 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to VT 45 for -1 yard (4-D.Hollifield41-J.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(9:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to VT 44 for 3 yards (24-D.Taylor4-D.Hollifield).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 39(9:41 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to VT 47 for 14 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(10:06 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 39 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 33(10:32 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 36 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UVA 33(10:36 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(11:12 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 33 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 29(11:17 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 29(11:20 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - VATECH 37(12:00 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to UVA 29 for 8 yards (76-J.Redmond56-M.Gahm).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 29(12:28 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to UVA 11 for 18 yards (9-C.King). Penalty on VT 77-C.Darrisaw Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 27.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(13:10 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to UVA 29 for -1 yard (1-N.Grant7-N.Taylor).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(13:57 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at UVA 28 for 39 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 26(14:40 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 33 for 7 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 26 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier29-J.Blount).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
