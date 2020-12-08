|
|
WAKE
LVILLE
Wake Forest eager to resume action at Louisville
As Wake Forest and Louisville make their way to the finish line of a most bizarre football season, the Atlantic Coast Conference teams' paths cross Saturday in Louisville.
The Demon Deacons (4-3, 3-3 ACC) have played once since Oct. 31 -- a 59-53 loss Nov. 14 at North Carolina. There was a bye week on Nov. 7, and scheduled games with Duke on Nov. 21 and Miami on Dec. 5 were canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak affected as many as 35 scholarship players.
When Wake Forest held a full practice on Saturday, it was its first since Thanksgiving Day.
"All year, our guys have practiced well and they've always wanted to be there," Deacons coach Dave Clawson said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. "It's been so wild, our guys have a bounce in their step and there wasn't anything like pulling teeth to get them to practice. They wanted to be there and they want to play another game."
The case can be made that Wake Forest easily could be 6-1. After a 37-13 loss to Clemson in the season opener, the Demon Deacons' only defeats occurred on the road by a total of nine points to eight-win North Carolina State and seven-win North Carolina.
If the Deacons can shrug off the lengthy layoff, they have a reasonable chance to piece together a six-win regular season. Their finale is at home Dec. 19 against a reeling Florida State squad that may have trouble summoning up motivation to play its final game far from Tallahassee.
Wake Forest is averaging 39.3 points per game behind the efficient play of quarterback Sam Hartman, who in 195 passes has thrown zero interceptions. Hartman has hit on 62.6 percent of his attempts, averaging a whopping 13.8 yards per completion and tossing eight touchdown passes.
In the loss to North Carolina, Hartman connected on 29 of 45 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns. The Demon Deacons opened up a 45-24 third-quarter lead before the Tar Heels rattled off 35 unanswered points.
Meanwhile, Louisville (3-7, 2-7) aims to finish its season with a win after falling two weeks ago at Boston College, 34-27. The Cardinals wasted an excellent performance from quarterback Malik Cunningham, who accounted for 429 total yards but tossed a tipped-ball interception to scuttle their final drive.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield made waves during the bye week when he talked with South Carolina about its coaching vacancy that it eventually filled with Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer, the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer.
That Satterfield explored a new job just two seasons into his current gig inflamed some Cardinals fans, who took him to task on social media.
"It was never my attention to hurt anybody with that," he said. "It came down to location and then after that, we have a great job. We have a passionate fan base."
Louisville could have a better record. Four of its losses have been by seven points or fewer, including a 12-7 setback at then-No. 4 Notre Dame on Oct. 17.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|1
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|60
|19
|Total Plays
|16
|12
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|1.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|17
|-10
|Rush Attempts
|8
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|-1.4
|Yards Passing
|43
|29
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-24.5
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|29
|
|
|17
|RUSH YDS
|-10
|
|
|60
|TOTAL YDS
|19
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|5/8
|43
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|8
|17
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|3
|2
|23
|1
|13
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|3
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 44 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|2
|24.5
|0
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 81 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|4/5
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|2
|6
|0
|13
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|-18
|0
|-18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|3
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
D. Jones 44 LB
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|
B. Travelstead 40 K
|B. Travelstead
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 49(3:12 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell punts 39 yards from LOU 49 to WF 12 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 49(3:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 50(3:54 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 49 for -1 yard (6-J.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(4:21 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 50 for 1 yard (58-C.Monroe).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 34(4:52 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 49 for 15 yards (6-J.Taylor58-C.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(5:24 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 34 for 3 yards (6-J.Taylor40-R.Bothroyd).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 41(5:34 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 28 yards from WF 41 out of bounds at the LOU 31.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 41(5:40 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(6:02 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 41 for 1 yard (29-T.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(6:07 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LVILLE 22(6:17 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead punts 38 yards from LOU 22 out of bounds at the WF 40.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 29(6:56 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 22 for -7 yards (11-M.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:28 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:57 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 25 for no gain (11-M.Fox).
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 56 yards from WF 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 25 for 16 yards (45-N.Andersen39-K.Good).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good. Team penalty on LOU Offside declined.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 10(8:15 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 11(9:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 10 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery90-J.Goldwire).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(9:42 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 11 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery6-Y.Diaby).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(9:53 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at LOU 13 for 11 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 26(10:17 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell to LOU 24 for -2 yards (85-B.Whiteheart).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - LVILLE 13(10:43 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 26 for 13 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 28 - LVILLE 2(11:14 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 44-D.Jones. 44-D.Jones to LOU 13 for 11 yards (44-J.Williams).
|-18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(11:40 - 1st) 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 2 for -18 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 41(11:48 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 21 yards from LOU 41 out of bounds at the LOU 20.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 41(10:34 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 44(11:06 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 41 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery41-I.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(11:39 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to LOU 44 for 2 yards (17-D.Etheridge9-C.Avery).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 41(12:20 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin pushed ob at LOU 46 for 13 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 43(12:45 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for -2 yards (12-M.Character).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(13:17 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for 7 yards (12-M.Character).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 28(13:46 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 36 for 8 yards (12-M.Character23-K.Cloyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 25(14:20 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 28 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(14:54 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for 1 yard (6-Y.Diaby).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 61 yards from LOU 35. 81-K.Williams to WF 24 for 20 yards (29-T.Peterson).
