No. 16 Iowa hosts Wisconsin, aiming for 6th straight win
No. 16 Iowa hosts Wisconsin, aiming for 6th straight win
Considering how well Iowa is playing, there's a good chance it can end some extended struggles against rival Wisconsin.
The host No. 16 Hawkeyes look to conclude this condensed and unique regular season with a sixth consecutive victory, which would also halt a four-game slide against the struggling Badgers on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa (5-2, 5-2 Big Ten) is certainly kicking itself by thinking back to the first two weeks of this season when it lost to Purdue and Northwestern by a combined five points. That 21-20 loss to the Wildcats on Halloween is essentially what will keep the Hawkeyes out of the Big Ten title game.
Still, Iowa is looking to head into the bowl season on a roll after outscoring the last five opponents 186-76 during its longest winning streak since starting 12-0 in 2015. The Hawkeyes, which moved up three spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, fell behind 14-0 early in the second quarter at Illinois last weekend before scoring 35 straight points en route to a 35-21 win.
"Our slow start was a team effort," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
"Sometimes defensively it takes time to get a feel for the game and how things are going.
"The best thing that happened was our players kept playing. The coaches kept coaching and things started getting better."
The Hawkeyes' offense, paced by running back Tyler Goodson (107.2 average rushing yards and five touchdowns in the last five games) and quarterback Spencer Petras (six touchdown passes, two interceptions in last five games), has averaged 37.2 points during the five-game run. However, it could be the Iowa defense, which has not allowed more than 24 points in any game this season, that could be the X-factor in this rivalry contest.
The Hawkeyes have dropped four in a row and seven of the last eight against Wisconsin, which is no longer ranked in the CFP after losing to then-No. 12 Indiana last week.
"We're playing a team that is a border rival, and we have had great games with them," Ferentz added. "We haven't come out on the right end enough -- that's for sure."
That said, the Badgers (2-2, 2-2 Big Ten) have struggled while totaling 13 points in consecutive losses to Northwestern and Indiana after scoring 94 in wins over Illinois and Michigan. Wisconsin, which has been banged up and hindered by COVID-19 issues inside and outside the program, managed only a pair of Collin Larsh field goals in last weekend's 14-6 loss to then-No. 12 Indiana.
"You've got to play good football to give yourself a chance to be a good football team," Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. "If you're not doing that, you make it harder.
"We've had two games now where we didn't score a lot of points. Two games before we scored a lot of points. I don't know that I've got the answer for you right now on that."
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who had a bout with COVID-19 earlier this season, threw seven touchdowns without an interception in those first two games, but has just one score with four picks in the last two. The Badgers have also totaled 276 rushing yards and averaged 3.7 per carry in their two losses.
Still, Wisconsin boasts one of the nation's top defenses, giving up 49 points on the season and an average of 52.7 rushing yards in the last three games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|4
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|0-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|59
|71
|Total Plays
|20
|24
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|21
|Rush Attempts
|10
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|20
|50
|Comp. - Att.
|3-10
|9-11
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|5-42.4
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|20
|PASS YDS
|50
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|59
|TOTAL YDS
|71
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|3/10
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|5
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 4 CB
|D. Burton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Strey 32 LB
|M. Strey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|4
|41.5
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Chandler 86 WR
|D. Chandler
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|9/11
|50
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|5
|27
|0
|15
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|5
|12
|0
|7
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|2
|-16
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|4
|30
|0
|10
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|2
|2
|2
|0
|8
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|5
|42.4
|1
|49
|
R. Gersonde 2 P
|R. Gersonde
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWA 26(7:33 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 44 yards from IOW 26 to WIS 30 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 33(8:11 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 26 for -7 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 32(8:47 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(9:29 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 32 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WISC 49(9:36 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 19 yards from IOW 49 out of bounds at the IOW 30.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WISC 49(9:38 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 49(9:45 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Watson.
|-11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 49(9:45 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Watson INTERCEPTED by 26-K.Merriweather at IOW 40. 26-K.Merriweather to IOW 40 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(10:29 - 2nd) 16-J.Dunn to IOW 49 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston8-M.Hankins).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 38(11:04 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 48 for 10 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 34(11:43 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 38 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann57-C.Golston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(12:23 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 34 FUMBLES. 5-G.Mertz to WIS 34 for no gain.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(12:58 - 2nd) 13-C.Dike pushed ob at WIS 34 for 18 yards (4-D.Belton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 35(13:07 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 49 yards from IOW 35 to WIS 16 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 33(13:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 35 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 39(14:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for -6 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(15:00 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 39 for 7 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 22(0:28 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 32 for 10 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(0:58 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn45-L.Chenal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WISC 40(1:06 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 60 yards from WIS 40 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WISC 40(1:13 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WISC 40(1:18 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(1:52 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 40 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston35-B.Wade).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 19(1:59 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 42 yards from IOW 19 to WIS 39 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 19(2:04 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 14(2:39 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at IOW 19 for 5 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(3:11 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 14 for no gain (19-N.Herbig).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WISC 48(3:19 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 38 yards from WIS 48 to IOW 14 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WISC 48(3:24 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WISC 48(3:26 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(4:00 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 48 for 4 yards (33-R.Moss).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 19(4:08 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 37 yards from IOW 19 to WIS 44 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 28(4:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 19 for -9 yards. Penalty on IOW 7-S.Petras Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at IOW 19. (41-N.Burks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 21(4:51 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 28 for 7 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(5:27 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 21 for 2 yards (41-N.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 32(5:36 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards from WIS 32 to IOW 19 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WISC 32(5:40 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 30(6:23 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 32 for 2 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(7:06 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 30 for 5 yards (57-C.Golston8-M.Hankins).
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 61 yards from IOW 35. 86-D.Chandler pushed ob at WIS 25 for 21 yards (37-K.Fisher).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 12(7:17 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 20(7:55 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to WIS 12 for 8 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 18(8:34 - 1st) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to WIS 20 for -2 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(8:40 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(9:16 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to WIS 18 for 14 yards (4-D.Burton).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(9:22 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 32 FUMBLES. 49-N.Niemann to WIS 32 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 29(10:00 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 34 for 5 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 23(10:42 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 29 for 6 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(11:20 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 23 for 3 yards (49-N.Niemann54-D.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 40(11:27 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 40 yards from WIS 40 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 46(12:10 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to WIS 40 for 6 yards (4-D.Burton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 44(12:48 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to WIS 46 for -2 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(13:28 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to WIS 44 for 5 yards (9-S.Nelson19-N.Herbig).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(13:54 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to WIS 49 for 15 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 27(14:24 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 36 for 9 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 27 for 2 yards (25-E.Burrell57-J.Sanborn).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
