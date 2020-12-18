|
|
|BALLST
|BUFF
Ball St.-Buffalo Preview
DETROIT (AP) Jaret Patterson and No. 23 Buffalo have packed a lot of accomplishments into this short season.
Patterson has rushed for over 1,000 yards in just five games, and the Bulls have an undefeated record and a national ranking. Now they have a chance for a feat that could resonate for even longer - a Mid-American Conference title.
''It's important to me, important to this team,'' Patterson said this week. ''I feel like that's really the only thing missing.''
Buffalo tries for its first MAC title since 2008 when the Bulls face Ball State on Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit. The roles between these two teams were actually reversed the last time Buffalo won the conference. Twelve years ago, it was Ball State that came in with an unbeaten record and a No. 12 ranking. The Bulls spoiled that undefeated run with a 42-24 win in the title game.
Ball State (5-1) is trying for its first MAC title since 1996, the year before the league championship game began. The biggest obstacle in the Cardinals' path this year is Patterson, whose incredible rushing resume already includes a 301-yard game against Bowling Green and a 409-yard performance against Kent State.
''I know a lot of attention goes to Jaret Patterson and rightfully so. When you have a 400-yard game, a 300-yard game and over 1,000 yards in an abbreviated season, that's pretty remarkable,'' said Ball State coach Mike Neu, who played for the Cardinals when they won league titles in 1989 and 1993. ''But they've got multiple weapons.''
Indeed, Buffalo (5-0) leads the FBS in scoring offense at 51.8 points per game. The Bulls have scored at least 40 points in nine of their last 10 games against MAC opponents.
Buffalo also played in the league title game in 2018, losing to Northern Illinois after a 10-win regular season.
''For the ones that have been there, it's a sour taste,'' Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said. ''There's no doubt about it, it's very disappointing - that game, and the way that season ended.''
MILESTONES
Patterson needs 213 yards rushing to pass Branden Oliver for Buffalo's career lead, and his next rushing touchdown would equal the single-season school record of 19 he set last season when he played 13 games.
''It's a lot of things that goes into it. I have a tremendously talented offensive line up front, so you've got to kind of stop them first before you get to me,'' Patterson said. ''We've seen them put eight in the box. That's not special.''
Ball State has an offensive standout of its own in Justin Hall, who became the school's career leader in receptions recently. He's up to 252.
CLOSE CALLS
Every Ball State game except one this season has been decided by seven points or fewer. The Cardinals are 4-1 in those games. Buffalo hasn't had a game closer than 19 points.
QUARTERBACKS
With so much focus on Buffalo's running game, quarterback Kyle Vantrease is overshadowed. He's thrown only one interception in 85 attempts this season. Ball State's Drew Plitt is averaging 279 yards passing per game, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
FAMILY MATTER
Patterson's brother James is a linebacker for Buffalo and a team captain.
''We talk a lot about Jaret Patterson. One thing that we haven't really talked much about this year is the play of James Patterson and how well he's played,'' Leipold said. ''Not only has he played well, he's moved into the middle linebacker spot. He hadn't played it in this program, other than maybe repping some as a backup.''
GETTING ATTENTION
Buffalo's success makes Leipold a potential candidate for some bigger jobs, but he's trying to keep his team focused on this title game.
''We talk to our players all the time about being where your feet are at, and being focused on those things,'' he said. ''We were 2-10, other schools told recruits: `Why would you go to Buffalo? They're not going to be there much longer.' Now we won 10 games, and they say: `Why would you go to Buffalo? They're not going to be there much longer.' People like to play those speculation games, and we're going to focus on Ball State.''
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Plitt
9 QB
263 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -15 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
K. Vantrease
7 QB
248 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -6 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|15
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|372
|379
|Total Plays
|61
|47
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|131
|Rush Attempts
|32
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|263
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|18-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.8
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|263
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|372
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|20/29
|263
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|9
|68
|0
|30
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|10
|24
|0
|5
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|9
|-15
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|7
|6
|91
|1
|24
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|8
|5
|59
|0
|21
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|1
|56
|1
|56
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|6
|5
|45
|1
|25
|
I. James-Gray 12 WR
|I. James-Gray
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Koch 88 TE
|D. Koch
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Agyemang 0 DL
|C. Agyemang
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 93 DL
|K. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|4
|46.8
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|18/22
|248
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|6
|92
|1
|67
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|17
|45
|1
|8
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|2
|-6
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|11
|8
|129
|0
|54
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|5
|4
|102
|1
|57
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Ruiz 87 WR
|J. Ruiz
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|2
|2
|-10
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 27 LB
|T. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
|T. Woods Jr.
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 7 S
|E. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|2
|49.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|6
|26.2
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BUFF 28(0:06 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 44 yards from BALL 28 to BUF 28 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 28(0:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 24-W.Jones.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 27(1:09 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch to BALL 28 for 1 yard (18-R.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:16 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 27 for 2 yards (33-T.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(1:30 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(1:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 33 for 11 yards (7-B.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 31(1:55 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 51 yards from BALL 31. 2-R.Cook to BUF 22 for 4 yards (30-T.Evans).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 32(2:38 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 31 for -1 yard (95-T.Woods20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 32(3:00 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 32 for no gain (50-M.Koonce).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(3:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 32 for 8 yards (4-I.King).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 25(3:29 - 3rd) 40-E.Finegan punts 51 yards from BUF 25 Downed at the BALL 24.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 25(3:34 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - BALLST 15(4:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 25 for 10 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(4:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to BUF 15 for -5 yards (27-J.Daw).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BUFF 46(5:01 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 54 yards from BALL 46 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BUFF 46(5:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 12-I.James.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - BUFF 40(5:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 46 for 6 yards (24-C.Gross).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(6:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 40 for -9 yards (95-T.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 44(6:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to BALL 49 for -5 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 46(7:04 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BALL 44 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas0-C.Agyemang).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - BALLST 45(7:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 46 for 9 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(8:02 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for -4 yards (94-J.Sape).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 35(8:31 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 49 for 14 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(9:01 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 35 for 2 yards (0-C.Agyemang7-B.Martin).
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 33 for 31 yards (10-B.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 4(9:14 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 4(9:18 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 4(9:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 12-I.James.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - BUFF 9(9:50 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BUF 4 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 16(10:29 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BUF 9 for 7 yards (3-A.Washington33-T.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(10:59 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BUF 16 for 7 yards (27-T.Thompson24-C.Gross).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 32(11:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 12-I.James. 12-I.James to BUF 23 for 9 yards (4-I.King).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 36(11:56 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BUF 32 for 4 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(12:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BUF 36 for 2 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 41(12:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BUF 38 for 21 yards (18-R.Baker33-T.Hill).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 46(13:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 41 for -5 yards (95-T.Woods).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 41(13:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 38 for -3 yards. Penalty on BUF 50-M.Koonce Offside 5 yards enforced at BALL 41. No Play. (90-G.Wolo6-M.Michel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(13:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 39(14:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 41 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson90-G.Wolo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 38(14:16 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 39 for 1 yard (0-E.Wilson27-T.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(14:42 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 38 for 8 yards (31-K.Wright4-I.King).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(14:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 30 for 10 yards (33-T.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 60 yards from BUF 36. 11-J.Hall to BALL 20 for 16 yards (56-J.Zimmer).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 22(0:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 36 for 14 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(0:42 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 22 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin97-J.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 62 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 20 for 17 yards (42-H.Grenda6-J.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 41(1:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease sacked at BUF 34 for -7 yards FUMBLES (27-J.Daw). 9-C.Albright runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 37(1:13 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 41 for 4 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(1:30 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 37 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin6-J.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 out of bounds at the BUF 3.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|+56 YD
|
3 & 12 - BALLST 44(2:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 48(2:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 44 for -4 yards FUMBLES (90-G.Wolo). 24-W.Jones to BALL 44 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(3:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 48 for 2 yards (5-T.Terry33-T.Hill).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(3:24 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 46 for 11 yards (7-E.Brown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 20(3:29 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler. Penalty on BUF 33-T.Hill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 20(3:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(4:12 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 20 for 3 yards (50-M.Koonce90-G.Wolo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 36(4:20 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 47 yards from BUF 36 out of bounds at the BALL 17.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 36(4:26 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 41-A.Nunn.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 35(5:11 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright90-J.Tarango).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(5:47 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 35 for 1 yard (90-J.Tarango7-B.Martin).
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 34 for 33 yards (32-C.Coll).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 9(6:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BALLST 9(6:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(6:29 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BUF 9 for 30 yards (7-E.Brown).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(6:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BUF 39 for 24 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 30(7:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 37 for 7 yards (5-T.Terry6-M.Michel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:31 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 30 for 5 yards (6-M.Michel).
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUFF 1(7:36 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(8:07 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BALL 1 for 57 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(8:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 42 for 18 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 60 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 24 for 19 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 1(8:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 2(9:20 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BUF 1 for 1 yard (18-R.Baker95-T.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 3(9:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BUF 2 for 1 yard (24-C.Gross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - BALLST 3(10:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Rudy.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 16(10:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BUF 3 for 13 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(10:58 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BUF 16 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson94-E.Black).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(11:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BUF 19 for 25 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(11:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BUF 44 for 23 yards (18-R.Baker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 27(11:41 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 33 for 6 yards (95-T.Woods33-T.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(11:52 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 27 for 7 yards (3-A.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BUFF 10(11:57 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 27 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 0-C.Agyemang.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 11(12:40 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 10 for 1 yard (93-K.Mims9-C.Albright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 13(13:17 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 11 for 2 yards (32-C.Coll7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 13(13:22 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 41-A.Nunn.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 15(13:57 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 13 for 2 yards (32-C.Coll).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(14:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 15 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby21-A.Phillips).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 40(15:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BALL 23 for 17 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(0:18 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 40 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw7-B.Martin).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 49(0:34 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 0-C.Agyemang Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 44(1:04 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 49 for 5 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 44(1:04 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 50 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 41(1:45 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 44 for 3 yards (90-J.Tarango27-J.Daw).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(2:24 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 41 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BALLST 22(2:31 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 38 yards from BALL 22 to BUF 40 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - BALLST 22(2:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 30(3:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 22 for -8 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(3:35 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BALL 30 for -1 yard (90-G.Wolo50-M.Koonce).
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 59 yards from BUF 35. 30-T.Evans to BALL 31 for 25 yards (25-C.Tate52-S.Dolac).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:41 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(3:47 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 32(4:18 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 24 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 34(4:53 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BALL 32 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby32-C.Coll).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(5:32 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BALL 34 for 7 yards (3-A.Uzodinma5-B.Cosby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 46(6:02 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 41 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(6:37 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 46 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 39(7:02 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 46 for 7 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(7:40 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BUF 39 for 8 yards (7-B.Martin).
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 31 for 29 yards (32-C.Coll).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(7:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 14(8:15 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BUF 10 for 4 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 20(8:50 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BUF 14 for 6 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(9:31 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BUF 20 for 2 yards (90-G.Wolo6-M.Michel).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 30(9:45 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BUF 22 for 8 yards (24-C.Gross31-K.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(10:17 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BUF 30 for 4 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 36(10:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BUF 34 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson20-J.Patterson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 41(11:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BUF 36 for 5 yards (4-I.King).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(11:23 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BUF 41 for 4 yards (0-E.Wilson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 34(11:37 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BUF 45 for 21 yards (31-K.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(11:59 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 34 for 9 yards (33-T.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BUFF 3(12:04 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 5(12:36 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 3 for 2 yards (3-A.Uzodinma5-B.Cosby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 12(13:11 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 5 for 7 yards (23-B.Anderson7-B.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(13:48 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 12 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby94-J.Sape).
|+54 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 32(14:21 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BALL 14 for 54 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(14:55 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 32 for 3 yards (94-J.Sape).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 29 for 28 yards (16-H.Littles).
-
UAB
MRSHL
15
7
4th 5:55 CBSSN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
4th 14:53 ESPN
-
NEB
RUT
21
21
4th 14:02 BTN
-
OREG
13USC
21
14
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
051 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
0
058 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WASHST
UTAH
0
056 O/U
-10.5
Sat 1:30pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
038.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm CBSSN
-
MISS
LSU
0
075 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
0
049.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
2ND
0
060 O/U
+10.5
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
MINN
WISC
0
047 O/U
-12.5
Sat 4:00pm BTN
-
BOISE
24SJST
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:30pm FOX
-
ILL
PSU
0
053 O/U
-15.5
Sat 5:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
0
045 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
7FLA
0
074.5 O/U
+17
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1