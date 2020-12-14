|
Oregon to use lifeline against USC for Pac-12 title
When the pandemic-delayed Pac-12 Conference football season started, Oregon and Southern California were the favorites to reach the title game.
The Ducks and No. 15 Trojans will indeed play for the Pac-12 championship on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but not without some twists and one final unexpected turn.
The Ducks (3-2) finished second in the Pac-12's North Division behind Washington, but a COVID-19 spike in the Huskies' program knocked them out of the title game Monday morning. Oregon's game with Washington last weekend was canceled.
That left South Division champion USC (5-0) to start tweaking its game plan Monday afternoon.
"We control what we control, and that's us," USC coach Clay Helton said. "We're just happy to be in this opportunity, and we're going to make the most of it. We're going to have a great plan, and we're going to execute that plan because we're going to do the things that we do well."
The Trojans, who rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat rival UCLA 43-38 on Saturday, knew there was a possibility Washington might not be able to play. So Helton had his coaching staff prepare for the Huskies during the day and the Ducks at night.
USC's first three opponents of the season -- Arizona State, Arizona and Utah - were playing their 2020 openers when the Trojans lined up against them, so the team is used to having limited game film to study.
"Not knowing who we're going to play, I think our coaches make it easy on us," said USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has a conference-leading 36 receptions. "I think it's harder on them than it is on us. They're making the game plan, doing all the hard work. If we listen to our coaches and go out there and do what they say, I think we'll be fine."
St. Brown's 8-yard touchdown reception with 16 seconds remaining capped the comeback against UCLA, the third time this season the Trojans have rallied to win in the final seconds.
The Ducks were on pace to win the division title until dropping their past two games on the road: 41-38 to Oregon State and 21-17 to previously winless California. Oregon was No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings before its latest loss.
"A lot of excitement about the opportunity, at the same time thoughts and prayers to everyone in Seattle," said Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said, referring to the Huskies' coronavirus outbreak.
"You want to settle everything on the field ... (this is) the solution (the Pac-12) could come up with."
Oregon's Tyler Shough is the conference's top-rated passer, having completed 91 of 143 passes for 1,389 yards and 11 touchdowns against four interceptions. USC's Kedon Slovis has thrown for a league-best 1,601 yards and 15 TDs, including five Saturday. He is 149-of-212 passing on the season.
The Trojans might be without their leading rusher, Vavae Malepeai, who sprained his knee late against UCLA. Malepeai rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in the rivalry game.
Just having a chance to play is good enough for the Trojans.
"Having come from not having a season at all to being in the Pac-12 championship is awesome," St. Brown said.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|13
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|122
|203
|Total Plays
|28
|43
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|25
|Rush Attempts
|16
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|55
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|5-48
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|24
|36
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-24
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|122
|TOTAL YDS
|203
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|6
|41
|0
|14
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|3
|24
|0
|15
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|4
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 89 TE
|D. Johnson
|2
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|2
|2
|13
|1
|14
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 6 S
|N. Pickett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 55 LB
|A. Faoliu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 3 DT
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foggia 36 LS
|J. Foggia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Katleman 90 K
|H. Katleman
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|3
|45.0
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|15/26
|178
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|5
|3
|65
|1
|47
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|7
|6
|50
|0
|11
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|4
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 18 S
|R. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 93 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|2
|42.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|3
|19.3
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(0:02 - 2nd) to ORE 21 for -3 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - USC 23(0:02 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USC 23(0:07 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - USC 18(0:14 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 62-B.Neilon False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USC 18(0:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USC 18(0:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(0:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 18 for 8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(0:35 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-K.Mauga at USC 40. 26-K.Mauga to ORE 26 for 34 yards (30-J.Redd).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 34(0:51 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 37 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 33(1:12 - 2nd) 5-S.Dollars to ORE 34 for 1 yard (99-D.Jackson26-K.Mauga).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(1:50 - 2nd) 5-S.Dollars to ORE 33 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 16(2:19 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 25 for 9 yards (18-R.Scott31-H.Echols).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 13(3:03 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 16 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(3:47 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 13 for -1 yard (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 30-J.Redd to ORE 14 for 14 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - USC 1(4:38 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 11(4:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to ORE 1 for 10 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 20(5:08 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 11 for 9 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 24(6:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ORE 20 for 4 yards (1-N.Sewell3-J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(6:06 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - USC 35(6:16 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 24 for 11 yards (47-M.Funa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USC 35(6:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 40(7:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 35 for 5 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 42(7:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ORE 40 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(8:39 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 6-N.Pickett Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 43.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 36(8:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 43 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(8:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 36 for 5 yards (3-J.Scott55-A.Faoliu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(9:13 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 31 for 11 yards (2-M.Wright).
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 20 for 19 yards (17-D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(9:51 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 27(11:05 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to USC 16 for 11 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(11:05 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to USC 27 for 3 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu26-K.Mauga).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(11:38 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to USC 30 for 11 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - USC 3(11:49 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 38 yards from USC 3 to the USC 41 downed by 17-Z.Wilson.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - USC 10(12:28 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 3 for -7 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 10(12:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 30-M.Stepp.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 8(13:05 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 10 for 2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - USC 46(13:56 - 2nd) 38-T.Snee punts 46 yards from ORE 46 to USC 8 fair catch by 8-A.St. Brown.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 43(13:56 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 46 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 47(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 43 FUMBLES. 12-T.Shough to ORE 43 for no gain.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 47(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 43 FUMBLES. 12-T.Shough to ORE 43 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(0:50 - 1st) 4-M.Pittman to ORE 47 for 7 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(0:50 - 1st) 5-S.Dollars to ORE 40 for 15 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(1:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 41(1:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to ORE 47 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USC 41(2:06 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(2:43 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 41 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 30(3:10 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 36 for 6 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(3:36 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 30 for 6 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(3:42 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 39 for 26 yards (19-J.Hill). Penalty on USC 15-D.London Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 50(3:48 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 37 yards from ORE 50 to USC 13 fair catch by 8-A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OREG 50(3:55 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OREG 50(4:20 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(4:20 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 50 for 4 yards (4-M.Williams21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 44(5:43 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ORE 46 for -2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 45(5:43 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to ORE 44 for 1 yard (23-V.McKinley47-M.Funa).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 49(6:37 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ORE 45 for 6 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(6:37 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 49 for 2 yards (47-M.Funa95-K.Ware-Hudson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(7:08 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 32.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 22(7:08 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 32 for 10 yards (36-J.Foggia2-M.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(7:08 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 22 for 1 yard (50-P.Aumavae1-N.Sewell).
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 21 for 21 yards (54-D.Mathis24-J.Greenfield).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(7:20 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 28(7:20 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to USC 14 for 14 yards (8-C.Steele15-T.Hufanga).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(8:39 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to USC 28 for 4 yards (50-N.Figueroa26-K.Mauga).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 8 - USC 20(8:45 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Hill at USC 32. 19-J.Hill to USC 32 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(9:00 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to USC 20 for 2 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 14(9:30 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to USC 18 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 13(10:00 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to USC 14 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 5(10:34 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 13 for 8 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OREG 40(10:45 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 52 yards from ORE 40. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 10 for 2 yards (5-S.Dollars). Penalty on USC 14-J.Williams Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at USC 10.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OREG 40(10:51 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd. Penalty on ORE 77-G.Moore Holding declined.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - OREG 47(11:19 - 1st) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 40 for -7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(12:05 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ORE 47 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - USC 8(12:12 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 47 yards from USC 8 to ORE 45 fair catch by 83-J.Delgado.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - USC 19(13:18 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 8 for -11 yards (55-A.Faoliu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - USC 13(13:18 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 19 for 6 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 18 - USC 13(13:18 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 26 for 5 yards (91-K.Williams23-V.McKinley). Penalty on USC 8-A.St. Brown Illegal use of hands 13 yards enforced at USC 26.
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 21 for 18 yards (21-T.Jeannis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:49 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREG 2(13:54 - 1st) 13-A.Brown complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 9(13:54 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to USC 2 for 7 yards (4-M.Williams2-O.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(14:36 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - USC 35(14:47 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Lenoir at USC 43. 0-D.Lenoir to USC 19 for 24 yards. Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at USC 19.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 35(14:54 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35 out of bounds at the USC 5.
