Drive Chart
UAB
MRSHL

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
S. Brown 4 RB
145 RuYds
G. Wells 8 QB
45 PaYds, PaTD, 8 RuYds
UAB
2 Pass
255 Rush
55 YDS
6:41 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 18 MRSHL 31
6:01
19-M.Quinn 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
+4 YD
2ND & 35 MRSHL 35
6:41
4-S.Brown to MSH 31 for 4 yards (90-E.Carpenter32-K.Cumberlander).
No Gain
2ND & 22 MRSHL 35
6:46
17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
Penalty
2ND & 7 MRSHL 20
6:46
Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 20. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 23
7:16
4-S.Brown pushed ob at MSH 20 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+4 YD
3RD & 2 MRSHL 27
7:56
4-S.Brown to MSH 23 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
+4 YD
2ND & 6 MRSHL 31
8:38
2-L.Stanley to MSH 27 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards59-I.Bush).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 35
9:14
25-L.Wooden to MSH 31 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
+6 YD
2ND & 2 MRSHL 41
9:52
25-L.Wooden to MSH 35 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson1-D.Pitts).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 49
10:36
17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to MSH 41 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson7-J.McClain-Sapp).
4th Quarter
Field Goal 6:01
19-M.Quinn 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
15
7
Field Goal 15:00
19-M.Quinn 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
55
yds
05:41
pos
12
7
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 6:17
96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 6:22
8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
02:06
pos
9
6
2nd Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:55
19-M.Quinn extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
Touchdown 12:02
17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:54
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:50
19-M.Quinn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
79
yds
06:05
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 7
Rushing 10 5
Passing 9 2
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-16 2-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 387 167
Total Plays 1 41
Avg Gain 387.0 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 206 122
Rush Attempts 47 26
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.7
Yards Passing 181 45
Comp. - Att. 11-22 3-15
Yards Per Pass 7.7 3.0
Penalties - Yards 6-50 1-15
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-35.4 7-44.1
Return Yards 3 0
Punts - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 5-3 360615
Marshall 7-1 00707
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 181 PASS YDS 45
206 RUSH YDS 122
387 TOTAL YDS 167
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 181 1 0 140.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 591 5 1 145.5
T. Johnston III 11/21 181 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 145 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 740 10
S. Brown 28 145 0 35
D. McBride 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 396 4
D. McBride 8 43 0 19
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 37 0
L. Wooden 2 10 0 6
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 236 1
J. Brown Jr. 3 10 0 10
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 114 2
L. Stanley 1 4 0 4
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 38 0
T. Johnston III 4 -4 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Shropshire 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 109 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 130 1
T. Shropshire 8 4 109 0 39
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 205 0
H. Pittman 2 2 22 1 19
R. Johnson-Sanders 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Johnson-Sanders 1 1 16 0 16
S. Rudolph 35 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 1
S. Rudolph 3 1 13 0 13
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 423 3
M. Mitchell 5 2 13 0 10
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 24 0
J. Brown Jr. 2 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Turner 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Turner 6-0 0.0 0
A. Moultrie 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Moultrie 5-3 0.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Smith 5-1 0.0 0
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Moll 4-0 0.0 0
B. Harris 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
T. Fair 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Fair 1-1 0.0 0
W. Boler 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Boler 1-0 0.0 0
T. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Marshall 1-1 0.0 0
N. Wilder 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Wilder 1-2 0.0 0
C. Daniels 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Taylor 0-3 0.0 0
G. Cash 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Cash 0-2 0.0 1
A. Wright 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Wright 0-2 0.0 0
T. Turner 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Turner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/1
SEASON FG XP
8/9 30/30
M. Quinn 3/3 48 0/1 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 0 0
K. Greenwell 5 35.4 4 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
J. Brown Jr. 2 16.5 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 5.8 35 0
M. Mitchell 1 3.0 3 0
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Wells 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
21.4% 45 1 0 72.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 1839 16 9 146.8
G. Wells 3/14 45 1 0
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
X. Gaines 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
168 820 9
B. Knox 17 67 0 15
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
X. Gaines 4 22 0 11
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
W. Johnson 1 16 0 16
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 239 4
S. Evans 2 9 0 6
G. Wells 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 159 2
G. Wells 2 8 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 239 2
W. Johnson 3 1 29 0 29
A. Henry 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 281 2
A. Henry 2 2 16 1 9
D. Miller 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
D. Miller 1 0 0 0 0
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 175 1
T. Keaton 2 0 0 0 0
C. Gammage 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 304 4
C. Gammage 2 0 0 0 0
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 328 3
X. Gaines 5 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
T. Beckett 12-0 0.0 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Johnson 11-0 0.0 0
E. Neal 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Neal 7-3 0.5 0
J. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Edwards 3-1 0.0 0
I. Bush 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
I. Bush 3-2 0.0 0
A. Beauplan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Beauplan 3-3 0.0 0
D. Hodge 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.5
D. Hodge 3-7 0.5 0
E. Carpenter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Carpenter 3-0 0.0 0
D. Pitts 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
D. Pitts 3-6 0.0 0
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. McClain-Sapp 3-1 0.0 0
B. Drayton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Drayton 2-6 0.0 0
T. Johnson 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Gilmore 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Gilmore 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 0-4 0.0 0
O. Porter 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Porter 0-1 0.0 0
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Croom 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Ciucci 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/8 34/34
S. Ciucci 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.1 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
R. LeFevre 7 44.1 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
S. Evans 3 22.3 35 0
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
B. Knox 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 UAB 32 2:30 5 14 Punt
9:41 UAB 31 0:52 3 4 Punt
7:55 UAB 24 6:05 11 64 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 UAB 20 2:54 7 80 TD
10:22 UAB 23 4:43 11 35 Punt
3:11 UAB 24 2:24 7 35 Punt
0:15 UAB 31 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 21 3:37 5 38 Punt
9:19 MRSHL 45 0:50 3 -6 Fumble
6:17 UAB 25 5:41 10 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 UAB 29 6:41 11 55 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 22 1:39 3 9 Punt
10:34 MRSHL 15 0:39 3 7 Punt
8:41 MRSHL 26 0:40 3 3 Punt
1:45 MRSHL 17 1:03 5 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 MRSHL 21 1:23 3 4 Punt
5:32 MRSHL 12 2:14 6 24 Punt
0:40 MRSHL 12 0:16 4 19 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 MRSHL 1 1:41 3 4 Punt
8:23 UAB 49 2:06 6 49 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MRSHL 37 2:09 5 34 Downs

UAB
Blazers
 - FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 6:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 18 - UAB 31
(6:01 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
+4 YD
2 & 35 - UAB 35
(6:41 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to MSH 31 for 4 yards (90-E.Carpenter32-K.Cumberlander).
No Gain
2 & 22 - UAB 35
(6:46 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
Penalty
2 & 7 - UAB 20
(6:46 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 20. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(7:16 - 4th) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at MSH 20 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 27
(7:56 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to MSH 23 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 31
(8:38 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to MSH 27 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards59-I.Bush).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(9:14 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to MSH 31 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 41
(9:52 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to MSH 35 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson1-D.Pitts).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49
(10:36 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to MSH 41 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson7-J.McClain-Sapp).
+17 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 34
(11:16 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 49 for 17 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 32
(11:59 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett1-D.Pitts).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(12:42 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 32 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan59-I.Bush).

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Downs (5 plays, 34 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 5 - MRSHL 29
(12:46 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MRSHL 29
(13:19 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at UAB 29 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 30
(13:55 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UAB 29 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith44-A.Moultrie).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34
(14:26 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UAB 30 for 4 yards (22-J.Smith44-A.Moultrie).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(14:47 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson pushed ob at UAB 34 for 29 yards (14-D.Turner).
Kickoff
(14:55 - 4th) 44-C.Neenan kicks 63 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans pushed ob at MSH 37 for 35 yards (0-K.Swoopes).

UAB
Blazers
 - FG (10 plays, 50 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
Sack
3 & 5 - UAB 18
(0:36 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at MSH 25 for -7 yards (2-D.Hodge24-E.Neal).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 21
(1:22 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to MSH 18 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(2:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 21 for 2 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
+39 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 38
(2:37 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 23 for 39 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37
(3:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 1 yard (90-E.Carpenter8-B.Drayton).
Penalty
2 & 4 - UAB 42
(3:39 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 42. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(4:20 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 42 for 6 yards (59-I.Bush2-D.Hodge).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 33
(4:57 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 36 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 28
(5:33 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 33 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(6:13 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 28 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
Kickoff
(6:17 - 3rd) 61-A.Musick kicks 55 yards from MSH 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for 15 yards (14-N.Renalds).

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:17 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 7
(6:22 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
1 & 6 - MRSHL 6
(6:56 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 7 for -1 yard (44-A.Moultrie16-A.Wright).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(7:14 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 6 for 15 yards (8-T.Marshall).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(7:32 - 3rd) 1-W.Johnson to UAB 21 for 16 yards (26-D.Miller).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 46
(7:59 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UAB 37 for 9 yards (1-B.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(8:23 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 46 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll12-G.Cash).

UAB
Blazers
 - Fumble (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 45
(8:29 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 49 FUMBLES. 24-E.Neal to UAB 49 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 45
(9:14 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 45 for no gain (90-E.Carpenter1-D.Pitts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 45
(9:19 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 5
(9:32 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 5 to the MSH 45 downed by 19-S.Scarcelle.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 3
(10:04 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 5 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith50-N.Wilder).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 1
(10:43 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 3 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 1
(11:13 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 1 for no gain (44-A.Moultrie10-T.Turner).

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (5 plays, 38 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 41
(11:23 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 40 yards from MSH 41 to the MSH 1 downed by 31-K.Harrell.
Penalty
4 & 2 - UAB 36
(11:39 - 3rd) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSH 36. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UAB 36
(12:49 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to MSH 36 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 38
(13:30 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 36 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton32-K.Cumberlander).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44
(14:13 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 38 for 6 yards (41-A.Beauplan32-K.Cumberlander).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(14:55 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at MSH 44 for 35 yards (2-D.Hodge4-T.Beckett).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 61-A.Musick kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 21 for 18 yards (15-T.Johnson).

UAB
Blazers
 - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31
(0:15 - 2nd) kneels at UAB 29 for -2 yards.

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Interception (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(0:24 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 12-G.Cash at UAB 31. 12-G.Cash to UAB 31 for no gain (1-W.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 18
(0:28 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 25 for 7 yards (1-B.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 12
(0:37 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 18 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll44-A.Moultrie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12
(0:40 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UAB 41
(0:47 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 29 yards from MSH 41 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UAB 41
(0:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 43
(1:31 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 41 for 2 yards (15-T.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(1:37 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
+19 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 38
(1:44 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride pushed ob at MSH 43 for 19 yards (13-N.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(1:50 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 30
(2:26 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(3:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 30 for 6 yards (4-T.Beckett99-J.Edwards).

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 36
(3:18 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 36 to UAB 24 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 36
(3:22 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 36
(4:01 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 36 for no gain (22-J.Smith16-A.Wright).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32
(4:23 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 36 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll50-N.Wilder).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 21
(4:46 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 32 for 11 yards (14-D.Turner8-T.Marshall).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 16
(5:06 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 21 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner7-T.Taylor).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12
(5:32 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 16 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner26-D.Miller).

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (11 plays, 35 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 42
(5:39 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 30 yards from MSH 42 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
+10 YD
3 & 20 - UAB 48
(6:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown pushed ob at MSH 42 for 10 yards (8-B.Drayton).
No Gain
2 & 20 - UAB 48
(6:10 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
Penalty
2 & 15 - UAB 47
(6:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to MSH 30 for 17 yards. Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSH 47. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 42
(6:39 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 42
(7:20 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to MSH 42 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 45
(7:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 35-S.Rudolph. 35-S.Rudolph runs ob at MSH 42 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 43
(8:31 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 45 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett32-K.Cumberlander).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(9:12 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 25
(9:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire pushed ob at UAB 40 for 15 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UAB 25
(9:45 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(10:22 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 25 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal55-O.Porter).

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 25
(10:32 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 52 yards from MSH 25 to the UAB 23 downed by 6-M.Abraham.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 25
(10:37 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 22
(11:13 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(11:50 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 22 for 1 yard (3-C.Daniels).
Kickoff
(11:55 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 61 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 21 for 17 yards (58-R.Stinson20-D.Bynum).

UAB
Blazers
 - TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(11:55 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is no good.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19
(12:02 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 26
(12:40 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 19 for 7 yards (59-I.Bush).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31
(13:21 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride pushed ob at MSH 26 for 5 yards (1-D.Pitts4-T.Beckett).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 40
(13:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 31 for 9 yards (13-N.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49
(14:33 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 40 for 9 yards (1-D.Pitts92-R.Croom).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(14:49 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 13-N.Johnson Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UAB 36. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(14:49 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 3-R.Johnson-Sanders. 3-R.Johnson-Sanders to UAB 36 for 16 yards (13-N.Johnson).

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 43 yards from MSH 37 to the UAB 20 downed by 10-J.Bowers.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(0:42 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 9 yards (44-A.Moultrie7-T.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(0:48 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(0:53 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 23
(1:11 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 28 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair22-J.Smith).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(1:40 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 23 for 6 yards (21-W.Boler90-T.Fair).
Kickoff
(1:45 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 20-B.Knox to MSH 17 for 17 yards (13-X.Lanier37-N.Eason).

UAB
Blazers
 - FG (11 plays, 64 yards, 6:05 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - UAB 12
(1:50 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UAB 12
(1:55 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
+9 YD
2 & 21 - UAB 21
(2:32 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to MSH 12 for 9 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
Penalty
2 & 6 - UAB 6
(2:37 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UAB 35-S.Rudolph Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 6. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 7 - UAB 7
(3:28 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to MSH 6 for 1 yard (13-N.Johnson2-D.Hodge).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45
(4:06 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 7 for 38 yards (3-S.Gilmore8-B.Drayton).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 47
(4:43 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to MSH 45 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 48
(5:21 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to MSH 47 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44
(6:01 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to UAB 48 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(6:37 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 44 for 10 yards (24-E.Neal7-J.McClain-Sapp).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 27
(7:15 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 7 yards (59-I.Bush).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(7:55 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 27 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan).

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 29
(8:01 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 47 yards from MSH 29 to UAB 24 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MRSHL 29
(8:06 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(8:38 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 29 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie7-T.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(8:41 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UAB 35
(8:49 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 35 to MSH 26 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 35
(8:54 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 31
(9:35 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 31
(9:41 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 22
(9:55 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 47 yards from MSH 22 to the UAB 31 downed by 10-J.Bowers.
No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 22
(10:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 15
(10:30 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 22 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner12-G.Cash).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15
(10:34 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 46
(10:41 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 46 to MSH 15 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton. Penalty on MSH 1-W.Johnson Offside declined.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UAB 46
(10:46 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UAB 46
(11:28 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to UAB 46 for no gain (4-T.Beckett41-A.Beauplan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(12:07 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 46 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 37
(12:38 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 6 yards (1-D.Pitts8-B.Drayton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(13:11 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 37 for 5 yards (24-E.Neal).

MRSHL
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 31
(13:21 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 31. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 32 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal16-B.Cavicante).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 24
(14:09 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to MSH 31 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 22
(14:49 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22
(14:53 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 58 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 22 for 15 yards (58-R.Stinson0-K.Swoopes).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola