Drive Chart
|
|
|UAB
|MRSHL
Preview not available
Preview not available
UAB
2 Pass
255 Rush
55 YDS
6:41 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 18 MRSHL 31
6:01
19-M.Quinn 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
+4 YD
2ND & 35 MRSHL 35
6:41
4-S.Brown to MSH 31 for 4 yards (90-E.Carpenter32-K.Cumberlander).
No Gain
2ND & 22 MRSHL 35
6:46
17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
Penalty
2ND & 7 MRSHL 20
6:46
Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 20. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 23
7:16
4-S.Brown pushed ob at MSH 20 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+4 YD
3RD & 2 MRSHL 27
7:56
4-S.Brown to MSH 23 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
+4 YD
2ND & 6 MRSHL 31
8:38
2-L.Stanley to MSH 27 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards59-I.Bush).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 35
9:14
25-L.Wooden to MSH 31 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
+6 YD
2ND & 2 MRSHL 41
9:52
25-L.Wooden to MSH 35 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson1-D.Pitts).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 49
10:36
17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to MSH 41 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson7-J.McClain-Sapp).
Touchdown 6:22
8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
02:06
pos
9
6
Touchdown 12:02
17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:54
pos
9
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|7
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|9
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|387
|167
|Total Plays
|1
|41
|Avg Gain
|387.0
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|206
|122
|Rush Attempts
|47
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|181
|45
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|3-15
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.4
|7-44.1
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|45
|
|
|206
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|167
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|11/21
|181
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|28
|145
|0
|35
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|8
|43
|0
|19
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|4
|-4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|8
|4
|109
|0
|39
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|2
|22
|1
|19
|
R. Johnson-Sanders 3 WR
|R. Johnson-Sanders
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Rudolph 35 WR
|S. Rudolph
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|5
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 1 CB
|B. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 8 CB
|T. Marshall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 3 CB
|C. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 23 LB
|T. Taylor
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Wright 16 LB
|A. Wright
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|3/3
|48
|0/1
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|5
|35.4
|4
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|17
|67
|0
|15
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|4
|22
|0
|11
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|2
|8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|2
|2
|16
|1
|9
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|3-7
|0.5
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|7
|44.1
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - UAB 31(6:01 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 35 - UAB 35(6:41 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to MSH 31 for 4 yards (90-E.Carpenter32-K.Cumberlander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - UAB 35(6:46 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UAB 20(6:46 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 20. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(7:16 - 4th) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at MSH 20 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 27(7:56 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to MSH 23 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 31(8:38 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to MSH 27 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards59-I.Bush).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(9:14 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to MSH 31 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UAB 41(9:52 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to MSH 35 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson1-D.Pitts).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(10:36 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to MSH 41 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 34(11:16 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 49 for 17 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 32(11:59 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett1-D.Pitts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(12:42 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 32 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan59-I.Bush).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 29(12:46 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 29(13:19 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at UAB 29 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 30(13:55 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UAB 29 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith44-A.Moultrie).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(14:26 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UAB 30 for 4 yards (22-J.Smith44-A.Moultrie).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(14:47 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson pushed ob at UAB 34 for 29 yards (14-D.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 44-C.Neenan kicks 63 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans pushed ob at MSH 37 for 35 yards (0-K.Swoopes).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UAB 25(15:00 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - UAB 18(0:36 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at MSH 25 for -7 yards (2-D.Hodge24-E.Neal).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 21(1:22 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to MSH 18 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(2:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 21 for 2 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 38(2:37 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 23 for 39 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 37(3:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 1 yard (90-E.Carpenter8-B.Drayton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UAB 42(3:39 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 42. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:20 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 42 for 6 yards (59-I.Bush2-D.Hodge).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 33(4:57 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 36 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 28(5:33 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 33 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(6:13 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 28 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 3rd) 61-A.Musick kicks 55 yards from MSH 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for 15 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 7(6:22 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MRSHL 6(6:56 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 7 for -1 yard (44-A.Moultrie16-A.Wright).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(7:14 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 6 for 15 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(7:32 - 3rd) 1-W.Johnson to UAB 21 for 16 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 46(7:59 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UAB 37 for 9 yards (1-B.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(8:23 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 46 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll12-G.Cash).
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 45(8:29 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 49 FUMBLES. 24-E.Neal to UAB 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 45(9:14 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 45 for no gain (90-E.Carpenter1-D.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(9:19 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 5(9:32 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 5 to the MSH 45 downed by 19-S.Scarcelle.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 3(10:04 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 5 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith50-N.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 1(10:43 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 3 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 1(11:13 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 1 for no gain (44-A.Moultrie10-T.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UAB 41(11:23 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 40 yards from MSH 41 to the MSH 1 downed by 31-K.Harrell.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UAB 36(11:39 - 3rd) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSH 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UAB 36(12:49 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to MSH 36 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 38(13:30 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 36 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton32-K.Cumberlander).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(14:13 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 38 for 6 yards (41-A.Beauplan32-K.Cumberlander).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(14:55 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at MSH 44 for 35 yards (2-D.Hodge4-T.Beckett).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 61-A.Musick kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 21 for 18 yards (15-T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(0:24 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 12-G.Cash at UAB 31. 12-G.Cash to UAB 31 for no gain (1-W.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 18(0:28 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 25 for 7 yards (1-B.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 12(0:37 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 18 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll44-A.Moultrie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(0:40 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 41(0:47 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 29 yards from MSH 41 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 41(0:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 43(1:31 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 41 for 2 yards (15-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(1:37 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 38(1:44 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride pushed ob at MSH 43 for 19 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(1:50 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 30(2:26 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(3:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 30 for 6 yards (4-T.Beckett99-J.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 36(3:18 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 36 to UAB 24 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 36(3:22 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 36(4:01 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 36 for no gain (22-J.Smith16-A.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(4:23 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 36 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll50-N.Wilder).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 21(4:46 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 32 for 11 yards (14-D.Turner8-T.Marshall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 16(5:06 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 21 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner7-T.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(5:32 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 16 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner26-D.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UAB 42(5:39 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 30 yards from MSH 42 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - UAB 48(6:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown pushed ob at MSH 42 for 10 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UAB 48(6:10 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UAB 47(6:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to MSH 30 for 17 yards. Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSH 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UAB 42(6:39 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(7:20 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to MSH 42 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 45(7:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 35-S.Rudolph. 35-S.Rudolph runs ob at MSH 42 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 43(8:31 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 45 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett32-K.Cumberlander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(9:12 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 25(9:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire pushed ob at UAB 40 for 15 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 25(9:45 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(10:22 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 25 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal55-O.Porter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 25(10:32 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 52 yards from MSH 25 to the UAB 23 downed by 6-M.Abraham.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 25(10:37 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 22(11:13 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(11:50 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 22 for 1 yard (3-C.Daniels).
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 61 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 21 for 17 yards (58-R.Stinson20-D.Bynum).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(11:55 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is no good.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(12:02 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 26(12:40 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 19 for 7 yards (59-I.Bush).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(13:21 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride pushed ob at MSH 26 for 5 yards (1-D.Pitts4-T.Beckett).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 40(13:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 31 for 9 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(14:33 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 40 for 9 yards (1-D.Pitts92-R.Croom).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(14:49 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 13-N.Johnson Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UAB 36. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(14:49 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 3-R.Johnson-Sanders. 3-R.Johnson-Sanders to UAB 36 for 16 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 37(15:00 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 43 yards from MSH 37 to the UAB 20 downed by 10-J.Bowers.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 28(0:42 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 9 yards (44-A.Moultrie7-T.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28(0:48 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(0:53 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 23(1:11 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 28 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair22-J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(1:40 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 23 for 6 yards (21-W.Boler90-T.Fair).
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 20-B.Knox to MSH 17 for 17 yards (13-X.Lanier37-N.Eason).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UAB 12(1:50 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UAB 12(1:55 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 21 - UAB 21(2:32 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to MSH 12 for 9 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UAB 6(2:37 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UAB 35-S.Rudolph Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 6. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - UAB 7(3:28 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to MSH 6 for 1 yard (13-N.Johnson2-D.Hodge).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(4:06 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 7 for 38 yards (3-S.Gilmore8-B.Drayton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 47(4:43 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to MSH 45 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 48(5:21 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to MSH 47 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(6:01 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to UAB 48 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(6:37 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 44 for 10 yards (24-E.Neal7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 27(7:15 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 7 yards (59-I.Bush).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(7:55 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 27 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 29(8:01 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 47 yards from MSH 29 to UAB 24 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 29(8:06 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26(8:38 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 29 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie7-T.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(8:41 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UAB 35(8:49 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 35 to MSH 26 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 35(8:54 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 31(9:35 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(9:41 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 22(9:55 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 47 yards from MSH 22 to the UAB 31 downed by 10-J.Bowers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 22(10:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 15(10:30 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 22 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner12-G.Cash).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(10:34 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UAB 46(10:41 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 46 to MSH 15 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton. Penalty on MSH 1-W.Johnson Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UAB 46(10:46 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 46(11:28 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to UAB 46 for no gain (4-T.Beckett41-A.Beauplan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(12:07 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 46 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 37(12:38 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 6 yards (1-D.Pitts8-B.Drayton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(13:11 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 37 for 5 yards (24-E.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 31(13:21 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 31. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 32 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal16-B.Cavicante).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 24(14:09 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to MSH 31 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 22(14:49 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(14:53 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 58 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 22 for 15 yards (58-R.Stinson0-K.Swoopes).
-
UAB
MRSHL
15
7
4th 6:01 CBSSN
