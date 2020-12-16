|
|
|ARIZST
|OREGST
Arizona State takes high-scoring act to Oregon State
A chance to finish the regular season on a positive note hangs in the balance for Arizona State and Oregon State when they meet Saturday night in a Pac-12 contest in Corvallis, Ore.
The Sun Devils (1-2) are coming off their first win of the season, a 70-7 rout of rival Arizona last Friday in Tucson.
The Beavers (2-4) fell 27-24 to Stanford last Saturday at home, their third loss by six or fewer points this season.
One of the most pressing concerns for Oregon State is if star running back Jermar Jefferson will be available after an ankle injury kept him sidelined in the second half against the Cardinal.
"I've been rehabbing every single day," Jefferson said. "I'm just waiting ... to see how I feel."
Jefferson ranks second in the Pac-12 with 755 rushing yards and has scored seven touchdowns in five games.
ASU's Rachaad White is coming off a 133-yard, three-touchdown game against Arizona. His 93-yard touchdown run tied for the fifth-longest in school history.
Jayden Daniels completed 9 of 11 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns against the Wildcats. He also added a 20-yard touchdown run.
The Sun Devils lead the Pac-12 in scoring at 38.3 points per game and a strong showing against the Beavers could boost their chances of earning a bowl invitation.
Oregon State ranks seventh at 28.2 points per game, but the Beavers may be without Jefferson in addition to already losing starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia for the season after a hamstring injury suffered in the Nov. 27 win against rival Oregon.
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith takes solace in his team potentially being one of only two in the Pac-12 (UCLA) to avoid COVID-19 cancellations and play all seven games scheduled this fall.
"I go back before the first game and the captains get up in front of this team and ask them that the choices you make affect more than just yourself," Smith said. "These leaders voiced that early, and continue to follow through with it."
Arizona State and Oregon State also met in Corvallis last year with the Beavers winning 35-34 in dramatic fashion. Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards elected to go for two at the end of regulation but the attempt failed.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|4-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|94
|102
|Total Plays
|13
|19
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|70
|Rush Attempts
|9
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.0
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|13
|32
|Comp. - Att.
|1-4
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-16
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|13
|PASS YDS
|32
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|94
|TOTAL YDS
|102
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|1/4
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|4
|58
|0
|51
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
D. Trayanum 1 RB
|D. Trayanum
|3
|9
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Davis 26 WR
|K. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 2 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 2 DB
|D. Pierce
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 DB
|C. Soelle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 25 P
|M. Turk
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 19 DB
|D. Taylor
|2
|23.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|3/5
|32
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|7
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|3
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bennett 75 DL
|E. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Julian 7 DB
|A. Julian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 15 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 33(0:15 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to ORS 20 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 36(0:49 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ORS 33 for 3 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(1:25 - 1st) 3-R.White to ORS 36 for 1 yard (36-O.Speights).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 41(1:33 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 0 yards from ASU 41 blocked by 20-D.Butler. 0-J.Jones to ORS 37 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - OREGST 43(2:10 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ASU 41 for 2 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OREGST 43(2:16 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 38(2:36 - 1st) Penalty on ORS 69-N.Keobounnam False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 38. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(3:12 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ASU 38 for 3 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(3:41 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ASU 41 for 18 yards (6-T.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 38(4:05 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 41 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle8-M.Robertson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 33(4:23 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 38 for 5 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(4:55 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 33 for 4 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 61 yards from ASU 35. 13-J.Irish to ORS 29 for 25 yards (13-K.Markham).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2(5:07 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 3(5:11 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter. Penalty on ORS 18-A.Austin Pass interference 1 yards enforced at ORS 3. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 7(5:46 - 1st) 3-R.White to ORS 3 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights3-J.Grant).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 2(6:06 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 81-R.Morgan False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARIZST 4(6:42 - 1st) 3-R.White to ORS 2 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(7:07 - 1st) 3-R.White to ORS 4 for 51 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 34(7:38 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 45 for 11 yards (7-A.Julian).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 29(8:15 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 34 for 5 yards (75-E.Bennett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(8:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 29 for 2 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 27 for 27 yards (12-J.Colletto43-L.Leonnig).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 12(9:03 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 25(9:33 - 1st) 12-J.Colletto to ASU 12 for 13 yards (6-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 25(10:11 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 25 for no gain (34-K.Soelle).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(10:52 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ASU 25 for 9 yards (4-E.Fields18-C.Soelle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 36(11:20 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ASU 34 for 2 yards (18-C.Soelle6-T.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(11:57 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 36 for 8 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 47(12:27 - 1st) 12-J.Colletto to ASU 44 for 3 yards (97-S.Forman98-D.Davidson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 44(13:04 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 47 for 9 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(13:14 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 42(13:39 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan to ORS 44 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 42(14:00 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 42 for no gain (41-T.Johnson34-K.Soelle).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(14:31 - 1st) 13-J.Irish to ORS 42 for 9 yards (4-E.Fields).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZST 14(14:45 - 1st) 25-M.Turk punts 51 yards from ASU 14. 15-A.Gould to ASU 40 for 25 yards. Penalty on ORS 6-J.McCartan Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ORS 43.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ARIZST 14(14:49 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 14(14:54 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 14(14:57 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(14:54 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 19. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 19 for 19 yards (28-K.Oladapo6-J.McCartan).
