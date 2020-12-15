|
No. 1 Alabama, No. 7 Florida set for SEC title game
Marco Wilson's thrown shoe was as much metaphor as cause.
Florida's hopes at qualifying for the College Football Playoff were in peril before the defensive back heaved opposing tight end Kole Taylor's footwear 20 yards downfield to celebrate a third-down stop late last week against heavy underdog LSU.
The ensuing 15-yard penalty kept alive a drive that ended in a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds left and snapped a 34-34 tie. When the Gators' Evan McPherson's 51-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide as time expired, so had the team's chances of playing for a national title.
Final score: LSU 37, Florida 34.
Now Florida faces as tough of a bounceback as can be imagined. Without the national title in sight, the No. 7 Gators (8-2, 8-2 SEC) have to match up with top-ranked Alabama (10-0, 10-0) in the Southeastern Conference title game Saturday night in Atlanta.
While keyboard jockeys and social media warriors heaped blame on Wilson, his teammates knew better. After all, Florida offset 609 yards of offense with three crucial turnovers, including a pick-six, and gave up 418 yards to a team using its backup quarterback.
"Turning the ball over that many times, it's hard to win games," quarterback Kyle Trask said. "I take full responsibility. I just got to play cleaner. It's not the way you want to go out as your last home game in the Swamp."
For the Gators to have a chance at beating the Crimson Tide, Trask will have to eliminate the turnovers and play perhaps his best game. He broke Danny Wuerffel's single-season school record for touchdown passes last week with his 40th, a mark made more impressive because Trask did it in 10 games.
The hardest part for Trask might be trying to match Alabama's Mac Jones, who may enter this game as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Even after a low-key performance (208 yards passing, no scores) in a 52-3 rout at Arkansas last week, Jones' numbers this season are video-game quality: 3,321 yards passing, 76.4 completion percentage, 27 touchdowns, three interceptions.
While a cynic might say that throwing to the likes of DeVonta Smith and John Metchie -- and handing off to Najee Harris -- could make any quarterback productive, the fact is that the Tua Tagovailoa-led offense from last year has skipped zero beats with Jones running it.
The moniker "game manager" has been used to describe Jones, and he doesn't disagree with it.
"Nothing is really offensive about it," he told al.com. "I mean, I try to manage the game. It's kind of my job to do that. Honestly, I have a lot of great players around me, so that's my job - to get them the ball."
Smith (83 catches, 1,327 yards, 15 TDs) and Metchie (40-720-6) have more than made up for the absence of big-play threat Jaylen Waddle, who was averaging 140 yards per game before suffering a season-ending injury while returning the opening kickoff Oct. 24 at Tennessee.
The Tide enters the title game averaging 49.5 points and 537.8 yards per game, No. 3 and No. 5 in the nation, respectively.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|7
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-7
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|253
|142
|Total Plays
|38
|20
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|37
|Rush Attempts
|19
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|166
|105
|Comp. - Att.
|14-19
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-8
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-20.0
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|20
|17
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|105
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|142
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|14/19
|166
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|14
|79
|1
|13
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|2
|-9
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|8
|7
|92
|1
|31
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|13
|1
|7
|
X. Williams 3 WR
|X. Williams
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|2
|22.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|7/12
|105
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|4
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|3
|3
|65
|1
|51
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|4
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 39(5:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 35 for 4 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 39(5:23 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(6:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 39 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam13-D.Stiner).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 48(6:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to FLA 44 for 8 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 43(6:43 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Team penalty on FLA 12 players 5 yards enforced at BAMA 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAMA 37(6:57 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 43 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(7:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 37 for -4 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 38(8:12 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 41 for 3 yards (1-B.Cox13-D.Stiner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(8:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 38 for 8 yards (41-J.Houston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FLA 45(8:38 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 45 yards from FLA 45. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 30 for 20 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - FLA 42(9:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 45 for 3 yards (14-B.Branch13-M.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 41(10:00 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 42 for 1 yard (3-D.Wright31-W.Anderson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(10:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 41 for -2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 32(11:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 43 for 11 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(11:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 55 yards from BAMA 35. 20-M.Davis to FLA 32 for 22 yards (14-B.Branch).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 7(11:34 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 6(12:13 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 7 for -1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(12:47 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 6 for 5 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(13:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 3-X.Williams. 3-X.Williams to FLA 11 for 12 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 29(13:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to FLA 23 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller3-M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 33(14:13 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 29 for 4 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(14:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 48(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to FLA 33 for 15 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 43(0:19 - 1st) 10-M.Jones sacked at FLA 48 for -5 yards (10-A.Chatfield).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(0:53 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 43 for 8 yards (13-D.Stiner2-B.Stewart).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 34(0:58 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie. Penalty on FLA 17-Z.Carter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 34. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 31(1:18 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for 3 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(1:50 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 4 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 27 for 27 yards (41-J.Houston).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FLA 23(2:02 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 27(2:42 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 23 for 4 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 28(3:28 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to BAMA 27 for 1 yard (4-C.Allen8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(3:33 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 45(4:07 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to BAMA 28 for 17 yards (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(4:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 45(4:43 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to BAMA 45 for 10 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(4:49 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(5:28 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to FLA 45 for 13 yards (3-D.Wright32-D.Moses).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(6:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 32 for 11 yards (9-J.Battle28-J.Jobe).
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 21 for 17 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(6:14 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|Int
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 22(6:33 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-T.Dean at FLA 12. 0-T.Dean to FLA 29 FUMBLES (8-J.Metchie). 6-D.Smith to FLA 31 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 26(7:15 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 22 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(7:52 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 26 for 4 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 40(8:05 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 30 for 10 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(8:25 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 40 for 9 yards (30-A.Burney13-D.Stiner).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(8:55 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to FLA 49 for 15 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 12(9:27 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 36 for 24 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(9:56 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 12 for 3 yards (41-J.Houston).
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 17 for 17 yards (27-J.Rogers28-T.Hopper). Penalty on BAMA 29-D.Hellams Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at BAMA 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 49(10:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 49(10:19 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(10:50 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to FLA 49 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(10:50 - 1st) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 49 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson). Penalty on BAMA 8-C.Harris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 49.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 31(11:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 46 for 15 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 31(11:48 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to FLA 31 FUMBLES. 11-K.Trask to FLA 31 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(12:14 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 31 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 62 yards from BAMA 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 27 for 24 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAMA 8(12:25 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(12:44 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to FLA 8 for 11 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 24(12:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 19 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 24(12:54 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 20 for 4 yards (5-K.Elam).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 29(12:54 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 91-M.Dunlap Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 29(12:58 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(13:02 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 42(13:29 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 29 for 13 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(14:00 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 42 for 7 yards (11-M.Diabate8-K.Bogle).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 32(14:40 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 49 for 19 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(15:00 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 32 for 2 yards (11-M.Diabate51-V.Miller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 27-D.Pierce Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
