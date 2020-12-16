|
|
|BOISE
|SJST
San Jose State embraces 'biggest game' against Boise State
San Jose State is just two years removed from a 1-11 campaign, so excuse the No. 24 Spartans if they are a little bit giddy to be playing conference power Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Saturday in Las Vegas.
San Jose State (6-0, 6-0 MW) is typically a punching bag for the Broncos, who have won all 14 all-time meetings. The Spartans also are attempting to start 7-0 for the first time since the school's 1939 squad went unbeaten in 13 contests.
The program last had a winning record in 2012 -- its final campaign in the Western Athletic Conference before joining the Mountain West -- and San Jose State coach Brian Brennan's name is suddenly in the coaching speculation mill (with Arizona) despite having an 8-29 mark with the Spartans before this season.
"We are climbing the mountain, and that's all I'm worried about right now. That's it," Brennan said, swiping off rumor chat. "This team, moving forward, is playing in the biggest game in the history of our school."
The "biggest game" tag fits in the eyes of junior defensive end Cade Hall, who has a team-leading eight sacks this season to earn Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors.
"Being on a team that was 1-11 and then being where we're at now feels really good because we've been on both sides," Hall told reporters. "We've put in the work to try and turn this thing around. It feels great."
San Jose State is the host team for the game in Sam Boyd Stadium because it recently relocated its program to Las Vegas due to Santa Clara County's restrictions on contact sports because of the COVID-19 surge in the area.
San Jose State and the Broncos (5-1, 5-0) were scheduled to play in Boise on Nov. 28 but the contest was scrapped just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 issues in the Boise State program. The Mountain West declared the game a no-contest.
The Broncos have continued to have COVID-19 issues and played short-handed -- only two quarterbacks suited up -- and without multiple assistant coaches for last Saturday's 17-9 win in the snow at Wyoming.
"It's tough," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said earlier this week. "I can tell you that. We had some of our players doing things coaches normally do."
The Broncos have won three straight games since being trounced 51-17 by then-No. 9 BYU on Nov. 6 in Boise.
Though Boise State typically has few issues with the Spartans -- six of the wins are by at least 35 points -- Harsin is concerned about the latest matchup.
"It is all San Jose State. We are focused on what we have to do this week to play against a very good team," Harsin said. "San Jose State is good. We have done some good things this season. We got to get ourselves ready.
"This is why you work so hard to be in a game like this and play for a championship."
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier has passed for 929 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions in four games for a Boise State offense averaging a Mountain West-leading 36.2 points per game. Receiver Khalil Shakir had 46 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns.
The Broncos allow 26.0 points per game with standout all-conference cornerback Avery Williams also being named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year for the second straight season. Williams scored three special teams' touchdowns this season -- two on kickoff returns, and one on a blocked punt that he returned for a touchdown.
In his career, Williams has returned five punts and three kickoffs for scores.
The Spartans are averaging 30.3 points on offense while limiting opponents to 17.5 points per game. San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel, a transfer from Arkansas, has passed for 1,453 yards and 13 touchdowns and been intercepted just four times.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|72
|128
|Total Plays
|19
|18
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|12
|Rush Attempts
|10
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|56
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|7-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|1-33.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|56
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|72
|TOTAL YDS
|128
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|5/9
|56
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|5
|15
|0
|6
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|4
|4
|0
|10
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|4
|3
|28
|0
|23
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Walker 2 CB
|J. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|1/2
|51
|0/0
|3
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2
|20.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|7/13
|116
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|5
|3
|82
|1
|55
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Miller 80 WR
|M. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Parker 9 LB
|T. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Woods 3 QB
|N. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Webb 46 LB
|C. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sakalia 99 DL
|D. Sakalia
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|
C. Wood 48 K
|C. Wood
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 28(13:42 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 52 yards from BOISE 28 to SJS 20 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 31(13:45 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 28 for -3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 29(14:00 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 31 for 2 yards (4-N.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(14:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier to BOISE 29 for 6 yards.
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 64 yards from SJS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 23 for 22 yards (30-J.Burrill33-B.Manigo).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SJST 7(14:51 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SJST 7(14:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SJST 7(15:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Miller.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SJST 5(0:18 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to BOISE 7 for -2 yards (26-A.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(0:22 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton. Penalty on BOISE 94-J.Cravens Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at BOISE 10. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 2 - SJST 25(0:53 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 10 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 25(0:57 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 26(0:57 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to BOISE 25 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey90-S.Igiehon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(1:31 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to BOISE 26 for 7 yards (2-J.Walker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SJST 48(2:00 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on BOISE 2-J.Walker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 48(2:06 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(2:10 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(2:17 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 48 for 12 yards (21-T.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SJST 30(2:46 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese. Penalty on BOISE 21-T.Jones Pass interference 10 yards enforced at SJS 30. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(2:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 30 for 5 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(3:27 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - SJST 34(3:37 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - BOISE 33(4:12 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at SJS 34 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 22(4:51 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at SJS 33 for -11 yards (92-C.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(5:22 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 22 for 4 yards (46-C.Webb4-A.Crump).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 49(6:00 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to SJS 26 for 23 yards (9-T.Parker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(6:40 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 49 for no gain (22-T.Jenkins).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 41(7:13 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to SJS 49 for 10 yards (8-A.Matau45-K.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 36(7:46 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 41 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(7:52 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Smith.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 22(8:28 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 36 for 14 yards (18-K.Reed22-T.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(8:31 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 62 yards from SJS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 22 for 19 yards (40-I.Togia).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|+55 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 45(8:46 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 55 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BOISE 2-J.Walker Offside declined.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - SJST 33(9:24 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 45 for 12 yards (2-J.Walker7-E.Noa).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(9:55 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 43 for no gain (2-J.Walker24-G.Holani). Penalty on SJS 55-J.Snyder Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 43. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(10:24 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 43 for 14 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 29(10:30 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 29(10:37 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 32(11:12 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 29 for 3 yards (42-V.Fehoko96-J.Kakiva).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(11:17 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 82-S.Cobbs.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 47(11:49 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to SJS 47 for no gain (8-A.Matau). Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(12:20 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to SJS 47 for no gain (9-T.Parker45-K.Harmon).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 39(12:53 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to SJS 47 for 14 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:22 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 39 for 6 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SJST 34(13:27 - 1st) 99-D.Sakalia punts 33 yards from SJS 34 to BOISE 33 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 34(13:53 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for no gain (7-E.Noa44-R.Whimpey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 26(14:29 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 8 yards (7-E.Noa26-A.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 26 for 1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
-
AF
ARMY
7
3
4th 2:34 CBSSN
-
MISS
LSU
21
34
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
10
34
3rd 9:04 SECN
-
MINN
WISC
7
7
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
3CLEM
2ND
24
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
BOISE
24SJST
3
10
2nd 13:42 FOX
-
ILL
PSU
0
0
1st 15:00 FS1
-
UAB
MRSHL
22
13
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
RUT
28
21
Final BTN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
Final ESPN
-
OREG
13USC
31
24
Final FOX
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
27
21
Final ABC
-
5TXAM
TENN
34
13
Final ESPN
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
10
22
Final FOX
-
WASHST
UTAH
28
45
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
7FLA
0
074.5 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
053.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1