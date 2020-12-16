|
|
|CLEM
|ND
No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson square off in high-stakes sequel
Welcome to The Rematch.
No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson square off Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game rife with hype and expectations.
When the two teams played on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Ind., the Fighting Irish worked double overtime before claiming a 47-40 victory. This time there is considerably more at stake -- namely, a guaranteed spot into the College Football Playoff for the winner.
There's a chance that Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 ACC) and Clemson (9-1, 8-1) could make the playoff regardless of the outcome in Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium, but neither wants to take that chance.
"We've got our hands full focusing on this ACC Championship," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "The Playoffs take care of themselves. We can't control that. Do our players understand that if they win, they're going to be in the Playoffs? Sure, they get that. But we're wired to think we're going to win the football game."
Clemson is bidding for not only its sixth consecutive ACC title, but its sixth straight trip to the CFP as well. The Tigers have claimed two national titles in that span.
Clemson's hopes in the rematch are buoyed by the return of several key players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed the first Notre Dame game while continuing his recovery protocol from COVID-19.
Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei performed admirably in Lawrence's stead, passing for 439 yards and two touchdowns, but Lawrence's absence was noticeable at times.
"There are a lot of great players out there, but none like this guy," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of Lawrence. "He's the total package. The guy's a winner."
In Lawrence and Notre Dame's Ian Book, fans will be treated to the winningest quarterbacks in the histories of their storied programs. Lawrence is 33-1 in his career as a starter at Clemson while Book is 30-3 at Notre Dame.
"This kid is a great player," Swinney said of Book. "He's got a bit of magic to him, can do it all. He's the heart and soul -- he makes them go. He's a problem. We didn't do a very good job against him. For us to win the game, we've got to affect him and not let him get comfortable. He's tough, he's as good a runner as you're going to see."
Ah, the running game. The ability to run the ball effectively looms large and may hold the key for both teams in the rematch.
Notre Dame throttled Clemson on Nov. 7, holding the Tigers to a season-low 34 yards rushing and standout running Travis Etienne to a career-low 28 yards.
"Bottom line, we've got to play better up front," Swinney said.
Etienne, the ACC's all-time career rushing leader, presents multiple challenges as he's already caught 41 passes for 512 yards this season.
"You have to know where he is," Kelly said. "It's a team defensive effort and we're going to have to have a similar one. He's an explosive player that we have such great respect for. When you put your game plan together, the first thing you think of is how you're going to slow him down."
Meanwhile, Notre Dame found considerable success with the run against Clemson the first time around, amassing 208 yards, including 140 yards and three touchdowns from Kyren Williams.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is hopeful that top linebacker James Skalski, who missed the first game against the Fighting Irish, will be back in the lineup as well as top defensive lineman Tyler Davis.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|8
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|339
|169
|Total Plays
|33
|30
|Avg Gain
|10.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|140
|38
|Rush Attempts
|13
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.8
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|199
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|9-11
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-0.0
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|140
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|339
|TOTAL YDS
|169
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|12/18
|199
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|8
|98
|1
|44
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|5
|42
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|4
|4
|109
|1
|67
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|4
|2
|48
|1
|33
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|4
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|4
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|9/11
|131
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|10
|37
|0
|24
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|5
|-7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|3
|2
|41
|0
|30
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|3
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 26 DB
|C. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 12 S
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|51
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|49.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(0:21 - 2nd) 12-I.Book kneels at ND 24 for -1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-C.Tyree.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+44 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 44(0:29 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 44(0:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence spikes the ball at ND 44 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 47(0:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to ND 44 for 9 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(0:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence spikes the ball at CLE 47 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 39(0:50 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 8 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 35(0:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 39 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton35-M.Liufau).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 35(0:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 40 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton35-M.Liufau).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(1:02 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 35 for 5 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 15(1:19 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 30 for 15 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - CLEM 7(2:04 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 15 for 8 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 7(2:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(2:10 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 12. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 41(2:17 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 47 yards from ND 41 to CLE 12 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - ND 35(2:44 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 41 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector18-J.Charleston).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - ND 32(3:21 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for 3 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(3:55 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 32 for -4 yards (13-T.Davis1-D.Kendrick).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 36 for 11 yards.
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 8-J.Armstrong.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 10(4:31 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 10(4:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 10(4:39 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(5:10 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 10 for 2 yards (40-D.White35-M.Liufau).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(5:37 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 12 for 11 yards (20-S.Crawford14-K.Hamilton).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(6:15 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to ND 23 for 24 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(6:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to ND 47 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(7:05 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 42 for 15 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ND 22(7:13 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 51 yards from ND 22 to CLE 27 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ND 24(7:58 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 22 for -2 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - ND 34(8:45 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 24 for -10 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(9:24 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 34 for 9 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 33(9:34 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(10:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to ND 33 for 6 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 43(10:48 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 39 for 4 yards (91-A.Ogundeji14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 43(10:53 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(11:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to ND 43 for 8 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah14-K.Hamilton).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(12:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 49 for 21 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ND 28(12:15 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 31(13:04 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 28 for 3 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 34(13:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 31 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner11-B.Bresee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(14:28 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 34 for 1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(15:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to CLE 35 for 30 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(0:36 - 1st) 3-A.Davis to ND 35 for 18 yards (1-D.Kendrick47-J.Skalski).
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 17 for 17 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(0:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 27(1:16 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 33 for 6 yards (56-H.Cross).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(1:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 27 for 7 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - ND 6(1:45 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 6(1:53 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 5(2:34 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 6 for -1 yard (13-T.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(3:14 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 5 for 5 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 34(3:58 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 10 for 24 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(4:41 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 34 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski7-J.Mascoll).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(5:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to CLE 36 for 26 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 34(6:09 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Hamilton at ND 24. 14-K.Hamilton to ND 38 for 14 yards (10-J.Ngata).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(6:09 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to ND 34 for 5 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(6:09 - 1st) Penalty on ND 26-C.Lewis Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at CLE 46.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(6:40 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 46 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(6:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 21(7:06 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 36 for 15 yards (26-C.Lewis12-D.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 23(7:49 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 21 for -2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(8:10 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 23 for 3 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 20 for 16 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - ND 33(8:23 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ND 28(9:08 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at CLE 33 for -5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 35(9:48 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to CLE 28 for 7 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(10:26 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 35 for -5 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 45(11:04 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to CLE 30 for 15 yards (31-M.Goodrich18-J.Charleston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 49(11:44 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to CLE 45 for 6 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(12:22 - 1st) to ND 49 for -5 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(12:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to CLE 46 for 16 yards (21-M.Greene24-N.Turner).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 26(13:39 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 38 for 12 yards (21-M.Greene47-J.Skalski).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 24(14:20 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for 2 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(14:55 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 24 for 3 yards (13-T.Davis10-B.Spector).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 21 for 20 yards (22-T.Simpson).
