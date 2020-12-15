|
Penn State attempts to complete U-turn with bowl bid
Penn State can end the season with four wins in a row when the Nittany Lions host Illinois as part of the Big Ten's Championship Week schedule, a last chance for conference teams to play before bowl season.
Penn State (3-5) takes the field Saturday on the heels of wins over Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State the past three weeks. A win Saturday night at Beaver Stadium could propel the Nittany Lions into a bowl game. They have turned things around after an 0-5 start.
It will be the latest game ever in a calendar year at Penn State. The previous record for a game played so late in the year at home was Dec. 7, 1968 against Syracuse.
"We had to play very differently," Penn State head coach James Franklin said, "and it took us a little bit of time to find our rhythm."
The Nittany Lions found some rhythm in last Saturday's 39-24 win over the Spartans. They rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to win.
"We've played great second-half football, we've blown people out; we've had comebacks, we've had all different types of wins, and a lot of them. And over the last three weeks, we've gotten back to that identity," Franklin said. "The last three weeks we have found ways to win, which is really what we've done for seven years."
Penn State had success using two quarterbacks last week. Junior Sean Clifford threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another as part of his 48 rushing yards. Sophomore Will Levis completed all three passes he threw for 54 yards and also ran for a score.
"We've been saying for a while that we've got two quarterbacks that we want to use," Franklin said. "I think we can do more of that. We want to be more balanced with how we're using Will and we continue to talk about that, so I was glad to see that happen (Saturday). We need to do more of it."
The Fighting Illini (2-5) come into central Pennsylvania with a new head coach after Lovie Smith was fired last Sunday following a loss to Northwestern. The acting head coach is former offensive coordinator Rod Smith, who inherits a team with two straight defeats and was 17-39 in Smith's five-season tenure.
Rod Smith has to find a way to get Illinois ready to play after such major change in the program.
"A lot of emotions and mixed feelings going on, but at the same time preparing our guys to play a very good football team in Penn State. Trying to get back to normal and back to work for the week," Smith said Monday.
"We will get through this together and we're going to make the most of it. If we have one more ride together, we're gonna ride," Smith added. "We're going to try to make practice fun like we always do. Basically you treat this like a bowl game, and you never know if you will make one or not. We will come out, prepare and attack this game and try to let the players have fun with it."
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|16
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|241
|387
|Total Plays
|33
|43
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|102
|Rush Attempts
|21
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|113
|285
|Comp. - Att.
|6-12
|14-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|14.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|4
|50
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-50
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|285
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|6/12
|113
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|9
|104
|0
|64
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|6
|20
|1
|12
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|3
|2
|50
|1
|38
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|2
|34
|0
|33
|
D. Campbell 19 WR
|D. Campbell
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Marchese 42 DB
|M. Marchese
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 DL
|S. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Newton 94 DL
|J. Newton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|4
|40.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|13/16
|262
|2
|0
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|13
|62
|1
|15
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|6
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|3
|12
|1
|7
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|4
|11
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|5
|5
|183
|2
|75
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|3
|2
|42
|0
|23
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 6 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Jones 10 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Lutz 85 WR
|I. Lutz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|1
|100.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 34(14:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 37 for 3 yards (1-J.Brisker18-S.Toney).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 28(14:30 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 34 for 6 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 28 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks18-S.Toney).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
3 & 10 - ILL 17(0:05 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 17(0:10 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 17(0:15 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 31(0:26 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-C.Sullivan-Brown. 6-C.Sullivan-Brown to ILL 17 for 14 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 39(0:32 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to ILL 31 for 8 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(0:38 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at ILL 39 for -5 yards (92-I.Gay).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 45(0:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to ILL 34 for 11 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 48(1:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to ILL 45 for 7 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(1:42 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 48 for 2 yards (92-I.Gay).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 30(1:52 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 46 for 16 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(2:19 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 30 for 7 yards (42-M.Marchese35-J.Hansen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PSU 30(2:27 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 47 yards from ILL 30 to PSU 23 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PSU 30(2:34 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(3:12 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 30 for 5 yards (91-D.Ellies).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(3:49 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 25 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:49 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(4:01 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 32(4:08 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 38 yards from ILL 32 out of bounds at the PSU 30.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 31(4:53 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks18-S.Toney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 31(5:00 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(5:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 31 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa20-A.Isaac).
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on PSU Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ILL 1(5:39 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 6(5:50 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 1 for 5 yards (21-J.Martin2-D.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 14(6:12 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 6 for 8 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 16(6:41 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 14 for 2 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 24(7:03 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 16 for 8 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:38 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 24 for 1 yard (2-D.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(8:11 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 25 for 12 yards (94-J.Newton5-M.Eifler).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 39(8:46 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to ILL 37 for 2 yards (93-C.Avery).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILL 48(9:28 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to ILL 39 for 9 yards (42-M.Marchese5-M.Eifler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 48(10:08 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to ILL 48 for no gain (49-S.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(10:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 85-I.Lutz.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 28(10:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 48 for 24 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 28(11:19 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 28 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 9(11:46 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 84-T.Johnson. 84-T.Johnson to PSU 28 for 19 yards (21-J.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 9(12:20 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 9 for no gain (93-C.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PSU 48(12:27 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 43 yards from ILL 48 to PSU 9 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PSU 48(12:32 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 49(13:12 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 48 for -3 yards (12-B.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(13:47 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 49 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks12-B.Smith).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(14:04 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams complete to 19-D.Campbell. 19-D.Campbell to ILL 49 for 24 yards (25-D.Hardy).
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 3(14:09 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 10(14:44 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 3 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 26(15:00 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 34 yards from ILL 26. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 10 for 50 yards (29-C.Bobak).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - PSU 30(0:34 - 1st) 1-I.Williams sacked at ILL 26 for -4 yards (18-S.Toney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(1:07 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 30 for 5 yards (18-S.Toney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:13 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - ILL 4(1:18 - 1st) 7-W.Levis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 5(1:59 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to ILL 4 for 1 yard (21-J.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 9(2:43 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to ILL 5 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 11(3:20 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 9 for 2 yards (93-C.Avery).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 26(3:50 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 11 for 15 yards (31-D.Witherspoon21-J.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(4:22 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 26 for 4 yards (94-J.Newton).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(4:47 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 84-T.Johnson. 84-T.Johnson to ILL 30 for 23 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(5:18 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 47 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 28(5:44 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 37 for 9 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(6:10 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 28 for 3 yards (49-S.Coleman).
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(6:21 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 46(7:00 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 38 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(7:23 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 46 for 5 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(7:47 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 49 for 12 yards (12-B.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ILL 22(8:00 - 1st) 98-J.Stout punts 45 yards from PSU 22. 11-C.Sandy to ILL 37 for 4 yards (37-D.Hartlaub).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ILL 29(8:32 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 22 for -7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 32(9:10 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to PSU 29 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(9:44 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 32 for 6 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 64 yards from ILL 35. 3-P.Washington to PSU 26 for 25 yards (46-A.McEachern).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 12(9:59 - 1st) 2-C.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(10:26 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 12 for -1 yard (13-E.Brooks51-H.Beamon).
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(10:51 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 11 for 64 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 38-L.Wade runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ILL 5(11:14 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 8(11:44 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 5 for 3 yards (1-J.Brisker97-P.Mustipher).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 16(12:06 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 8 for 8 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(12:42 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 16 for no gain (12-B.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 6(12:52 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 16 FUMBLES (31-D.Witherspoon). 31-D.Witherspoon to PSU 16 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - ILL 31(13:00 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-K.Ellis at PSU 6. 2-K.Ellis to PSU 6 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 31(13:21 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 31 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ILL 40(13:54 - 1st) 1-I.Williams scrambles to PSU 31 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 42(14:22 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 40 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks55-A.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 42(14:27 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(14:48 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to PSU 42 for 33 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
