Minnesota, Wisconsin set to battle for 'Paul Bunyan's Axe'
Rushing for 1,000 yards is the mark of a top running back.
That Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim is in position to do it in 2020, when the Golden Gophers will play just their seventh game of the year Saturday at Wisconsin, speaks to how brilliant he's been week after week.
The Big Ten Conference Running Back of the Year enters needing only 75 yards to reach four figures. He leads the league in rushing attempts (175), yards (925), touchdowns (15), rushing yards per game (154.2) and all-purpose yards (1,028).
What's more, Ibrahim is the focus of every defense with the departure of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out of the season's remainder before last week's 24-17 win at Nebraska to prepare for his NFL future.
But the Cornhuskers couldn't keep Ibrahim from rattling off 108 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, including key runs down the stretch to salt away an unlikely win. Minnesota (3-3) was without a whopping 33 players because of injuries or COVID-19 protocol.
Little wonder that coach P.J. Fleck's first comments after the victory were to thank his university's medical team.
"We had a lot of challenges on our football team this week," he said. "We haven't played in 22 days, everyone. It's a very difficult thing to do in 2020 with the ghost in the room. I don't think people realize how truly hard this is."
While the Gophers returned from a lengthy break with a win, a long layoff appears to have hampered the Badgers' season. Coronavirus hammered the roster after a season-opening 45-7 rout of Illinois, sidelining quarterback Graham Mertz and coach Paul Chryst, among others.
Wisconsin returned three weeks later with a blowout win at Michigan, but hasn't won since. In fact, the Badgers fell to 2-3 last week with a 28-7 defeat at Iowa, their third straight game in which they failed to crack double figures offensively.
"We had our chances, but you have to be opportunistic when you get those chances, and we weren't," Chryst said. "Every time you compete, there's lessons to be learned. We have to get better and finish this thing out the right way."
The teams were scheduled to play on Nov. 28 but had to postpone because COVID-19 was ripping through Minnesota's program. This will be the 130th game in a series that dates back to 1890. Wisconsin holds a 61-60-8 edge, winning last year 38-17 in snowy Minneapolis to capture the Big Ten West title.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|9
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|168
|156
|Total Plays
|30
|31
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|92
|Rush Attempts
|16
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|90
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|168
|TOTAL YDS
|156
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|8/14
|90
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|11
|69
|0
|27
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|36
|0
|22
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|6
|3
|33
|0
|14
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Kieft 42 TE
|K. Kieft
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gordon IV 13 LB
|J. Gordon IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Rush 8 LB
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 20 LB
|D. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 32 DL
|K. Schad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aune 29 LB
|J. Aune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Gelecinskyj 48 K
|A. Gelecinskyj
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|2
|36.0
|0
|38
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|8/14
|64
|0
|0
|
D. Vanden Boom 15 QB
|D. Vanden Boom
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|9
|80
|1
|39
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
B. Schipper 29 S
|B. Schipper
|3
|2
|0
|3
|
J. Davis 32 RB
|J. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|4
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|3
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Chandler 86 WR
|D. Chandler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 8 CB
|D. Harrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blaylock 26 S
|T. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|3
|44.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 CB
|D. Engram
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(0:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell. Penalty on MIN 60-J.Schmitz Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - WISC 47(0:15 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - WISC 42(0:15 - 2nd) Penalty on WIS 89-A.Abbott False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - WISC 47(0:22 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at MIN 42 for 5 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 47(0:28 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Chandler.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(0:33 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MINN 15(0:41 - 2nd) 96-M.Crawford punts 34 yards from MIN 15. 6-D.Engram to MIN 47 for 2 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 18(0:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan to MIN 15 FUMBLES. 2-T.Morgan to MIN 15 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 12(0:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 18 for 6 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(0:57 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 12 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WISC 45(1:04 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 44 yards from WIS 45 to MIN 11 fair catch by 2-P.Howard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WISC 45(1:09 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 42(1:42 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 45 for 3 yards (32-K.Schad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(1:50 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 31(2:17 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 42 for 11 yards (11-M.Dixon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(2:56 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 31 for 3 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 34(3:13 - 2nd) 96-M.Crawford punts 38 yards from MIN 34 to WIS 28 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - MINN 25(3:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell pushed ob at MIN 34 for 9 yards (8-D.Harrell).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 28(4:14 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 3-T.Potts. 3-T.Potts to MIN 25 for -3 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 28(4:19 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 42-K.Kieft.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 26(4:57 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 2 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 17(5:31 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 26 for 9 yards (8-D.Harrell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WISC 31(5:44 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 42 yards from WIS 31. 2-P.Howard to MIN 27 for no gain (51-A.Bay). Penalty on MIN 36-B.McDonald Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MIN 27.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - WISC 30(6:25 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 31 for 1 yard (20-D.Willis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WISC 30(6:31 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(7:14 - 2nd) 29-B.Schipper to WIS 30 for -2 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 23(7:53 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to WIS 32 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(8:31 - 2nd) 29-B.Schipper to WIS 23 for 3 yards (8-T.Rush).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 12 - MINN 12(8:37 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Geary INTERCEPTED by 25-E.Burrell at WIS 12. 25-E.Burrell touchback.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MINN 2(8:42 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIN 66-N.Boe Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 2. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MINN 5(9:25 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan to WIS 2 for 3 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 23(10:42 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to WIS 5 for 18 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 29(10:42 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to WIS 23 for 6 yards (41-N.Burks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(11:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Potts to WIS 29 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn45-L.Chenal).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 12 - MINN 49(12:32 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to WIS 29 for 22 yards (26-T.Blaylock).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(13:01 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for -2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 41(13:07 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to WIS 49 for 10 yards (21-C.Williams18-C.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(13:46 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 41 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(14:17 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 39 for 14 yards (21-C.Williams18-C.Wilder).
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(14:25 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(15:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn pushed ob at MIN 39 for 10 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(0:07 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to MIN 49 for 14 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 34(0:46 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 37 for 3 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 33(1:32 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 34 for 1 yard (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(2:04 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 33 for 8 yards (16-C.Durr).
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 1st) 48-A.Gelecinskyj extra point is good.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 16(2:11 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-C.Wiley. 1-C.Wiley runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 16(2:53 - 1st) 1-C.Wiley to WIS 16 for no gain (25-E.Burrell).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(3:32 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to WIS 16 for 27 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 45(4:10 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to WIS 43 for 2 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 47(0:43 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 17-S.Green. 17-S.Green to WIS 45 for 8 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(5:36 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 47 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WISC 7(5:44 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 46 yards from WIS 7 to MIN 47 fair catch by 2-P.Howard.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - WISC 8(6:24 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 7 for -1 yard (18-M.Dew-Treadway99-D.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 4(7:06 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 8 for 4 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 1(7:46 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 4 for 3 yards (13-J.Gordon99-D.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MINN 36(7:54 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan punts 35 yards from WIS 36 Downed at the WIS 1.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MINN 36(7:58 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 36(7:58 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at WIS 33 for 3 yards FUMBLES (57-J.Sanborn). 41-N.Burks to MIN 39 for 26 yards (64-C.Olson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 36(8:03 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(8:08 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(8:28 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 7 yards (93-G.Rand). Penalty on WIS 93-G.Rand Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIN 49.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 28(9:07 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to MIN 42 for 14 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - WISC 28(9:12 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 29(9:52 - 1st) 32-J.Davis to MIN 28 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 33(10:44 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at MIN 29 for 4 yards (29-J.Aune).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WISC 28(11:19 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to MIN 28 FUMBLES (18-M.Dew-Treadway). 37-G.Groshek to MIN 33 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(11:50 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to MIN 30 for 3 yards (44-R.Cheney Jr.). Penalty on MIN 9-E.Otomewo Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 33. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 43(12:26 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to MIN 33 for 10 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(13:04 - 1st) 29-B.Schipper to MIN 43 for 1 yard (23-J.Howden).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(13:46 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to MIN 44 for 13 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin27-T.Nubin).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 28(14:23 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 43 for 15 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 28 for 3 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
