|
|
|MISS
|LSU
Ole Miss vying for bowl game in season finale at LSU
Ole Miss has a good chance to go to a bowl game. LSU can only play spoiler.
The two longtime SEC rivals meet in their regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Baton Rouge, La.
The Rebels are 4-4 in coach Lane Kiffin's first season, and they're eager to play after last week's game against Texas A&M was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Ole Miss program.
"I hope it's not if it happens; I'm assuming it's when it happens," Kiffin said of a potential bowl bid. "We're excited about that. It helps for development of all your players."
Ole Miss hasn't played since beating Mississippi State 31-24 in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28, a three-week break between games.
"I don't think it's ideal," Kiffin said of the layoff. "We're definitely going to have fresh legs. That part is good. It has taken a little time getting back into it. Obviously, we wanted to keep playing."
Kiffin spoke to his players about the significance of playing their second-biggest rival, albeit a much weaker team than last season's national championship winner.
"You're going to remember the rest of your life if you go into Tiger Stadium and beat LSU," Kiffin told the team. "Nobody's going to remember if it's COVID or opt-outs or any of that stuff.
"This is a huge game and really important too, besides beating LSU. I think all of you (reporters) would've said that this was a successful season, after seeing the all-SEC schedule rollout, that you're going to have a winning record."
LSU (4-5) can't have a winning record and is bowl ineligible after self-imposing a postseason ban amid an NCAA investigation into the program. But the Tigers are coming off their best performance of the season, a 37-34 upset victory at then-No. 6 Florida last Saturday.
The Tigers were coming off a 55-17 loss to No. 1 Alabama and barely had 50 scholarship players available because of COVID-19 issues.
"I think we're all going to learn from having a week like we had last week where some teams or some men would have crumbled," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "And we decided to get stronger and fight.
"The players dug in. They were not happy. Nobody was. We wanted to represent LSU in the right way. We know what everybody is saying about us out there and all that. It's not true. We gotta show everybody. The only way you're going to do it is to show them."
LSU hopes to get a few more players back this week, but it will still be short-handed.
"I think we have 54 guys available or something like that," Orgeron said. "If we can do it (at Florida), we can do it at home."
Freshman quarterback Max Johnson made his first college start against Florida and passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions
"I think that we're very impressed with Max's leadership, his toughness, his ability to run the football, his ability to make decisions under pressure," Orgeron said. "And the biggest thing is no turnovers."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|16
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|238
|318
|Total Plays
|33
|55
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|100
|Rush Attempts
|19
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|131
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|16-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-26
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|23
|72
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-58
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|131
|PASS YDS
|218
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|238
|TOTAL YDS
|318
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|7
|71
|0
|23
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|8
|25
|0
|10
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|4
|11
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|1
|57
|0
|57
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|2
|2
|28
|1
|20
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|5
|4
|27
|0
|24
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Thomas 21 TE
|D. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 24 DB
|D. Leonard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 26 DB
|O. Reese
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 DB
|M. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 14 LB
|D. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rollins 99 DL
|D. Rollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 7 DL
|L. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|2
|45.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|11.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|16/32
|218
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|7
|46
|0
|30
|
T. Bradford 8 RB
|T. Bradford
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|8
|22
|1
|12
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|4
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|11
|6
|109
|2
|32
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|7
|4
|47
|0
|26
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|6
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|4
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bradford 8 RB
|T. Bradford
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fonua 53 LB
|S. Fonua
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|4
|40.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|18.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LSU 16(0:07 - 2nd) 36-C.York 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - LSU 13(0:11 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson sacked at MIS 16 for -3 yards (13-S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LSU 13(0:15 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Taylor.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(0:23 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to MIS 13 for 6 yards (0-L.Henry2-J.Jordan).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(0:39 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 25-H.Parrish INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Cox at MIS 33. 19-J.Cox to MIS 19 for 14 yards (25-H.Parrish).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 26(0:49 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 35 for 9 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(0:58 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to MIS 26 for 1 yard (18-D.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 18(1:04 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISS 24(1:10 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 18 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 26(1:28 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 24 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(1:40 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(1:50 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to MIS 26 for 17 yards (2-J.Jordan32-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 45(2:16 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to MIS 43 for 2 yards (89-R.Anderson13-S.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 47(2:41 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 45 for 8 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(2:50 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:07 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 47 for 22 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 1(3:10 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LSU 3(3:25 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to LSU 1 for 2 yards (11-A.Gaye92-N.Farrell).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(3:44 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to LSU 3 for 24 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 38(4:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to LSU 27 for 11 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(4:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 38 for 4 yards (53-S.Fonua7-J.Stevens).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(4:45 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to LSU 42 for 19 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 38 yards from LSU 35. 81-C.Kelly to MIS 39 for 12 yards (23-M.Baskerville10-J.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+32 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 32(5:00 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 37(5:45 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to MIS 32 for 5 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(6:07 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to MIS 37 for 3 yards (13-S.Williams32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(6:12 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(6:39 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Gaye at MIS 40. 11-A.Gaye to MIS 40 for no gain.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 18(6:55 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 41 for 23 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(7:18 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 18 for 1 yard (23-M.Baskerville).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 9 - LSU 6(8:03 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 17 for 11 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 5(8:12 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 12 for 7 yards (3-A.Anthony). Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker Holding 6 yards enforced at MIS 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 39(8:19 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 34 yards from MIS 39 to the MIS 5 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 39(8:30 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 41(9:01 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 39 for 2 yards (89-R.Anderson32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(9:00 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(9:30 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 41 for 11 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 36(10:16 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to LSU 48 for 12 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 36(10:21 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(10:40 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 32(11:06 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to LSU 36 for 4 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(11:30 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to LSU 32 for 7 yards (46-M.Sanogo32-J.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(11:57 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 25 for 11 yards (21-A.Finley).
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 60 yards from MIS 35. 27-J.Williams to LSU 14 for 9 yards (22-K.Bullock).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 1(12:20 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISS 1(12:40 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to MIS 1 for no gain (21-A.Finley20-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 2(13:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 1 for 1 yard (26-O.Reese5-J.Haynes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISS 4(13:30 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 2 for 2 yards (46-M.Sanogo5-J.Haynes).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 34(14:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 4 for 30 yards (21-A.Finley20-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(14:38 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 34 for 1 yard (0-L.Henry).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(15:00 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to MIS 35 for 26 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 16(0:30 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 39 for 23 yards (20-K.Smith0-L.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(0:50 - 1st) 27-J.Williams to LSU 16 for 2 yards (93-S.David7-L.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 3 - LSU 40(1:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Harris at LSU 15. 4-T.Harris pushed ob at LSU 28 for 13 yards (13-B.Sanders). Penalty on LSU 23-M.Baskerville Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at LSU 28.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 39(1:25 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 40 for -1 yard (97-G.Logan99-J.Roy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 41(1:55 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 39 for 2 yards (97-G.Logan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(2:29 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 41 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox8-B.Ojulari).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(2:45 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to LSU 47 for 16 yards (5-J.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 39(2:57 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 42 yards from LSU 39. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 37 for 18 yards (85-N.Storz53-S.Fonua).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 39(3:04 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 39(3:12 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(3:20 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 27(3:45 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 39 for 12 yards (6-M.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:14 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at LSU 27 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 27(4:22 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 48 yards from MIS 27 to LSU 25 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 27(4:30 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 23(5:05 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to MIS 27 for 4 yards (3-A.Anthony).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:26 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to MIS 23 for -2 yards (53-S.Fonua18-D.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:35 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Ward at MIS 31. 5-J.Ward runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MISS 16(5:40 - 1st) 36-C.York 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 16(5:44 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISS 16(5:50 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Curry.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(6:30 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to MIS 16 for 2 yards (94-Q.Bivens26-O.Reese).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 26(6:50 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 18 for 8 yards (2-J.Jordan24-D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 31(7:15 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to MIS 26 for 5 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(7:44 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to MIS 31 for no gain (94-Q.Bivens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LSU 3(7:55 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 42 yards from MIS 3. 5-K.Moore to MIS 31 for 14 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - LSU 4(8:36 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 3 for -1 yard (3-A.Anthony).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - LSU 4(8:45 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Thomas.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 8(9:08 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 4 for -4 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 43(9:17 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 35 yards from MIS 43 Downed at the MIS 8.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISS 43(9:22 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISS 43(9:30 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(9:55 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to MIS 43 for 5 yards (26-O.Reese99-D.Rollins).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(10:15 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to MIS 48 for 11 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISS 21(10:40 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 87-K.Taylor. 87-K.Taylor to LSU 41 for 20 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MISS 26(10:58 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 37 for 11 yards (23-J.Hawkins). Penalty on LSU 10-J.Jenkins Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at LSU 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(11:18 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 26 for 1 yard (13-S.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 20(11:20 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 22(11:30 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to LSU 20 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox97-G.Logan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(12:06 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 22 for 4 yards (23-M.Baskerville11-A.Gaye).
|+57 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 17(12:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 81-C.Kelly. 81-C.Kelly to LSU 26 for 57 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 23(13:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 27 for 4 yards (3-A.Anthony). Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 27.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(13:31 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 23 for 8 yards (25-C.Flott7-J.Stevens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LSU 30(13:44 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 50 yards from LSU 30. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 25 for 5 yards (13-J.Kirklin10-J.White). Penalty on MIS 12-J.Brown Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MIS 25.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 30(14:00 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Taylor.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 33(14:30 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to LSU 30 for -3 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(14:53 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 33 for 4 yards (21-A.Finley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 64 yards from MIS 35. 27-J.Williams to LSU 29 for 28 yards (26-I.Woullard).
-
AF
ARMY
7
3
4th 3:00 CBSSN
-
MISS
LSU
21
34
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
10
34
3rd 9:23 SECN
-
3CLEM
2ND
24
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
MINN
WISC
7
7
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
BOISE
24SJST
3
10
2nd 14:00 FOX
-
UAB
MRSHL
22
13
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
Final ESPN
-
NEB
RUT
28
21
Final BTN
-
OREG
13USC
31
24
Final FOX
-
5TXAM
TENN
34
13
Final ESPN
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
27
21
Final ABC
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
10
22
Final FOX
-
WASHST
UTAH
28
45
Final FS1
-
ILL
PSU
0
054 O/U
-16
Sat 5:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
7FLA
0
074.5 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
053.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1