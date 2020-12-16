|
|MIZZOU
|MISSST
Mizzou looks to boost bowl resume at Mississippi State
Missouri concludes its quest for favorable bowl placement on Saturday afternoon at Mississippi State.
The Tigers (5-4) were No. 25 in last week's College Football Playoff ranking before losing to Georgia 49-14. They will get one of the Southeastern Conference's bowl berths, but the outcome in Starkville, Miss., could determine which one.
"We're going bowling," first-year Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "We're excited about going bowling. It's an awesome opportunity for our team to get a chance to continue this journey together and play another game."
Meanwhile the Bulldogs (2-7) battled adversity throughout a difficult year marked by COVID-19 complications. They fell 24-10 to Auburn last Saturday for their third consecutive loss.
"In the end, together with all the commotion and clutter, we've created one of the most joyless seasons on Earth," first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said. "And hopefully we have the presence of mind not to repeat it this way again."
But Leach is hoping the Bulldogs can create a positive ending by beating Mizzou.
"They're starting to play together better and better with the disruptions," he said. "I think (winning) would be huge. We've been on the threshold of that against some really good teams for the last several weeks."
While Leach is open to filling one of the bowl vacancies -- sub-.500 teams are eligible this season -- Drinkwitz is emphatic about playing on.
"We're going to be in a great game because of the type of season we had," Drinkwitz said. "Bowl games are still a reward for the season you had."
Missouri is coping with injuries across its defensive front. Trajan Jeffcoat, Kobie Whiteside, Markell Utsey and Chris Turner are all questionable to play in this game.
The depleted Tigers have struggled to stop the run in their last two games, allowing Arkansas to rush for 292 yards and Georgia to rush for 316. But they will face a passing blizzard with the Bulldogs operating Leach's familiar spread offense.
"He's committed to throwing the football and does it at a really high level," Drinkwitz said. "They supplement their run scheme with tunnel screens, which helps them slow down the pass rush."
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has completed 71.1 percent of his passes this season for 1,533 yards and seven touchdowns. Jaden Walley emerged as his top receiving target with 43 catches for 562 yards, a school record for freshmen.
"Their progression throughout the year, you can tell they are getting more comfortable in their scheme," Drinkwitz said of the Bulldogs. "They found their quarterback and he's doing an excellent job for them. He knows exactly where the ball is supposed to go. They have some dynamic wide receivers. You can just tell that offensively they are hitting their stride."
The Tigers try to balance the power running of Larry Rountree III (851 yards, 12 touchdowns this season) with some pro-style passing with Connor Bazelak (2,141 yards and five touchdowns).
"They're aggressive both sides of the ball," Leach said. "They have an aggressive run game on offense. Defense, they put a heavy front up there and like to play man coverage and try to be physical about it. It's not a situation where they're trying to fool you. They're pretty aggressive and right out there in your face."
Mississippi State defensive end Marquiss Spencer will miss the game after suffering a scary head or neck injury against Auburn. He regained body movement at the hospital, but he remained under observation.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|16
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|180
|284
|Total Plays
|42
|38
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|64
|Rush Attempts
|22
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|113
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|11-20
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|-11
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1--11
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|180
|TOTAL YDS
|284
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|10/19
|97
|0
|1
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|18
|93
|1
|18
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|2
|-13
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|5
|3
|35
|0
|13
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|4
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|3
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 S
|J. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 17 DB
|J. Carlies
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 10 DB
|C. Mills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pack 35 DB
|M. Pack
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Musser 87 WR
|C. Musser
|1
|-11.0
|-11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|17/27
|220
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|5
|24
|1
|7
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|22
|0
|7
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|18
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|8
|4
|90
|1
|37
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|4
|4
|36
|1
|14
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|3
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
G. Spivey 11 WR
|G. Spivey
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Cumbest 25 WR
|B. Cumbest
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|2/2
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 28(9:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:59 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (14-N.Watson2-T.Wheat).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(10:07 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(10:11 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - MIZZOU 8(10:45 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 1 for 7 yards (32-N.Bolton3-M.Manuel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(11:26 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to MIZ 18 for 6 yards (17-J.Carlies). Penalty on MIZ 17-J.Carlies Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at MIZ 18.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(12:12 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell pushed ob at MIZ 24 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel17-J.Carlies).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 42(12:18 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell. Penalty on MIZ 10-C.Mills Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(12:59 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 42 for 5 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 41(13:29 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MIZ 47 for 12 yards (11-D.Nicholson1-J.Bledsoe).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 36(14:14 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 41 for 5 yards (10-C.Mills).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(14:53 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 36 for 1 yard (10-C.Mills11-D.Nicholson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin. Penalty on MIZ 2-E.Rakestraw Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:06 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:12 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:16 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:22 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(0:32 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MIZ 25 for 24 yards (4-J.Williams1-J.Bledsoe).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 32(0:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MIZ 49 for 19 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(0:46 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 37(0:52 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MSST 28. 13-E.Forbes to MSST 32 for 4 yards (6-K.Chism).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 37(0:56 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - MISSST 50(1:35 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MSST 37 for 13 yards (1-M.Emerson3-A.Brule).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(1:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MSST 30 for 10 yards (27-E.Furdge). Penalty on MIZ 51-Z.Powell Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 40. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(1:46 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MSST 40 for 11 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(1:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(2:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 49 for 11 yards (28-L.Craft13-E.Forbes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(2:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 38 for 11 yards (13-E.Forbes19-C.Duncan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(2:49 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (2-T.Wheat52-K.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 7(2:56 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(3:37 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to MIZ 7 for 7 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(4:14 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MIZ 14 for 14 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(5:04 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIZ 28 for 37 yards (3-M.Manuel35-M.Pack).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(5:37 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 35 for 4 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(6:18 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers to MSST 31 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:47 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 31 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson4-J.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - MISSST 16(6:54 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - MISSST 25(7:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MSST 16 for 9 yards (14-N.Watson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - MISSST 20(7:53 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIZ Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MSST 20. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISSST 15(8:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to MSST 15 FUMBLES. to MSST 20 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(9:08 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 15 for -2 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 22(9:25 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MSST 13 for 9 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(10:00 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 22 for 5 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(10:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 31-D.Smith. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 42. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 48(10:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MSST 42 for 10 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 46(11:13 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 48 for 2 yards (94-J.Crumedy14-N.Watson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(11:48 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 46 for 5 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:08 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 41 for 16 yards (28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 21(12:20 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 21(12:26 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(13:03 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 21 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(13:09 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Cumbest.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(13:54 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MIZ 27 for 10 yards (4-J.Williams2-E.Rakestraw).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(14:25 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MIZ 37 for 11 yards (1-J.Bledsoe35-M.Pack).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(14:55 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIZ 48 for 14 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 38(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 38(0:40 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 38 for no gain (14-N.Watson15-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 43(1:00 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 38 for 5 yards (28-L.Craft12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(1:33 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 43 for 3 yards (52-K.Jones3-A.Brule).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 42(1:55 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MSST 46 for 12 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - MISSST 35(2:37 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 42 for 7 yards (28-L.Craft).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(3:19 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 35 for -8 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(3:33 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on MSST 17-A.Odom Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MIZ 28.
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(3:41 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(3:55 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 11-G.Spivey False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 2. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIZZOU 6(4:41 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 2 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton2-E.Rakestraw).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 38(5:13 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley pushed ob at MIZ 6 for 32 yards (4-J.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(5:42 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 38 for 7 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 43(6:19 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MIZ 45 for 12 yards (17-J.Carlies).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(7:12 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 43 for 5 yards (35-M.Pack).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 23(7:21 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 39 yards from MIZ 23. 85-A.Williams to MSST 38 for no gain (49-J.Hoffman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 23(7:29 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 26 - MISSST 9(8:07 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 23 for 14 yards (12-S.Preston).
|-16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(8:52 - 1st) to MIZ 20 FUMBLES. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 9 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:02 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 46 yards from MSST 43. 87-C.Musser to MIZ 11 FUMBLES. 43-P.Blackwell runs no gain for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:10 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:14 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:22 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(10:01 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers scrambles to MSST 43 for 18 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(10:07 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(10:16 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(10:25 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 28(10:58 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MSST 18 for 10 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 30(11:34 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MSST 28 for 2 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(12:07 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 30 for 3 yards (14-N.Watson3-A.Brule).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(12:34 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 33 for 12 yards (12-S.Preston28-L.Craft).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 39(13:12 - 1st) 86-T.Dove complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MSST 45 for 16 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(13:56 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 39 for 4 yards (13-E.Forbes14-N.Watson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIZZOU 17(14:33 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MIZ 20 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule). Penalty on MSST 40-E.Thompson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 20.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 17 for -8 yards (52-K.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
