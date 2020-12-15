|
No. 4 Ohio State shoots for CFP in Big Ten final vs. No. 14 Northwestern
Fourth-ranked Ohio State is playing for more than just its fourth straight Big Ten title vs. No. 14 Northwestern on Saturday in Indianapolis.
The Buckeyes (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are looking to cement their spot in the College Football Playoff despite critics contending they haven't played enough games and weren't impressive when they did play.
"Like I've been telling a lot of my teammates, we have to blow them out," Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade said Tuesday. "We have to come to play. ... We have to show the world what we can do."
Northwestern (6-1, 6-1) knows the odds are against it, just as they were in the 2018 conference title game, which the Buckeyes won 45-24.
"I think last time we had the approach of we were happy to win the West," Wildcats receiver Riley Lees said. "But I think our goals have superseded that, and our expectation now is to win the Big Ten championship, and that's going to be our mindset going into this game."
The Buckeyes beat the Wildcats 52-3 in the 2019 regular season, the first for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who was considering Northwestern when he was transferring from Georgia after the 2018 campaign.
Fields is 107-for-137 (78.1 percent) for 1,407 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, with three interceptions.
"The way that he carries himself, the way he leads that offense and the team, he makes such great decisions with the ball," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
Ohio State is fourth nationally in scoring average at 46.6 points per game. The Wildcats want to keep that offense off the field by using drives like the 17-play, 64-yard march guided by quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the team's 28-10 victory over Illinois on Saturday. Cam Porter capped that long drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
"Peyton Ramsey's given them a shot in the arm," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "They've controlled the football, they're smart and they really don't turn the ball over. So, when you do that, you've got to really be on your game. They're not going to give you anything."
Northwestern averages 25.3 points per game to rank 90th of 127 schools, but defensively the Wildcats are second in the nation by allowing 14.6 points a game.
"It's very hard to run the ball on them, and they keep it all in front of them," Day said. "They force you to work down the field."
Day said he expects most of the 23 players who missed the Dec. 5 game at Michigan State because of COVID-19, injuries or other illnesses to be cleared to play vs. Northwestern.
The Buckeyes have had three of their past five games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, including last Saturday's game against Michigan.
Ohio State got a waiver to play in the championship game since it did not meet the original minimum six-game requirement to be eligible.
The Buckeyes feel that by beating Northwestern they deserve a shot at their first national championship since 2014.
"This team can play with anybody in the country," Day said. "To go undefeated and win the Big Ten championship, that speaks for itself."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|6
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|96
|85
|Total Plays
|15
|22
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|44
|Rush Attempts
|9
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|41
|41
|Comp. - Att.
|6-6
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|1.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-0
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-32.0
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|41
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|96
|TOTAL YDS
|85
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|5
|30
|1
|13
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|-19
|0
|-19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Leota 55 DL
|E. Leota
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Mitchell 21 DB
|C. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|5/10
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|5
|33
|0
|9
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|2
|23
|0
|27
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|5
|-12
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|5
|3
|30
|0
|11
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Potter 97 DE
|N. Potter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|1/1
|41
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Hoover 29 P
|Z. Hoover
|2
|42.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(13:23 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at NW 20 for 3 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 15(13:50 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 17 for 2 yards (97-N.Potter9-Z.Harrison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 12(14:21 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 15 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 6(14:46 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 12 for 6 yards (6-T.Vincent47-J.Hilliard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIOST 49(14:57 - 2nd) 29-Z.Hoover punts 43 yards from NW 49 to the NW 6 downed by 4-J.Fleming.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 49(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Fleming.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - OHIOST 42(0:10 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 49 for 9 yards (55-E.Leota).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(0:48 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 42 FUMBLES. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 42 for no gain.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(1:15 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 49 for 27 yards (5-J.Pace).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NWEST 46(1:22 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 32 yards from NW 46 to OSU 22 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 27 - NWEST 38(2:06 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 46 for 8 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 29 - NWEST 36(2:41 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NW 38 for 2 yards (7-S.Banks6-T.Vincent).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(2:51 - 1st) 19-R.Lees sacked at NW 36 for -19 yards. Penalty on NW 19-R.Lees Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NW 36. (0-J.Cooper).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(3:12 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to OSU 45 for 16 yards (7-S.Banks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 20(3:20 - 1st) 29-Z.Hoover punts 41 yards from OSU 20 to NW 39 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:53 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 20 for -5 yards (99-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:57 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:02 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NWEST 9(4:08 - 1st) 20-C.Porter runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+34 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 43(4:37 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to OSU 9 for 34 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 43(5:17 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to OSU 43 for no gain (24-S.Wade92-H.Garrett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(5:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter pushed ob at OSU 43 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 42(6:00 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 49 for 7 yards (41-J.Proctor21-M.Williamson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(6:16 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs ob at NW 42 for 4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(6:34 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 38 for 13 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 24 - OHIOST 24(6:39 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 9(7:17 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at NW 24 for -15 yards (28-C.Bergin21-C.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 14(7:56 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 9 for 5 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 17 - OHIOST 17(8:33 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to NW 14 for 3 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - OHIOST 7(8:41 - 1st) 1-J.Fields runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 76-H.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 7. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 12(9:15 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 7 for 5 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(9:54 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 12 for 7 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 26(10:28 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 19 for 7 yards (93-J.Spivak11-A.Hampton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(11:16 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to NW 26 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 41(11:47 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NW 34 for 7 yards (99-E.Brown11-A.Hampton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 48(12:31 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NW 41 for 11 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(13:04 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 48 for -4 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 41(13:31 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NW 48 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(13:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 33(14:07 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming to OSU 41 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher11-A.Hampton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:56 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to OSU 33 for 8 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Fleming.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-T.Mitchell.
