Sooners go for six-peat in Big 12 title game vs. Iowa State
Oklahoma has been the unquestioned top dog in the Big 12 since Lincoln Riley's arrival as offensive coordinator in 2015.
During Riley's tenure with the Sooners, which includes him moving up to head coach starting with the 2017 season, Oklahoma has won five consecutive Big 12 championships, with a chance to win a sixth Saturday when the No. 10 Sooners face No. 6 Iowa State in the conference title game in Arlington, Texas.
While the Sooners are the bluebloods, Iowa State is far from it. The Cyclones haven't won a football conference title since 1912 and have never won one outright (they tied Nebraska that year).
But Riley, now in his fourth season as Oklahoma's head coach, wants to be sure this game isn't painted as David vs. Goliath.
"This isn't some Rudy story," Riley said. "This is not (that) they're just finding a way with bad players. They have good players, and they have had good players.
"They combine good players, good scheme and good coaches, and you're gonna, a lot of times, have a good result."
When Matt Campbell arrived at Iowa State in 2016, the Cyclones hadn't had a winning season in six year and hadn't won at least eight games since they won nine in 2000.
Campbell said he doesn't see Saturday's game as an endpoint or pinnacle even though it'll be the biggest game in Cyclones' history.
"From my end, I never put a number on it or a finality to it," Campbell said. "I think the reality was that where we were when we got here ... is trying to hammer away at the things that we could control (and) hopefully allowing those things that we could control manifest into developing a consistent, competitive football program."
The teams enter as two of the hottest in college football.
Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) is riding a five-game winning streak, with quarterback Brock Purdy playing his best of late. Over the past 3 1/2 games since throwing three first-half interceptions against Baylor in early November, Purdy has been spectacular, throwing for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception.
Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) has won six consecutive games since losing 37-30 at Iowa State on Oct. 3.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been a force for the Sooners' improvement since an 0-2 start in Big 12 play threatened to end Oklahoma's run of conference titles.
"He's still being the aggressive player that we want him to be but certainly has done a good job here the last several games of not making very many mistakes or putting our team or our offense in bad situations," Riley said.
While Rattler's growth has been a boost, another has been the additions of running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins for the Sooners. Each served six-game suspensions because of a failed drug test last year. The suspensions ended in late October.
While Campbell praises Perkins in particular, he says the Sooners are a much different team elsewhere than they were more than two months ago.
"A very young team that was extremely talented that has grown into what you've seen from Oklahoma year after year," Campbell said. "And that's a dynamic football team."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|3
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|215
|92
|Total Plays
|25
|18
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|25
|Rush Attempts
|12
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|154
|67
|Comp. - Att.
|11-13
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|7
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|154
|PASS YDS
|67
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|215
|TOTAL YDS
|92
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|11/13
|154
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|8
|50
|0
|24
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|6
|6
|81
|1
|45
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|6/10
|67
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|8
|25
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|8
|5
|39
|0
|10
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 18 DE
|C. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 93 DT
|I. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rodgers 25 DB
|T. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|3
|37.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 4(10:05 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 43 yards from ISU 4. 17-M.Mims to ISU 40 for 7 yards (13-T.Kyle41-K.Hathcock).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 4(10:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 2(10:48 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 4 for 2 yards (95-I.Thomas23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 2(11:29 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 2 for no gain (38-B.Mead).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 48(11:45 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 46 yards from ISU 48 Downed at the ISU 2. Team penalty on OKL Running into kicker declined.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 43(11:45 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 51-K.Kelleher False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 47(12:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 43 for 4 yards (8-C.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 47(12:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(13:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to ISU 47 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - IOWAST 19(13:13 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 31 yards from ISU 19 to the OKL 50 downed by 13-T.Kyle.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 26 - IOWAST 9(13:48 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 19 for 10 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 27 - IOWAST 8(14:27 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 9 for 1 yard (20-R.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 22 - IOWAST 13(14:27 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 57-C.Newell False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 22 - IOWAST 13(14:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(14:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 27 for 2 yards (11-N.Bonitto). Penalty on ISU 76-J.Ramos Chop block 12 yards enforced at ISU 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(0:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 45 for 16 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 35(0:26 - 1st) 3-M.Henderson to OKL 39 for 4 yards (93-I.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 31(0:58 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 35 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance26-A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(1:27 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 31 for 5 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 26(1:32 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 26(1:36 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 26(1:43 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(2:18 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 26 for 2 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 36(2:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKL 28 for 8 yards (95-I.Thomas24-B.Asamoah).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(3:26 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 36 for 9 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 27(3:43 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 45 for 28 yards (10-P.Fields13-T.Norwood).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(4:14 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 27 for 7 yards (13-T.Norwood).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 19(4:19 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 19(5:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 21(5:00 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 19 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 16(5:14 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 16. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(5:56 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 16 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(6:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to ISU 20 for 17 yards (11-L.White25-T.Rodgers).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 45(6:53 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 37 for 8 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(7:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to ISU 45 for 9 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 16 - OKLA 22(8:13 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at OKL 46 for 24 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 32(8:26 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler runs ob at OKL 37 for 5 yards. Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 32. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(8:51 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 32 for 4 yards (23-M.Rose13-T.Kyle).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(9:17 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 28 for 15 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IOWAST 50(9:24 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 37 yards from ISU 50 to OKL 13 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 44(10:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 50 for 6 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - IOWAST 38(10:42 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 44 for 6 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(11:20 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 38 for -4 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 34(11:34 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 42 for 8 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:05 - 1st) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 34 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 2(12:11 - 1st) 4-C.Morris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - OKLA 2(12:45 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 2 for no gain (35-J.Hummel).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(13:10 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 2 for 12 yards (11-L.White).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 33(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to ISU 14 for 19 yards (11-L.White4-A.Azunna).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(14:18 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 33 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(14:27 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 1-I.Young Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ISU 49. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 38(14:31 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to ISU 49 for 13 yards (1-I.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(15:00 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 38 for 3 yards (1-I.Young).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 30 yards from ISU 35 out of bounds at the OKL 35.
