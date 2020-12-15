|
|
|STNFRD
|UCLA
Stanford looks to end season on high note vs. UCLA
Two teams hoping to finish with a winning record go head-to-head when Stanford visits UCLA on Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif.
The game pits a hot Stanford club (3-2) that's won three in a row against a UCLA squad (3-3) that would like to believe one more win would be a springboard to a bowl bid.
Both teams have helped put entertainment back into Pac-12 football this season, with Stanford's last four games having been decided by a total of 12 points, while UCLA's three losses have been by a cumulative 14 points.
There's been nothing competitive about recent Stanford-UCLA matchups. The Cardinal had won 11 in a row -- including a meeting in the 2012 Pac-12 championship game -- before UCLA went north and clobbered the Cardinal 34-16 last season.
Joshua Kelley ran all over Stanford that day with 176 yards, and even without the since-graduated star, the Bruins had a nice thing going on the ground last week in a 43-38 loss to Southern Cal, riding Demetric Felton (90 yards) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (50) to a 185-yard day.
Ethan Fernea hauled in a TD pass from Thompson-Robinson in the loss, a setback that didn't necessarily eliminate the Bruins from bowl consideration. The Bruins haven't been to a bowl since 2017, and they haven't finished with a winning record since 2015.
"As far as I'm concerned, we're not bowl-eligible until we have a winning season," Fernea noted. "So we have to win that Stanford game before we start thinking about other stuff."
Stanford announced this week it would not accept a bowl bid if offered. So the Cardinal, who have beaten California, Washington and Oregon State their last three times out behind the strong play of quarterback Davis Mills, have been fully focused on UCLA this week as they've prepared for the game in nearby Santa Barbara.
"For this team to come back after being on the road the last few weeks and be on a three-game win streak, facing all kinds of odds," Stanford coach David Shaw gushed this week. "We talk so much about character and recruiting the right guys. We push each other; we support each other."
The Cardinal had a run of 10 straight years in a bowl game snapped last season, when they went 4-8. Stanford currently has the same record as Oregon (3-2), but the Ducks were chosen to represent the Pac-12 North in the conference championship game this week by virtue of a season-opening win over the Cardinal.
Mills did not play in that game. He has completed 71 percent of his passes (65-for-91) in the three-game winning streak.
UCLA's Thompson-Robinson has seen his completion percentage improve in each of his four starts, capped by a near-perfect, 30-for-36, 364-yard, four-TD effort last week against Southern Cal.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|6
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|61
|76
|Total Plays
|7
|18
|Avg Gain
|8.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|38
|Rush Attempts
|5
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|41
|38
|Comp. - Att.
|2-2
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|20.5
|2.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-9.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|38
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|61
|TOTAL YDS
|76
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|2/2
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|20
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|2
|2
|41
|0
|34
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 28 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Umerah 35 LB
|T. Umerah
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|5/8
|38
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|5
|20
|0
|11
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 17(2:45 - 1st) 36-E.Fernea to STA 17 for no gain (30-L.Damuni).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 7(2:50 - 1st) 36-E.Fernea runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 7. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(3:21 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 7 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 20(3:50 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 17-L.Loya. 17-L.Loya to STA 15 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(4:22 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to STA 20 for 9 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 40(4:51 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 29 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(4:57 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 47(5:30 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 12-M.Sykes. 12-M.Sykes to STA 40 for 13 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(6:00 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 47 for 6 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 32(6:24 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 41 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 32(6:34 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(7:02 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 32 for 7 yards.
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 1st) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 1(7:07 - 1st) 20-A.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 7(7:43 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 1 for 6 yards (40-C.Johnson4-S.Blaylock).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - STNFRD 9(8:25 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 7 for 2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa40-C.Johnson).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(8:53 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to UCLA 9 for 34 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 48(9:28 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 43 for 9 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 46(10:14 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 48 for 2 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(10:56 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to STA 46 for 7 yards (1-J.Shaw40-C.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 36 - UCLA 23(11:18 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 47 yards from UCLA 23. 35-T.Umerah to STA 39 for 9 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - UCLA 41(12:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 23 for -18 yards FUMBLES (15-S.Herron). 74-S.Rhyan to UCLA 23 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 49(12:14 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 35 for 14 yards (2-C.Robinson). Penalty on UCLA 64-S.Marrazzo Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 49(12:46 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 22-K.Jones. 22-K.Jones to STA 49 for no gain (17-K.Kelly21-K.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(13:14 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to STA 49 for 2 yards (91-T.Schaffer90-G.Reid).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(13:58 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 49 for 13 yards (32-J.McGill28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 26(14:28 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 36 for 10 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:54 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (91-T.Schaffer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
