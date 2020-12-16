|
|
|TXAM
|TENN
No. 5 Texas A&M pushing for CFP-sealing win at Tennessee
Texas A&M enters the final week of the regular season ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff, in prime position to maintain pressure on the top four contenders in the hopes of securing a bid.
A victory Saturday at Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee would allow the Aggies to do their part. The rest, they concede, is out of their hands.
"The goal for the end of the season is to finish, to keep doing what we have been doing, to keep pushing, to keep climbing and going over those stepping stones," Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said. "We have to figure out who we want to be and how great we want to be."
With each of the top four teams also in action Saturday -- including a head-to-head meeting between Nos. 2 and 3 Notre Dame and Clemson in the ACC championship -- there's certainly potential for the Aggies to reach CFP paydirt.
The outcome of their conference title game, the SEC showdown between Alabama and Florida, could also have a direct impact on the Aggies. A Florida win might move the Gators into the semifinals and Alabama could still be one of the top four given the Crimson Tide's mighty resume.
Coach Jimbo Fisher has been diligent in keeping the 7-1 Aggies, winners of six straight, focused solely on Tennessee.
Save the speculation for Saturday night, or scrap it altogether should the Aggies lose to the 3-6 Volunteers, who snapped a six-game skid with last week's 42-17 victory at in-state foe Vanderbilt.
"You control where you are going to go based on what you do," Fisher said. "Guys are either going to believe it or not. Our guys have done a great job doing that. Eliminating the clutter and blocking it out. Those things are all poison since they don't help you. What helps you is how you practice, play and prepare. It's what it has to get down to, and I think we have done that all year, and hopefully we can do that one more time before the postseason."
Volunteers offensive lineman Trey Smith called the game "an extremely big deal," acknowledging what Texas A&M has at stake.
"They'll be coming in and playing with their best 'A' game to put on a great performance," Smith said. "In the same breath, we have to come prepared because they're one of the top five teams in the country. They're a very talented group."
Tennessee true freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey steered the victory at Vanderbilt, finishing 14-for-18 for a career-best 207 yards and two touchdowns.
The Volunteers lead the all-time series against the Aggies 2-1, but the teams haven't met since 2016, when Texas A&M earned its first win in the rivalry with a home victory. If Tennessee has hopes of prevailing in its fourth game against a top-five foe in 2020, containing Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller will be key.
Spiller has rushed for over 100 yards six times this season, going for 120 in the Aggies' most recent contest, a 31-20 win at Auburn on Dec. 5.
"I feel like when we get the run game going, we are pretty hard to stop because then we can hit you with a pass," Isaiah Spiller said. "We are all-around a good team, but when our run game is going, we are pretty hard to stop."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|6
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-6
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|172
|80
|Total Plays
|30
|12
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|2
|Rush Attempts
|16
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|0.3
|Yards Passing
|127
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|13-14
|5-5
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-0.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|2
|
|
|172
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|13/14
|127
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|6
|25
|1
|11
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|10
|20
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|3
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|3
|3
|38
|0
|17
|
H. Jones 9 WR
|H. Jones
|5
|4
|31
|0
|14
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. George 16 DB
|B. George
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Young 4 DB
|E. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|5/5
|78
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|4
|12
|0
|11
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|2
|-14
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 14 DB
|K. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wilson 39 K
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXAM 6(5:57 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 8(6:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TEN 6 for 2 yards (14-K.Lawrence11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 8(7:29 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 8 for no gain (22-J.McCollough11-H.To'o To'o).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(7:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TEN 8 for 2 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 17(8:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TEN 10 for 7 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(9:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TEN 17 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 34(10:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TEN 23 for 11 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 30(10:46 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 34 for -4 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(11:22 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 30 for 9 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(11:33 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 39 for -11 yards FUMBLES (8-D.Leal). 32-A.White to TEN 39 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 39(12:05 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at TXAM 50 for 11 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(12:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for no gain (8-D.Leal1-B.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 28(13:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for 11 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 62 yards from TXAM 35. 1-V.Jones pushed ob at TEN 38 for 35 yards (36-C.Davis). Team penalty on TEN Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TEN 38.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 3(13:23 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXAM 4(14:10 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 3 for 1 yard (2-A.Taylor26-T.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(14:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at TEN 4 for 17 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 32(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 21 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 32(0:44 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TEN 32 for no gain (26-T.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(1:25 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TEN 32 for 5 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 46(1:58 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 37 for 17 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 42(2:45 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 46 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(2:50 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 40(3:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 42 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 36(3:44 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 40 for 4 yards (79-K.Garland).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(4:29 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 36 for 5 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TENN 29(4:37 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 40 yards from TEN 29 to TXAM 31 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TENN 32(5:26 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 29 for -3 yards FUMBLES (3-T.Johnson). 55-B.Kennedy to TEN 29 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 29(5:58 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant runs ob at TEN 32 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:32 - 1st) 20-J.Small to TEN 29 for 4 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 5(6:42 - 1st) 11-K.Mond scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXAM 4(7:25 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 5 for -1 yard (79-K.Garland).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 14(8:03 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 4 for 10 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(8:48 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 14 for 2 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(9:25 - 1st) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at TEN 16 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(9:50 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TEN 27 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(10:27 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones pushed ob at TEN 38 for 14 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(10:52 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 48 for 18 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:16 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 13-D.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:56 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 FUMBLES. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(12:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 for no gain (13-D.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 1st) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(12:38 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 49(13:15 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer pushed ob at TXAM 33 for 16 yards (16-B.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(13:50 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TXAM 49 for no gain (3-T.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 36(14:09 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to TXAM 49 for 15 yards (4-E.Young26-D.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(14:42 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 36 for 1 yard (33-A.Hansford92-J.Peevy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 20 for -5 yards. Team penalty on TXAM Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play. (92-J.Peevy).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
