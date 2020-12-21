|
|
MEMP
FAU
FAU braces for Memphis' passing attack in Montgomery Bowl
Florida Atlantic senior cornerback Zyon Gilbert, a native of Montgomery, Ala., will be back home on Wednesday night, but visiting his family won't be his primary objective.
Gilbert will lead the Owls (5-3) against the Memphis Tigers (7-3) in the inaugural Montgomery Bowl. Memphis, based on its stellar pass offense, is a 10-point favorite.
Gilbert is one of two Owls considered prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, and he is joined in that regard by senior defensive end Leighton McCarthy, who leads FAU with 12.5 tackles for loss and ranks fifth nationally with 1.12 sacks per game (nine total).
Gilbert is tied for the team lead with four passes defensed.
"I grew up an Alabama fan," said Gilbert, who was an all-state defensive back at Jefferson Davis High. "Once you pick (Alabama over Auburn), you don't switch."
Gilbert hopes to impress the home fans while leading an Owls program that is 4-0 in bowl games. One of those wins came in 2007, when the Owls beat Memphis 44-27 in the New Orleans Bowl.
That was the first bowl game in Owls history, and it is the only previous meeting between Memphis and FAU.
Memphis will set a school record by playing in a bowl game for the seventh straight year. The Tigers are 5-8 in their bowl history, with 12 of their 13 appearances coming since 2003. But the Tigers have not won a bowl game since beating Brigham Young 55-48 in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl.
"Our guys are excited about the opportunity to win a bowl game for the first time in a long time," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said.
Memphis' biggest stars are senior quarterback Brady White and junior wide receiver Calvin Austin III.
White holds Memphis records for career passing yards (10,406), touchdown passes (87) and wins (27).
Austin, a Memphis native, is tied for fifth in the FBS with 10 touchdown grabs and is ninth in receiving yards (1,025). Austin also set a school record with five straight 100-yard games, and he is one of 10 athletes up for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to a player who started his career as a walk-on.
Austin, assuming a nagging leg injury won't keep him out of the bowl game, is set to face an FAU defense that ranks ninth nationally in points allowed (16.5 per game) and 17th in sacks (3.12 per game). FAU's defense had been third nationally in fewest points allowed before a 45-31 loss to Southern Miss on Dec. 10.
In that game, FAU's offensive leaders were quarterback Nick Tronti (162 passing yards, one TD, one interception), running back James Charles (79 rushing yards, two TDs) and receiver Brandon Robinson (five catches, 72 yards, one TD).
For Memphis, other players to watch include defensive linemen O'Bryan Goodson and Morris Joseph, defensive back Quindell Johnson, and senior tight end Sean Dykes, who set a school record with 1,169 career receiving yards at his position.
On special teams, watch for Memphis kicker Riley Patterson, who ranks second in school history in points (427) and field-goal percentage (77.8). His most recent kick was a 47-yarder as time expired to beat Houston 30-27 on Dec. 12. Patterson has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl next month.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|6
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|6
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|222
|70
|Total Plays
|32
|27
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|27
|Rush Attempts
|13
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|155
|43
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-0.8
|3-38.0
|Return Yards
|3
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|43
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|27
|
|
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|70
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|11/19
|155
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|4
|20
|0
|8
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|4
|14
|0
|6
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|6
|5
|78
|0
|36
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|6
|5
|62
|1
|24
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tate Jr 87 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 37 DE
|J. Allen
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladele 6 DL
|K. Oladele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|1/2
|53
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|2
|1.5
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|7
|30
|0
|6
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|6
|-2
|0
|4
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Alexander 84 WR
|B. Alexander
|2
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|3
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
L. Peterson 47 TE
|L. Peterson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moss 12 CB
|D. Moss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Anderson 48 DL
|E. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 LB
|A. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Veingrad 94 DL
|R. Veingrad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 96 DL
|L. Jean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|3
|38.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - FAU 25(5:34 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey sacked at FAU 16 for -9 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 21(6:10 - 2nd) 21-K.Dean to FAU 25 for 4 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(6:35 - 2nd) 21-K.Dean to FAU 21 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson30-R.Owens).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 32(6:45 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin INTERCEPTED by 24-Z.Gilbert at FAU 7. 24-Z.Gilbert to FAU 18 for 11 yards (4-C.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(6:49 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Watkins.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 44(7:07 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to FAU 32 for 24 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 44(7:32 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 44 for no gain (52-J.Joyner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(8:05 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 44 for 3 yards (48-E.Anderson96-L.Jean).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(8:37 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 41 for 18 yards (30-A.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FAU 36(8:42 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from FAU 36. 4-C.Austin to MEM 22 FUMBLES. 4-C.Austin to MEM 23 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 37(9:22 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 36 for -1 yard (23-J.Russell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FAU 42(9:36 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 76-B.Etienne False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 42. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 38(9:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell pushed ob at FAU 42 for 4 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(10:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 38 for 2 yards (37-J.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 30(10:44 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 36 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell37-J.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 24(11:12 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 6 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - MEMP 24(11:12 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - MEMP 30(11:54 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to FAU 24 for 6 yards (5-A.Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MEMP 30(11:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 30(12:04 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(12:37 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to FAU 5 for 15 yards (52-J.Joyner). Team penalty on MEM Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 20. No Play.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 44(12:49 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to FAU 20 for 36 yards (12-D.Moss).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 44(12:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(13:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 44 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 42(13:48 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 44 for 2 yards (58-E.Williams24-Z.Gilbert).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 36(14:21 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 42 for 6 yards (58-E.Williams48-E.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(14:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 36 for 2 yards (58-E.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - FAU 31(15:00 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 37 yards from FAU 31. 4-C.Austin to MEM 34 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - FAU 38(0:27 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 31 for -7 yards (37-J.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 37(1:05 - 1st) 10-W.Taggart to FAU 38 for 1 yard (22-T.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(1:09 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 34(1:35 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 29(2:19 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 34 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(2:26 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 29 for 4 yards (37-J.Allen).
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 40 yards from MEM 35 to FAU 25 fair catch by 83-L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 5(2:31 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 20(2:54 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to FAU 5 for 15 yards (12-D.Moss).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - MEMP 5(3:09 - 1st) Team penalty on MEM Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 5. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 13(3:09 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to FAU 5 for 8 yards (35-J.Helm24-Z.Gilbert).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(3:42 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to FAU 13 for 4 yards (35-J.Helm32-T.Young).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 38(4:08 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to FAU 17 for 21 yards (32-T.Young).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(4:40 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to FAU 38 for 2 yards (92-M.Southall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 44(5:06 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to FAU 40 for 4 yards (48-E.Anderson94-R.Veingrad).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(5:44 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to FAU 44 for 8 yards (58-E.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(5:51 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 48 FUMBLES. 2-T.Carter to MEM 48 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FAU 49(5:55 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson. Penalty on MEM 11-S.Oliver Pass interference 6 yards enforced at FAU 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(6:05 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 29(6:31 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 84-B.Alexander. 84-B.Alexander pushed ob at FAU 49 for 20 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 25(7:09 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 84-B.Alexander. 84-B.Alexander to FAU 29 for 4 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(7:15 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - MEMP 35(7:21 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MEMP 35(7:26 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 30(7:29 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 30(7:35 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Tate.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(8:19 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to FAU 30 for 2 yards (52-J.Joyner).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(8:40 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to FAU 32 for 11 yards (25-C.Lasater35-J.Helm).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 45(9:08 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles runs ob at FAU 43 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 41(9:45 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to MEM 45 for 4 yards (58-E.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(9:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 16(10:15 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 41 for 25 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(10:35 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to MEM 16 for 4 yards (32-T.Young35-J.Helm).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FAU 47(10:43 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 35 yards from MEM 47 to MEM 12 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 45(11:19 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 47 for -2 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 50(12:01 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 47-L.Peterson. 47-L.Peterson pushed ob at MEM 45 for 5 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(12:41 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 50 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 44(13:09 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 47 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph23-J.Russell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(13:37 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 44 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 34(14:05 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 35 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph40-T.Pickens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 30(14:29 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 34 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell10-M.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
