Wisconsin, Wake Forest meet for first time in Duke's Mayo Bowl
There could be plenty of energy and fresh bodies when Wake Forest and Wisconsin meet in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C.
Both schools figure to have unfinished business to tend to in what probably feels like an incomplete season for each squad. This is the first-ever meeting between the programs.
Wisconsin (3-3), which looked to be a contender in the Big Ten Conference when the season began, is in a bowl for the 19th consecutive season -- the third-longest active streak in the country.
"We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play," Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. "With all that has gone on and especially after (defeating Minnesota), our guys are excited for one more opportunity."
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said his team is enthused about the chance to finish the season with a victory after back-to-back losses -- albeit almost a month apart -- to close the regular season.
"We didn't do all this work to play eight games. We don't want our last game to be Louisville," he said, referring to a 45-21 loss to the Cardinals on Dec. 12.
Wake Forest (4-4) is playing in a school-record fifth consecutive bowl. The Demon Deacons won the first three of those -- including in 2017 against Texas A&M in Charlotte (then called the Belk Bowl) -- before losing last season to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.
"When we played Texas A&M, that was a big deal," Clawson said. "To get a team like Wisconsin that we have great respect for and we know is a traditional power, that's a big deal to our players."
The Badgers were much busier than Wake Forest recently, playing five games in the last six weeks. They lost three in a row before pulling out a 20-17 overtime win against Minnesota on Dec. 19.
Senior Garrett Groshek rushed for 161 yards and his first touchdown of the season against the Golden Gophers.
"It shows you that he cares about this team," Chryst said, hoping that type of spirit carries over to the bowl game.
Quarterback Graham Mertz took a hit and didn't finish the Minnesota game. Chryst speculated that he would be OK, though Chase Wolf took snaps during the crucial final minutes. Mertz has thrown for eight touchdowns.
Wake Forest has played only once since Nov. 14 and played the fewest games of any Atlantic Coast Conference team this season. This will be the Demon Deacons' seventh game in their home state this year.
Among games canceled for Wake Forest were matchups with Notre Dame, Miami, Duke and Florida State. The Seminoles weren't on the original schedule, but added for Dec. 19 amid the ACC's late-season scheduling revisions, and then called off because FSU's coronavirus protocols.
Wisconsin leads the nation in time of possession, playing at a more deliberate pace than Wake Forest prefers.
"They have a style of football in a way that works for them," Clawson said. "We have a style of football that has worked for us."
Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham has opted not to play in the bowl game. He had 23 consecutive games with a tackle for loss until the Louisville game, a mark that had been the longest active string in the country.
Team scoring leader Kenneth Walker III, a sophomore running back with 13 touchdowns in seven games, also has chosen not to compete any more this year. He sat out the Louisville game as well.
This is the first year of this bowl's tie-in with the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers are 4-1 in bowls against current ACC members.
Initially, a crowd limited to fewer than 6,000 fans was anticipated per state guidelines amid the pandemic. On Dec. 22, bowl officials announced that only family and friends of team members and bowl sponsors will be permitted to attend.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|2
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|5
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-5
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|136
|37
|Total Plays
|18
|11
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|24
|Rush Attempts
|9
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|124
|13
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|1-4
|Yards Per Pass
|13.8
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|13
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|136
|TOTAL YDS
|37
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|6/9
|124
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|5
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|2
|58
|0
|46
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|4
|2
|22
|2
|18
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 LB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Crane 42 K
|J. Crane
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|1/4
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|3
|14
|0
|11
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 4 CB
|D. Burton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lytle 7 LB
|S. Lytle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 91 NT
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|2
|34.5
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Schipper 29 S
|B. Schipper
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 34(3:09 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 37 for 3 yards (1-S.Kamara).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 33(3:44 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 34 for 1 yard (5-R.Smenda).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WISC 33(3:48 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - WISC 20(4:19 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 33 for 13 yards (21-C.Jones28-Z.Keith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(4:56 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WF 35 for 40 yards (5-R.Smenda). Penalty on WIS 84-J.Ferguson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WIS 25. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WAKE 34(5:04 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 41 yards from WF 34 out of bounds at the WIS 25.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 39(5:04 - 1st) Penalty on WF 5-R.Smenda False start 5 yards enforced at WF 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 39(5:12 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 39(5:39 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 39 for no gain (7-S.Lytle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(5:43 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WISC 29(5:53 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 32 yards from WIS 29 to the WF 39 downed by 57-J.Sanborn.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WISC 34(5:53 - 1st) Team penalty on WIS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WIS 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WISC 34(5:57 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 34(6:03 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(6:42 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 34 for no gain (12-L.Masterson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 23(7:15 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 34 for 11 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 62 yards from WF 35. 29-B.Schipper to WIS 23 for 20 yards (15-J.Hudson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 1st) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 18(7:29 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 20(7:55 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 18 for 2 yards (91-B.Williams25-E.Burrell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:18 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WIS 20 for 5 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 29(8:36 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WIS 25 for 46 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 29(8:54 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WIS 44 for 27 yards. Penalty on WF 83-T.Morin Pass interference offsetting. Penalty on WIS 9-S.Nelson Pass interference offsetting.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(9:17 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 29 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(9:20 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WISC 34(9:28 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 37 yards from WIS 34 to WF 29 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 29(10:10 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 34 for 5 yards (5-R.Smenda8-J.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 28(10:49 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 29 for 1 yard (4-J.Johns).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(11:21 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 28 for 3 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 1st) 42-J.Crane extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 4(11:28 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 6(12:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 4 for 2 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - WAKE 8(12:40 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 6 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn41-N.Burks).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(13:03 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WIS 8 for 12 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 28(13:32 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 26-C.Beal-Smith. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 20 for 8 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(13:57 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WIS 28 for 2 yards (4-D.Burton).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 34(14:19 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WIS 30 for 36 yards (4-D.Burton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - WAKE 31(14:44 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 34 for 3 yards (19-N.Herbig41-N.Burks).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(15:00 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 31 for -4 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 56 yards from WIS 35 out of bounds at the WF 9.
