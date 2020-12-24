|
|
|WVU
|ARMY
Army rushes to step in, will face West Virginia in Liberty Bowl
When West Virginia coach Neil Brown gathered his coaches and players for practice on Dec. 21, they were preparing for a Liberty Bowl matchup with Tennessee on New Year's Eve in Memphis.
Then 2020 intervened.
"We started the day preparing for one opponent and will end it preparing for another, but that's how crazy 2020 has been," Brown said.
Tennessee pulled out of the bowl game after coach Jeremy Pruitt and multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily enough for the Liberty Bowl, it had a better team ready to step in.
Army went from being an outrageous snub to being an attractive catch at 9-2. The Commander-in-Chief trophy winners after a 10-7 defeat of Air Force on Dec. 19, the Black Knights were originally ticketed for the Independence Bowl after winning their sixth game on Oct. 24.
But when the Shreveport-based bowl had to cancel because so many prospective opponents opted out, it left Army in a lurch not of its own making.
Coach Jeff Monken made it clear that he thought his team was getting the short end of the stick, and aside from a handful of ESPN talking heads who had no trouble lugging the Power 5 conferences' water while leaving Group of 5 schools parched, Monken was preaching to the choir.
As the old saying goes, better late than never. The Knights have their bowl bid, and West Virginia (5-4) has a new, more formidable opponent.
"I have great respect for the Army football tradition and the sacrifice the cadets make daily for our country," Brown said. "Coach Monken and his staff have done a great job at West Point."
The Knights own 43 wins in the last five years under Monken, a disciple of former Navy and Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson.
Much like Johnson, Monken believes in triple-option football, a staple at the military academies for most of the last 30 years.
Army finished fourth in the nation this year in rushing, averaging 281.3 yards per game despite having only one player rush for more than 500 yards. But it had four players between 401 and 502 yards, a testament to the balance it possesses.
Most importantly, the Knights played excellent defense, permitting just 14 points per game. Nearly a fourth of their allowance came in a 38-12 loss last month at Tulane. Their other loss was to Cincinnati, 24-10, in September. Cincinnati is now 9-0 and ranked No. 8 in the CFP poll.
"This is going to be a tremendous challenge for us to have any opportunity to win the game," Monken said. "It's exciting for our players. They came here to play big-time football against top-level opponents, and I'm glad they have the opportunity to play one in West Virginia."
The Mountaineers could have easily been 7-2 were it not for one-possession losses at Texas Tech (34-27) and Texas (17-13) in a three-week span. Their final regular-season game with Oklahoma was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
West Virginia's offense is led by Jarret Doege (2,428 yards, 13 TD passes) and Leddie Brown (945 rushing yards, nine TDs).
This will mark the first time the programs have met in 59 years. Army leads the series 2-1.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|14
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|11
|1
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|266
|159
|Total Plays
|54
|48
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|140
|Rush Attempts
|20
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|228
|19
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|2-2
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|13
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|228
|PASS YDS
|19
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|159
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|15/25
|159
|1
|1
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|4/9
|69
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|7
|4
|48
|0
|28
|
S. Brown 17 WR
|S. Brown
|3
|3
|42
|0
|19
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|7
|3
|36
|1
|31
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|4
|2
|33
|0
|27
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|4
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
T. Banks 85 TE
|T. Banks
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|4
|3
|11
|1
|6
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young 6 S
|S. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Long 22 S
|J. Long
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonamico 39 LS
|D. Bonamico
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 56 DL
|D. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 3 CB
|J. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|1/2
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|2
|40.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|3
|19.7
|22
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|2/2
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|19
|63
|3
|8
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|7
|17
|0
|6
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|7
|14
|0
|6
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
A. Marshall 39 RB
|A. Marshall
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Walters 11 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Murphy 15 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Caterbone 29 WR
|C. Caterbone
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 45 LB
|S. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Duran III 91 DL
|R. Duran III
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Funk 86 DL
|J. Funk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stokes 94 DL
|N. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Lowin 23 S
|L. Lowin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 29 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|3
|45.7
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|2
|19.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARMY 14(13:40 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 38 yards from ARM 14 Downed at the WVU 48.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 13(14:18 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 14 for 1 yard (3-J.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 13(15:00 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 13 for no gain (55-D.Stills39-D.Bonamico).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(0:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 13 for no gain (8-V.Cowan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 12(0:58 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 13 for 1 yard (39-D.Bonamico).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 9(1:31 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 12 for 3 yards (39-D.Bonamico10-D.Tonkery).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 3(2:03 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 9 for 6 yards (10-D.Tonkery11-N.Fortune).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 46(2:18 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 43 yards from ARM 46 Downed at the ARM 3.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 46(2:25 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 48(3:15 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 46 for 2 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(3:21 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 17 yards from WVU 35. 4-A.Addae to ARM 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(3:23 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - WVU 3(3:27 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 11(4:12 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ARM 3 for 8 yards (53-A.Smith22-C.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 11(4:15 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 11(4:20 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 42(4:53 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to ARM 11 for 31 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WVU 42(5:24 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 42 for no gain (34-A.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(5:58 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 42 for 6 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 25(6:22 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to ARM 48 for 27 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WVU 25(6:27 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(6:55 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 25 for 5 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 45 yards from ARM 50. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 20 for 15 yards (1-L.Salyers).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(7:00 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 9-J.Pooler Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARM 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 3rd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 2(7:05 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARMY 4(7:40 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to WVU 2 for 2 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 12(8:08 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 4 for 8 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 15(8:44 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 12 for 3 yards (10-D.Tonkery8-V.Cowan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(9:20 - 3rd) 2-M.Morrison to WVU 15 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo6-S.Young).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 23(9:54 - 3rd) 5-A.Howard to WVU 19 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 25(10:45 - 3rd) 39-A.Marshall to WVU 23 for 2 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(11:15 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to WVU 25 for 5 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(11:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 29 for 6 yards (22-J.Long11-N.Fortune). Penalty on WVU 34-L.Dorr Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 40(12:00 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to WVU 39 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery). Penalty on WVU 90-A.Mesidor Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 40. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(12:43 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 40 for 6 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 46(13:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 46 for 8 yards (9-J.Pooler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(13:48 - 3rd) 5-A.Howard to ARM 46 for 8 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 32(14:30 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 38 for 6 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo22-J.Long).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 32 for 7 yards (22-J.Long).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 5-A.Howard.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WVU 30(0:11 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 37 yards from WVU 30 Downed at the ARM 33. Penalty on ARM 18-C.Ballard Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WVU 35(0:11 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 1-T.Simmons False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - WVU 28(0:18 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 35 for 7 yards (53-A.Smith). Penalty on WVU 68-B.Mays Holding declined.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WVU 35(1:05 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 28 for -7 yards (91-R.Duran).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(1:09 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 52 yards from ARM 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 35 for 22 yards (14-M.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 6(1:19 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARMY 7(1:52 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to WVU 6 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery8-V.Cowan).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(2:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 15 for -14 yards FUMBLES (2-M.Morrison). 91-R.Duran to WVU 7 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 20(2:11 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 29 for 9 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 13(2:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 20 for 7 yards (53-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 47(2:38 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 40 yards from ARM 47 to WVU 13 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 46(2:43 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 47 for 1 yard (8-V.Cowan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARMY 42(2:50 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 46 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(2:56 - 2nd) 39-A.Marshall to ARM 42 for -2 yards (8-V.Cowan).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 38(3:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler pushed ob at ARM 44 for 6 yards (22-J.Long).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 36(3:42 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 38 for 2 yards (10-D.Tonkery7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(4:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Murphy to ARM 36 for 2 yards (4-A.Addae).
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 55 yards from WVU 35. 5-A.Howard to ARM 34 for 24 yards (10-S.Ryan).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 5(4:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WVU 5(4:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WVU 5(5:10 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 5 for no gain (53-A.Smith2-M.Morrison).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(5:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs ob at ARM 5 for 18 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 37(6:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to ARM 23 for 14 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 38(6:52 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 37 for 1 yard (94-N.Stokes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(7:20 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ARM 38 for 5 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 38(7:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to ARM 43 for 19 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(8:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 29(8:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to WVU 38 for 9 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 27(8:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 29 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(9:25 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 27 for 4 yards (91-R.Duran).
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 64 yards from ARM 35. 16-W.Wright runs ob at WVU 23 for 22 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 1(9:35 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARMY 2(10:05 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 1 for 1 yard (50-J.Bartlett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 7(10:36 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to WVU 2 for 5 yards (6-S.Young).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(11:10 - 2nd) 5-A.Howard to WVU 7 for 6 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 32(11:30 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 26 FUMBLES (7-J.Chandler-Semedo). 2-T.Tyler to WVU 26 for no gain. Penalty on WVU 8-V.Cowan Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at WVU 26.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(12:03 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 32 for no gain (56-D.Stills8-V.Cowan).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 39(12:35 - 2nd) 39-A.Marshall to WVU 32 for 7 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 40(13:17 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to WVU 39 for 1 yard (4-A.Addae).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 41(13:51 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 40 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(14:32 - 2nd) 40-C.Barnard to WVU 41 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 50(14:43 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 56-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at ARM 50. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(15:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 5-A.Howard. 5-A.Howard to ARM 50 for 6 yards (56-D.Stills29-S.Mahone).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 31(0:26 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson complete to 29-C.Caterbone. 29-C.Caterbone to ARM 44 for 13 yards (29-S.Mahone11-N.Fortune).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARMY 25(1:02 - 1st) 11-B.Walters to ARM 31 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(1:43 - 1st) 40-C.Barnard to ARM 25 for -1 yard (55-D.Stills).
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 53 yards from WVU 35. 5-A.Howard to ARM 26 for 14 yards (10-S.Ryan39-D.Bonamico).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WVU 14(1:52 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 17(2:30 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ARM 14 for 3 yards (45-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 17(2:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(2:39 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(3:10 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ARM 17 for 28 yards (45-S.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - WVU 45(3:17 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. Penalty on ARM 45-S.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 45. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 36(3:49 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 45 for 9 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(4:20 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for -2 yards (86-J.Funk).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 38(4:24 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 38 for no gain (8-V.Cowan55-D.Stills).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 39(5:02 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to WVU 38 for 1 yard (90-A.Mesidor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 42(5:37 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to WVU 39 for 3 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARMY 41(6:16 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to WVU 42 for -1 yard (55-D.Stills).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(6:16 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 56-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 46. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 12 - WVU 48(6:37 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Bourdeau at ARM 34. 8-J.Bourdeau to WVU 46 for 20 yards (1-T.Simmons).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 50(7:14 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for -2 yards (45-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 50(7:19 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(7:47 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 85-T.Banks. 85-T.Banks to WVU 50 for 20 yards (4-J.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARMY 24(8:00 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 59 yards from ARM 24. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 30 for 13 yards (14-M.Roberts).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 26(8:30 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 24 for -2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 25(9:06 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 26 for 1 yard (6-S.Young).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(9:37 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 25 for 5 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - WVU 20(9:42 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 20(9:47 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Banks.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 23(10:23 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to ARM 20 for 3 yards (4-J.Moore).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(10:56 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to ARM 23 for -2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 34(11:26 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to ARM 21 for 13 yards (22-C.Cunningham45-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(11:30 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 42(11:50 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to ARM 34 for 8 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WVU 42(12:21 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to ARM 42 for no gain (34-A.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(12:57 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to ARM 42 for 6 yards (8-J.Bourdeau23-L.Lowin).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - WVU 44(13:27 - 1st) 2-J.Doege scrambles to ARM 48 for 8 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 42(14:02 - 1st) 10-S.Ryan to WVU 44 for 2 yards (34-A.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(14:07 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 29(14:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 42 for 13 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(14:56 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton runs ob at WVU 29 for 6 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 57 yards from ARM 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 23 for 15 yards (42-W.Catoe14-M.Roberts).
