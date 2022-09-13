|
|
|AKRON
|TENN
No. 15 Tennessee focused on Akron with SEC on horizon
No. 15 Tennessee will play its third nonconference game Saturday, hosting Akron at Knoxville, Tenn., before the Vols turn their attention to SEC play.
The Vols (2-0) overcame two lost fumbles and a blocked punt last Saturday in emerging with a 34-27 overtime victory at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh.
Although they opened as a 50-point favorite over Akron (1-1), Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said he is not looking past Saturday's tilt in favor of the Volunteers' Sept. 24 SEC opener against No. 18 Florida.
"The challenge every week is really us," Heupel said. "Our preparation has to be consistent, your process of how you approach and get to game day is what takes you to game day to play your best football. If you ever deviate from that plan and change it, you're setting yourself up for failure."
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker followed a 221-yard, two-touchdown performance in Tennessee's 59-10 season-opening romp of Ball State with 325 yards and two scores against Pitt. Hooker's latter effort earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Cedric Tillman highlighted his nine-catch, 162-yard performance vs. the Panthers by reeling in a 28-yard touchdown pass in overtime.
"I think it is great that we came out on top, and we experienced some of those things during the course of the game that can help us as we go through this season," Heupel said. "That's individually for Hendon, it's for any of our wideouts, it's for us as an offensive unit, our entire football team continuing to compete and find a way to make a play at the end.
"There were a bunch of plays that Hendon made once he got into a better rhythm and into the flow of the football game."
Tennessee's Byron Young received SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after contributing four tackles and a sack last week.
While the Volunteers are upbeat, the Zips are less so after being drubbed 52-0 by then-No. 14 Michigan State. Akron surrendered nearly 500 yards of total offense and lost four fumbles in the lopsided loss.
"Can't turn it over once against a team like this, let alone four times and expect to win," Zips coach Joe Moorhead said. "You can't put your defense in adverse situations like that. Two or three of the turnovers resulted in scores for the other team."
Akron's Jeff Undercuffler Jr. likely will get the nod at quarterback after he came on in relief of fellow DJ Irons, who was carted to the locker room with a lower-body injury.
"I think you saw some of the adjustments we need to make relative to Jeff," Moorhead said. "He's not a dual-threat guy like DJ but he's a big guy (6-foot-5, 230 pounds), strong arm, who was a little anxious (on Saturday). ... We have to build a game plan around what he does well and minimize his weaknesses."
Undercuffler transferred to Akron after spending four seasons with Albany, where he threw for 6,340 yards and 59 touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|10
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|29
|177
|Total Plays
|8
|23
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|81
|Rush Attempts
|2
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|29
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|5-9
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|96
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|29
|TOTAL YDS
|177
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|3/6
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hooks 29 CB
|J. Hooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 55 DL
|K. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|2
|42.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|5/9
|96
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|8
|30
|1
|9
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|2
|24
|0
|27
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|2
|13
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 15 - AKRON 36(5:11 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at AKR 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(5:26 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(5:52 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at AKR 41.
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR 5. Fair catch by S.Jacques-Louis.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - TENN 9(6:01 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to AKR End Zone for 9 yards. D.Sampson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+17 YD
3 & 19 - TENN 26(6:21 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by J.Warren at AKR 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; T.Durant at AKR 9.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - TENN 26(6:21 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on AKR-R.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TENN 16(6:29 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 16. Catch made by B.McCoy at AKR 16. Gain of yards. B.McCoy for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEN-B.McCoy Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 6 - TENN 13(7:17 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at AKR 16 for -3 yards (J.Kelly-Powell)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(7:26 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to AKR 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton at AKR 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 32(7:32 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy. PENALTY on AKR-J.Hooks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(7:41 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 21. Catch made by S.White at TEN 21. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at AKR 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 25(7:53 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 48 yards to TEN 27 Center-K.Bauman. T.Flowers returned punt from the TEN 27. Tackled by AKR at TEN 44. PENALTY on TEN-C.Charles Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:30 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at AKR 25. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:39 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 2(8:52 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR End Zone for 2 yards. J.Wright for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TENN 9(9:10 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman. PENALTY on AKR-J.Hooks Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28(9:26 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 28. Catch made by P.Fant at AKR 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 9.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - TENN 45(9:37 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to AKR 28 for 27 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TENN 45(9:46 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(9:57 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 41. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at TEN 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 35(10:16 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at TEN 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 26(10:31 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hence; N.Thompson at TEN 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 37(10:43 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 37 yards to TEN 26 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by T.Flowers.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - AKRON 37(10:50 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 31(11:32 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at AKR 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 24(11:56 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 24. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; T.McDonald at AKR 31.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 29(11:59 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 4 - TENN 37(12:06 - 1st) C.McGrath 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - TENN 34(12:11 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman. PENALTY on AKR-R.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TENN 34(12:17 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 35(12:39 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thomas at AKR 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 35(12:45 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 39(13:07 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at AKR 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 48(13:19 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by J.Hyatt at AKR 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lewis at AKR 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 48(13:23 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 50(13:46 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; N.Thompson at AKR 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 49(14:00 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 44(14:20 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harper; B.Arslanian at TEN 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(14:42 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at TEN 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(14:55 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at TEN 41.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 56 yards from AKR 35 to the TEN 9. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lewis at TEN 30.
