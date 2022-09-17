Drive Chart
ARKST
MEMP

Preview not available

Preview not available
ARKST
3 Pass
1 Rush
21 YDS
1:25 POS
+11 YD
1ST & 10 MEMP 48
13:55
J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at MEM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barnett; D.Mayo at MEM 37.
+13 YD
3RD & 7 ARKST 39
14:25
J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings; D.Mayo at MEM 48.
+8 YD
2ND & 15 ARKST 31
15:00
J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at ARKS 39.
No Gain
1ST & 15 ARKST 31
0:37
J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Evans at ARKS 31.
Penalty
1ST & 10 ARKST 36
0:37
PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
MEMP
1 Pass
31 Rush
38 YDS
3:24 POS
No Gain
4TH & 4 ARKST 36
0:43
S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
+3 YD
3RD & 7 ARKST 39
1:23
J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; E.Hassler at ARKS 36.
No Gain
2ND & 7 ARKST 39
1:33
S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 42
2:01
J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 39.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 MEMP 45
2:34
J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 42.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 7:30
C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:30
S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at ARKS 16. Gain of 16 yards. C.Prieskorn for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
85
yds
4:09
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:39
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:39
J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 49. Gain of 51 yards. S.Traore for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
2:21
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 6
Rushing 1 1
Passing 4 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-5 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 131 134
Total Plays 16 20
Avg Gain 8.2 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 15 29
Rush Attempts 8 9
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 3.2
Yards Passing 116 105
Comp. - Att. 7-8 6-11
Yards Per Pass 14.5 9.5
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-10
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-42.0 1-64.0
Return Yards 0 1
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 1-1 70--7
Memphis 1-1 70--7
Liberty Bowl Memorial Memphis, TN
 116 PASS YDS 105
15 RUSH YDS 29
131 TOTAL YDS 134
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 116 1 0 250.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 398 2 0 139.0
J. Blackman 7/8 116 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 57 1
B. Snead 3 7 0 6
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 143 1
J. Lang 4 5 0 2
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 1 2
J. Blackman 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
S. Traore 4 4 99 1 51
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 227 1
C. Flemings 1 1 8 0 8
E. Stevenson  12 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
E. Stevenson 1 1 6 0 6
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Snead 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Straker  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Straker 2-2 0.0 0
J. Mincey  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mincey 1-0 0.0 0
K. Harris  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Carmouche  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 1-6 0.0 0
K. Bennett  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Bennett 0-1 0.0 0
L. Jones  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Thomas 0-2 0.0 0
E. Hassler  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Hassler 0-1 0.0 0
T. Doss  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Doss 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Zvada  33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 7/7
D. Zvada 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson  48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
R. Hanson 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 31 0
J. Lang 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Henigan  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 105 1 0 164.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 580 3 0 158.8
S. Henigan 6/11 105 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ducker  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 71 1
J. Ducker 4 19 0 13
B. Thomas  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 61 1
B. Thomas 4 10 0 8
S. Henigan  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 17 1
S. Henigan 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Lewis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 108 1
E. Lewis 1 1 42 0 42
J. Ivory  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 0
J. Ivory 3 2 29 0 19
C. Prieskorn  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 1
C. Prieskorn 3 1 16 1 16
G. Rogers  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 128 0
G. Rogers 1 1 11 0 11
M. Jones  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Jones 1 1 7 0 7
J. Scates  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 79 1
J. Scates 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mayo  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Mayo 3-2 0.0 0
L. Paulk  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Paulk 1-0 0.0 0
G. Cantin-Arku  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Cantin-Arku 1-0 0.0 0
J. Allen  22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Allen 1-3 0.0 0
D. Ross  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ross 0-1 0.0 0
J. Barnett  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Barnett 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Johnson  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
C. Evans  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Evans 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hastings  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hastings 0-1 0.0 0
C. Jackson  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
T. Murray  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Murray 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Howard  16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 6/6
C. Howard 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle  17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 64.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
J. Doyle 1 64.0 0 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Lewis 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.3 25 0
E. Lewis 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 ARKST 20 2:21 6 80 TD
7:30 ARKST 14 3:29 6 19 Punt
0:37 ARKST 31 1:25 3 21
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 25 1:00 4 11 Punt
11:39 MEMP 25 4:09 8 75 TD
4:01 MEMP 26 3:24 8 38 Downs

ARST
Red Wolves

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(13:55 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at MEM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barnett; D.Mayo at MEM 37.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 39
(14:25 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings; D.Mayo at MEM 48.
+8 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 31
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at ARKS 39.
No Gain
1 & 15 - ARKST 31
(0:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Evans at ARKS 31.

MEM
Tigers
 - Downs (8 plays, 38 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 36
(0:37 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 4 - MEMP 36
(0:43 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 39
(1:23 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; E.Hassler at ARKS 36.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 39
(1:33 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42
(2:01 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 39.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45
(2:34 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 42.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 26
(2:50 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 26. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ARKS at MEM 45.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 26
(3:27 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at MEM 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 26
(4:01 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; J.Carmouche at MEM 26.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - ARKST 33
(4:12 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 42 yards to MEM 25 Center-ARKS. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 25. Tackled by J.Parks at MEM 26.
No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 33
(5:05 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at ARKS 33.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 30
(5:39 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 33.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(6:12 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; D.Ross at ARKS 30.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 23
(6:38 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson; T.Murray at ARKS 24.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 20
(7:00 - 1st) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14
(7:26 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at ARKS 20.
Kickoff
(7:30 - 1st) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hastings; B.Warner at ARKS 14.

MEM
Tigers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:30 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
+16 YD
2 & 16 - MEMP 16
(7:39 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at ARKS 16. Gain of 16 yards. C.Prieskorn for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
2 & Goal - MEMP 6
(8:13 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 6. Catch made by M.Jones at ARKS 6. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1. PENALTY on MEM-J.Gambill Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - MEMP 6
(8:45 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 6.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 13
(9:23 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by M.Jones at ARKS 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Carmouche at ARKS 6.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 16
(9:51 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Carmouche at ARKS 13.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42
(10:21 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 42. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 42. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 16.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 32
(10:40 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Jones; T.Doss at MEM 42.
-1 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 33
(11:09 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey at MEM 32.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(11:39 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Thomas at MEM 33.
Kickoff
(11:39 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:39 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
+51 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 49
(11:47 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 49. Gain of 51 yards. S.Traore for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 47
(12:40 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; J.Allen at ARKS 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(13:08 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 47.
+24 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 21
(13:27 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 21. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at ARKS 45.
No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 21
(13:33 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(14:00 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Jackson at ARKS 21.

MEM
Tigers
 - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - MEMP 36
(14:11 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 64 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-MEM. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 36
(14:16 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 36
(14:23 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 36
(14:36 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(15:00 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; J.Carmouche at MEM 36.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores