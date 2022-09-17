Drive Chart
|
|
|ARKST
|MEMP
Preview not available
Preview not available
ARKST
3 Pass
1 Rush
21 YDS
1:25 POS
+11 YD
1ST & 10 MEMP 48
13:55
J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at MEM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barnett; D.Mayo at MEM 37.
+13 YD
3RD & 7 ARKST 39
14:25
J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings; D.Mayo at MEM 48.
+8 YD
2ND & 15 ARKST 31
15:00
J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at ARKS 39.
No Gain
1ST & 15 ARKST 31
0:37
J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Evans at ARKS 31.
Penalty
1ST & 10 ARKST 36
0:37
PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
MEMP
1 Pass
31 Rush
38 YDS
3:24 POS
No Gain
4TH & 4 ARKST 36
0:43
S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
+3 YD
3RD & 7 ARKST 39
1:23
J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; E.Hassler at ARKS 36.
No Gain
2ND & 7 ARKST 39
1:33
S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 42
2:01
J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 39.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 MEMP 45
2:34
J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 42.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 7:30
S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at ARKS 16. Gain of 16 yards. C.Prieskorn for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
85
yds
4:09
pos
7
6
Touchdown 11:39
J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 49. Gain of 51 yards. S.Traore for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
2:21
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|6
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-5
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|131
|134
|Total Plays
|16
|20
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|29
|Rush Attempts
|8
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|116
|105
|Comp. - Att.
|7-8
|6-11
|Yards Per Pass
|14.5
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|1-64.0
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|105
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|131
|TOTAL YDS
|134
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|7/8
|116
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|4
|5
|0
|2
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|4
|4
|99
|1
|51
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jones 2 CB
|L. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|6/11
|105
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|4
|19
|0
|13
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|4
|10
|0
|8
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|3
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|3
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Jones 6 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mayo 14 LB
|D. Mayo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulk 23 DB
|L. Paulk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barnett 2 DB
|J. Barnett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 3 LB
|C. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hastings 19 DB
|J. Hastings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|1
|64.0
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(13:55 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at MEM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barnett; D.Mayo at MEM 37.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 39(14:25 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings; D.Mayo at MEM 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 31(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARKST 31(0:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Evans at ARKS 31.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(0:37 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - MEMP 36(0:43 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 39(1:23 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; E.Hassler at ARKS 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 39(1:33 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(2:01 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(2:34 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 42.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 26(2:50 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 26. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ARKS at MEM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 26(3:27 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at MEM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(4:01 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; J.Carmouche at MEM 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARKST 33(4:12 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 42 yards to MEM 25 Center-ARKS. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 25. Tackled by J.Parks at MEM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 33(5:05 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at ARKS 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 30(5:39 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(6:12 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; D.Ross at ARKS 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 23(6:38 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson; T.Murray at ARKS 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 20(7:00 - 1st) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(7:26 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at ARKS 20.
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 1st) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hastings; B.Warner at ARKS 14.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - MEMP 16(7:39 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at ARKS 16. Gain of 16 yards. C.Prieskorn for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MEMP 6(8:13 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 6. Catch made by M.Jones at ARKS 6. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1. PENALTY on MEM-J.Gambill Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MEMP 6(8:45 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 13(9:23 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by M.Jones at ARKS 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Carmouche at ARKS 6.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(9:51 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Carmouche at ARKS 13.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(10:21 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 42. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 42. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 16.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(10:40 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Jones; T.Doss at MEM 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 33(11:09 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey at MEM 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(11:39 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Thomas at MEM 33.
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|+51 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 49(11:47 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 49. Gain of 51 yards. S.Traore for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 47(12:40 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; J.Allen at ARKS 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(13:08 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 47.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 21(13:27 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 21. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at ARKS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 21(13:33 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(14:00 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Jackson at ARKS 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:11 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 64 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-MEM. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:16 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:23 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:36 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; J.Carmouche at MEM 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
