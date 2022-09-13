|
|
|ARPB
|OKLAST
No. 8 Oklahoma State takes on FCS Ark-Pine Bluff
No. 8 Oklahoma State can improve to 3-0 for the sixth-consecutive season Saturday when it concludes its non-conference schedule by hosting undefeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Stillwater, Okla.
The Cowboys followed a season-opening 58-44 win over Central Michigan with a 34-17 victory over visiting Arizona State on Saturday. After the Sun Devils pulled to within 20-17 with 14:25 left in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys secured the victory with consecutive scoring drives as Spencer Sanders threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an FCS school that opened with a 48-42 win over the Lane College Dragons, is coming off a 76-3 victory over the North American Stallions, a NAIA school, in which 10 Golden Lions found the end zone on Saturday.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff amassed 542 yards of total offense in the outburst, which marked its fourth-highest point total in program history and the first time it scored more than 70 since 1990.
But the Golden Lions will face a much more difficult test against the Cowboys, who have won nine of their past 10 games, including a 37-35 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
Moreover, Oklahoma State is looking for its school-record 11th consecutive win at home.
"I told them the truth: This is where we're at and this is who we are. Then this is who they are," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "This is what we've accomplished, and this is what they've done this year.
"This is what we need to get done this week all while having a game plan for these guys just like we would anybody else."
Sanders has completed 62 percent of his passes for 674 yards with six touchdowns and an interception, in addition to rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
Braydon Johnson has 214 yards and a touchdown receiving on just 10 receptions, while Bryson Green has eight receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns and Brennan Presley has 106 yards on nine receptions.
Dominic Richardson has powered the ground game by rushing for 192 yards and two scores on 36 carries.
"They may have 50,000 fans, but only 22 can play, so that is the only thing we'll worry about is our 11 versus their 11 on each play," Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble said. "Hopefully, we will get there early and look around and then we will focus on the game plan. We know they play fast, but we have to play at our max speed, whatever that is."
Arkansas-Pine Bluff quarterback Skyler Perry has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 434 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, with his favorite target being Raequan Prince (9 catches, 150 yards, 2 TDs).
While Kayvon Brtten has rushed for 259 yards and four on 38 carries, an average of 6.8 yards an attempt, a whopping 13 Golden Lions have carried ball at least once this season.
This is the first meeting between the programs.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|9
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|2
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|36
|156
|Total Plays
|18
|15
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|10.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|11
|7
|Rush Attempts
|6
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|25
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|4-12
|9-11
|Yards Per Pass
|1.8
|13.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-26.5
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|13
|36
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|1-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|25
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|11
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|36
|TOTAL YDS
|156
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Perry 11 QB
|S. Perry
|4/12
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Britten 33 RB
|K. Britten
|4
|13
|0
|15
|
S. Perry 11 QB
|S. Perry
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 10 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Moses 84 TE
|M. Moses
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Prince 80 WR
|R. Prince
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Cochran 18 WR
|C. Cochran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dawkins 7 WR
|D. Dawkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Britten 33 RB
|K. Britten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Ewell Jr. 21 DB
|G. Ewell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gray 65 DL
|J. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sanchez 93 K
|J. Sanchez
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Prince 80 WR
|R. Prince
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|9/11
|149
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|4
|3
|44
|1
|24
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|2
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1
|36.0
|36
|1
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARPB 25(1:36 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for APB. PENALTY on APB-M.Evans Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARPB 25(1:43 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for APB.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(1:50 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for D.Dawkins.
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 10(1:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 10. Catch made by J.Richardson at APB 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Richardson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(2:26 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to APB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 10.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(2:39 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 24. Catch made by B.Green at APB 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 32(2:58 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 32. Catch made by J.Richardson at APB 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(3:18 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to APB 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 32.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(3:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 46. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 35.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 33(4:07 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 33. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APB at OKS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 33(4:13 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(4:28 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(4:41 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 13. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 13. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARPB 34(4:53 - 1st) J.Sanchez punts 53 yards to OKS 13 Center-T.Reny. Downed by T.McCray.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ARPB 35(5:40 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry sacked at APB 34 for -1 yards (M.Cobb)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARPB 35(5:58 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for R.Prince.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 35(6:31 - 1st) K.Britten rushed to APB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 29(6:43 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 49 yards to APB 22 Center-M.Hembrough. R.Prince returned punt from the APB 22. Tackled by L.Rawls at APB 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 22(7:25 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 22. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Ewell at OKS 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 18(7:42 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Gray at OKS 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(8:04 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARPB 49(8:20 - 1st) J.Sanchez punts yards to OKS End Zone Center-T.Reny. Touchback. PENALTY on OKS-N.Martin Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - ARPB 48(9:09 - 1st) S.Perry rushed to OKS 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARPB 48(9:12 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 48(9:19 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Cochran.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ARPB 45(10:07 - 1st) S.Perry pass complete to APB 45. Catch made by J.Williams at APB 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 39(10:51 - 1st) S.Perry pass complete to APB 39. Catch made by J.Williams at APB 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at APB 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - ARPB 24(11:38 - 1st) K.Britten rushed to APB 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; M.Cobb at APB 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(12:24 - 1st) K.Britten rushed to APB 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at APB 24.
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by APB.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARPB 36(12:32 - 1st) J.Sanchez punts yards to APB 36 Center-T.Reny. T.Ford blocked the kick. T.Ford recovered the blocked kick. T.Ford for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARPB 36(12:42 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for K.Britten.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARPB 37(13:23 - 1st) K.Britten rushed to APB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; T.Lacy at APB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 37(13:31 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for D.Dawkins.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARPB 34(14:01 - 1st) S.Perry pass complete to APB 34. Catch made by R.Prince at APB 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at APB 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(14:22 - 1st) S.Perry pass complete to APB 25. Catch made by M. Moses at APB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Taylor at APB 34.
|Kickoff
|(14:22 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:22 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:22 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 24. Catch made by B.Johnson at APB 24. Gain of 24 yards. B.Johnson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(14:54 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 40. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 40. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APB at APB 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:54 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson. PENALTY on APB-L.Boyd Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Thompson kicks 65 yards from APB 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
