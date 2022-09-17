Drive Chart
BUCK
CMICH

Key Players
J. Gary 24 WR
31 ReYds, 2 RECs
L. Nichols III 7 RB
164 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, REC
CMICH
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:12 POS
+3 YD
2ND & 10 CMICH 29
14:45
L.Nichols rushed to CMC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 32.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CMICH 29
14:50
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for S.Hicks.
BUCK
2 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
2:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 BUCK 34
14:50
R.Anderson punts 37 yards to CMC 29 Center-BUC. Fair catch by J.Williams.
No Gain
3RD & 12 BUCK 34
15:00
T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
-3 YD
2ND & 9 BUCK 37
1:00
T.Beverett rushed to BUC 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 34.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 BUCK 36
1:18
R.Baker rushed to BUC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 37.
+4 YD
2ND & 3 BUCK 32
1:28
T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 32. Catch made by O.Ayungo at BUC 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 36.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BUCK 25
2:24
T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 25. Catch made by K.Fontes at BUC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 32.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:24
J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
CMICH
2 Pass
7 Rush
43 YDS
1:46 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:24
J.Rolston extra point is good.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:24
J.Rolston extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 2:24
L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 15 yards. L.Nichols for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
43
yds
1:46
pos
0
19
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:26
J.Rolston extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 6:26
L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 3 yards. L.Nichols for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
34
yds
00:13
pos
0
13
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 4:37
J.Rolston extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:37
D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 10. Catch made by J.Wilson at BUC 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Wilson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
66
yds
4:49
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 20
Rushing 1 10
Passing 8 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 1-13 3-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 116 307
Total Plays 52 60
Avg Gain 2.2 5.1
Net Yards Rushing -9 175
Rush Attempts 22 32
Avg Rush Yards -0.4 5.5
Yards Passing 125 132
Comp. - Att. 14-30 11-28
Yards Per Pass 3.3 4.7
Penalties - Yards 3-24 1-15
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-38.1 2-46.0
Return Yards 0 31
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-13
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-18
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bucknell 0-2 00000
C. Michigan 0-2 0713020
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 125 PASS YDS 132
-9 RUSH YDS 175
116 TOTAL YDS 307
Bucknell
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Grady  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 96 0 1 71.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.1% 212 2 1 87.1
E. Grady 11/24 96 0 1
T. Beverett  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 29 0 0 90.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 29 0 0 90.6
T. Beverett 3/6 29 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Bennett  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 83 0
C. Bennett 7 16 0 6
R. Baker  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 116 0
R. Baker 6 10 0 9
T. Beverett  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
T. Beverett 4 -2 0 14
E. Grady  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
E. Grady 5 -33 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Gary  24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Gary 2 2 31 0 18
O. Ayungo  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
O. Ayungo 4 3 26 0 13
D. Harris  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 86 0
D. Harris 5 3 20 0 9
C. Tait  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Tait 2 2 18 0 13
A. Barakat  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
A. Barakat 2 1 13 0 13
K. Fontes  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 1
K. Fontes 1 1 7 0 7
R. Baker  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 1
R. Baker 3 1 6 0 6
C. Bennett  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
C. Bennett 3 1 4 0 4
M. Owens  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Owens 3 0 0 0 0
C. Spugnardi  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 2
C. Spugnardi 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Smith Jr.  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Smith Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Schatzel  10 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/2 1/2
R. Schatzel 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Anderson  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
R. Anderson 7 43.6 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris  11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
D. Harris 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.3% 132 1 1 83.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 711 5 1 138.8
D. Richardson 11/28 132 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Nichols III  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 164 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 92 3
L. Nichols III 29 164 2 31
J. McGaughy  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. McGaughy 1 9 0 9
M. Bailey  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 75 0
M. Bailey 1 2 0 2
D. Richardson  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 0 0
D. Richardson 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. McGaughy  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 151 2
J. McGaughy 9 4 69 0 26
F. Hogan  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
F. Hogan 4 3 22 0 9
L. Nichols III  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 64 0
L. Nichols III 3 1 17 0 17
J. Wilson  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 137 1
J. Wilson 3 1 10 1 10
S. Hicks  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Hicks 2 1 8 0 8
M. Bailey  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 1
M. Bailey 1 1 6 0 6
D. Temple  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Temple 1 0 0 0 0
L. Lewis  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Lewis 2 0 0 0 0
K. Brewer III  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Brewer III 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Heldman  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
M. Heldman 1-1 1.5 0
T. Incoom  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Incoom 1-0 1.0 0
J. Bristol  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Bristol 0-1 0.5 0
C. Spann  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Spann 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder  64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/3 3/3
M. Meeder 0/2 0 0/0 0
J. Rolston  63 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/3
J. Rolston 0/1 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
L. Elzinga 2 46.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Hicks  8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
S. Hicks 1 41.0 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 7.8 39 0
J. Williams 3 8.0 16 0
F. Sanchez III 14 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -11.0 -11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -11.0 -11 0
F. Sanchez III 1 -11.0 -11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUCK 25 1:05 3 -4 Punt
12:47 BUCK 19 3:47 7 34 Punt
4:44 BUCK 30 4:34 10 33 FG Miss
0:10 CMICH 50 1:37 3 -17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 BUCK 32 0:52 4 13 Punt
4:37 BUCK 35 4:03 9 30 INT
0:34 CMICH 40 0:34 3 9 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 BUCK 26 0:47 3 9 Punt
9:09 BUCK 20 2:35 3 3 Punt BLK
6:21 BUCK 26 2:11 3 -7 Punt
2:24 BUCK 25 2:34 5 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 CMICH 36 1:08 3 5 Punt
9:00 CMICH 2 4:16 14 68 FG Miss
0:10 CMICH 28 0:00 1 0 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 CMICH 30 3:15 9 38 FG Miss
9:26 CMICH 20 4:49 12 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 41 2:41 8 27 FG Miss
11:32 CMICH 25 2:23 6 23 Punt
6:34 BUCK 34 0:13 2 34 TD
4:10 BUCK 43 1:46 6 43 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 CMICH 29 0:12 2 3

CMU
Chippewas

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 29
(14:45 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(14:50 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for S.Hicks.

BUCK
Bison
 - Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - BUCK 34
(14:50 - 4th) R.Anderson punts 37 yards to CMC 29 Center-BUC. Fair catch by J.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BUCK 34
(15:00 - 4th) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
-3 YD
2 & 9 - BUCK 37
(1:00 - 3rd) T.Beverett rushed to BUC 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 34.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 36
(1:18 - 3rd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 37.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - BUCK 32
(1:28 - 3rd) T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 32. Catch made by O.Ayungo at BUC 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 36.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 25
(2:24 - 3rd) T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 25. Catch made by K.Fontes at BUC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 32.
Kickoff
(2:24 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 43 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:24 - 3rd) J.Rolston extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 15
(2:24 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 15 yards. L.Nichols for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 22
(3:13 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 22. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 15.
No Gain
2 & 3 - CMICH 22
(3:18 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(3:41 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 22.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 35
(3:51 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 29.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43
(4:10 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 43. Catch made by S.Hicks at BUC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 35.

BUCK
Bison
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - BUCK 19
(4:10 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts 40 yards to CMC 41 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 41. Tackled by BUC at BUC 43.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BUCK 26
(5:16 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at BUC 19 for -7 yards (J.Bristol; M.Heldman)
-2 YD
2 & 8 - BUCK 28
(5:29 - 3rd) E.Grady rushed to BUC 26 for -2 yards. E.Grady FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-R.Baker at BUC 26. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 26
(6:21 - 3rd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 28.
Kickoff
(6:21 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 60 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC 5. D.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 34 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(6:26 - 3rd) J.Rolston extra point is no good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 3
(6:26 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 3 yards. L.Nichols for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(6:34 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 3 for 31 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 3.

BUCK
Bison
 - Blocked Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BUCK 23
(6:43 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts yards to BUC 23 Center-BUC. F.Sanchez blocked the kick. CMC recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by BUC at BUC 34.
-4 YD
3 & 3 - BUCK 27
(7:42 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 23.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 26
(8:38 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 27.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 20
(9:09 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 48
(9:09 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 52 yards to BUC End Zone Center-CMC. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 48
(9:33 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 48
(9:44 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(10:07 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 48.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(10:33 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 48.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 31
(11:13 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(11:32 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 31.

BUCK
Bison
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BUCK 35
(11:32 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts 45 yards to CMC 20 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 20. Tackled by BUC at CMC 25.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - BUCK 26
(12:10 - 3rd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 26. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 35.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 26
(12:14 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 26
(12:19 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 27 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - CMICH 34
(12:19 - 3rd) J.Rolston 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 26
(13:07 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 26
(13:25 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(13:53 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 26.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 33
(14:08 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 33. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 27.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(14:24 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 33.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 48
(14:37 - 3rd) J.McGaughy rushed to BUC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(14:52 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 48.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Schatzel kicks 59 yards from BUC 35 to the CMC 6. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUC at CMC 47.

BUCK
Bison
 - End of Half (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 1 - BUCK 31
(0:20 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at CMC 31 for 0 yards (M.Heldman)
No Gain
2 & 1 - BUCK 31
(0:23 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Spugnardi.
+9 YD
4 & 21 - BUCK 40
(0:34 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by O.Ayungo at CMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 31.

BUCK
Bison
 - Interception (9 plays, 30 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 16 - BUCK 35
(0:34 - 2nd) E.Grady pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 22. Intercepted by C.Spann at CMC 22. C.Spann FUMBLES forced by R.Baker. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-O.Ayungo at CMC 40. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
Penalty
3 & 11 - BUCK 30
(0:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUC-BUC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUCK 29
(1:27 - 2nd) R.Baker rushed to CMC 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 29
(1:30 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 42
(2:18 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to CMC 42. Catch made by C.Tait at CMC 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 29.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - BUCK 45
(3:02 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 45. Catch made by J.Gary at BUC 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 42.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 45
(3:05 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for R.Baker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 45
(2:58 - 2nd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 41
(3:42 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 41. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 35
(4:37 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 35. Catch made by R.Baker at BUC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 41.
Kickoff
(4:37 - 2nd) J.Rolston kicks 30 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC 35. Out of bounds.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:37 - 2nd) J.Rolston extra point is good.
+10 YD
4 & 7 - CMICH 10
(4:37 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 10. Catch made by J.Wilson at BUC 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Wilson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 10
(5:10 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis.
No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 10
(5:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to BUC 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 10.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 13
(5:35 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 10.
+9 YD
4 & 4 - CMICH 36
(5:55 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 36. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 27. PENALTY on BUC-A.Vyas Roughing the Passer 14 yards accepted.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 34
(6:38 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 36.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 40
(6:58 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 40. Catch made by M.Bailey at BUC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(7:19 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to BUC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 40.
+21 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 37
(8:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 37. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(8:59 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 37.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 20
(9:20 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(9:26 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.

BUCK
Bison
 - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - BUCK 45
(9:26 - 2nd) R.Anderson punts 55 yards to CMC End Zone Center-BUC. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BUCK 45
(9:31 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Bennett.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 45
(10:04 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for A.Barakat.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 45
(10:06 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 32
(10:18 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 32. Catch made by A.Barakat at BUC 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - CMICH 40
(10:18 - 2nd) M.Meeder 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 32
(10:59 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 32
(11:02 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 32
(11:22 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 32.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 40
(11:42 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43
(11:54 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 40.
+26 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 31
(12:04 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 31. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 31. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 43.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 32
(12:14 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(13:33 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 32.

BUCK
Bison
 - Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 27 - BUCK 33
(13:33 - 2nd) R.Anderson punts 40 yards to CMC 27 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 27. Tackled by BUC at CMC 30.
No Gain
3 & 27 - BUCK 33
(13:58 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
Penalty
3 & 22 - BUCK 38
(13:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUC-BUC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-16 YD
2 & 6 - BUCK 46
(15:00 - 2nd) E.Grady rushed to BUC 38 for -16 yards. E.Grady FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-E.Grady at BUC 38. Tackled by CMC at BUC 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 50
(0:10 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to CMC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - CMICH 28
(0:10 - 1st) D.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 50. Intercepted by A.Smith at CMC 50. Tackled by CMC at CMC 50.

BUCK
Bison
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 33 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 20 - BUCK 34
(0:23 - 1st) R.Schatzel 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BUC Holder-BUC.
No Gain
3 & 20 - BUCK 28
(0:31 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
-9 YD
2 & 11 - BUCK 19
(1:02 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to CMC 19 for -9 yards. T.Beverett FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-O.Ayungo at CMC 19. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 18
(2:28 - 1st) R.Baker rushed to CMC 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 19.
+18 YD
2 & 14 - BUCK 36
(2:46 - 1st) T.Beverett pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by J.Gary at CMC 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 18.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 32
(3:20 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to CMC 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
Penalty
4 & 1 - BUCK 47
(3:31 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for K.Fontes. PENALTY on CMC-K.Moretti Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BUCK 47
(3:51 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for R.Baker.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUCK 44
(4:03 - 1st) R.Baker rushed to CMC 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 44
(4:32 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 30
(4:44 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to BUC 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 44.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Missed FG (14 plays, 68 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - CMICH 38
(4:44 - 1st) M.Meeder 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 30
(4:52 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 30
(5:23 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(5:37 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 47
(5:57 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 47. Catch made by L.Nichols at BUC 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(6:13 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 39
(6:22 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(6:58 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Temple.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 29
(7:12 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 29. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 39.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 29
(7:40 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(7:58 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 29.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 16
(8:19 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 27.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 4
(8:45 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 16.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 2
(9:00 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 4.

BUCK
Bison
 - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BUCK 47
(9:00 - 1st) R.Anderson punts 45 yards to CMC 2 Center-BUC. Downed by BUC.
+5 YD
3 & 12 - BUCK 48
(9:52 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 48. Catch made by C.Tait at BUC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 47.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUCK 48
(9:54 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Bennett.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 50
(10:49 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 48.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 43
(11:16 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 43. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 50.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 37
(12:01 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 43.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - BUCK 24
(12:16 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 24. Catch made by O.Ayungo at BUC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 37.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 19
(12:47 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 24.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 41
(12:47 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 40 yards to BUC 19 Center-CMC. Fair catch by G.Pringle.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 41
(13:15 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 42
(13:34 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 41.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(13:55 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 42.

BUCK
Bison
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - BUCK 21
(13:55 - 1st) R.Anderson punts 43 yards to CMC 36 Center-BUC. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 14 - BUCK 21
(13:41 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for O.Ayungo.
+4 YD
2 & 18 - BUCK 17
(14:01 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 17. Catch made by C.Bennett at BUC 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 21.
Sack
1 & 10 - BUCK 25
(15:00 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at BUC 17 for -8 yards (T.Incoom)
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores