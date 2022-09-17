Drive Chart
|
|
|BUCK
|CMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
J. Gary
24 WR
31 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
L. Nichols III
7 RB
164 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, REC
CMICH
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:12 POS
+3 YD
2ND & 10 CMICH 29
14:45
L.Nichols rushed to CMC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 32.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CMICH 29
14:50
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for S.Hicks.
BUCK
2 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
2:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 BUCK 34
14:50
R.Anderson punts 37 yards to CMC 29 Center-BUC. Fair catch by J.Williams.
No Gain
3RD & 12 BUCK 34
15:00
T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
-3 YD
2ND & 9 BUCK 37
1:00
T.Beverett rushed to BUC 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 34.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 BUCK 36
1:18
R.Baker rushed to BUC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 37.
+4 YD
2ND & 3 BUCK 32
1:28
T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 32. Catch made by O.Ayungo at BUC 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 36.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BUCK 25
2:24
T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 25. Catch made by K.Fontes at BUC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 32.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:24
J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
CMICH
2 Pass
7 Rush
43 YDS
1:46 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:24
J.Rolston extra point is good.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 2:24
L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 15 yards. L.Nichols for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
43
yds
1:46
pos
0
19
Touchdown 6:26
L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 3 yards. L.Nichols for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
34
yds
00:13
pos
0
13
Touchdown 4:37
D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 10. Catch made by J.Wilson at BUC 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Wilson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
66
yds
4:49
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|20
|Rushing
|1
|10
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-13
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|116
|307
|Total Plays
|52
|60
|Avg Gain
|2.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|-9
|175
|Rush Attempts
|22
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.4
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|125
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|14-30
|11-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.1
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-18
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|-9
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|116
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Grady 12 QB
|E. Grady
|11/24
|96
|0
|1
|
T. Beverett 18 QB
|T. Beverett
|3/6
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Bennett 3 RB
|C. Bennett
|7
|16
|0
|6
|
R. Baker 23 RB
|R. Baker
|6
|10
|0
|9
|
T. Beverett 18 QB
|T. Beverett
|4
|-2
|0
|14
|
E. Grady 12 QB
|E. Grady
|5
|-33
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gary 24 WR
|J. Gary
|2
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
O. Ayungo 29 WR
|O. Ayungo
|4
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
D. Harris 11 WR
|D. Harris
|5
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
C. Tait 5 WR
|C. Tait
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
A. Barakat 85 WR
|A. Barakat
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Fontes 87 TE
|K. Fontes
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Baker 23 RB
|R. Baker
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Bennett 3 RB
|C. Bennett
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Owens 1 WR
|M. Owens
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Spugnardi 81 TE
|C. Spugnardi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith Jr. 6 S
|A. Smith Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Schatzel 10 P
|R. Schatzel
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Anderson 98 P
|R. Anderson
|7
|43.6
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|11/28
|132
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|29
|164
|2
|31
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|9
|4
|69
|0
|26
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|4
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|3
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
S. Hicks 8 WR
|S. Hicks
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Temple 88 TE
|D. Temple
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Lewis 20 WR
|L. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brewer III 84 WR
|K. Brewer III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Heldman 97 DL
|M. Heldman
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Spann 15 DB
|C. Spann
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|
J. Rolston 63 K
|J. Rolston
|0/1
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|2
|46.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Hicks 8 WR
|S. Hicks
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|8.0
|16
|0
|
F. Sanchez III 14 LB
|F. Sanchez III
|1
|-11.0
|-11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - BUCK 34(14:50 - 4th) R.Anderson punts 37 yards to CMC 29 Center-BUC. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BUCK 34(15:00 - 4th) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - BUCK 37(1:00 - 3rd) T.Beverett rushed to BUC 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 36(1:18 - 3rd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BUCK 32(1:28 - 3rd) T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 32. Catch made by O.Ayungo at BUC 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 25(2:24 - 3rd) T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 25. Catch made by K.Fontes at BUC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 32.
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 3rd) J.Rolston extra point is good.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 15(2:24 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 15 yards. L.Nichols for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 22(3:13 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 22. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CMICH 22(3:18 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(3:41 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 35(3:51 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(4:10 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 43. Catch made by S.Hicks at BUC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - BUCK 19(4:10 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts 40 yards to CMC 41 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 41. Tackled by BUC at BUC 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUCK 26(5:16 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at BUC 19 for -7 yards (J.Bristol; M.Heldman)
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - BUCK 28(5:29 - 3rd) E.Grady rushed to BUC 26 for -2 yards. E.Grady FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-R.Baker at BUC 26. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 26(6:21 - 3rd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 60 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC 5. D.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:26 - 3rd) J.Rolston extra point is no good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 3(6:26 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 3 yards. L.Nichols for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(6:34 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 3 for 31 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUCK 23(6:43 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts yards to BUC 23 Center-BUC. F.Sanchez blocked the kick. CMC recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by BUC at BUC 34.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - BUCK 27(7:42 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 26(8:38 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 20(9:09 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 48(9:09 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 52 yards to BUC End Zone Center-CMC. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 48(9:33 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 48(9:44 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(10:07 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(10:33 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 31(11:13 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:32 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUCK 35(11:32 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts 45 yards to CMC 20 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 20. Tackled by BUC at CMC 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - BUCK 26(12:10 - 3rd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 26. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 26(12:14 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 26(12:19 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - CMICH 34(12:19 - 3rd) J.Rolston 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 26(13:07 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 26(13:25 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(13:53 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 33(14:08 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 33. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(14:24 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 48(14:37 - 3rd) J.McGaughy rushed to BUC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(14:52 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 48.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Schatzel kicks 59 yards from BUC 35 to the CMC 6. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUC at CMC 47.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 1 - BUCK 31(0:20 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at CMC 31 for 0 yards (M.Heldman)
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUCK 31(0:23 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Spugnardi.
|+9 YD
4 & 21 - BUCK 40(0:34 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by O.Ayungo at CMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 16 - BUCK 35(0:34 - 2nd) E.Grady pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 22. Intercepted by C.Spann at CMC 22. C.Spann FUMBLES forced by R.Baker. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-O.Ayungo at CMC 40. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BUCK 30(0:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUC-BUC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUCK 29(1:27 - 2nd) R.Baker rushed to CMC 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 29(1:30 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 42(2:18 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to CMC 42. Catch made by C.Tait at CMC 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - BUCK 45(3:02 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 45. Catch made by J.Gary at BUC 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 45(3:05 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for R.Baker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 45(2:58 - 2nd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 41(3:42 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 41. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 35(4:37 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 35. Catch made by R.Baker at BUC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 41.
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 2nd) J.Rolston kicks 30 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC 35. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 2nd) J.Rolston extra point is good.
|+10 YD
4 & 7 - CMICH 10(4:37 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 10. Catch made by J.Wilson at BUC 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Wilson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 10(5:10 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 10(5:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to BUC 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(5:35 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 10.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - CMICH 36(5:55 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 36. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 27. PENALTY on BUC-A.Vyas Roughing the Passer 14 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 34(6:38 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 40(6:58 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 40. Catch made by M.Bailey at BUC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(7:19 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to BUC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 40.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 37(8:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 37. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(8:59 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 37.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 20(9:20 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(9:26 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUCK 45(9:26 - 2nd) R.Anderson punts 55 yards to CMC End Zone Center-BUC. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUCK 45(9:31 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Bennett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 45(10:04 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for A.Barakat.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 45(10:06 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 32(10:18 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 32. Catch made by A.Barakat at BUC 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - CMICH 40(10:18 - 2nd) M.Meeder 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 32(10:59 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 32(11:02 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(11:22 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 40(11:42 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(11:54 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 40.
|+26 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 31(12:04 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 31. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 31. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 32(12:14 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(13:33 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - BUCK 33(13:33 - 2nd) R.Anderson punts 40 yards to CMC 27 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 27. Tackled by BUC at CMC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 27 - BUCK 33(13:58 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
|Penalty
3 & 22 - BUCK 38(13:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUC-BUC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-16 YD
2 & 6 - BUCK 46(15:00 - 2nd) E.Grady rushed to BUC 38 for -16 yards. E.Grady FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-E.Grady at BUC 38. Tackled by CMC at BUC 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 50(0:10 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to CMC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 20 - BUCK 34(0:23 - 1st) R.Schatzel 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BUC Holder-BUC.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - BUCK 28(0:31 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
|-9 YD
2 & 11 - BUCK 19(1:02 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to CMC 19 for -9 yards. T.Beverett FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-O.Ayungo at CMC 19. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 18(2:28 - 1st) R.Baker rushed to CMC 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 19.
|+18 YD
2 & 14 - BUCK 36(2:46 - 1st) T.Beverett pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by J.Gary at CMC 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 18.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 32(3:20 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to CMC 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BUCK 47(3:31 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for K.Fontes. PENALTY on CMC-K.Moretti Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUCK 47(3:51 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for R.Baker.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUCK 44(4:03 - 1st) R.Baker rushed to CMC 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 44(4:32 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 30(4:44 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to BUC 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - CMICH 38(4:44 - 1st) M.Meeder 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 30(4:52 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 30(5:23 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(5:37 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 47(5:57 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 47. Catch made by L.Nichols at BUC 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(6:13 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 39(6:22 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(6:58 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Temple.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 29(7:12 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 29. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 29(7:40 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(7:58 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 16(8:19 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 4(8:45 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 2(9:00 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUCK 47(9:00 - 1st) R.Anderson punts 45 yards to CMC 2 Center-BUC. Downed by BUC.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - BUCK 48(9:52 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 48. Catch made by C.Tait at BUC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 47.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BUCK 48(9:54 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Bennett.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 50(10:49 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 43(11:16 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 43. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 37(12:01 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - BUCK 24(12:16 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 24. Catch made by O.Ayungo at BUC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 19(12:47 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 41(12:47 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 40 yards to BUC 19 Center-CMC. Fair catch by G.Pringle.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 41(13:15 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 42(13:34 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(13:55 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - BUCK 21(13:55 - 1st) R.Anderson punts 43 yards to CMC 36 Center-BUC. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BUCK 21(13:41 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for O.Ayungo.
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - BUCK 17(14:01 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 17. Catch made by C.Bennett at BUC 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 21.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BUCK 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at BUC 17 for -8 yards (T.Incoom)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
4th 1:30 ESPU
-
PURDUE
CUSE
22
25
4th 2:37 ESP2
-
WKY
IND
30
28
4th 1:01 BTN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
20
4th 14:45 ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
16
14
3rd 4:31 ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
51
3rd 3:41 ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
7
10
2nd 0:19 ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
3
24
2nd 3:35 ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
17
13
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CAL
ND
7
0
2nd 11:48 NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
7
9
1st 5:16 MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
0
1st 4:11 ESP+
-
TROY
APLST
0
0
1st 15:00 ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
0
1st 15:00 CBSSN
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
059 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
062.5 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
045.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
047.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
044 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
058 O/U
-8.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
061.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-25
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
050 O/U
+17
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
053 O/U
-30.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
064 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
062.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
059.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
050.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
048 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
048 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
058 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
052 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
048.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN