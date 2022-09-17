Drive Chart
|
|
|CHARLO
|GAST
GAST
2 Pass
7 Rush
54 YDS
2:09 POS
+4 YD
2ND & 1 CHARLO 47
0:25
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by J.Credle at CHA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 43.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 44
0:45
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
+33 YD
3RD & 2 GAST 11
1:09
D.Grainger rushed to GST 44 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 44.
+2 YD
2ND & 4 GAST 9
1:54
T.Gregg rushed to GST 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at GST 11.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 3
2:09
T.Gregg rushed to GST 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 9.
CHARLO
3 Pass
31 Rush
69 YDS
4:12 POS
-1 YD
4TH & Goal GAST 2
2:13
S.Byrd rushed to GST 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at GST 3.
No Gain
3RD & Goal GAST 2
2:17
C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+2 YD
2ND & Goal GAST 4
2:43
S.Byrd rushed to GST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; Q.White at GST 2.
-2 YD
1ST & Goal GAST 2
3:22
S.Byrd rushed to GST 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carroll at GST 4.
Penalty
1ST & Goal CHARLO 5
3:30
C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on GST-GST Roughing the Passer 3 yards accepted. No Play.
Touchdown 6:21
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Lewis for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
1:35
pos
7
13
Touchdown 7:56
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Dubose for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:34
pos
6
7
Touchdown 11:30
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Byrd for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
9
plays
59
yds
3:30
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|7
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|144
|183
|Total Plays
|19
|18
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|10.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|78
|Rush Attempts
|8
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|8.7
|Yards Passing
|101
|105
|Comp. - Att.
|7-11
|8-9
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-8
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|105
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|144
|TOTAL YDS
|183
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|7/11
|101
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|5
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|3
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|3
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|3
|2
|14
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boykins 2 LB
|D. Boykins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Rogers 6 DB
|S. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 S
|S. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|8/9
|105
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|2
|37
|0
|33
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|20
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|4
|3
|57
|1
|34
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|3
|2
|26
|0
|22
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Gore 59 DL
|T. Gore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 15:00 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 1:09 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:22 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 5:11 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 12:37 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
21
1st 1:26 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:09 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 4:29 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
3
1st 4:11 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 8:10
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 13:35 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
0
1st 8:11 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 10:45 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 11:50 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 11:21 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 10:47 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1