GAST
2 Pass
7 Rush
54 YDS
2:09 POS
+4 YD
2ND & 1 CHARLO 47
0:25
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by J.Credle at CHA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 43.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 44
0:45
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
+33 YD
3RD & 2 GAST 11
1:09
D.Grainger rushed to GST 44 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 44.
+2 YD
2ND & 4 GAST 9
1:54
T.Gregg rushed to GST 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at GST 11.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 3
2:09
T.Gregg rushed to GST 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 9.
CHARLO
3 Pass
31 Rush
69 YDS
4:12 POS
-1 YD
4TH & Goal GAST 2
2:13
S.Byrd rushed to GST 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at GST 3.
No Gain
3RD & Goal GAST 2
2:17
C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+2 YD
2ND & Goal GAST 4
2:43
S.Byrd rushed to GST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; Q.White at GST 2.
-2 YD
1ST & Goal GAST 2
3:22
S.Byrd rushed to GST 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carroll at GST 4.
Penalty
1ST & Goal CHARLO 5
3:30
C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on GST-GST Roughing the Passer 3 yards accepted. No Play.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:21
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:21
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Lewis for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
1:35
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:56
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:56
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Dubose for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:34
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:30
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:30
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Byrd for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
9
plays
59
yds
3:30
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 7
Rushing 4 2
Passing 4 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-3 2-2
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 144 183
Total Plays 19 18
Avg Gain 7.6 10.2
Net Yards Rushing 43 78
Rush Attempts 8 9
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 8.7
Yards Passing 101 105
Comp. - Att. 7-11 8-9
Yards Per Pass 9.2 11.7
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-8
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Charlotte 0-3 7---7
Georgia State 0-2 14---14
Center Parc Stadium Atlanta, GA
 101 PASS YDS 105
43 RUSH YDS 78
144 TOTAL YDS 183
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 101 1 0 170.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 196 2 0 195.1
C. Reynolds 7/11 101 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. McEachern  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 64 1
C. McEachern 3 37 0 20
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 135 0
S. Byrd 5 6 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Spencer  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 223 0
E. Spencer 3 1 30 0 30
E. Minter Jr.  15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
E. Minter Jr. 1 1 23 0 23
V. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 200 2
V. Tucker 3 2 18 0 9
H. Rutledge  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
H. Rutledge 1 1 16 0 16
G. DuBose  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 229 3
G. DuBose 3 2 14 1 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Boykins  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Boykins 2-0 0.0 0
S. Rogers  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
S. Parker  14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
W. Jones  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
B. Whitehead  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Whitehead 1-0 0.0 0
P. Bemah  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Bemah 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Zita  28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/7
A. Zita 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 105 2 0 260.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.4% 297 4 1 111.6
D. Grainger 8/9 105 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 118 1
D. Grainger 2 37 0 33
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 103 0
T. Gregg 5 21 0 7
J. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 144 0
J. Williams 2 20 0 19
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Lewis  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 132 3
R. Lewis 4 3 57 1 34
J. Thrash  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 0
J. Thrash 3 2 26 0 22
J. Credle  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Credle 2 2 13 0 9
K. Byrd  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 1
K. Byrd 1 1 9 1 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Gore  59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Gore 2-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Crawford 2-0 0.0 0
B. Brown  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Brown 2-2 0.0 0
S. McCollum  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. McCollum 1-0 0.0 0
A. Lane  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Lane 1-1 0.0 0
B. Carroll  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Carroll 1-0 0.0 0
Q. White  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. White 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
J. Veneziale  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
M. Hayes 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 CHARLO 25 3:34 9 75 TD
6:21 CHARLO 25 4:12 10 72 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 3:30 9 59 TD
7:56 GAST 25 1:35 5 65 TD
2:09 GAST 3 2:09 5 54

GAST
Panthers

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 47
(0:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by J.Credle at CHA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 43.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(0:45 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
+33 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 11
(1:09 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 44 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 44.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 9
(1:54 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at GST 11.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 3
(2:09 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 9.

CHAR
49ers
 - Downs (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(2:13 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at GST 3.
No Gain
3 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(2:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4
(2:43 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; Q.White at GST 2.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(3:22 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carroll at GST 4.
Penalty
1 & Goal - CHARLO 5
(3:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on GST-GST Roughing the Passer 3 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16
(3:51 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to GST 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; A.Lane at GST 5.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(4:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 46. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; J.Hunter at GST 16.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(4:36 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(5:08 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 46.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(5:45 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at CHA 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(6:21 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at CHA 32.
Kickoff
(6:21 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:21 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+34 YD
2 & 18 - GAST 34
(6:23 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Lewis for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+19 YD
1 & 5 - GAST 47
(6:52 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to CHA 34 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at CHA 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(6:52 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 49 for yards. Tackled by B.Turner at GST 49. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 26
(7:18 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at GST 42.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(7:52 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at GST 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(7:56 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
Kickoff
(7:56 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Fair catch by J.Williams.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:56 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 7
(8:00 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Dubose for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 12
(8:25 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 7.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(9:06 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by E.Minter at GST 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(9:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
+20 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 45
(9:51 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to GST 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 35.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(10:32 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 36. Gain of 9 yards. V.Tucker ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(11:04 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at CHA 36.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(11:26 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CHA 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(11:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
Kickoff
(11:30 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 50 yards from GST 50 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 59 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:30 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 9
(11:40 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Byrd for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 25
(12:23 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29
(12:23 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 25.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 36
(12:46 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(12:50 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 36.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 47
(13:39 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 49
(14:05 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(14:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 49.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at GST 47.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
