Drive Chart
CINCY
MIAOH

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
C. McClelland 10 RB
101 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
A. Smith 2 QB
117 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -8 RuYds
CINCY
1 Pass
7 Rush
12 YDS
2:41 POS
+21 YD
3RD & 18 CINCY 23
1:30
E.Prater rushed to CIN 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 44. PENALTY on CIN-C.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+4 YD
2ND & 22 CINCY 19
2:11
E.Prater rushed to CIN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 23.
+3 YD
1ST & 25 CINCY 16
3:01
M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 19.
Penalty
1ST & 20 CINCY 21
3:01
PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 15 CINCY 26
3:44
PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 CINCY 31
3:53
E.Prater pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by C.Metayer at CIN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 36. PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted.
MIAOH
0 Pass
1 Rush
-5 YDS
1:40 POS
Punt
4TH & 15 MIAOH 20
4:02
D.Dzioban punts 50 yards to CIN 30 Center-B.Beattie. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 30. Tackled by MOH at CIN 31.
No Gain
3RD & 15 MIAOH 20
3:57
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
Sack
2ND & 11 MIAOH 24
4:55
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 20 for -4 yards (J.Hardaway)
-1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAOH 25
5:33
K.Tracy rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 24.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 5:33
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
17
Touchdown 5:35
C.McClelland rushed to MOH End Zone for 15 yards. C.McClelland for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
24
yds
1:29
pos
37
17
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 9:03
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 8:58
B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 41. Gain of 41 yards. T.Scott for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
71
yds
2:28
pos
30
17
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:13
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 0:00
B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 10. Catch made by N.Mardner at MOH 10. Gain of 10 yards. N.Mardner for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
73
yds
1:54
pos
23
17
Field Goal 6:14
R.Coe 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-CIN.
7
plays
39
yds
2:16
pos
17
17
Point After TD 9:54
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 9:56
C.Kiner rushed to MOH End Zone for 1 yards. C.Kiner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:40
pos
13
17
Point After TD 12:34
G.Nicholson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 12:34
A.Smith pass complete to CIN 2. Catch made by J.Coldiron at CIN 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Coldiron for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
6
yds
00:50
pos
7
16
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:44
R.Coe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 2:46
C.McClelland rushed to MOH End Zone for 2 yards. C.McClelland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
2:50
pos
6
10
Field Goal 6:00
G.Nicholson 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
8
plays
31
yds
3:16
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:34
G.Nicholson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:25
A.Smith pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at CIN 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Hippenhammer for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
70
yds
3:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 12
Rushing 7 4
Passing 13 5
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 7-14 2-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 468 182
Total Plays 75 58
Avg Gain 6.2 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 133 65
Rush Attempts 38 36
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 1.8
Yards Passing 335 117
Comp. - Att. 26-37 9-22
Yards Per Pass 7.9 4.2
Penalties - Yards 10-99 6-60
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-50.0 7-47.4
Return Yards 34 45
Punts - Returns 3-34 3-41
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Cincinnati 1-1 7177738
Miami (OH) 1-1 1070017
Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 335 PASS YDS 117
133 RUSH YDS 65
468 TOTAL YDS 182
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Bryant  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 330 2 1 159.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 526 5 1 161.4
B. Bryant 25/36 330 2 1
E. Prater  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.0% 92 0 0 234.6
E. Prater 1/1 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. McClelland  10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 101 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 110 1
C. McClelland 19 101 2 30
C. Kiner  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 98 2
C. Kiner 7 32 1 9
T. Scott  21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Scott 1 8 0 8
T. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Tucker 1 5 0 5
M. Montgomery  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 108 1
M. Montgomery 2 5 0 3
E. Prater  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 52 1
E. Prater 2 4 0 4
B. Bryant  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -33 0
B. Bryant 7 -17 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Scott  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 111 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 1
T. Scott 7 7 111 1 41
T. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
T. Tucker 9 7 105 0 31
N. Mardner  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 1
N. Mardner 4 3 47 1 21
J. Whyle  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 1
J. Whyle 2 2 21 0 17
L. Taylor  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 2
L. Taylor 3 1 16 0 16
C. McClelland  10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
C. McClelland 5 2 15 0 13
J. Thompson  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 0
J. Thompson 3 2 14 0 10
C. Metayer  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
C. Metayer 1 1 5 0 5
C. Scott  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Scott 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Pace Jr.  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Pace Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
J. Briggs  18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Briggs 1-0 1.0 0
J. Hardaway  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Hardaway 1-0 1.0 0
A. Bush  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Bush 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Coe  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/3 12/12
R. Coe 1/1 26 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Fletcher  31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
M. Fletcher 4 50.0 1 73
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McClelland  10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
C. McClelland 1 -5.0 -5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thompson 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 23 0
J. Thompson 3 11.3 23 0
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 117 2 1 106.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 168 3 1 146.2
A. Smith 9/22 117 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Davis  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 62 0
K. Davis 7 29 0 11
K. Tracy  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 59 0
K. Tracy 9 25 0 6
K. Mozee  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 54 1
K. Mozee 7 21 0 7
A. Smith  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
A. Smith 12 -8 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Hippenhammer  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 2
M. Hippenhammer 8 5 70 1 36
J. Walker  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 32 0
J. Walker 3 1 28 0 28
J. Coldiron  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Coldiron 3 2 15 1 13
K. Davis  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
K. Davis 2 1 4 0 4
K. Tracy  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Tracy 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Woullard  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Woullard 2-0 1.0 0
M. Salopek  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Salopek 1-0 1.0 0
J. Saunders Jr.  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Saunders Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Warren  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Warren 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Nicholson  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 5/5
G. Nicholson 1/1 36 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Dzioban  31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 47.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
D. Dzioban 7 47.4 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Walker 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 6.5 26 0
J. Walker 3 13.7 35 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 CINCY 12 2:44 5 38 Fumble
5:34 CINCY 25 2:50 8 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 CINCY 12 1:27 3 8 Fumble
12:34 CINCY 25 2:40 7 75 TD
8:27 MIAOH 47 2:16 7 39 FG
3:47 CINCY 41 0:54 3 5 Punt
2:07 CINCY 12 1:54 10 88 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 37 1:51 5 25 Punt
11:31 CINCY 44 2:33 6 56 TD
7:21 CINCY 4 2:14 3 2 Punt
3:21 CINCY 25 1:08 3 26 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 CINCY 1 3:54 9 35 Punt
7:02 MIAOH 24 1:29 3 24 TD
3:53 CINCY 31 2:41 4 -13
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAOH 25 3:26 7 75 TD
8:50 CINCY 50 3:16 8 31 FG
2:44 MIAOH 25 2:53 5 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 CINCY 20 0:50 3 20 TD
9:54 MIAOH 25 1:27 3 -6 Punt
6:11 MIAOH 25 2:24 3 -4 Punt
2:53 MIAOH 49 0:46 2 3 INT
0:13 MIAOH 25 0:13 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 MIAOH 5 1:38 4 11 Punt
9:03 MIAOH 25 1:42 3 16 Punt
5:07 MIAOH 22 1:46 3 5 Punt
2:13 MIAOH 39 4:41 10 60 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:38 MIAOH 20 1:36 4 4 Downs
5:33 MIAOH 25 1:40 3 -5 Punt

CIN
Bearcats

Result Play
+21 YD
3 & 18 - CINCY 23
(1:30 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to CIN 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 44. PENALTY on CIN-C.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+4 YD
2 & 22 - CINCY 19
(2:11 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to CIN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 23.
+3 YD
1 & 25 - CINCY 16
(3:01 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 19.
Penalty
1 & 20 - CINCY 21
(3:01 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - CINCY 26
(3:44 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 31
(3:53 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by C.Metayer at CIN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 36. PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - MIAOH 20
(4:02 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 50 yards to CIN 30 Center-B.Beattie. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 30. Tackled by MOH at CIN 31.
No Gain
3 & 15 - MIAOH 20
(3:57 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
Sack
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24
(4:55 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 20 for -4 yards (J.Hardaway)
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(5:33 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 24.
Kickoff
(5:33 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:33 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.
+15 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 15
(5:41 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to MOH End Zone for 15 yards. C.McClelland for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 18
(6:19 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 15.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24
(7:02 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 18.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 6 - MIAOH 24
(7:10 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
Penalty
4 & 1 - MIAOH 29
(7:33 - 4th) PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - MIAOH 22
(8:01 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 29.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22
(8:06 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(8:38 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 22.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - CINCY 36
(8:46 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 49 yards to MOH 15 Center-C.Pfeiffer. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 15. Tackled by CIN at MOH 20.
Sack
3 & 6 - CINCY 47
(9:33 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 36 for -17 yards (C.Woullard)
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 49
(10:07 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to MOH 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49
(10:31 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 49. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 49.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 33
(10:56 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 33. Catch made by N.Mardner at CIN 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 49.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 18
(10:56 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN. PENALTY on MOH-B.Ugwu Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 18
(11:21 - 4th) B.Bryant rushed to CIN 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 18.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 2
(11:51 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 2. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 2. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 18.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 2
(11:58 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 1
(12:32 - 4th) B.Bryant rushed to CIN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 2.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Downs (10 plays, 60 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & Goal - MIAOH 1
(12:35 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to CIN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAOH 1
(13:27 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - MIAOH 6
(13:44 - 4th) K.Davis rushed to CIN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 9
(14:28 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 6.
+28 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 37
(15:00 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 37. Catch made by J.Walker at CIN 37. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 9.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(0:40 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 43. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at CIN 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(0:49 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 42
(0:53 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Coldiron. PENALTY on CIN-E.Phillips Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 39
(1:33 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39
(2:13 - 3rd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 39.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Interception (3 plays, 26 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 4 - CINCY 49
(2:24 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 35. Intercepted by J.Warren at MOH 35. Tackled by CIN at MOH 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(3:00 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 49.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(3:21 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 45.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 27
(3:25 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 48 yards to CIN 25 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAOH 27
(3:59 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 27.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAOH 27
(4:37 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22
(5:07 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 27.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CINCY 6
(5:31 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 73 yards to MOH 21 Center-C.Pfeiffer. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 21. Tackled by CIN at MOH 22.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 5
(6:09 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 5. Catch made by C.Scott at CIN 5. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 6.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 4
(6:48 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 5.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 4
(7:21 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 4.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 16 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAOH 41
(7:53 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 55 yards to CIN 4 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by MOH.
-3 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 44
(8:10 - 3rd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 41 for -3 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(8:50 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 44.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(8:51 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(8:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-W.Huber Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(9:03 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 62 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH 3. Fair catch by J.Walker.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 56 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:03 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
+41 YD
2 & 25 - CINCY 41
(9:03 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 41. Gain of 41 yards. T.Scott for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 26
(9:35 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 25. PENALTY on CIN-J.Whyle Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 26
(10:10 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 26.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(10:44 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by T.Tucker at MOH 45. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 26.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 48
(11:03 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44
(11:31 - 3rd) T.Scott rushed to MOH 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(11:46 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 40 yards to CIN 44 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by A.Caldwell.
Sack
3 & 6 - MIAOH 20
(12:26 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 16 for -4 yards (J.Briggs)
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(13:02 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(13:20 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 5
(13:09 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 16.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 43
(13:24 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 38 yards to MOH 5 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by CIN.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 43
(14:03 - 3rd) B.Bryant scrambles to MOH 43 for 0 yards. B.Bryant FUMBLES forced by C.Woullard. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-D.O'Quinn at MOH 43. Tackled by MOH at MOH 43.
Penalty
3 & 10 - CINCY 48
(14:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on MOH-K.Hilton Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 48
(14:22 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 48
(14:24 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 42
(14:30 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor. PENALTY on MOH-K.Hilton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37
(14:57 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 42.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 28 yards from MOH 35 to the CIN 37. CIN returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at CIN 37.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(0:13 - 2nd) MOH rushed to MOH 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 23.
Kickoff
(0:13 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 88 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:13 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 10
(0:17 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 10. Catch made by N.Mardner at MOH 10. Gain of 10 yards. N.Mardner for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 22
(0:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 10.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 22
(0:34 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 22
(0:36 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 26
(0:47 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 22.
+16 YD
2 & 18 - CINCY 42
(1:00 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 42. Catch made by L.Taylor at MOH 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 26.
Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 34
(1:11 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at MOH 42 for -8 yards (M.Salopek)
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(1:11 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 49. PENALTY on MOH-Y.McKee Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27
(1:46 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 27. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 40.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12
(2:07 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 27 for 15 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 27.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Interception (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 7 - MIAOH 48
(2:13 - 2nd) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at CIN 12. Intercepted by A.Bush at CIN 12. A.Bush ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49
(2:53 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to CIN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 48.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 46
(3:07 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 40 yards to MOH 14 Center-C.Pfeiffer. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 14. Tackled by CIN at MOH 49.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 46
(3:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 41
(3:43 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 41
(3:47 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - MIAOH 21
(4:01 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 48 yards to CIN 31 Center-B.Beattie. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 31. Tackled by MOH at CIN 41.
+4 YD
3 & 18 - MIAOH 17
(4:45 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 21.
+1 YD
2 & 19 - MIAOH 16
(5:26 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 17.
-9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(6:11 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 16.
Kickoff
(6:11 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CINCY 16
(6:25 - 2nd) R.Coe 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-CIN.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 9
(6:31 - 2nd) B.Bryant rushed to MOH 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 8.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 14
(7:03 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 9.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 14
(7:16 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 22
(7:42 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 14.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26
(8:10 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 22.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47
(8:27 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 47. Catch made by N.Mardner at MOH 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 26.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - MIAOH 19
(8:27 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 51 yards to CIN 30 Center-B.Beattie. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 30. Tackled by MOH at MOH 47.
No Gain
3 & 16 - MIAOH 19
(9:05 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
Penalty
3 & 11 - MIAOH 24
(9:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-M.Hippenhammer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(9:47 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(9:54 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
Kickoff
(9:54 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:54 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 1
(10:00 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH End Zone for 1 yards. C.Kiner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 6
(10:20 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 1.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15
(10:48 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 6.
+15 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 30
(11:22 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 15.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(11:59 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 38. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 30.
+31 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 31
(12:09 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 31. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 38.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(12:38 - 2nd) B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 31.
Kickoff
(12:34 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 59 yards from MOH 35 to the CIN 6. Fair catch by C.McClelland.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 20 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:34 - 2nd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 2
(12:41 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 2. Catch made by J.Coldiron at CIN 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Coldiron for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 16
(12:49 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer. PENALTY on CIN-A.Bush Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(13:24 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to CIN 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 16.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 19
(13:33 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 20 for 1 yards. C.McClelland FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-Y.McKee at CIN 20. Tackled by CIN at CIN 20.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 14
(14:18 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 14. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12
(14:51 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 14.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MIAOH 38
(14:53 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 40 yards to CIN 22 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by J.Thompson. PENALTY on CIN-J.Sheppard Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 5 - MIAOH 41
(0:17 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 38 for -3 yards (I.Pace)
+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 37
(0:48 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 37. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 41.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(1:33 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 37.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 28
(2:02 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(2:44 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 28.
Kickoff
(2:44 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 56 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH 9. Fair catch by J.Walker.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:44 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 2
(2:48 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to MOH End Zone for 2 yards. C.McClelland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 7
(3:01 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 2.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 10
(3:32 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 7.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15
(4:06 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 15. Catch made by T.Tucker at MOH 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 10.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32
(4:29 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 32. Catch made by J.Whyle at MOH 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 15.
+30 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 38
(5:17 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 32 for 30 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 32.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 34
(5:24 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30
(5:33 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 34.
Kickoff
(5:34 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 35 yards from MOH 35 to the CIN 30. Fair catch by CIN.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - MIAOH 26
(6:07 - 1st) G.Nicholson 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
No Gain
3 & 12 - MIAOH 19
(6:06 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 17
(6:50 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to CIN 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 17
(6:56 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
+13 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 30
(7:36 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by J.Coldiron at CIN 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 17.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(8:15 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 30.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - MIAOH 43
(8:49 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to CIN 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 36.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50
(8:50 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to CIN 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 43.

CIN
Bearcats
 - Fumble (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 40
(9:25 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 40. Gain of 10 yards. J.Thompson FUMBLES forced by J.Saunders. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-E.Blakey at CIN 50. Tackled by CIN at CIN 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36
(10:01 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 40.
+19 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 17
(10:23 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 17. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 17. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 36.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 13
(11:01 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 17.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12
(11:31 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 13.
Kickoff
(11:34 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 48 yards from MOH 35 to the CIN 17. C.McClelland returns the kickoff. C.McClelland ran out of bounds.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:34 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(11:40 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at CIN 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Hippenhammer for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 41
(12:15 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(12:45 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 41.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 40
(13:23 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 40. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39
(13:56 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 40.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 31
(14:26 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 39.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - MIAOH 30
(15:00 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 31.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-J.Briggs Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 55 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH 10. Fair catch by J.Walker.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores