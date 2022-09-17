Drive Chart
|CINCY
|MIAOH
Key Players
|
C. McClelland
10 RB
101 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
A. Smith
2 QB
117 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -8 RuYds
CINCY
1 Pass
7 Rush
12 YDS
2:41 POS
+21 YD
3RD & 18 CINCY 23
1:30
E.Prater rushed to CIN 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 44. PENALTY on CIN-C.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+4 YD
2ND & 22 CINCY 19
2:11
E.Prater rushed to CIN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 23.
+3 YD
1ST & 25 CINCY 16
3:01
M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 19.
Penalty
1ST & 20 CINCY 21
3:01
PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 15 CINCY 26
3:44
PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 CINCY 31
3:53
E.Prater pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by C.Metayer at CIN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 36. PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted.
MIAOH
0 Pass
1 Rush
-5 YDS
1:40 POS
Punt
4TH & 15 MIAOH 20
4:02
D.Dzioban punts 50 yards to CIN 30 Center-B.Beattie. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 30. Tackled by MOH at CIN 31.
No Gain
3RD & 15 MIAOH 20
3:57
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
Sack
2ND & 11 MIAOH 24
4:55
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 20 for -4 yards (J.Hardaway)
-1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAOH 25
5:33
K.Tracy rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 24.
Touchdown 5:35
C.McClelland rushed to MOH End Zone for 15 yards. C.McClelland for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
24
yds
1:29
pos
37
17
Touchdown 8:58
B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 41. Gain of 41 yards. T.Scott for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
71
yds
2:28
pos
30
17
Touchdown 0:00
B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 10. Catch made by N.Mardner at MOH 10. Gain of 10 yards. N.Mardner for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
73
yds
1:54
pos
23
17
Field Goal 6:14
R.Coe 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-CIN.
7
plays
39
yds
2:16
pos
17
17
Touchdown 9:56
C.Kiner rushed to MOH End Zone for 1 yards. C.Kiner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:40
pos
13
17
Touchdown 12:34
A.Smith pass complete to CIN 2. Catch made by J.Coldiron at CIN 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Coldiron for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
6
yds
00:50
pos
7
16
Touchdown 2:46
C.McClelland rushed to MOH End Zone for 2 yards. C.McClelland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
2:50
pos
6
10
Field Goal 6:00
G.Nicholson 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
8
plays
31
yds
3:16
pos
0
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|12
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|13
|5
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|468
|182
|Total Plays
|75
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|65
|Rush Attempts
|38
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|335
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|26-37
|9-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-99
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.0
|7-47.4
|Return Yards
|34
|45
|Punts - Returns
|3-34
|3-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|335
|PASS YDS
|117
|133
|RUSH YDS
|65
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|182
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|19
|101
|2
|30
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|7
|32
|1
|9
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|8
|0
|8
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|5
|0
|5
M. Montgomery 26 RB
|M. Montgomery
|2
|5
|0
|3
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|2
|4
|0
|4
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|7
|-17
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|7
|7
|111
|1
|41
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|9
|7
|105
|0
|31
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|4
|3
|47
|1
|21
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|2
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|5
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
C. Metayer 18 TE
|C. Metayer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Scott 80 WR
|C. Scott
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|1-0
|1.0
|0
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|4
|50.0
|1
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|11.3
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|9/22
|117
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|7
|29
|0
|11
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|9
|25
|0
|6
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|7
|21
|0
|7
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|12
|-8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|8
|5
|70
|1
|36
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|3
|1
|28
|0
|28
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|3
|2
|15
|1
|13
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Woullard 90 DL
|C. Woullard
|2-0
|1.0
|0
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Saunders Jr. 5 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|7
|47.4
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|3
|13.7
|35
|0
