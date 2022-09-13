|
|
|COLOST
|WASHST
Washington State looks to continue trends vs. Colorado State
Washington State and Colorado State are going in different directions starting off the season under new coaches heading into Saturday's game at Pullman, Wash.
The Cougars, in Jake Dickert's first full season as permanent coach after he led the program on an interim basis for the latter half of 2021, are coming off a 17-14 win last week at then-No. 19 Wisconsin.
Washington State's Cam Ward went 17 of 28 for 200 yards with two interceptions in the upset victory, which earned the Cougars (2-0) votes in the AP Top 25.
Colorado State lost to Middle Tennessee State 34-19 at home to drop to 0-2 under Jay Norvell, who was hired away from Nevada after last season. The Rams are suddenly trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2010.
Norvell said he called meetings with some of his players Monday after the turbulent start of the season, which launched with a 51-7 loss at Michigan.
"I think we still have a ways to go in understanding the type of preparation you have to have," Norvell said. "Good football teams all over the country, they come back and watch film, they're getting with their coaches, they're spending extra time, really sinking their teeth into the game plan.
"We've got some guys who have done that; we've got some guys who don't understand that at all."
Washington State showed it is in sync with Dickert his staff by topping Wisconsin at Madison, Wis., in front of 80,000 fans.
"We believed we could do it," Dickert said. "This wasn't some upset of a lifetime. ... We just kept throwing things at them. You can never do just one thing against a good run team.
Washington State's defense limited Wisconsin's Braelon Allen to 98 yards rushing, just the second time in his last 11 games that was held below 100.
"I'm so proud of our run defense," Dickert said. "To not give up a huge, explosive run -- which is something their offense really depends on -- is important."
Now the Cougars will line up against a CSU offense that has managed 72 net yards rushing on 73 attempts this season - an 0.99-yard average that ranks 130th out of 131 in the nation. That stat is certainly influenced by Colorado State quarterbacks being sacked 16 times -- the most in the nation, or about once for every two completed passes (36).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Millen
11 QB
212 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 5 RuYds
|
C. Ward
1 QB
295 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|233
|369
|Total Plays
|59
|49
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|21
|74
|Rush Attempts
|24
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.9
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|212
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|23-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-77
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.0
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|21
|RUSH YDS
|74
|
|
|233
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|8
|28
|0
|9
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|9
|5
|0
|11
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|4
|1
|0
|2
|
T. McCullouch 6 WR
|T. McCullouch
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
M. Stovall 0 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McCullouch 6 WR
|T. McCullouch
|6
|4
|57
|0
|25
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|6
|5
|51
|0
|27
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|8
|5
|45
|0
|19
|
M. Stovall 0 WR
|M. Stovall
|7
|5
|31
|0
|22
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|4
|3
|20
|1
|14
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|4
|3
|8
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. King 4 DB
|A. King
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Francis 8 DB
|T. Francis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Guzman 16 DB
|B. Guzman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Laday 10 DB
|G. Laday
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 40 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 DL
|M. Kamara
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Mitchell 51 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|5
|34.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|23/32
|295
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|8
|74
|0
|39
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|4
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|4
|-13
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|10
|7
|82
|2
|18
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|4
|4
|69
|2
|25
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|3
|3
|64
|0
|38
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|3
|43
|0
|27
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|3
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|6-4
|2.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|5-3
|1.5
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Wilson 43 LB
|B. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 29 DB
|C. Lampkin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Archie 4 DB
|A. Archie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stevenson 45 LB
|R. Stevenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|22
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|2
|47.5
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 4th) CSU extra point is good.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - COLOST 14(11:13 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to WST 14. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at WST 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - COLOST 9(11:13 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-CSU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLOST 9(11:15 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.McCullouch.
|+15 YD
4 & 5 - COLOST 24(12:16 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by T.Horton at WST 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 9.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - COLOST 32(12:15 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to WST 32. Catch made by T.McCullouch at WST 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Stevenson; A.Marsh at WST 24.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 29(13:13 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at WST 32 for -3 yards (F.Mauigoa) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by F.Mauigoa. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-G.Davis at WST 32. Tackled by WST at WST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(13:50 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to WST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; D.Henley at WST 29.
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 44(14:18 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 44. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin; D.Henley at WST 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - COLOST 40(15:00 - 4th) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at CSU 44.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - COLOST 45(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(0:01 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WST at CSU 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 33(0:15 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by T.McCullouch at CSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at CSU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(0:43 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 30. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade; A.Archie at CSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(0:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-WST Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WASHST 49(0:00 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 34 yards to CSU 15 Center-WST. D.Bailey returned punt from the CSU 15. Tackled by C.Ward; C.Smith-Wade at CSU 15.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WASHST 49(1:51 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by K.Gomness at CSU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 49. PENALTY on WST-K.Gomness Illegal Forward Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 46(2:26 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by B.Riviere at CSU 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at CSU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:58 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to CSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Francis; J.Howell at CSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 9 - COLOST 48(2:48 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 48. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin at CSU 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 47(3:48 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 47. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin at CSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 47(3:52 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(3:55 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(4:25 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 7 - WASHST 28(4:40 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by L.Victor at CSU 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 28.
|+16 YD
3 & 23 - WASHST 44(5:10 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by L.Victor at CSU 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Francis; J.Howell at CSU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - WASHST 40(4:41 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at CSU 44 for -4 yards (G.Kelly; M.Kamara)
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(6:28 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at CSU 40 for -9 yards (M.Kamara)
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:00 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 31. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.King; B.Guzman at CSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - COLOST 35(7:00 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 34 yards to WST 31 Center-CSU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - COLOST 35(7:08 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 35(7:16 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.McCullouch (J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(7:42 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at CSU 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(8:16 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh; A.Shepherd at CSU 47. PENALTY on CSU-M.Stovall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 6(8:26 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 61 yards to CSU 33 Center-WST. Downed by A.Archie.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASHST 6(9:11 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at WST 6.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WASHST 6(9:18 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 3(9:44 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Phillips at WST 6.
|Result
|Play
|Int
4 & 5 - COLOST 37(9:50 - 3rd) C.Millen pass INTERCEPTED at WST 3. Intercepted by J.Hicks at WST 3. Tackled by CSU at WST 3.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 42(10:25 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by T.Horton at WST 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 43(11:03 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to WST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia; D.Henley at WST 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(11:36 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by A.Morrow at WST 42. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 43.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(12:09 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 36. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; A.Marsh at WST 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(12:35 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; F.Mauigoa at CSU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(13:04 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CSU 31.
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WASHST 12(13:10 - 3rd) D.Janikowski 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASHST 5(13:15 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASHST 5(13:15 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASHST 5(13:24 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie (B.Guzman).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(13:58 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by L.Victor at CSU 32. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 5.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 50(14:22 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 50. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 32.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.King; C.Carter at WST 50.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 3 - COLOST 28(0:10 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at WST 30 for -2 yards (D.Henley) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by D.Henley. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-F.Mauigoa at WST 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 36(0:30 - 2nd) C.Millen rushed to WST 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - COLOST 42(1:00 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by A.Morrow at WST 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 36.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(1:23 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 35. Catch made by M.Stovall at WST 35. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; F.Mauigoa at WST 42.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - WASHST 38(1:54 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WST 35 for -3 yards. C.Ward FUMBLES forced by C.Onyechi. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-C.Carter at WST 35. Tackled by WST at WST 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 37(2:21 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WST 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(3:20 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at WST 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 25(3:45 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at WST 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(4:09 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at WST 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 25(4:24 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 53 yards to WST 22 Center-CSU. Downed by T.Francis.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - COLOST 23(4:58 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at CSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 27(5:34 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 23 for -4 yards (B.Jackson; F.Mauigoa)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(6:10 - 2nd) K.Holles rushed to CSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 2(6:22 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 2. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Ollie for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 6(6:32 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to CSU 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 2.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WASHST 11(6:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-D.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASHST 11(6:50 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(7:20 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to CSU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at CSU 11.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASHST 27(7:27 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson. PENALTY on CSU-B.Guzman Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(7:30 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(7:34 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 27.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - WASHST 31(8:22 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 31. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASHST 31(8:24 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(9:19 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at WST 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 25(10:06 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at WST 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 17(10:33 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 17. Catch made by O.Peters at WST 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at WST 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 18(10:53 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at WST 27. PENALTY on WST-B.Riviere Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(11:19 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 18. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at WST 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 29 - COLOST 43(11:32 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 25 yards to WST 18 Center-CSU. Downed by P.Montini.
|-14 YD
3 & 15 - COLOST 29(12:13 - 2nd) CSU rushed to WST 43 for -14 yards. CSU FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-CSU at WST 43. Tackled by WST at WST 43.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - COLOST 24(12:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 25(13:18 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to WST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(13:56 - 2nd) T.McCullouch rushed to WST 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(14:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by T.McCullouch at WST 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at WST 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 45(15:00 - 2nd) C.Millen rushed to WST 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(0:48 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 45.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 23(1:06 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 23. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 23(1:34 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at CSU 23.
|Penalty
3 & 28 - COLOST 8(1:34 - 1st) PENALTY on WST-F.Mauigoa Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - COLOST 15(1:42 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CSU 23. PENALTY on CSU-O.Snively Personal Foul / Offense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 12 - COLOST 23(2:23 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 15 for -8 yards (Q.Roff)
|Penalty
2 & 7 - COLOST 28(2:50 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(3:24 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at CSU 28.
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 19(3:29 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 19. Catch made by D.Stribling at CSU 19. Gain of 19 yards. D.Stribling for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(4:09 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to CSU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 19.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(4:29 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to CSU 19 for 39 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 30(4:58 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at WST 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(5:30 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at WST 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - COLOST 34(5:41 - 1st) M.Boyle 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 26(6:19 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to WST 26. Catch made by J.Thomas at WST 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 26(6:26 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:01 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to WST 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WST 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - COLOST 30(7:37 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by M.Stovall at WST 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLOST 30(7:41 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for M.Stovall.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(8:24 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to WST 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 30.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 38(8:52 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 38. Catch made by T.McCullouch at CSU 38. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(9:28 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at CSU 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(9:59 - 1st) C.Millen rushed to CSU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CSU 36.
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(10:03 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 13. Catch made by D.Stribling at CSU 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Stribling for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - WASHST 25(10:41 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(10:57 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by O.Peters at CSU 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Laday at CSU 25.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(11:08 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 48. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(11:14 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 20(11:22 - 1st) P.Turner punts 32 yards to WST 48 Center-CSU. Fair catch by R.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - COLOST 20(11:26 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for M.Stovall.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - COLOST 25(11:26 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-O.Snively False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 25(11:33 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(12:02 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at CSU 25.
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 50 yards from WST 50 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(12:02 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-R.Schramm Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 17(12:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 17. Gain of 17 yards. D.Ollie for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(12:37 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Laday at CSU 17.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 46(12:54 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to CSU 23 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(13:02 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 20(13:06 - 1st) P.Turner punts 26 yards to CSU 46 Center-CSU. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 6 - COLOST 29(13:37 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 20 for -9 yards (D.Henley)
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 27(14:28 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at CSU 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 15:00 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 1:09 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:22 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 5:11 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 12:37 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
21
1st 1:26 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:09 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 4:29 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
3
1st 4:11 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 8:10
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 13:35 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
0
1st 8:11 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 10:45 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 11:50 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 11:21 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 10:47 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1