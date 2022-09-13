|
No. 19 Wake Forest takes on confident Liberty
Sam Hartman is back and No. 19 Wake Forest aims for another victory on Saturday when it hosts Liberty in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Hartman, the fifth-year quarterback for the Demon Deacons (2-0), missed the season opener after having surgery to remove a blood clot. He was cleared to return to play last week and threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-25 win over Vanderbilt.
"It was great having Sam back," Deacs' coach Dave Clawson said. "I thought he played really well. He had command of the offense and obviously was a big factor in why we won."
With his scores through the air against Vanderbilt, Hartman became the active career leader in touchdown passes among Power 5 quarterbacks with 76, trailing only Jarret Doege of Troy's 79 among FBS passers.
Hartman also needs just 197 passing yards to become Wake's all-time leader.
Yet, Liberty (2-0) doesn't seem to fear Hartman all that much.
"Every quarterback folds under pressure," said Liberty senior defensive tackle Dennis Osagiede. "They have that (run-pass-option) thing where they hold it. And that's cute and all, but at the end of the day, if you put pressure in a guy's face, he's going to make some type of indecisive throw."
Liberty's coaches offered a bit more respect for Hartman.
"He's easily the best quarterback we've played since I've worked here," Liberty co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge said. "He's got a great arm and quick release. He's seen every look you could possibly give him, but we're going to give him our best shot."
Indeed, Wake Forest is scoring 44.5 points per game. Last year -- when the Deacs won 11 games and the Atlantic Division in the ACC -- they averaged 41 points, fourth-best in FBS.
Liberty's offense hasn't been as potent, but the Flames defense appears to be the best Wake has faced so far. The Flames are 10th-best nationally in passing yards allowed (125.5 per game), and second in turnovers forced (4.5 per game).
Liberty is coming off a 21-14 home win over UAB and opened the season with a quadruple-overtime road win at Southern Miss -- a game in which the Flames forced five turnovers.
"This defensive line and linebacker group will be the best we've faced this season," Wake offensive lineman Sean Maginn said. "Obviously they have confidence with what they've said this week, and they should have confidence."
Two of Liberty's offensive playmakers -- running back T.J. Green (lower body) and wide receiver CJ Daniels (ACL) -- are recovering from injuries and are expected to return to action.
Under head coach Hugh Freeze, the Flames are 28-11, have won three consecutive bowl games and are 2-6 against Power 5 opponents. Liberty is playing in its final season as an independent and will join Conference USA next season.
Although the schools are just 150 miles apart, this is the just the third meeting all-time between the Flames and the Deacs, and the first since Liberty moved up to the FBS. Wake is 2-0 in the series.
K. Salter
7 QB
121 PaYds, 2 INTs, 84 RuYds, RuTD
S. Hartman
10 QB
247 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 11 RuYds
|1st Downs
|15
|15
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|287
|264
|Total Plays
|55
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|17
|Rush Attempts
|31
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|121
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|11-24
|23-41
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-41
|7-58
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|4-26.8
|Return Yards
|9
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|3-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|121
|PASS YDS
|247
|166
|RUSH YDS
|17
|287
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|11/21
|121
|0
|2
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|0/3
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|13
|84
|1
|43
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|11
|71
|1
|43
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|6
|20
|0
|7
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|3
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|4
|2
|35
|0
|27
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|7
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|3
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Sings V 3 DE
|S. Sings V
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|2/4
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|42.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|3
|29.0
|35
|0
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jolly Jr. 0 LB
|J. Jolly Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|23/41
|247
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|8
|11
|0
|13
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|5
|4
|0
|6
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|4
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|5
|3
|68
|0
|41
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|6
|3
|54
|0
|42
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|6
|5
|52
|1
|16
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|10
|4
|33
|0
|10
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|7
|4
|21
|0
|8
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|4
|3
|20
|1
|9
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|3/3
|46
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|3
|35.7
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - WAKE 36(12:44 - 4th) M.Dennis 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - WAKE 28(12:49 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - WAKE 28(12:50 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WAKE 28(12:53 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(12:55 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to LIB 16 for yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 16. PENALTY on WF-M.Jurgens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(12:57 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 28. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 18.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - WAKE 38(13:27 - 4th) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 10. Intercepted by K.Singleton at LIB 10. Tackled by WF at LIB 38. PENALTY on LIB-R.Rahimi Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(14:04 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to LIB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 38.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - WAKE 44(14:23 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by T.Morin at LIB 44. Gain of 7 yards. T.Morin ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 49(14:51 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 49(14:55 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(15:00 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 45(0:14 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(0:37 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(0:55 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 21 for -2 yards (A.Walker) PENALTY on LIB-A.Walker Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 20(1:05 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 13(1:42 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 13. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(2:05 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 11. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 47(2:11 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 36 yards to WF 11 Center-LIB. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - LIB 50(2:52 - 3rd) K.Salter scrambles to WF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LIB 50(3:34 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 50.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(4:12 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by D.Hunter at WF 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 44(4:54 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 40(5:29 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to LIB 44 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at LIB 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(6:05 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to LIB 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 40.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 21 - WAKE 24(6:13 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 35. Intercepted by R.Rahimi at LIB 35. Tackled by WF at LIB 35.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - WAKE 29(6:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on WF-M.Jurgens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAKE 39(6:47 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 44 for yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 44. PENALTY on WF-M.Jurgens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(7:11 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 11 - LIB 43(7:17 - 3rd) N.Brown 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|-2 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 33(7:54 - 3rd) K.Salter scrambles to WF 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 34(8:34 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 34(8:40 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(8:46 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - WAKE 21(9:17 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 34 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at WF 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - WAKE 22(9:42 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by J.Ellison at WF 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 21.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:08 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 22.
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(10:08 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Salter steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Douglas at WF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+43 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 43(10:30 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF End Zone for 43 yards. D.Hunter for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(11:30 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to WF 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 43(11:44 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37(12:05 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(12:13 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 29 yards to LIB 37 Center-WF. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 34(12:20 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:41 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:46 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|+43 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 43(12:54 - 3rd) K.Salter scrambles to WF End Zone for 43 yards. K.Salter for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(13:27 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(14:04 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 26. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 26. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAKE 28(14:12 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 46 yards to LIB 26 Center-WF. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 28(14:17 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(14:38 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 1 - LIB 18(0:03 - 2nd) N.Brown 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 19(0:11 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to WF 19. Catch made by J.Jackson at WF 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 10.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 46(0:22 - 2nd) K.Salter scrambles to WF 19 for 27 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 44(0:39 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 44(0:45 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 56 yards from WF 35 to the LIB 9. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 44.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 8(0:50 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 8. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LIB 8. Gain of 8 yards. B.Whiteheart for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 6(1:40 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LIB 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(2:00 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LIB 13 for yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 13. PENALTY on LIB-D.Osagiede Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(2:43 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 47. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 12.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(3:03 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 47.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - LIB 39(3:05 - 2nd) K.Salter pass INTERCEPTED at WF 38. Intercepted by C.Jones at WF 38. Tackled by LIB at WF 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 47(3:32 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 47. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 39.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LIB 48(3:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-C.Reddy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(4:32 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 48.
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 56 yards from WF 20 to the LIB 24. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAKE 2(4:43 - 2nd) I.Mora punts yards to LIB End Zone Center-WF. J.Jolly blocked the kick. SAFETY.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAKE 5(5:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 2 for -3 yards (K.Charles; S.Sings)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 5(5:34 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 5(5:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - LIB 43(5:49 - 2nd) K.Salter pass INTERCEPTED at WF 5. Intercepted by C.Garnes at WF 5. Tackled by LIB at WF 5.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 47(6:23 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by D.Douglas at WF 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 48(7:10 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 48(7:14 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(7:53 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 48.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(8:34 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 26. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 45.
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the LIB 7. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 26.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WAKE 17(8:46 - 2nd) M.Dennis 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAKE 9(8:50 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 10(9:00 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LIB 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 9.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(9:37 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LIB 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 11.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(10:08 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 26. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 16.
|+42 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 32(10:29 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 32. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:55 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 32.
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LIB 37(11:00 - 2nd) N.Brown 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 29(11:03 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LIB 29(11:10 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(11:52 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to WF 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(12:06 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at WF 44. Intercepted by Q.Reese at WF 44. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 17 - LIB 26(12:13 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at WF 38. Intercepted by I.Wingfield at WF 38. Tackled by LIB at WF 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - LIB 24(12:38 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 26.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 33(13:12 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 24 for -9 yards (R.Bothroyd)
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 61 yards from WF 35 to the LIB 4. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - WAKE 16(13:25 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 16. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Banks for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 18(13:39 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to LIB 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(13:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - WAKE 27(13:48 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 27. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - WAKE 35(14:19 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by T.Morin at LIB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(14:46 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at LIB 35 for -5 yards (A.Walker)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - LIB 20(15:00 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 48 yards to WF 32 Center-LIB. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 32. Tackled by LIB at LIB 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 24 - LIB 16(0:45 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 20.
|Sack
2 & 18 - LIB 22(1:23 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 16 for -6 yards (J.Davis)
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(1:57 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 22 for -8 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAKE 38(2:07 - 1st) I.Mora punts 32 yards to LIB 30 Center-WF. Downed by WF.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAKE 38(2:22 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - WAKE 43(2:30 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-J.Nash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAKE 43(2:45 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(3:18 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - LIB 42(3:30 - 1st) N.Brown 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LIB 35(4:19 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to WF 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 35(4:55 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to WF 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(5:28 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to WF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(6:09 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 47. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LIB 45(6:36 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 43(7:06 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 36(7:55 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 36(8:20 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 25(8:52 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to LIB 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 25(9:04 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25(9:09 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WAKE 23(9:19 - 1st) M.Dennis 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAKE 13(9:24 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 12(9:49 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to LIB 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(10:00 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to LIB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 12.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - WAKE 28(10:37 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 28. Catch made by D.Greene at LIB 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 31(10:51 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LIB 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(10:56 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - WAKE 45(11:22 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Greene at LIB 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 47(11:42 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to LIB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(12:17 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 47.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 1 - LIB 46(12:23 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at WF 49 for -3 yards (J.Johns)
|Punt
4 & 5 - LIB 46(12:30 - 1st) A.Alves punts yards to WF End Zone Center-LIB. Touchback. PENALTY on WF-WF Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 1 - LIB 42(13:10 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at WF 46 for -4 yards (M.Mustapha)
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 42(13:21 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(13:58 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 36(14:04 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead. PENALTY on WF-G.Holmes Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - LIB 26(14:12 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas. PENALTY on WF-M.Mustapha Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - LIB 31(14:08 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-D.Hunter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LIB 31(14:15 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
