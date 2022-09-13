|
|
|ME
|BC
Boston College aims to end slide vs. Maine
Boston College will try to break from its first 0-2 start since 2011 when nearby Maine makes a Saturday visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Despite four touchdown passes by Phil Jurkovec, BC's offense has averaged 233.5 total yards per game this season. Last weekend, at Virginia Tech, the Eagles were held to 155 yards of total offense in a 27-10 loss.
The Eagles have an FBS-low 16.5 yards per-game on the ground. Lead back Pat Garwo rushed for only 15 yards in the ACC opener against the Hokies.
"We have to get creative finding ways to run the ball," BC coach Jeff Hafley said. "Whether it's on the perimeter, whether it's gap schemes, zone schemes, spreading it out, we have to run the football."
The bright spots for Boston College have been on defense and special teams. Kam Arnold had a career-high 12 tackles last week at Virginia Tech, and punter Danny Longman is eighth nationally in punting yards this season.
But Hafley knows that BC has to put it together collectively.
"I think our special teams has played really well, and Danny was outstanding (last week) on nine of his 10 punts," Hafley said. "Overall, I think the defense has been solid. We gave up one big run, but it was 17-10 (late) and they were fighting ... We have a lot of football left to play."
Maine (0-2), of the Football Championship Division, scored 15 fourth-quarter points in its 21-18 loss to Colgate last weekend.
Black Bears quarterback Joe Fagnano was 25-of-39 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on the ground, via a 6-yard scamper.
The Black Bears -- who were shut out 41-0 at New Mexico a week earlier -- compiled 362 total yards and held Colgate to just 62 passing yards.
"It starts with Joe, who has led us ... ever since I got here," first-year Maine coach Jordan Stevens said. "He shows the heart that we need to play with."
One of Maine's receivers is BC transfer Kobay White, who caught 10 touchdowns as an Eagle from 2017-19. White missed the Colgate game with an injury.
The New England foes began their series in 1913. BC has won six straight meetings, including the most recent, 24-3 in 2015.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|1
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|23
|12
|Total Plays
|5
|9
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|1.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|-6
|Rush Attempts
|3
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|-1.2
|Yards Passing
|7
|18
|Comp. - Att.
|1-2
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|0.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|2-27.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|7
|PASS YDS
|18
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|-6
|
|
|23
|TOTAL YDS
|12
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fagnano 1 QB
|J. Fagnano
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fagnano 1 QB
|J. Fagnano
|3
|16
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sambu 4 DL
|J. Sambu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Salamone 44 DL
|R. Salamone
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Riobe 8 DB
|R. Riobe
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cooey 93 K
|B. Cooey
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|3/4
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|2
|-15
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|3
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|2
|27.5
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - ME 30(8:10 - 1st) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by Z.Scott at BC 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ME 38(8:47 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to BC 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BC 21(8:58 - 1st) D.Longman punts 17 yards to BC 38 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BC 29(9:32 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 21 for -8 yards (J.Sambu)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 29(10:10 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(10:27 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 26. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - BC 15(10:55 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 15. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BC 11(11:30 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 11. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 10(11:58 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ME 44(12:00 - 1st) B.Cooey punts 46 yards to BC 10 Center-UMAINE. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ME 44(12:01 - 1st) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for M.Moss.
|Sack
2 & 2 - ME 45(12:50 - 1st) J.Fagnano sacked at UMAINE 45 for 0 yards (C.Horsley) J.Fagnano steps back to pass.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ME 37(13:18 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to UMAINE 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 25(13:48 - 1st) D.Longman punts 38 yards to UMAINE 37 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Hennie.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 25(13:50 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - BC 17(14:34 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 24(14:56 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 17 for -7 yards (R.Riobe; R.Salamone)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) UMAINE kicks 41 yards from UMAINE 35 to the BC 24. BC returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 24.
