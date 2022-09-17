Drive Chart
|MRSHL
|BGREEN
BGREEN
5 Pass
0 Rush
52 YDS
4:02 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 28
0:16
M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at MSH 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 23.
+24 YD
3RD & 10 BGREEN 48
1:09
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 28.
No Gain
2ND & 10 BGREEN 48
1:16
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BGREEN 48
1:55
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 37
2:18
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 37. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 48.
+4 YD
3RD & 2 BGREEN 33
2:48
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 37.
+16 YD
2ND & 18 BGREEN 17
3:23
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 17. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 33.
Sack
1ST & 10 BGREEN 25
3:55
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 17 for -8 yards (D.Barber)
Penalty
2ND & 10 MRSHL 20
3:58
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire. PENALTY on MSH-C.Gray Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BGREEN 20
4:02
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:44
M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 30. Catch made by C.Croom at MSH 30. Gain of 30 yards. C.Croom for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
59
yds
2:40
pos
21
20
Touchdown 6:10
M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by O.Hilaire at MSH 27. Gain of 27 yards. O.Hilaire for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
6
plays
75
yds
3:15
pos
21
13
Touchdown 9:25
K.Laborn rushed to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. K.Laborn for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
64
yds
3:05
pos
20
7
Touchdown 12:30
M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by O.Hilaire at MSH 25. Gain of 25 yards. O.Hilaire for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
81
yds
3:41
pos
14
6
Touchdown 12:28
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 22. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 22. Gain of 78 yards. C.McMillan for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
2
plays
79
yds
00:41
pos
13
0
Touchdown 13:59
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 49. Gain of 51 yards. C.Gammage for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:01
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|14
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|424
|294
|Total Plays
|53
|56
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|23
|Rush Attempts
|27
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|268
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|24-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.3
|7-40.3
|Return Yards
|11
|1
|Punts - Returns
|4-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|23
|
|
|424
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|17/26
|268
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|20
|135
|1
|49
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|6
|14
|0
|11
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|2
|1
|78
|1
|78
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|7
|3
|74
|1
|51
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|3
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|4
|4
|24
|0
|13
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|2
|2
|7
|0
|10
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|4
|39.3
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|2
|17.0
|19
|0
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|4
|2.8
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|24/38
|271
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
P. Wimberly 30 RB
|P. Wimberly
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
N. Mosley 5 RB
|N. Mosley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|3
|-7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|8
|4
|79
|2
|27
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|5
|4
|50
|1
|30
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|7
|6
|48
|0
|21
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|8
|3
|43
|0
|24
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|5
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|3
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
N. Mosley 5 RB
|N. Mosley
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|7
|40.3
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(0:16 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at MSH 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 23.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 48(1:09 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 48(1:16 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(1:55 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(2:18 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 37. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 33(2:48 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 37.
|+16 YD
2 & 18 - BGREEN 17(3:23 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 17. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(3:55 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 17 for -8 yards (D.Barber)
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BGREEN 20(3:58 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire. PENALTY on MSH-C.Gray Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(4:02 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14(4:02 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by K.Laborn at BGN 14. Gain of 0 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES out of bounds. Touchback. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(5:10 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 27. Catch made by D.Miller at BGN 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 14.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 38(5:28 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 49(5:47 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by S.Ahmed at BGN 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(6:19 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by C.Montgomery at BGN 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 42(6:34 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 37(6:51 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(7:05 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(7:16 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 26. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 29(7:16 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 46 yards to MSH 25 Center-BGN. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 25. Tackled by BGN at MSH 26.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - BGREEN 34(7:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-P.Day False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 36(8:31 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36(9:08 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(9:34 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to BGN 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(10:00 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to BGN 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 36.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - MRSHL 26(10:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 36(10:27 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by C.Montgomery at BGN 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MRSHL 36(10:36 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MRSHL 26(10:38 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage. PENALTY on MSH-K.Sartor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(10:56 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to BGN 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 40(11:18 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by E.Payne at BGN 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 40(11:43 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(12:07 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 40.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(12:18 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 33(12:31 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(12:55 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - BGREEN 34(12:55 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 38 yards to MSH 28 Center-BGN. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BGREEN 34(13:46 - 3rd) O.Hilaire rushed to BGN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 28(14:31 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 18(0:21 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 44 yards to BGN 38 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 19(0:33 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 17(1:11 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(1:39 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 17.
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MSH End Zone. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at MSH 15.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|+30 YD
4 & 2 - BGREEN 30(1:44 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 30. Catch made by C.Croom at MSH 30. Gain of 30 yards. C.Croom for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 35(1:53 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by C.Sims at MSH 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 42(2:53 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to MSH 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 35.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(3:07 - 2nd) O.Hilaire rushed to MSH 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 42.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 41(3:30 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 41(4:01 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(4:24 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 41.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(4:24 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 40. Intercepted by T.Simms at BGN 40. Tackled by MSH at BGN 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 49(5:04 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(5:29 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 27(5:40 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(6:04 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 27.
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MSH End Zone. T.Keaton returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at MSH 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(6:10 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by O.Hilaire at MSH 27. Gain of 27 yards. O.Hilaire for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 49(6:57 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by O.Hilaire at BGN 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(7:29 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 42. Catch made by N.Mosley at BGN 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 34(8:12 - 2nd) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 31(8:53 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by O.Hilaire at BGN 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(9:25 - 2nd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 31.
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 5(9:25 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. K.Laborn for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 7(10:06 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 5.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MRSHL 12(10:06 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton. PENALTY on BGN-D.Kelly Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 12(10:15 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(10:56 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 12.
|+38 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 47(11:09 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 47. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 47(11:19 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(11:48 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 33(11:56 - 2nd) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(12:24 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 33.
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 53 yards from BGN 35 to the MSH 12. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at MSH 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|+25 YD
4 & 4 - BGREEN 25(12:30 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by O.Hilaire at MSH 25. Gain of 25 yards. O.Hilaire for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BGREEN 25(12:42 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Keith.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 31(13:31 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by T.Broden at MSH 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(13:36 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+28 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 41(13:52 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 31.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(14:39 - 2nd) C.Orth rushed to BGN 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 41.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - BGREEN 30(14:54 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BGREEN 30(15:00 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(0:17 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 23(0:52 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 23. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(1:11 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 47(1:11 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to BGN 19 Center-MSH. Fair catch by J.Embry.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 41(2:41 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 47.
|Sack
2 & 2 - MRSHL 48(2:56 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 41 for -7 yards (B.Horne)
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(3:12 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BGREEN 6(3:12 - 1st) S.Sir punts 32 yards to BGN 38 Center-BGN. T.Keaton returned punt from the BGN 38. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38. PENALTY on MSH-D.Hill Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BGREEN 6(3:29 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 6(3:57 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 4(4:10 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 6.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 5(4:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 4 for 1 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES forced by J.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-K.Brooks at BGN 4. Tackled by MSH at BGN 4.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(5:03 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 5 for 49 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BGREEN 12(5:03 - 1st) S.Sir punts 42 yards to MSH 46 Center-BGN. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 46. Tackled by BGN at MSH 46.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BGREEN 12(5:41 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 6(6:20 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 6. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 6. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 5(6:39 - 1st) C.Orth rushed to BGN 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 6.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(6:39 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MRSHL 45(6:39 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 35 yards to BGN 10 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH.
|Sack
3 & 7 - MRSHL 38(7:28 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at BGN 45 for -7 yards (K.Brooks)
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41(7:51 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to BGN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(7:56 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 7(7:56 - 1st) S.Sir punts 44 yards to MSH 49 Center-BGN. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 49. Tackled by BGN at BGN 41.
|Sack
3 & 11 - BGREEN 13(8:50 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 7 for -6 yards (O.Porter)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BGREEN 13(9:05 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(9:36 - 1st) C.Croom rushed to BGN 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MRSHL 42(9:36 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 44 yards to BGN 14 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MRSHL 42(9:50 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 40(10:15 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 40. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(10:49 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 20(10:49 - 1st) S.Sir punts 40 yards to MSH 40 Center-BGN. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 20(11:28 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 19(12:03 - 1st) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(12:22 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 19.
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the BGN End Zone. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at BGN 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|+78 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 22(12:28 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 22. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 22. Gain of 78 yards. C.McMillan for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(13:09 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 39(13:09 - 1st) S.Sir punts 40 yards to MSH 21 Center-BGN. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 39(13:29 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 35(13:55 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(13:59 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|Kickoff
|(13:59 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 61 yards from MSH 35 to the BGN 4. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:59 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|+51 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49(13:59 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 49. Gain of 51 yards. C.Gammage for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(14:23 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 32(14:35 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
