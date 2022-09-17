Drive Chart
MRSHL
BGREEN

BGREEN
5 Pass
0 Rush
52 YDS
4:02 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 28
0:16
M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at MSH 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 23.
+24 YD
3RD & 10 BGREEN 48
1:09
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 28.
No Gain
2ND & 10 BGREEN 48
1:16
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BGREEN 48
1:55
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 37
2:18
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 37. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 48.
+4 YD
3RD & 2 BGREEN 33
2:48
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 37.
+16 YD
2ND & 18 BGREEN 17
3:23
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 17. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 33.
Sack
1ST & 10 BGREEN 25
3:55
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 17 for -8 yards (D.Barber)
Penalty
2ND & 10 MRSHL 20
3:58
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire. PENALTY on MSH-C.Gray Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BGREEN 20
4:02
M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:44
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 1:44
M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 30. Catch made by C.Croom at MSH 30. Gain of 30 yards. C.Croom for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
59
yds
2:40
pos
21
20
Point After TD 6:10
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 6:10
M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by O.Hilaire at MSH 27. Gain of 27 yards. O.Hilaire for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
6
plays
75
yds
3:15
pos
21
13
Point After TD 9:25
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 9:25
K.Laborn rushed to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. K.Laborn for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
64
yds
3:05
pos
20
7
Point After TD 12:30
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:30
M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by O.Hilaire at MSH 25. Gain of 25 yards. O.Hilaire for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
81
yds
3:41
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 12:28
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 12:28
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 22. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 22. Gain of 78 yards. C.McMillan for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
2
plays
79
yds
00:41
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:59
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:59
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 49. Gain of 51 yards. C.Gammage for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:01
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 14
Rushing 8 2
Passing 8 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-10 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 424 294
Total Plays 53 56
Avg Gain 8.0 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 156 23
Rush Attempts 27 18
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 1.3
Yards Passing 268 271
Comp. - Att. 17-26 24-38
Yards Per Pass 9.1 6.4
Penalties - Yards 3-25 3-15
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-39.3 7-40.3
Return Yards 11 1
Punts - Returns 4-11 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Marshall 2-0 1470-21
Bowling Green 0-2 0210-21
Doyt L. Perry Stadium Bowling Green, OH
 268 PASS YDS 271
156 RUSH YDS 23
424 TOTAL YDS 294
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 268 2 1 169.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.1% 350 2 1 157.5
H. Colombi 17/26 268 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 135 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 265 3
K. Laborn 20 135 1 49
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 20 0
H. Colombi 6 14 0 11
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 120 2
E. Payne 1 7 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. McMillan  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
C. McMillan 2 1 78 1 78
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 1
C. Gammage 7 3 74 1 51
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 93 0
T. Keaton 3 1 38 0 38
S. Ahmed  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Ahmed 2 2 25 0 14
D. Miller  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 1
D. Miller 4 4 24 0 13
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
K. Laborn 3 3 15 0 8
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
E. Payne 1 1 7 0 7
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
C. Montgomery 2 2 7 0 10
J. Harrison  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
J. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Barber  89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Barber 1-0 1.0 0
O. Porter  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Porter 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/4 9/10
R. Verhoff 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
J. McConnell 4 39.3 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harrison  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 19 0
J. Harrison 2 17.0 19 0
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
T. Keaton 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keaton 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 2.8 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 -1 0
T. Keaton 4 2.8 10 0
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 271 3 0 149.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.1% 408 6 0 127.1
M. McDonald 24/38 271 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
T. Keith 3 15 0 11
P. Wimberly  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
P. Wimberly 3 12 0 8
N. Mosley  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
N. Mosley 1 6 0 6
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 55 1
J. Patterson 2 5 0 3
C. Croom  85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Croom 1 -1 0 -1
C. Orth  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
C. Orth 2 -2 0 1
O. Hiliare  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
O. Hiliare 2 -4 0 0
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 53 1
M. McDonald 3 -7 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Hiliare  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 79 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 64 1
O. Hiliare 8 4 79 2 27
C. Croom  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
C. Croom 5 4 50 1 30
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 1
T. Keith 7 6 48 0 21
C. Lewis  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 2
C. Lewis 8 3 43 0 24
T. Broden  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
T. Broden 5 2 34 0 28
C. Sims  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 79 1
C. Sims 3 3 12 0 9
N. Mosley  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Mosley 1 1 7 0 7
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Patterson 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Brooks  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Brooks 1-0 1.0 0
J. Brown  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
B. Horne  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Horne 1-0 1.0 0
T. Simms  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Simms 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lawler  93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 8/8
M. Lawler 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Sir  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
S. Sir 7 40.3 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
T. Keith 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 25 1:01 4 75 TD
13:09 MRSHL 21 0:41 2 79 TD
10:49 MRSHL 40 1:13 3 2 Punt
7:56 BGREEN 41 1:17 3 -4 Punt
5:03 MRSHL 46 0:53 2 50 Fumble
3:12 MRSHL 40 2:01 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 MRSHL 31 3:05 9 69 TD
6:10 MRSHL 23 1:46 5 31 INT
1:44 MRSHL 15 1:33 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 MRSHL 28 2:55 10 47 Downs
7:16 MRSHL 26 3:14 9 60
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 BGREEN 35 0:50 3 4 Punt
12:28 BGREEN 16 1:39 3 4 Punt
9:36 BGREEN 14 1:40 3 -7 Punt
6:39 BGREEN 5 1:36 3 7 Punt
4:10 BGREEN 4 0:58 3 2 Punt
1:11 BGREEN 19 3:41 11 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 BGREEN 25 3:15 6 75 TD
4:24 BGREEN 41 2:40 7 59 TD
0:11 BGREEN 38 0:11 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 25 2:05 3 9 Punt
10:00 BGREEN 25 2:44 4 4 Punt
4:02 BGREEN 20 4:02 9 57

BGSU
Falcons

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28
(0:16 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at MSH 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 23.
+24 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(1:09 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 28.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(1:16 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(1:55 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37
(2:18 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 37. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 48.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 33
(2:48 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 37.
+16 YD
2 & 18 - BGREEN 17
(3:23 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 17. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 33.
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(3:55 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 17 for -8 yards (D.Barber)
Penalty
2 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(3:58 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire. PENALTY on MSH-C.Gray Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(4:02 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.

MRSH
Thundering Herd

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14
(4:02 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by K.Laborn at BGN 14. Gain of 0 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES out of bounds. Touchback. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27
(5:10 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 27. Catch made by D.Miller at BGN 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 14.
+11 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 38
(5:28 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
+11 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 49
(5:47 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by S.Ahmed at BGN 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(6:19 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by C.Montgomery at BGN 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 49.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 42
(6:34 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 46.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(6:51 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(7:05 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(7:16 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 26. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 37.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 29
(7:16 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 46 yards to MSH 25 Center-BGN. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 25. Tackled by BGN at MSH 26.
Penalty
4 & 12 - BGREEN 34
(7:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-P.Day False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(8:31 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 34.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(9:08 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(9:34 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to BGN 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 36.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(10:00 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to BGN 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 36.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Downs (10 plays, 47 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
4 & 3 - MRSHL 26
(10:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 25.
+10 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 36
(10:27 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by C.Montgomery at BGN 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 26.
No Gain
2 & 13 - MRSHL 36
(10:36 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
Penalty
2 & 3 - MRSHL 26
(10:38 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage. PENALTY on MSH-K.Sartor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(10:56 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to BGN 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 26.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 40
(11:18 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by E.Payne at BGN 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 33.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 40
(11:43 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(12:07 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 40.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(12:18 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 43.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 33
(12:31 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(12:55 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 33.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BGREEN 34
(12:55 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 38 yards to MSH 28 Center-BGN. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BGREEN 34
(13:46 - 3rd) O.Hilaire rushed to BGN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 34.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 28
(14:31 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.

BGSU
Falcons
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(0:11 - 2nd) BGN kneels at the BGN 37.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 18
(0:21 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 44 yards to BGN 38 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
-1 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 19
(0:33 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 18.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 17
(1:11 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15
(1:39 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 17.
Kickoff
(1:44 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MSH End Zone. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at MSH 15.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:44 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
+30 YD
4 & 2 - BGREEN 30
(1:44 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 30. Catch made by C.Croom at MSH 30. Gain of 30 yards. C.Croom for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 35
(1:53 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by C.Sims at MSH 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 30.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 42
(2:53 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to MSH 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 35.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(3:07 - 2nd) O.Hilaire rushed to MSH 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 42.
+21 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(3:30 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 38.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(4:01 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(4:24 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 41.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Interception (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(4:24 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 40. Intercepted by T.Simms at BGN 40. Tackled by MSH at BGN 41.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 49
(5:04 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 46.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(5:29 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 49.
+14 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 27
(5:40 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(6:04 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 27.
Kickoff
(6:10 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MSH End Zone. T.Keaton returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at MSH 23.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:10 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(6:10 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by O.Hilaire at MSH 27. Gain of 27 yards. O.Hilaire for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
+24 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 49
(6:57 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by O.Hilaire at BGN 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 27.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42
(7:29 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 42. Catch made by N.Mosley at BGN 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 49.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 34
(8:12 - 2nd) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 42.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 31
(8:53 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by O.Hilaire at BGN 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 34.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(9:25 - 2nd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 31.
Kickoff
(9:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 5
(9:25 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. K.Laborn for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 7
(10:06 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 5.
Penalty
3 & 7 - MRSHL 12
(10:06 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton. PENALTY on BGN-D.Kelly Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 12
(10:15 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15
(10:56 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 12.
+38 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 47
(11:09 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 47. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 15.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 47
(11:19 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(11:48 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 47.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 33
(11:56 - 2nd) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31
(12:24 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 33.
Kickoff
(12:30 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 53 yards from BGN 35 to the MSH 12. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at MSH 31.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 81 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:30 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
+25 YD
4 & 4 - BGREEN 25
(12:30 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by O.Hilaire at MSH 25. Gain of 25 yards. O.Hilaire for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BGREEN 25
(12:42 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Keith.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(13:31 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by T.Broden at MSH 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(13:36 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
+28 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 41
(13:52 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 31.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44
(14:39 - 2nd) C.Orth rushed to BGN 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 41.
+14 YD
3 & 12 - BGREEN 30
(14:54 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 44.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BGREEN 30
(15:00 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(0:17 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 30.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 23
(0:52 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 23. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19
(1:11 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 23.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 47
(1:11 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to BGN 19 Center-MSH. Fair catch by J.Embry.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 41
(2:41 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 47.
Sack
2 & 2 - MRSHL 48
(2:56 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 41 for -7 yards (B.Horne)
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(3:12 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 48.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - BGREEN 6
(3:12 - 1st) S.Sir punts 32 yards to BGN 38 Center-BGN. T.Keaton returned punt from the BGN 38. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38. PENALTY on MSH-D.Hill Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BGREEN 6
(3:29 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 6
(3:57 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 4
(4:10 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 6.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Fumble (2 plays, 50 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 5
(4:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 4 for 1 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES forced by J.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-K.Brooks at BGN 4. Tackled by MSH at BGN 4.
+49 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(5:03 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to BGN 5 for 49 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 5.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - BGREEN 12
(5:03 - 1st) S.Sir punts 42 yards to MSH 46 Center-BGN. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 46. Tackled by BGN at MSH 46.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BGREEN 12
(5:41 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 6
(6:20 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 6. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 6. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 12.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 5
(6:39 - 1st) C.Orth rushed to BGN 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 6.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10
(6:39 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 14 - MRSHL 45
(6:39 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 35 yards to BGN 10 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH.
Sack
3 & 7 - MRSHL 38
(7:28 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at BGN 45 for -7 yards (K.Brooks)
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(7:51 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to BGN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(7:56 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 7
(7:56 - 1st) S.Sir punts 44 yards to MSH 49 Center-BGN. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 49. Tackled by BGN at BGN 41.
Sack
3 & 11 - BGREEN 13
(8:50 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 7 for -6 yards (O.Porter)
No Gain
2 & 11 - BGREEN 13
(9:05 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14
(9:36 - 1st) C.Croom rushed to BGN 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 13.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MRSHL 42
(9:36 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 44 yards to BGN 14 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MRSHL 42
(9:50 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(10:15 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 40. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(10:49 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 40.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 20
(10:49 - 1st) S.Sir punts 40 yards to MSH 40 Center-BGN. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 20
(11:28 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hilaire.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 19
(12:03 - 1st) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16
(12:22 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 19.
Kickoff
(12:28 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the BGN End Zone. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at BGN 16.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 79 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:28 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+78 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 22
(12:28 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 22. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 22. Gain of 78 yards. C.McMillan for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(13:09 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 22.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 39
(13:09 - 1st) S.Sir punts 40 yards to MSH 21 Center-BGN. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 39
(13:29 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(13:55 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at BGN 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(13:59 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
Kickoff
(13:59 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 61 yards from MSH 35 to the BGN 4. Out of bounds.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:59 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+51 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(13:59 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 49. Gain of 51 yards. C.Gammage for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(14:23 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
+17 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 32
(14:35 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 49.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(15:00 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at MSH 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores