Duke looks to sustain hot start, hosts NC A&T
Good times have come quickly for Duke this season, and now the Blue Devils look to be in good shape to keep it up.
Duke (2-0) will host North Carolina A&T (0-2) of the Football Championship Subdivision on Saturday night in Durham, N.C.
After last Saturday's 31-23 victory at Northwestern, Duke is 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
"I am proud of our guys and there are a lot of things to clean up for sure, but that will be for next week," first-year Duke coach Mike Elko said. "It is just a credit to the effort that these kids are playing with right now. I don't know that our execution is exactly where we want it to be, but the effort (has been)."
The Blue Devils are already one triumph away from matching last season's win total and a 3-0 start would be just their fourth since Fred Goldsmith's first season in 1994, when they raced to 7-0.
"It is great to have that pat-on-the-back moment for us, but we are just looking forward to doing it again and keeping it rolling," Duke receiver Eli Pancol said.
Among the encouraging developments, Jalon Calhoun (108 receiving yards) and Pancol (106) became the first pair of Blue Devils to top 100 receiving yards in the same game in nearly seven years.
And the Duke defense led the way in its season-opening 30-0 rout of Temple.
A&T coach Sam Washington said lots has been learned through two weeks, "which will tell us a lot about our needs going forward."
Early deficits have been troubling for the Aggies, particularly in the 43-3 loss Saturday at North Dakota State.
"You can't spot a team this good 21 points and expect to be successful," Washington said.
There are signs that the Aggies could be discovering elements of a solid rushing attack. North Carolina A&T went nine games without a 100-yard rusher until Bhayshul Tuten pulled it off at North Dakota State with 127 yards on 24 carries.
Duke defeated the Aggies 45-17 last season and 45-13 in 2019 in the teams' other two meetings.
N.C. A&T opened the season by losing to Durham's other college football team, long-time rival North Carolina Central, at a neutral site in Charlotte, 28-13.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|11
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|143
|201
|Total Plays
|38
|27
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|46
|Rush Attempts
|22
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|99
|155
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|11-12
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|12.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|23
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|99
|PASS YDS
|155
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|143
|TOTAL YDS
|201
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fowler 1 QB
|J. Fowler
|8/14
|89
|0
|0
|
E. Bricklander 5 QB
|E. Bricklander
|1/2
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tuten 33 RB
|B. Tuten
|7
|24
|0
|9
|
W. Graves 35 RB
|W. Graves
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
E. Bricklander 5 QB
|E. Bricklander
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
R. Kimbrough 30 FB
|R. Kimbrough
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Fowler 1 QB
|J. Fowler
|5
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Leslie 19 WR
|Z. Leslie
|3
|3
|43
|0
|18
|
G. Caldwell 88 WR
|G. Caldwell
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
S. Berkhalter 85 WR
|S. Berkhalter
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Warren 2 WR
|J. Warren
|5
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Tuten 33 RB
|B. Tuten
|3
|2
|4
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cole 20 DB
|A. Cole
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Brown 39 K
|A. Brown
|2/2
|41
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Brickhouse 47 P
|C. Brickhouse
|2
|42.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|11/12
|155
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|5
|19
|0
|14
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|6
|17
|0
|12
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|4
|10
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|2
|2
|48
|0
|41
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|5
|5
|37
|1
|14
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Peebles 92 DT
|A. Peebles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|67.0
|67
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 6 - NCAT 37(13:22 - 3rd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler sacked at DUK 44 for -7 yards (B.Johnson) J.Fowler FUMBLES forced by B.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-V.Anthony at DUK 44. Tackled by NAT at DUK 44. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 41(13:57 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 37.
|+36 YD
3 & 12 - NCAT 23(14:24 - 3rd) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 23. Catch made by G.Caldwell at NAT 23. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NCAT 23(14:28 - 3rd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for G.Caldwell.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 23.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(0:12 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 22.
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) A.Brown kicks 39 yards from NAT 35 to the DUK 26. Fair catch by R.Shelton.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NCAT 31(0:17 - 2nd) A.Brown 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Ruddy Holder-NAT.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCAT 23(0:22 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCAT 23(0:28 - 2nd) J.Fowler rushed to DUK 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCAT 23(0:35 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for S.Berkhalter.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NCAT 29(0:52 - 2nd) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NCAT 38(1:28 - 2nd) J.Fowler pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by S.Berkhalter at DUK 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCAT 38(1:31 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for B.Tuten.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCAT 47(1:37 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for G.Caldwell. PENALTY on DUK-D.Young Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NCAT 48(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on NAT-T.Stewart False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCAT 47(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCAT 47(1:48 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for NAT.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 32(2:07 - 2nd) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 32. Catch made by Z.Leslie at NAT 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 47.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(2:19 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass INTERCEPTED at NAT 9. Intercepted by A.Cole at NAT 9. Tackled by DUK at NAT 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 50(2:53 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(3:28 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 39(4:03 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 39. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 35(4:44 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(5:12 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 33. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(5:27 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 23. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - NCAT 35(5:33 - 2nd) C.Brickhouse punts 42 yards to DUK 23 Center-B.Ruddy. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - NCAT 35(5:40 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler steps back to pass. E.Brickhandler pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NCAT 40(6:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on NAT-E.Bowick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - NCAT 45(6:55 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 41(7:38 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NCAT 31(8:15 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler pass complete to NAT 31. Catch made by Z.Leslie at NAT 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NCAT 27(9:02 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(9:41 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 27.
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 2nd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 2(9:43 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to NAT End Zone for 2 yards. R.Leonard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 3(10:30 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NAT 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 2.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(11:08 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 44. Catch made by S.Hagans at NAT 44. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 3.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 46(11:39 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(12:05 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - DUKE 38(12:23 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 31(12:56 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 31. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(13:24 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 31.
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) A.Brown kicks 43 yards from NAT 35 to the DUK 22. R.Shelton returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAT at DUK 31.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NCAT 11(13:45 - 2nd) A.Brown 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Ruddy Holder-NAT.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NCAT 6(14:18 - 2nd) J.Fowler pass complete to DUK 6. Catch made by J.Warren at DUK 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NCAT 9(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fowler rushed to DUK 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 6.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NCAT 8(0:32 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 9.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 26(1:16 - 1st) J.Fowler pass complete to DUK 26. Catch made by Z.Leslie at DUK 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 8.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NCAT 43(1:43 - 1st) R.Kimbrough rushed to DUK 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 41. PENALTY on DUK-M.Reese Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NCAT 47(2:28 - 1st) W.Graves rushed to DUK 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 48(3:03 - 1st) W.Graves rushed to DUK 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NCAT 44(3:43 - 1st) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NCAT 37(4:29 - 1st) T.Cooke rushed to NAT 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCAT 38(5:08 - 1st) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler sacked at NAT 37 for -1 yards (J.Stinson)
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NCAT 31(5:31 - 1st) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 31. Catch made by B.Tuten at NAT 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NCAT 26(6:13 - 1st) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 26. Catch made by J.Warren at NAT 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(6:53 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 26.
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCAT 41(7:06 - 1st) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler sacked at NAT 35 for -6 yards (A.Peebles) J.Fowler FUMBLES forced by A.Peebles. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-D.Carter at NAT 35. D.Carter for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - NCAT 34(7:44 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(8:12 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 4(8:16 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 4. Catch made by J.Moore at NAT 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Moore for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 5(8:48 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NAT 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DUKE 5(9:23 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NAT 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 5.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(9:54 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NAT 5 for 12 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 5.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - DUKE 32(10:23 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 32. Catch made by J.Robertson at NAT 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(10:39 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-M.McIntyre False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(10:57 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 41. Catch made by J.Moore at NAT 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 27.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - DUKE 45(11:35 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to NAT 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 49(12:11 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 47(12:44 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(13:14 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCAT 26(13:25 - 1st) C.Brickhouse punts 43 yards to DUK 31 Center-B.Ruddy. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 31. Tackled by NAT at DUK 48.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - NCAT 29(14:05 - 1st) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 29. Catch made by B.Tuten at NAT 29. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NCAT 29(14:10 - 1st) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(14:45 - 1st) W.Graves rushed to NAT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 29.
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:45 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|+38 YD
1 & 15 - DUKE 38(14:51 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 38. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at NAT 38. Gain of 38 yards. N.Dalmolin for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(14:51 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Brown kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAT at NAT 33.
