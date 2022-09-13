|
|
|OHIO
|IOWAST
Iowa State meets Ohio chasing 'full potential'
Iowa State will look for its first 3-0 start in a dozen years when it hosts Ohio on Saturday at Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones are coming off an intense 10-7 victory over host Iowa. The prized Cy-Hawk trophy now will reside on Iowa State's campus for the first time since 2014, ending a string of six straight losses to the Hawkeyes.
After Hunter Dekkers capped a 21-play, 99-yard drive that took nearly 12 minutes with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson to give the Cyclones a 10-7 lead, the Hawkeyes still had a chance to pull out the win.
However, Aaron Blom's 48-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left as time expired.
"We want to be our best every Saturday," Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. "If (the Iowa victory) can shape us, we can put ourselves in a position to reach our full potential. And I still feel like that's unclear to me what that is and what it's going to look like."
Ohio (1-1) is coming off a 46-10 loss at Penn State on Saturday and is the Cyclones final tune up before entering Big 12 play with three ranked teams among their first five conference games: No. 17 Baylor, No. 21 Texas, No. 6 Oklahoma.
Dekers has completed 72.5 percent of his passes for 477 yards with three interceptions through two games, with Hutchinson (19 catches, 226 yards, four touchdowns) emerging as his favorite target. Jirehl Brock has rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries.
Ohio fell behind Penn State 19-0 in the first 20 minutes and never recovered.
The Bobcats were held to 263 yards of offense, including just 164 through the air, after amassing 476 yards of offense in a 41-38 win over Florida Atlantic to open the season.
Kurtis Rourke has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 464 yards with four TDs and no interceptions, in addition to rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Sieh Bangura has rushed for a team-high 139 yards and a score on 30 carries, while James Bostic, Ty Walton and Sam Wiglusz are tied for the team lead with nine receptions.
Bostic has a team-high 167 receiving yards, with Wiglusz grabbing two TD receptions and Walton averaging 9.6 yards per catch.
Ohio coach Tim Albin said playing Penn State prepared his team for the Cyclones.
"You watch them on defense and they're flying around," he said. "They are better than Penn State on defense. That's a fact. Offensive line? They are better than Penn State. Am I going to get hate mail? I'm not dissing Penn State; I'm just telling you the facts."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|11
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|110
|236
|Total Plays
|29
|32
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|112
|Rush Attempts
|11
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|9.3
|Yards Passing
|88
|124
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-32.7
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|88
|PASS YDS
|124
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|236
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|10/18
|88
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|6
|19
|0
|9
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|3
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Weaver 94 DE
|B. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 S
|B. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 49 P
|J. Wieland
|2
|22.0
|0
|23
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|19.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|14/20
|124
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|5
|78
|0
|61
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|4
|30
|1
|24
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|2
|2
|1
|6
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|7
|6
|61
|0
|18
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Rus 43 TE
|J. Rus
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Verdon 7 DB
|M. Verdon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 DB
|D. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 25 DB
|T. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peterson 91 DE
|B. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singleton 56 DL
|J. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|1/1
|19
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(3:35 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 30. PENALTY on ISU-J.Hufford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - OHIO 35(3:40 - 2nd) N.Vakos 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OHI Holder-OHI.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 29(4:25 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to ISU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson; I.Lee at ISU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 33(5:08 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to ISU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim; G.Vaughn at ISU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(5:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 45(5:45 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at ISU 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(5:51 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 49(6:11 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to ISU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at ISU 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 44(6:48 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at ISU 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 38(7:26 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at OHI 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(7:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 31(8:28 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by ISU at OHI 33. PENALTY on ISU-I.Lee Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(9:04 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 23. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at OHI 31.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(8:31 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to OHI 23 for -4 yards. H.Dekkers FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-B.Weaver at OHI 23. Tackled by ISU at OHI 23. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(9:43 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to OHI 19 for 61 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIO 46(9:57 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 54 yards to ISU End Zone Center-OHI. Touchback.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 45(10:27 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at OHI 46. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 38(11:07 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at OHI 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(11:14 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 16(11:49 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 16. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Howard at OHI 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - OHIO 7(12:30 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; T.Howard at OHI 16.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OHIO 7(12:34 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(13:01 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 19 for yards. Tackled by J.Singleton; T.McGee at OHI 19. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 2nd) J.Gilbert kicks 63 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI 2. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Petersen; C.Marshall at OHI 12.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 2nd) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 3(13:10 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to OHI End Zone for 3 yards. D.Silas for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 5(13:26 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to OHI 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; A.Floyd at OHI 3.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(13:39 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to OHI 5 for 24 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 5.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 45(13:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(13:59 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by J.Rus at ISU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 45.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(14:52 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 49. Intercepted by A.Johnson at ISU 49. Tackled by OHI at ISU 49.
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) J.Gilbert kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI 8. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon at OHI 26.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - IOWAST 9(15:00 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - IOWAST 6(0:16 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 6. Catch made by S.Shaw at OHI 6. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; K.Kelly at OHI 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWAST 6(0:20 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Rus.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 9(0:55 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OHI 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; K.Thompson at OHI 6.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 12 - OHIO 23(1:07 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 15 for -8 yards (O.Vance) K.Rourke FUMBLES forced by O.Vance. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-M.Anderson at OHI 15. Tackled by W.Kacmarek at OHI 9.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:46 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at OHI 23.
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 1st) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 1st) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 12(1:51 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 12. Catch made by D.Hanika at OHI 12. Gain of 12 yards. D.Hanika for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 12(1:58 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(2:16 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to OHI 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 12.
|+18 YD
4 & 2 - IOWAST 31(2:48 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 13.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IOWAST 31(3:25 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OHI 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 31.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - IOWAST 36(3:26 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika. PENALTY on OHI-V.Watkins Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 39(4:05 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by J.Brock at OHI 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(4:13 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:39 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIO 34(4:45 - 1st) J.Wieland punts 21 yards to ISU 45 Center-OHI. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OHIO 34(4:44 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 27(5:08 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 27. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; M.Verdon at OHI 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 21(5:21 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by ISU at OHI 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(6:37 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-J.Bostic False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 19(7:14 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; O.Vance at OHI 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(7:43 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 13. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at OHI 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 7(8:16 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 7. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at OHI 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 2(8:41 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; B.Peterson at OHI 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - IOWAST 44(8:52 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 53 yards to OHI 3 Center-ISU. T.Walton returned punt from the OHI 3. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon at OHI 2.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IOWAST 44(8:45 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IOWAST 49(9:14 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 30. PENALTY on ISU-J.Noel Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 49(9:19 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Sanders.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(9:51 - 1st) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; A.Floyd at ISU 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:57 - 1st) J.Wieland punts 23 yards to ISU 47 Center-OHI. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIO 30(10:03 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 30(10:09 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(10:38 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa; J.Singleton at OHI 30.
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 1st) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI End Zone. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Purchase at OHI 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 1st) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 6(10:38 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to OHI End Zone for 6 yards. H.Dekkers for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 11(11:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 11. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 6.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 17(11:38 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 17. Catch made by J.Rus at OHI 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(11:48 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 26(12:18 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 26. Catch made by J.Brock at OHI 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; B.Johnson at OHI 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(13:10 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OHI 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at OHI 26.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(13:23 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OHI 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; T.Drake at OHI 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 48(13:52 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 48. Gain of 8 yards. X.Hutchinson ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(14:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 36(14:12 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 36. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at ISU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(14:44 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at ISU 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 60 yards from OHI 35 to the ISU 5. E.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stevens at ISU 31.
